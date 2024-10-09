R.E.M.'s Music & Legacy

This week, hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot discuss the music, history and legacy of R.E.M. with biographer Peter Ames Carlin. Featured Songs:R.E.M., "Losing My Religion," Out of Time, Warner Bros., 1991The Beatles, "With A Little Help From My Friends," Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Parlophone, 1967R.E.M., "It's the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)," Document, I.R.S., 1987R.E.M., "Orange Crush," Green, Warner Bros., 1988R.E.M., "The One I Love," Document, I.R.S., 1987R.E.M., "Radio Free Europe," Murmur, I.R.S., 1983R.E.M., "Begin the Begin," Lifes Rich Pageant, I.R.S., 1986R.E.M., "Low," Out of Time, Warner Bros., 1991R.E.M., "Bittersweet Me," New Adventures in Hi-Fi, Warner Bros., 1996R.E.M., "Everybody Hurts," Automatic for the People, Warner Bros., 1992R.E.M., "Imitation of Life," Reveal, Warner Bros., 2001R.E.M., "Shiny Happy People," Out of Time, Warner Bros., 1991R.E.M., "Strange Currencies," Monster, Warner Bros., 1994R.E.M., "What's the Frequency, Kenneth?," Monster, Warner Bros., 1994R.E.M., "Man on the Moon," Automatic for the People, Warner Bros., 1992Juluka, "Scatterlings of Africa," Scatterlings, Warner Bros., 1982