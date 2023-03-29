The New Music Business with Ari Herstand

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
**WEBBY AWARD FOR BEST MUSIC PODCAST**“#1 music industry podcast to help keep you in the loop” -Spotify“The 10 Best Music Business Podcasts of 2022" – VarietyAr... More
MusicMusic InterviewsBusinessEntrepreneurshipMusicMusic Commentary
**WEBBY AWARD FOR BEST MUSIC PODCAST**"#1 music industry podcast to help keep you in the loop" -Spotify"The 10 Best Music Business Podcasts of 2022" – VarietyAr... More

Available Episodes

5 of 121
  • How to Pitch Your Music for Sync
    Order THIRD EDITION of How to Make It in the New Music Business here: https://book.aristake.comThis week on the New Music Business podcast, we're talking all about sync licensing! Today's episode compiles interviews from our favorite past guests in the industry. If you want to learn more about pitching your music to sync, this episode is for you! Tune in to hear insights from Jen Malone, Lindsay Wolfington, Brian Vickers, Jenn Miller, Madonna Wade-Reed, Bank Robber Music, Blue Buddha Entertainment, and ATA's own Vo Williams.03:55 Jen Malone (music supervisor: Euphoria, Wednesday, Atlanta)21:03 Lindsay Wolfington (music supervisor: One Trill Here, The Royals, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)26:58 Brian Vickers (music supervisor: Disney, Keeping Up with the Kardashians)38:38 Jenn Miller (CEO and co-founder, Audiosocket)45:50 Madonna Wade-Reed (music supervisor: Smallville, Reign, All American)54:04 Bank Robber Music (sync agency)01:01:24 Blue Buddha Entertainment (sync agency)01:13:32 Vo Williams (hip hop artist, 1500+ sync placements)Subscribe to The New Music Business: https://aristake.com/nmbAri's Take Academy (use code NMB for 10% off): https://aristakeacademy.comWatch more discussions like this: https://bit.ly/3LavMpaConnect with Ari’s Take:Website: https://aristake.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/aristake_TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aris.takeTwitter: https://twitter.com/ArisTakeYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/aristake1Connect with Ari Herstand:Website: https://ariherstand.comInstagram: https://instagram.com/ariherstandTwitter: https://twitter.com/ariherstandYouTube: https://youtube.com/ariherstandEdited and mixed by Maxton HunterMusic by Brassroots DistrictProduced by the team at Ari’s Take Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/27/2023
    1:21:42
  • Is Music PR Worth It Anymore? Can AI Replace Sync Music? (Ari Q&A Part 6)
    Order THIRD EDITION of How to Make It in the New Music Business here: https://book.aristake.comThis week Ari answers more of your questions! If you’d like to submit to our next round of questions, please sign up to our email list: www.aristake.com01:37 Who is the first team member an artist should look for?07:50 Is music PR worth it anymore?27:15 What made the best music attorney you've worked with "the best"?34:52 Do music libraries or sync agencies own your masters?37:37 Do you think AI-generated music poses a risk for artists looking to make it in sync?41:51 ConclusionSubscribe to The New Music Business: https://aristake.com/nmbAri's Take Academy (use code NMB for 10% off): https://aristakeacademy.comWatch more discussions like this: https://bit.ly/3LavMpaConnect with Ari’s Take:Website: https://aristake.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/aristake_TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aris.takeTwitter: https://twitter.com/ArisTakeYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/aristake1Connect with Ari Herstand:Website: https://ariherstand.comInstagram: https://instagram.com/ariherstandTwitter: https://twitter.com/ariherstandYouTube: https://youtube.com/ariherstandEdited and mixed by Maxton HunterMusic by Brassroots DistrictProduced by the team at Ari’s Take Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/19/2023
    42:39
  • How Royalties Work for Producers, Songwriters, Artists, Labels; Release Strategy (Ari Q&A Part 5)
    Order THIRD EDITION of How to Make It in the New Music Business here: https://book.aristake.comThis week Ari answers more of your questions! If you’d like to submit to our next round of questions, please sign up to our email list: www.aristake.com02:17 What's the best way to prepare for your first EP launch?04:11 How should I split royalties with my producer and engineer?11:36 How should my band roll out our forthcoming album's waterfall release?17:26 How much do streaming services pay in mechanical and performance royalties for each stream?20:56 What's the difference between owning the masters vs. owning the digital sound recordings and performance rights?23:46 How do I break into the Special Events market with symphony and ochestral work?25:44 If an artist plays your song in a concert, how will you be compensated?27:34 How do I get in contact with music publishers? 38:14 ConclusionSubscribe to The New Music Business: https://aristake.com/nmbAri's Take Academy (use code NMB for 10% off): https://aristakeacademy.comWatch more discussions like this: https://bit.ly/3LavMpaConnect with Ari’s Take:Website: https://aristake.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/aristake_TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aris.takeTwitter: https://twitter.com/ArisTakeYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/aristake1Connect with Ari Herstand:Website: https://ariherstand.comInstagram: https://instagram.com/ariherstandTwitter: https://twitter.com/ariherstandYouTube: https://youtube.com/ariherstandEdited and mixed by Maxton HunterMusic by Brassroots DistrictProduced by the team at Ari’s Take Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/13/2023
    38:35
  • How to Release an Album in 2023 (Live from SXSW)
    Order THIRD EDITION of How to Make It in the New Music Business here.Releasing music today is vastly different from releasing music even just 5 years ago. It's no longer about release week. It's now about release year. There are extremely important steps to take before *and after* the release of each single and album to make sure you have the biggest effect. Because every artist is unique, every release plan requires a unique approach. However, there are some proven strategies that every artist, manager and label can employ to make sure their release has the impact it deserves. Ari will break down these concrete strategies and give you a bulletproof release plan you can use for your next release.You will walk away with detailed strategies, specific checklists, innovative ideas and a solid handle on what exactly needs to get done for your next release.If you'd like to get the slides to this presentation, email [email protected] and we'll send them to you to follow along!Subscribe to The New Music Business: https://aristake.com/nmbAri's Take Academy (use code NMB for 10% off): https://aristakeacademy.comWatch more discussions like this: https://bit.ly/3LavMpaConnect with Ari’s Take:Website: https://aristake.comAcademy: https://aristakeacademy.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/aristake_TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aris.takeTwitter: https://twitter.com/ArisTakeYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/aristake1Connect with Ari Herstand:Website: https://ariherstand.comInstagram: https://instagram.com/ariherstandTwitter: https://twitter.com/ariherstandYouTube: https://youtube.com/ariherstandVideo edited by Mikey "Spice" EvansPost-editing and mixing by Maxton HunterMusic by Brassroots DistrictProduced by the team at Ari’s Take Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/5/2023
    56:44
  • UPSAHL on Pop Songwriting Sessions and the Economics of Touring
    Order THIRD EDITION of How to Make It in the New Music Business: https://book.aristake.comUPSAHL has ignited a groundswell of fan adoration and tastemaker praise by way of numerous indie alternative gems. “Can You Hear Me Now” achieved a palpable viral buzz followed by the widely praised single “Drugs,” which has been used in nearly two million TikTok videos, reaching #6 on the Viral Chart and the #1 Sound on the Trends Chart. 2020 was a standout year where UPSAHL released her second EP Young Life Crisis, which Billboard crowned as one of the Top 25 Pop albums of the year. UPSAHL undertook her first co-write on “Good in Bed'' for Dua Lipa’s GRAMMY Award-winning blockbuster, Future Nostalgia. She has also collaborated with artists such as GAYLE, Renee Rapp, Madison Beer, Mike Shinoda, Jann Dior, Anne-Marie, Little Mix, Alan Walker and NGHTMRE. The latest EP follows on the heels of UPSAHL’s highly successful debut headline tour, where she sold out venues across the US, and then continued on an expansive international tour, which included Australia, the UK and Europe. Her high-octane performance style has also earned her spots on major festival lineups, including Lollapalooza, and tour support for acts including Olivia O’Brien, Fletcher, Yungblud, PVRIS, BROODS, and K. Flay.Stream UPSAHL’s latest EP Sagittarius here: https://sagittarius.upsahlmusic.com04:32 Welcome05:25 Collaborative songwriting sessions, process of recording "Sagittarius" EP07:36 Working with Dua Lipa and giving songs away other artists11:21 Collaborative songwriting process (continued), knowing your place in the room16:29 Moving from Phoenix to LA, management, getting into sessions18:30 Blowing up on TikTok with her song “Drugs”25:51 Approach to touring, balancing life as an artist and songwriter28:05 Economics of touring, opening for artists, UPSAHL's team33:30 Breaking down the Arista Records deal, artist management43:56 Consistent release strategy46:53 Working with Gayle and Blu DeTiger, the power of the DM48:50 Philosophy behind VIP meet and greets53:02 What it means to "make it" in the New Music BusinessSubscribe to The New Music Business: https://aristake.com/nmbAri's Take Academy (use code NMB for 10% off): https://aristakeacademy.comWatch more discussions like this: https://bit.ly/3LavMpaConnect with Ari’s Take:Website: https://aristake.comAcademy: https://aristakeacademy.comInstagram: https://instagram.com/aristake_TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@aris.takeTwitter: https://twitter.com/ArisTakeYouTube: https://youtube.com/user/aristake1Connect with Ari Herstand:Website: https://ariherstand.comInstagram: https://instagram.com/ariherstandTwitter: https://twitter.com/ariherstandYouTube: https://youtube.com/ariherstandConnect with UPSAHL:Website: https://upsahl.comTikTok: https://tiktok.com/@upsahlmusicInstagram: https://instagram.com/upsahlmusicTwitter: https://twitter.com/upsahlmusicYouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCRcL5nuXfXB_8k2ikExgCuwEdited and mixed by Maxton HunterMusic by Brassroots DistrictProduced by the team at Ari’s Take Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/29/2023
    54:30

About The New Music Business with Ari Herstand

**WEBBY AWARD FOR BEST MUSIC PODCAST**

“#1 music industry podcast to help keep you in the loop” -Spotify

“The 10 Best Music Business Podcasts of 2022" – Variety

Ari Herstand is the best-selling author of How To Make It in the New Music Business. Forbes calls him “The poster child of DIY music.” In this show, he deconstructs the brightest minds in the music industry, digging deep to find the tools, tactics, and strategies that listeners can use to run successful careers of their own. Ari offers straight talk with no fluff and doesn’t let his guests off easy. If there is a way, Ari will find it.


To learn more follow @aristake_ and @ariherstand


Visit aristake.com to join the newsletter.


--


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

