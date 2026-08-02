Euphonic Sessions with Kyau & Albert

1000 YEARS, our new single with Maywave https://euphonic.lnk.to/453



Tracklist for this show at https://soundcloud.com/euphonicsessions



Next Live Gigs - more details at http://www.kyauandalbert.com



02. May Hamburg

23. May Dublin

30. May Malta

31. May Malta

20. Jun Ibiza

04. Jul Wronki PL

11. Jul Wartownia Gorzow W. PL

01. Aug Nature One

08. Aug Streetparade Zurich

22. Aug Glasgow



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