186 - Sly & The Family Stone - Fresh - Speech Thomas
***This show is brought to you by DistroKid. Go to http://distrokid.com/vip/the500 for 30% off your first year!***
-Fresh is the sixth album by American funk band Sly and the Family Stone, the band’s final album to reach the Top 10. Speech, of hip hop group Arrested Development, makes his debut on The 500 to talk about an album Brian Eno credits with shifting the history of recording, "where the rhythm instruments, particularly the bass drum and bass, suddenly [became] the important instruments in the mix”
Follow Speech On Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/speech__
Follow Thomas on Twitter/X:
https://www.instagram.com/speech__
Website:
https://www.brotherspeech.com/
DistroKid Artist Of The Week: Speech
https://youtu.be/ZymiZpeP2xs?si=Wz5shqzewSuR4I-C
Follow Josh on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/joshadammeyers/
Follow Josh on TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@joshadammeyers
Follow Josh on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/JoshAdamMeyers
Follow Josh on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/joshameyers
Josh’s Website:
https://www.joshadammeyers.com/
Follow The 500 on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/the500podcast/
Follow The 500 on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/the500podcast
Follow The 500 on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/The500PodcastWithJAM/
Email the show: [email protected]
Check the show's website: http://the500podcast.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:15:22
187 - Peter Gabriel - So - Thomas Lennon
***This show is brought to you by DistroKid. Go to http://distrokid.com/vip/the500 for 30% off your first year!***
-Often considered his best and most accessible album, So was an immediate commercial success and transformed Gabriel from a cult artist into a mainstream star, becoming his best-selling solo release. Thomas Lennon makes his debut on The 500 to talk about the former Genesis frontman’s hits and deep cuts on 1987’s “So”.
Follow Thomas On Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/thomaspatricklennon
Follow Thomas on TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@thomaspatricklennon
Order A Copy Of His New Book:
https://ronanboyle.abrams.link/
Follow Josh on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/joshadammeyers/
Follow Josh on TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@joshadammeyers
Follow Josh on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/JoshAdamMeyers
Follow Josh on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/joshameyers
Josh’s Website:
https://www.joshadammeyers.com/
Follow The 500 on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/the500podcast/
Follow The 500 on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/the500podcast
Follow The 500 on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/The500PodcastWithJAM/
Email the show: [email protected]
Check the show's website: http://the500podcast.com
DistroKid Artist Of The Week: Nicotine Dolls
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-_1ghwGlvs
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:03:42
188 - Buffalo Springfield - Buffalo Springfield Again - Adam Ferrara
***This show is brought to you by DistroKid. Go to http://distrokid.com/vip/the500 for 30% off your first year!***
Despite encountering multiple speed bumps in the recording process and fractures within the band that were becoming more prevalent, Buffalo Springfield released their second album before band members like Neil Young and Stephen Stills went on to even bigger things. Adam Ferrara stops by to talk about tracks like “Mr. Soul” and “Broken Arrow.”
Follow Adam On Social Media Via Link Tree:
https://linktr.ee/AdamFerrara
Tour Dates & More:
https://www.adamferrara.com/
Follow Josh on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/joshadammeyers/
Follow Josh on TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@joshadammeyers
Follow Josh on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/JoshAdamMeyers
Follow Josh on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/joshameyers
Josh’s Website:
https://www.joshadammeyers.com/
Follow The 500 on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/the500podcast/
Follow The 500 on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/the500podcast
Follow The 500 on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/The500PodcastWithJAM/
Email the show: [email protected]
Check the show's website: http://the500podcast.com
DistroKid Artist Of The Week: Nathan Jacques
https://shorturl.at/TzUrp
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:16:41
189 - Quicksilver Messenger Service - Wayne Federman & Morty Coyle
Happy Trails” is an album recorded from performances at the Fillmore East & West venues. Most of the tracks are reworkings of some of Bo Diddley's tracks. Quicksilver Messenger Service was very influential but wasn’t commercially successful The 500 invited Wayne Federman & DJ Morty Coyle back to unpack “Happy Trails”, the last QMS album to feature their original lineup.
Follow Wayne on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/instafederman/
Follow Wayne on Twitter:
https://x.com/federman
Follow Morty on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/djmortycoyle
https://www.instagram.com/alldaysucker/
Follow Josh on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/joshadammeyers/
Follow Josh on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/JoshAdamMeyers
Follow Josh on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/joshameyers
Follow The 500 on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/the500podcast/
Follow The 500 on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/the500podcast
Follow The 500 on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/The500PodcastWithJAM/
Email the show: [email protected]
Check the show's website: http://the500podcast.com
DistroKid Artist Of The Week: Giant Sand
https://youtu.be/tQBa7c2e5Zk?si=ENrMInRN9RMn_4xa
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:02:32
190 - Elvis Presley - From Elvis In Memphis - Josh Wolf
***This show is brought to you by DistroKid. Go to http://distrokid.com/vip/the500 for 30% off your first year!***
Elvis Presley’s popularity began to wain as the 1960s went on. In 1968, he was asked to do a Christmas special but decided to sing songs from his catalog instead. The decision proved to be a wise one, as the popularity of the TV special provided Elvis a career resurgence. Josh Wolf returns to The 500 to discuss the live album “From Elvis In Memphis” and his love of The King.
Follow Josh W on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/joshwolfcomedy/
Follow Josh W on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@JoshWolfComedy
Josh W’s Website:
https://www.comedianjoshwolf.com/
Follow Josh on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/joshadammeyers/
Follow Josh on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/JoshAdamMeyers
Follow Josh on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/joshameyers
Follow The 500 on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/the500podcast/
Follow The 500 on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/the500podcast
Follow The 500 on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/The500PodcastWithJAM/
Email the show: [email protected]
Check the show's website: http://the500podcast.com
DistroKid Artist Of The Week: Brigitte Calls Me Baby
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btD2fWF2qEw
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices