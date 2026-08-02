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60 episodes
- Tracklist for this show at https://soundcloud.com/euphonicsessions
Next Live Gigs - more details at http://www.kyauandalbert.com
01. Aug Nature One
08. Aug Streetparade Zurich
22. Aug Glasgow
03. Oct Görlitz
24. Oct Wroclaw
07. Nov Wien
21. Nov Lubin
12. Dec Dresden
https://www.facebook.com/kyauandalbertofficial
https://www.instagram.com/kyauandalbert
- Tracklist for this show at https://soundcloud.com/euphonicsessions
Next Live Gigs - more details at http://www.kyauandalbert.com
04. Jul Wronki PL
11. Jul Wartownia Gorzow W. PL
01. Aug Nature One
08. Aug Streetparade Zurich
22. Aug Glasgow
03. Oct Görlitz
24. Oct Wroclaw
https://www.facebook.com/kyauandalbertofficial
https://www.instagram.com/kyauandalbert
- Tracklist for this show at https://soundcloud.com/euphonicsessions
Next Live Gigs - more details at http://www.kyauandalbert.com
20. Jun Ibiza
04. Jul Wronki PL
11. Jul Wartownia Gorzow W. PL
01. Aug Nature One
08. Aug Streetparade Zurich
22. Aug Glasgow
03. Oct Görlitz
https://www.facebook.com/kyauandalbertofficial
https://www.instagram.com/kyauandalbert
- 1000 YEARS, our new single with Maywave https://euphonic.lnk.to/453
Tracklist for this show at https://soundcloud.com/euphonicsessions
Next Live Gigs - more details at http://www.kyauandalbert.com
02. May Hamburg
23. May Dublin
30. May Malta
31. May Malta
20. Jun Ibiza
04. Jul Wronki PL
11. Jul Wartownia Gorzow W. PL
01. Aug Nature One
08. Aug Streetparade Zurich
22. Aug Glasgow
https://www.facebook.com/kyauandalbertofficial
https://www.instagram.com/kyauandalbert
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About Euphonic Sessions with Kyau & Albert
Once a month Kyau & Albert present their favourite tracks in their Radio Show "Euphonic Sessions"..for more info and playlists check www.kyauandalbert.comPodcast website
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Euphonic Sessions with Kyau & Albert
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