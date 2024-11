190 - Elvis Presley - From Elvis In Memphis - Josh Wolf

Elvis Presley's popularity began to wain as the 1960s went on. In 1968, he was asked to do a Christmas special but decided to sing songs from his catalog instead. The decision proved to be a wise one, as the popularity of the TV special provided Elvis a career resurgence. Josh Wolf returns to The 500 to discuss the live album "From Elvis In Memphis" and his love of The King.