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40 episodes
- In a few hectic years, the Spice Girls had surpassed their wildest dreams. But it hadn’t come easy. By the turn of the Millennium, they’d given everything they had.
Time for a new chapter. Just don’t call it a breakup.
In Episode Four, Rosie Ramsey is your guide to life after Spice. From chart-topping solo careers to reinvention, reconciliation and the occasional reunion, this story’s far from over.
Featuring BBC Archive from the Girls themselves, alongside new interviews with a star-studded cast of superfans, including Jade Thirlwall, Self Esteem, Delta Goodrem, Brandi Carlile, and Rylan Clark, you’ll discover why the Spice Girls still mean so much.
A Cup and Nuzzle Production.
- After parting ways with manager Simon Fuller, the Girls are doing it for themselves. But storm clouds are gathering over Spice World.
In Episode Three, Rosie Ramsey follows the Spice Girls as they enter an uncertain new era. Tabloids abound, a backlash brews, and five become four. Friendship never ends. Or does it?
It’s a story told in the Girls’ own words from the BBC Archive, and featuring new interviews from the people who watched it all unfold - including PR legend Alan Edwards.
A Cup and Nuzzle Production.
- In 1996, the world met The Spice Girls. It didn’t know what hit it.
In Episode 2, Rosie Ramsey takes you inside the all-conquering whirlwind that was Spice Mania.
Under the watchful eye of music biz supremo Simon Fuller, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Victoria Adams bring Girl Power to the masses. It’s a dream come true - but is it all too much?
You’ll hear it from the Girls themselves through rare BBC Archive, and in new interviews from the people who were there - including Peter Loraine, Jayne Middlemiss, Sara Cox, photographer Harry Borden and costume designers Kate Carin and Eleanor Baker. Superfans Delta Goodrem, Olly Alexander, Fearne Cotton and Clara Amfo weigh in on a generational obsession.
A Cup and Nuzzle Production.
- Five girls. One era-defining phenomenon.
Meet the Spice Girls.
In Episode One, Rosie Ramsey follows the Girls as they take their first steps on the path to superstardom. It’s a time for sisterhood, a little subterfuge, and a total refusal to do anything but win.
Told in the Spice Girls own words from the BBC archive, and featuring brand new interviews with friends, fans and collaborators - including manager Chris Herbert, vocal coach Pepi Lemer, and journalist Miranda Sawyer.
A Cup and Nuzzle Production.
- In celebration of what would’ve been his 100th birthday, we’re excited to share a clip from the latest series of the Legend podcast, The Miles Davis Story.
In the series, acclaimed actor and longtime fan Clarke Peters (The Wire, Treme, Da 5 Bloods) explores the life and legacy of a visionary artist whose relentless pursuit of the "new" often scorched his own life and the lives of those around him.
Across the series, Clarke charts Miles’s ever-evolving artform, starting with this first great transformation of a legend - when the young Miles chose to step into the unknown, seize control of his own creative destiny, and begin his journey as a leader.
Blending archival recordings and legendary tracks with fresh perspectives from a range of creators, the series reveals how Miles’ influence ripples far beyond the world of jazz. We discover how his attitude and aesthetic fearlessness impacted on the likes of Oscar-winning filmmakers, celebrated designers and music icons like Prince, Joni Mitchell, Sting and even bands like Radiohead, as well as generations of now also legendary jazz musicians that he championed early in their careers - John Coltrane, Bill Evans, Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, Keith Jarrett and Marcus Miller, to name a few.
This is episode one of the series - if you like what you hear, you can listen to every episode only on BBC Sounds. Just search for ‘Legend’.
Miles Davis Interview: From Jazz Talking by Ben Sidran, 1986.
The Arsenio Hall Show, Paramount, originally broadcast in 1989.
60 Minutes, CBS News. Originally broadcast in 1989
Featured tracks (in order of appearance)
“So What” – Miles Davis
“Blue in Green” – Miles Davis (feat. John Coltrane & Bill Evans)
“Bitches Brew” – Miles Davis
"Miles Runs the Voodoo Down" - MIles Davis
“Agitation” – Miles Davis
“Flamenco Sketches” – Miles Davis & Bill Evans
“Ko Ko” – Charlie Parker
“Salt Peanuts” – Dizzy Gillespie
"Jivin with Jack the Bellboy" - Miles Davis
"Move" - Miles Davis
"Moon Dreams" - Miles Davis
"Boplicity" - Miles Davis
Presenter: Clarke Peters
Series Producer: Clem Hitchcock
Executive Producer: Rami Tzabar
Editor: Kirsten Lass
Production Manager: Emily Duffy
Music Consultant: Guy Barker
Additional Music: Guy Barker
Archivist: Simon Rooks
Script Consultant: Anne Harbin
Technical Production and Sound Design: Melvin Rickarby
Commissioning Editors for the BBC: Dan Clarke and Matthew Dodd
A Loftus Media production for BBC Radio 4
This is episode one of the series - if you like what you hear, you can listen to every episode only on BBC Sounds. Just search for ‘Legend’.
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About Eras
The stories of the biggest artists in the world. We delve deep into the BBC archive and speak to the people who were there, as we look back on their most iconic eras.Podcast website
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