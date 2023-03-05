Every week on Performance Today™, Bruce Adolphe re-writes a familiar tune in the style of a classical composer. We get one of our listeners on the phone, and ou... More
Available Episodes
5 of 9
Performance Today - Piano Puzzler 5/3/2023
Contestants: Janice and Joe Codispoti calling from Centerville, OH
5/3/2023
14:19
Performance Today - Piano Puzzler 4/26/2023
Contestant: Jim Weeg calling from Cedar Falls, IA
4/26/2023
12:02
Episode for 4/19/2023 - Celebrating 20 years of Piano Puzzlers!
We're celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Piano Puzzler! Bruce Adolphe joins Fred Child in the studio to discuss the evolution of our weekly musical game over the past two decades, AND Bruce also has some special "treats" to share with us.
4/19/2023
21:54
Performance Today - Piano Puzzler 4/12/2023
Contestant: Sarah Painting calling from South Hadley, MA
4/12/2023
10:23
Performance Today - Piano Puzzler 4/5/2023
Contestants: Olivia & Ben Lawson calling from Yorktown, VA
Every week on Performance Today™, Bruce Adolphe re-writes a familiar tune in the style of a classical composer. We get one of our listeners on the phone, and our caller listens to Bruce play his Piano Puzzler™. They then try to do two things: name the hidden tune, and name the composer whose style Bruce is mimicking. From American Public Media.
Listen to Piano Puzzler, Dana Cortez Show Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Piano Puzzler
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.