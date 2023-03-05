Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Performance Today - Piano Puzzler 5/3/2023
    Contestants: Janice and Joe Codispoti calling from Centerville, OH
    5/3/2023
    14:19
  • Performance Today - Piano Puzzler 4/26/2023
    Contestant: Jim Weeg calling from Cedar Falls, IA
    4/26/2023
    12:02
  • Episode for 4/19/2023 - Celebrating 20 years of Piano Puzzlers!
    We're celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Piano Puzzler! Bruce Adolphe joins Fred Child in the studio to discuss the evolution of our weekly musical game over the past two decades, AND Bruce also has some special "treats" to share with us.
    4/19/2023
    21:54
  • Performance Today - Piano Puzzler 4/12/2023
    Contestant: Sarah Painting calling from South Hadley, MA
    4/12/2023
    10:23
  • Performance Today - Piano Puzzler 4/5/2023
    Contestants: Olivia & Ben Lawson calling from Yorktown, VA
    4/5/2023
    11:04

About Piano Puzzler

Every week on Performance Today™, Bruce Adolphe re-writes a familiar tune in the style of a classical composer. We get one of our listeners on the phone, and our caller listens to Bruce play his Piano Puzzler™. They then try to do two things: name the hidden tune, and name the composer whose style Bruce is mimicking. From American Public Media.

Piano Puzzler: Podcasts in Family