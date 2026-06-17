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108 episodes
- We are absolutely thrilled to welcome back slide guitar legend Derek Trucks for his second appearance on the show. In this episode, we dive deep into the Tedeski Trucks Band's incredible new album, Future Soul, and discuss what it was like shaking things up with versatile producer Mike Elizondo. Derek also shares wild behind-the-scenes stories from their epic 10-night residency at the Beacon Theatre, including surprise sit-ins from icons like Cyndi Lauper and Jaimoe.
Guitar nerds, you won't want to miss this part: Derek tells us what it was actually like to play Jerry Garcia's legendary "Tiger" guitar and Frank Zappa’s fast-playing "Baby Snakes" guitar live on stage. We also swap stories from the Sun, Sand and Soul Festival, explore the true meaning of musical mastery, and discuss the physical toll of his unique hand-playing style. Tune in for a masterclass on the guitar and an unforgettable hang!
Get 30% off your first year of DistroKid by going here: http://distrokid.com/vip/corywong
Visit Derek Trucks: https://tedeschitrucksband.com/
Hit us up: wongnotes@premierguitar.com
Visit Cory: https://www.corywongmusic.com
Visit Premier Guitar: http://premierguitar.com
IG: https://www.instagram.com/wongnotespod
Produced by Jason Shadrick and Cory Wong
Presented by DistroKid
- Today, we’re hanging with an absolute legend, the incredible guitarist and producer, Dann Huff. This cat has played on and produced everything from Taylor Swift to Megadeth—talk about a wide spectrum of skill sets!
We’re diving deep into his philosophy on session playing and what it really means to serve the composition. Dann drops serious wisdom on how to stop overplaying so your parts don't get muted, the very real danger of "demoitis," and what it takes to be a "casting director" when you're producing a record. We also talk about his brand new instrumental solo album, where he got back to his roots and wove incredible orchestral arrangements right into his guitar solos.
If you want to elevate your session playing or understand the magic of arrangement and production, you need to hear this episode.
Get 30% off your first year of DistroKid by going here: http://distrokid.com/vip/corywong
Visit Dann Huff: https://www.instagram.com/dannhuff
Hit us up: wongnotes@premierguitar.com
Visit Cory: https://www.corywongmusic.com
Visit Premier Guitar: http://premierguitar.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/wongnotespod
IG: https://www.instagram.com/wongnotespod
Produced by Jason Shadrick and Cory Wong
Presented by DistroKid
- Fresh off winning two Grammys and being named artistic director of the Newport Jazz Festival, drum legend Nate Smith sits down with host and bandmate Cory Wong to chart his career journey on this new episode of Wong Notes.
Smith details his rise from playing with jazz giants like Dave Holland and Chris Potter's Underground to the viral visibility of the Fearless Flyers. A particularly cool gem that he shares is the fax-era story of how a beat tape led to him receiving a songwriting credit on Michael Jackson's Invincible: “I made my Michael Jackson songwriter deal at Kinko’s, brother!” Smith says.
The conversation turns to the essential, irreplaceable muscle of live performance, the importance of artistic concept over chops, and the need for new leaders to steward the future of jazz. Nate also teases his upcoming trio run with J3PO and Cartoons, and the long-demanded reunion with Cory and Victor Wooten. Tune in to the episode to get all the goods.
Get 30% off your first year of DistroKid by going here: http://distrokid.com/vip/corywong
Visit Nate Smith: https://www.natesmithdrums.com/
Hit us up: wongnotes@premierguitar.com
Visit Cory: https://www.corywongmusic.com
Visit Premier Guitar: http://premierguitar.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/wongnotespod
IG: https://www.instagram.com/wongnotespod
Produced by Jason Shadrick and Cory Wong
Presented by DistroKid
- Cory Wong sits down with the legendary bassist Oteil Burbridge (Allman Brothers Band, Dead & Company, Tedeschi Trucks Band) for a deep dive into musical philosophy, Col. Bruce, and more.
Burbridge has been driven by a simple, radical lesson he learned from Col. Bruce Hampton: Intention comes first, the instrument is last. He tells Cory how he learned to channel his entire life—including the “mirror of embarrassment”—into his playing to develop a singular voice—scat singing and all.
Burbridge also breaks down how he maintains deep groove while adding melodic freedom, and the power a bassist has to drive a soloist to “40,000 feet.” Plus, you’ll hear behind-the-scenes stories from the Allman Brothers Band, advice on dealing with creative pushback, and details on his upcoming album recorded in Iceland.
Get 30% off your first year of DistroKid by going here: http://distrokid.com/vip/corywong
Visit Oteil: https://www.oteilburbridge.com/
Hit us up: wongnotes@premierguitar.com
Visit Cory: https://www.corywongmusic.com
Visit Premier Guitar: http://premierguitar.com
IG: https://www.instagram.com/wongnotespod
Produced by Jason Shadrick and Cory Wong
Presented by DistroKid
- Back in August, at Cory Wong’s Syncopated Summer Camp in Nashville, Wong hosted a late-night interview and hang session with Italian guitar hero Matteo Mancuso. If you weren’t there, you’re in luck: This week’s episode of Wong Notes features that exclusive rendezvous in its entirety, recorded live in front of an audience of camp attendees.Mancuso unearths his roots on the guitar, from starting on the electric guitar to learning Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, and Jimi Hendrix while using his father’s finger-picking style. “Later on, I discovered about the pick, but I was too lazy to start again,” says Mancuso, who shouts out other fingerstyle players like Wes Montgomery and Django Reinhardt.
Mancuso credits his unique playing vocabulary to his atypical approach to the instrument, which meant he had to “find some solutions to some technical problems” that he encountered while learning to play. What kind of warm-ups does he turn to when he wants to get his fingers and brain moving? Mancuso has a few thoughts, but it all has to be “goal-oriented.”
Mancuso and Wong, both veteran bandleaders at this point, swap advice and techniques on heading your own band, arranging, and writing, plus scores of other obscure tricks of the trade. Tune in and listen to get the goods.
Get 30% off your first year of DistroKid by going here: http://distrokid.com/vip/corywong
Visit Matteo Mancuso: https://www.matteomancuso.net/
Hit us up: wongnotes@premierguitar.com
Visit Cory: https://www.corywongmusic.com
Visit Premier Guitar: http://premierguitar.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/wongnotespod
IG: https://www.instagram.com/wongnotespod
Produced by Jason Shadrick and Cory Wong
Presented by DistroKid
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About Wong Notes
Hi, my name is Cory Wong. This is my podcast. I'm going to talk to your favorite artists as they discuss their personal tricks of the trade, never-before-heard stories, and the proper response when Sinatra wants to peep your master tapes.Podcast website
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