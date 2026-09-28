In celebration of what would’ve been his 100th birthday, we’re excited to share a clip from the latest series of the Legend podcast, The Miles Davis Story.

In the series, acclaimed actor and longtime fan Clarke Peters (The Wire, Treme, Da 5 Bloods) explores the life and legacy of a visionary artist whose relentless pursuit of the "new" often scorched his own life and the lives of those around him.

Across the series, Clarke charts Miles’s ever-evolving artform, starting with this first great transformation of a legend - when the young Miles chose to step into the unknown, seize control of his own creative destiny, and begin his journey as a leader.

Blending archival recordings and legendary tracks with fresh perspectives from a range of creators, the series reveals how Miles’ influence ripples far beyond the world of jazz. We discover how his attitude and aesthetic fearlessness impacted on the likes of Oscar-winning filmmakers, celebrated designers and music icons like Prince, Joni Mitchell, Sting and even bands like Radiohead, as well as generations of now also legendary jazz musicians that he championed early in their careers - John Coltrane, Bill Evans, Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, Keith Jarrett and Marcus Miller, to name a few.

This is episode one of the series - if you like what you hear, you can listen to every episode only on BBC Sounds. Just search for ‘Legend’.

Miles Davis Interview: From Jazz Talking by Ben Sidran, 1986.

The Arsenio Hall Show, Paramount, originally broadcast in 1989.

60 Minutes, CBS News. Originally broadcast in 1989

Featured tracks (in order of appearance)

“So What” – Miles Davis

“Blue in Green” – Miles Davis (feat. John Coltrane & Bill Evans)

“Bitches Brew” – Miles Davis

"Miles Runs the Voodoo Down" - MIles Davis

“Agitation” – Miles Davis

“Flamenco Sketches” – Miles Davis & Bill Evans

“Ko Ko” – Charlie Parker

“Salt Peanuts” – Dizzy Gillespie

"Jivin with Jack the Bellboy" - Miles Davis

"Move" - Miles Davis

"Moon Dreams" - Miles Davis

"Boplicity" - Miles Davis

Presenter: Clarke Peters

Series Producer: Clem Hitchcock

Executive Producer: Rami Tzabar

Editor: Kirsten Lass

Production Manager: Emily Duffy

Music Consultant: Guy Barker

Additional Music: Guy Barker

Archivist: Simon Rooks

Script Consultant: Anne Harbin

Technical Production and Sound Design: Melvin Rickarby

Commissioning Editors for the BBC: Dan Clarke and Matthew Dodd

A Loftus Media production for BBC Radio 4

This is episode one of the series - if you like what you hear, you can listen to every episode only on BBC Sounds. Just search for ‘Legend’.