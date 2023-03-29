The New Music Business with Ari Herstand

UPSAHL on Pop Songwriting Sessions and the Economics of Touring

Order THIRD EDITION of How to Make It in the New Music Business: https://book.aristake.comUPSAHL has ignited a groundswell of fan adoration and tastemaker praise by way of numerous indie alternative gems. “Can You Hear Me Now” achieved a palpable viral buzz followed by the widely praised single “Drugs,” which has been used in nearly two million TikTok videos, reaching #6 on the Viral Chart and the #1 Sound on the Trends Chart. 2020 was a standout year where UPSAHL released her second EP Young Life Crisis, which Billboard crowned as one of the Top 25 Pop albums of the year. UPSAHL undertook her first co-write on “Good in Bed'' for Dua Lipa’s GRAMMY Award-winning blockbuster, Future Nostalgia. She has also collaborated with artists such as GAYLE, Renee Rapp, Madison Beer, Mike Shinoda, Jann Dior, Anne-Marie, Little Mix, Alan Walker and NGHTMRE. The latest EP follows on the heels of UPSAHL’s highly successful debut headline tour, where she sold out venues across the US, and then continued on an expansive international tour, which included Australia, the UK and Europe. Her high-octane performance style has also earned her spots on major festival lineups, including Lollapalooza, and tour support for acts including Olivia O’Brien, Fletcher, Yungblud, PVRIS, BROODS, and K. Flay.Stream UPSAHL’s latest EP Sagittarius here: https://sagittarius.upsahlmusic.com04:32 Welcome05:25 Collaborative songwriting sessions, process of recording "Sagittarius" EP07:36 Working with Dua Lipa and giving songs away other artists11:21 Collaborative songwriting process (continued), knowing your place in the room16:29 Moving from Phoenix to LA, management, getting into sessions18:30 Blowing up on TikTok with her song “Drugs”25:51 Approach to touring, balancing life as an artist and songwriter28:05 Economics of touring, opening for artists, UPSAHL's team33:30 Breaking down the Arista Records deal, artist management43:56 Consistent release strategy46:53 Working with Gayle and Blu DeTiger, the power of the DM48:50 Philosophy behind VIP meet and greets53:02 What it means to "make it" in the New Music BusinessSubscribe to The New Music Business: https://aristake.com/nmbAri's Take Academy (use code NMB for 10% off): https://aristakeacademy.comWatch more discussions like this: https://bit.ly/3LavMpaConnect with Ari’s Take:Website: https://aristake.comAcademy: https://aristakeacademy.comInstagram: https://instagram.com/aristake_TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@aris.takeTwitter: https://twitter.com/ArisTakeYouTube: https://youtube.com/user/aristake1Connect with Ari Herstand:Website: https://ariherstand.comInstagram: https://instagram.com/ariherstandTwitter: https://twitter.com/ariherstandYouTube: https://youtube.com/ariherstandConnect with UPSAHL:Website: https://upsahl.comTikTok: https://tiktok.com/@upsahlmusicInstagram: https://instagram.com/upsahlmusicTwitter: https://twitter.com/upsahlmusicYouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCRcL5nuXfXB_8k2ikExgCuwEdited and mixed by Maxton HunterMusic by Brassroots DistrictProduced by the team at Ari’s Take Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.