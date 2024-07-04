Powered by RND
The 500 with Josh Adam Meyers

The 500 with Josh Adam Meyers counts down Rolling Stone Magazine’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time with comedians, actors, and musicians.
MusicMusic HistoryComedyComedy Interviews

  • 186 - Sly & The Family Stone - Fresh - Speech Thomas
    ***This show is brought to you by DistroKid. Go to http://distrokid.com/vip/the500 for 30% off your first year!*** -Fresh is the sixth album by American funk band Sly and the Family Stone, the band’s final album to reach the Top 10. Speech, of hip hop group Arrested Development, makes his debut on The 500 to talk about an album Brian Eno credits with shifting the history of recording, "where the rhythm instruments, particularly the bass drum and bass, suddenly [became] the important instruments in the mix” Follow Speech On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/speech__ Follow Thomas on Twitter/X: https://www.instagram.com/speech__ Website: https://www.brotherspeech.com/ DistroKid Artist Of The Week: Speech https://youtu.be/ZymiZpeP2xs?si=Wz5shqzewSuR4I-C Follow Josh on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshadammeyers/ Follow Josh on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joshadammeyers Follow Josh on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshAdamMeyers Follow Josh on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joshameyers Josh’s Website: https://www.joshadammeyers.com/ Follow The 500 on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the500podcast/ Follow The 500 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/the500podcast Follow The 500 on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The500PodcastWithJAM/ Email the show: [email protected] Check the show's website: http://the500podcast.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:15:22
  • 187 - Peter Gabriel - So - Thomas Lennon
    ***This show is brought to you by DistroKid. Go to http://distrokid.com/vip/the500 for 30% off your first year!*** -Often considered his best and most accessible album, So was an immediate commercial success and transformed Gabriel from a cult artist into a mainstream star, becoming his best-selling solo release. Thomas Lennon makes his debut on The 500 to talk about the former Genesis frontman’s hits and deep cuts on 1987’s “So”.  Follow Thomas On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thomaspatricklennon Follow Thomas on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thomaspatricklennon Order A Copy Of His New Book: https://ronanboyle.abrams.link/ Follow Josh on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshadammeyers/ Follow Josh on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joshadammeyers Follow Josh on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshAdamMeyers Follow Josh on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joshameyers Josh’s Website: https://www.joshadammeyers.com/ Follow The 500 on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the500podcast/ Follow The 500 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/the500podcast Follow The 500 on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The500PodcastWithJAM/ Email the show: [email protected] Check the show's website: http://the500podcast.com DistroKid Artist Of The Week: Nicotine Dolls https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-_1ghwGlvs Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:03:42
  • 188 - Buffalo Springfield - Buffalo Springfield Again - Adam Ferrara
    ***This show is brought to you by DistroKid. Go to http://distrokid.com/vip/the500 for 30% off your first year!*** Despite encountering multiple speed bumps in the recording process and fractures within the band that were becoming more prevalent, Buffalo Springfield released their second album before band members like Neil Young and Stephen Stills went on to even bigger things. Adam Ferrara stops by to talk about tracks like “Mr. Soul” and “Broken Arrow.” Follow Adam On Social Media Via Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/AdamFerrara Tour Dates & More: https://www.adamferrara.com/ Follow Josh on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshadammeyers/ Follow Josh on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@joshadammeyers Follow Josh on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshAdamMeyers Follow Josh on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joshameyers Josh’s Website: https://www.joshadammeyers.com/ Follow The 500 on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the500podcast/ Follow The 500 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/the500podcast Follow The 500 on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The500PodcastWithJAM/ Email the show: [email protected] Check the show's website: http://the500podcast.com DistroKid Artist Of The Week: Nathan Jacques https://shorturl.at/TzUrp Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:16:41
  • 189 - Quicksilver Messenger Service - Wayne Federman & Morty Coyle
    Happy Trails” is an album recorded from performances at the Fillmore East & West venues. Most of the tracks are reworkings of some of Bo Diddley's tracks. Quicksilver Messenger Service was very influential but wasn’t commercially successful The 500 invited Wayne Federman & DJ Morty Coyle back to unpack “Happy Trails”, the last QMS album to feature their original lineup.  Follow Wayne on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/instafederman/ Follow Wayne on Twitter: https://x.com/federman Follow Morty on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/djmortycoyle https://www.instagram.com/alldaysucker/ Follow Josh on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshadammeyers/ Follow Josh on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshAdamMeyers Follow Josh on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joshameyers Follow The 500 on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the500podcast/ Follow The 500 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/the500podcast Follow The 500 on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The500PodcastWithJAM/ Email the show: [email protected] Check the show's website: http://the500podcast.com DistroKid Artist Of The Week: Giant Sand https://youtu.be/tQBa7c2e5Zk?si=ENrMInRN9RMn_4xa Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:02:32
  • 190 - Elvis Presley - From Elvis In Memphis - Josh Wolf
    ***This show is brought to you by DistroKid. Go to http://distrokid.com/vip/the500 for 30% off your first year!*** Elvis Presley’s popularity began to wain as the 1960s went on. In 1968, he was asked to do a Christmas special but decided to sing songs from his catalog instead. The decision proved to be a wise one, as the popularity of the TV special provided Elvis a career resurgence. Josh Wolf returns to The 500 to discuss the live album “From Elvis In Memphis” and his love of The King.  Follow Josh W on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshwolfcomedy/ Follow Josh W on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JoshWolfComedy Josh W’s Website: https://www.comedianjoshwolf.com/ Follow Josh on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshadammeyers/ Follow Josh on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshAdamMeyers Follow Josh on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joshameyers Follow The 500 on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the500podcast/ Follow The 500 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/the500podcast Follow The 500 on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The500PodcastWithJAM/ Email the show: [email protected] Check the show's website: http://the500podcast.com DistroKid Artist Of The Week: Brigitte Calls Me Baby https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btD2fWF2qEw Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:45:06

The 500 with Josh Adam Meyers counts down Rolling Stone Magazine’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time with comedians, actors, and musicians.
