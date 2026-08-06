The New Music Business with Ari Herstand

This week on the New Music Business podcast, Ari sits down with legendary A&R executive, publisher, and educator Pete Ganbarg.

With more than three decades in the music industry, Pete has helped shape the careers of artists, songwriters, and hit records across multiple generations. In this conversation, he breaks down how A&R has evolved from the days of artist showcases and long-term development deals to today's algorithm-driven landscape. Pete explains why great A&R is still about connecting great artists with great songs, even as technology and discovery platforms continue to change.



Follow Pete Ganbarg:

https://substack.com/@peteganbarg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/peteganbarg/



Check out Ari’s Take:

https://aristake.com



04:21 – The True Role of A&R: What Has Changed and What Hasn't

09:00 – Artist Development vs. Chasing Quick Hits

13:20 – Why Live Performance Still Matters to Labels

16:05 – TikTok Stars, Viral Songs, and Building Careers

20:50 – The Difference Between a Song, an Artist, and a Career

25:55 – How Pete Discovers and Develops Songwriters

30:10 – Michael Pollack's Journey to Writing "Flowers."

35:15 – Songwriting by Committee, Sampling, and Publishing Trends

40:50 – AI, Songwriting, and the Future of Music Creation

48:15 – What Excites Pete Most About the Future of Music

54:07 – What It Means to "Make It" in the New Music Business



Edited and mixed by Ruben Zarate

Music by Brassroots District

Produced by the team at Ari’s Take



Order the THIRD EDITION of How to Make It in the New Music Business: https://book.aristake.com



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