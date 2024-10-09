Powered by RND
Sound Opinions
Take two nationally respected rock critics, the latest music news, personal commentary, and exclusive interviews and performances, add a huge pile of records ol...
  • A Sweet Song with a Sour Meaning
    Jim shares a Swedish dance pop gem for the one-hit wonder fans.--Become a member on Patreon: https://bit.ly/3slWZvcSign up for our newsletter: https://bit.ly/3eEvRnGMake a donation via PayPal: https://bit.ly/3dmt9lUSend us a Voice Memo: Desktop: bit.ly/2RyD5Ah Mobile: sayhi.chat/soundopsJoin our Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/3sivr9TSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    5:06
  • World Tour: South Africa
    This week, hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot revisit their tour of South African music with journalist and author Lior Phillips.Join our Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/3sivr9TBecome a member on Patreon: https://bit.ly/3slWZvcSign up for our newsletter: https://bit.ly/3eEvRnGMake a donation via PayPal: https://bit.ly/3dmt9lUSend us a Voice Memo: Desktop: bit.ly/2RyD5Ah Mobile: sayhi.chat/soundops Featured Songs:Black Coffee, "Izizwe (feat. Busi Mhlongo)," Have Another One, Universal, 2007Solomon Linda's Evening Birds, "Mbube," Mbube (Single), Gallotone, 1939Miriam Makeba, "Pata Pata," Pata Pata, Reprise, 1967Ladysmith Black Mambazo, "Nomathemba," Amabutho, Gallo, 1973Juluka, "Scatterlings of Africa," Scatterlings, Warner Bros., 1982Brenda Fassie, "Vuli Ndlela," Memeza, CCP, 1997Verböten, "Bodily Autonomy," Verböten, Inside Out, 2024See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    51:22
  • RIP Quincy Jones (feat. Sound Ops Interview w/ Quincy)
    Jim and Greg pay tribute to the late legend, Quincy Jones, who died November 3 at age 91. They revisit their interview with him and Greg plays a deep cut track that Quincy arranged featuring a baseball icon.--Join our Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/3sivr9TBecome a member on Patreon: https://bit.ly/3slWZvcSign up for our newsletter: https://bit.ly/3eEvRnGMake a donation via PayPal: https://bit.ly/3dmt9lUSend us a Voice Memo: Desktop: bit.ly/2RyD5Ah Mobile: sayhi.chat/soundopsSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    18:11
  • R.E.M.'s Music & Legacy
    This week, hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot discuss the music, history and legacy of R.E.M. with biographer Peter Ames Carlin.Join our Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/3sivr9TBecome a member on Patreon: https://bit.ly/3slWZvcSign up for our newsletter: https://bit.ly/3eEvRnGMake a donation via PayPal: https://bit.ly/3dmt9lUSend us a Voice Memo: Desktop: bit.ly/2RyD5Ah Mobile: sayhi.chat/soundops Featured Songs:R.E.M., "Losing My Religion," Out of Time, Warner Bros., 1991The Beatles, "With A Little Help From My Friends," Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Parlophone, 1967R.E.M., "It's the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)," Document, I.R.S., 1987R.E.M., "Orange Crush," Green, Warner Bros., 1988R.E.M., "The One I Love," Document, I.R.S., 1987R.E.M., "Radio Free Europe," Murmur, I.R.S., 1983R.E.M., "Begin the Begin," Lifes Rich Pageant, I.R.S., 1986R.E.M., "Low," Out of Time, Warner Bros., 1991R.E.M., "Bittersweet Me," New Adventures in Hi-Fi, Warner Bros., 1996R.E.M., "Everybody Hurts," Automatic for the People, Warner Bros., 1992R.E.M., "Imitation of Life," Reveal, Warner Bros., 2001R.E.M., "Shiny Happy People," Out of Time, Warner Bros., 1991R.E.M., "Strange Currencies," Monster, Warner Bros., 1994R.E.M., "What's the Frequency, Kenneth?," Monster, Warner Bros., 1994R.E.M., "Man on the Moon," Automatic for the People, Warner Bros., 1992Juluka, "Scatterlings of Africa," Scatterlings, Warner Bros., 1982See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    50:58
  • RIP Phil Lesh of The Grateful Dead
    In this bonus episode, Greg adds a song to the desert island jukebox in honor of Phil Lesh, one of the founding members of The Grateful Dead who died on October 25th of this year.--Join our Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/3sivr9TBecome a member on Patreon: https://bit.ly/3slWZvcSign up for our newsletter: https://bit.ly/3eEvRnGMake a donation via PayPal: https://bit.ly/3dmt9lUSend us a Voice Memo: Desktop: bit.ly/2RyD5Ah Mobile: sayhi.chat/soundopsSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    8:04

About Sound Opinions

Take two nationally respected rock critics, the latest music news, personal commentary, and exclusive interviews and performances, add a huge pile of records old and new, and the result is Sound Opinions, where people who love music can come together.
