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529 episodes
- Tracklist:
LIGHT SIDE TRACK
01. Ruben de Ronde - Time Traveler [Statement!]
02. CultureKind, Frynn - Water Into Waves [ZeroThree]
03. Ina Sapphire - Heaven [RISING HRMNY]
04. LTN & TIL LA TIL - Blur Out [AVA Deep]
05. Cubicore - Bam Bam [Catalystic]
06. Dennis Sheperd x Antonio Moreno - Can You Hear Me [Find Your Harmony]
07. YOTTO feat. Dakota - Deep Dive [MADMINDS (Armada)]
08. Steve Brian x talkofthetown - Hear Your Name [RISING HRMNY]
09. Meduza & Kevin De Vries - 7 DAYS [Tomorrowland]
10. Ronski Speed - Nuru Mpya [Anjunabeats]
11. Vassmo - Eternity [Find Your Harmony]
12. Argy & Solance - Assunto [Neworld]
13. Eximinds, Alexander Komarov & Vera Novak - Man on the Run [Interplay Records]
14. Alexander Popov, U-Jeen & Vera Novak - Hit My Heart [Interplay Records]
15. JOA & James Carter - Don't Wake Us Up [And It Hits]
16. Paul Oakenfold & Ferry Corsten - Metaverse [Planet Perfecto]
17. Paul Steiner - Dreamer [Chasing Dreams]
18. 4 Strings & Susanne Teutenberg - Let It Rain (Stoneface & Terminal Remix) [Amsterdam Trance]
19. HIFEER & Emily Fox - Save Me [Find Your Harmony]
20. Richard Durand meets André Visior & Kay Stone - Sunrise [In Trance We Trust]
21. Ravekings & Diabllo - Lost In The Moment [SubHarmony]
22. Armin van Buuren, Ferry Corsten, Rank1, Ruben de Ronde - Destination (Andrew Rayel pres. EXTASIA Remix) [A State Of Trance]
23. Achilles, Maurya Sevak - Good Time [RISING HRMNY]
24. Mauro Picotto & T78 - Papaye [Armada]
25. Armin van Buuren feat. SACHA - Everlasting (Rising Star Mix) [Armada]
26. Allen Watts - Cobalt [Unkonscious]
27. Dave Joy - First Impression (Mark Sherry & Bill Neilson Remix) [Outburst]
DARK SIDE TRACK
28. nilsix, Orjan Nilsen and Mark Sixma - Chill Bill [Dreamstate Records]
29. Gaia - Status Excessu D (A State Of Trance 500 Anthem) (Bouras Remix) [A State Of Trance]
FAVORITE OF THE MOMENT
30. Andrew Rayel & Surorile Osoianu - Paparuda [Find Your Harmony]
31. Tensteps - Techno Logic [SubHarmony]
32. Marie Vaunt, AREA ØNE, CERES - Lights and Acid [Kurai]
CLASSIC SELECTION
33. TUNNEL ALLSTARS - Blue Lagoon (Rank 1 Remix) [Endeavour]
- Tracklist
01. Eelke Kleijn, Budakid, Nathan Nicholson - Another Life [Days Like Nights]
02. Will Sparks, MORGANJ - Lose My Mind [Bourne]
LIGHT SIDE TRACK
03. Ina Sapphire - Heaven [RISING HRMNY]
04. Aplexo - The Sound [Purified]
05. MAXTAGE, Azar Jalil, Lümineth - Lose My Mind [Find Your Harmony]
06. Dennis Sheperd x Antonio Moreno - Can You Hear Me [Find Your Harmony]
07. Mathame feat. Bonn - Follow [MHA]
08. Against All Ødds, Laura Van Dam - Something Returns [ZeroThree]
09. Evoxel & Zanberg - Hold Back [Armind]
10. Steve Brian x talkofthetown - Hear Your Name [RISING HRMNY]
11. Glowal, Massano - Future Generation [Simulate]
12. Simon Gregory - Keep Moving On [Anjunabeats]
13. 19.26, Bittermind - Dancing [Drumcode]
14. Vassmo - Eternity [Find Your Harmony]
15. Gareth Emery feat. Mark Frisch - Into The Light (Bigfett Remix) [Create Music Group]
16. Andrew Rayel feat. Sara Phillips - Till Forever [Find Your Harmony]
17. HIFEER & Emily Fox - Save Me [Find Your Harmony]
18. Richard Durand & Brittany Egbert - Move [Magik Muzik]
19. Ravekings & Diabllo - Lost In The Moment [SubHarmony]
20. Achilles, Maurya Sevak - Good Time [RISING HRMNY]
21. Rank 1 & Notelle - Serotonin [Be Yourself]
22. David Forbes - Static [Subculture]
23. Darren Porter - Epilogue [FSOE]
FAVORITE OF THE MOMENT
24. Armin van Buuren feat. SACHA - Everlasting (Rising Star Mix) [Armada]
25. HALIENE & Miyuki - Voltage [Black Hole]
26. Peter Miethig - Memories [Nocturnal Knights]
27. Renaisshouse & Maria Mathea - Seeking [Revealed]
28. Brendan Bartels feat. Alice - Game Over [Nocturnal Knights]
29. SONIN & flowanastasia - Tell Me Again [Enhanced]
30. Giuseppe Ottaviani, Billy Gillies - Doves [Armada]
31. Daxson and Sarah de Warren – Vixen [Dreamstate]
DARK SIDE TRACK
32. Ozgun - Voltage [Lunatik Rave]
33. Tensteps - Techno Logic [SubHarmony]
CLASSIC SELECTION
34. Dash Berlin feat. Chris Madin - Silence In Your Heart [Aropa]
- Tracklist:
01. Ina Sapphire - Heaven [RISING HRMNY]
02. LTN, Huvagen & Kaell - Burn For You [Interplay Soul]
03. Seth Hills - Secretos [Dharma]
04. Dennis Sheperd x Antonio Moreno - Can You Hear Me [Find Your Harmony]
05. MAXTAGE, Azar Jalil, Lümineth - Lose My Mind [Find Your Harmony]
LIGHT SIDE TRACK
06. Steve Brian x talkofthetown - Hear Your Name [RISING HRMNY]
07. Mathame feat. Bonn - Follow [MHA]
08. Vassmo - Eternity [Find Your Harmony]
09. BARTY B - Another One [F.T.F.T.]
10. Fuenka - Nitidus [FSOE]
11. Armin van Buuren & Silver Panda - Here In My Arms (Enjoy The Silence) [Armada]
12. MORTEN & David Guetta - La Révolution [Future Rave]
13. Andrew Rayel feat. Sara Phillips - Till Forever [Find Your Harmony]
14. BLR & Amber Revival - Summertime (Podium Mix) [BLOOM]
15. Tiësto, Caleb Arredondo - Echo Sax Finale [Musical Freedom]
FAVORITE OF THE MOEMENT
16. HIFEER & Emily Fox - Save Me [Find Your Harmony]
17. Alexander Popov, Chester Young & Hackatone - Fall Me [Interplay]
18. Andrew Rayel pres. EXTASIA - Universal Harmony (FYH 500 Anthem) [Find Your Harmony]
19. Richard Durand & Brittany Egbert - Move [Magik Muzik]
20. MIDI Kittyy - Another Life [Blue Dot Trance]
21. Achilles, Maurya Sevak - Good Time [RISING HRMNY]
DARK SIDE TRACK
22, Ravekings & Diabllo - Lost In The Moment [SubHarmony]
23. Darude - Feel The Beat (nilsix Naughty 90's Remix) [Vibing Out]
24. Kevin D'Angello & Doppenberg - Tranceformation [Revealed]
25. AVAO – Don't You Go Hard! [Dreamstate Records]
26. Dirty Signal & 2ACES - Rocking [Revealed]
27. BiXX - Elevate [Nocturnal Knights]
28. Giuseppe Ottaviani, Billy Gillies - Doves [Armada]
29. Paul Oakenfold x Marie Vaunt x Binary Finary - 1998 [Perfecto]
30. Alex M.O.R.P.H & Sylvia Tosun - An Angel's Love (Ben Nicky & WUKONG Remix) [Armada Captivating]
31. Nifra - Say Say Say [XTTC]
32. Tensteps - Techno Logic [SubHarmony]
CLASSIC SELECTION
33. Blank & Jones - The Nightfly (Transa Remix) [Soundcolours]
- Tracklist:
01. LÜRUM - Come Alive [Eccentricity]
02. Gregor Larsen - Symphony [nomads music]
03. John Grand - Walk Away [Enhanced]
04. Sunlounger, AÏA & Evan Henzi - We All Have To Fall [Black Hole]
05. Super8 & Tab feat. Hero Baldwin - Burn (Matt Fax Remix) [Armada Captivating]
06. AMINTO & Kadett - In The Club [AMINTO]
LIGHT SIDE TRACK
07. Dennis Sheperd x Antonio Moreno - Can You Hear Me [Find Your Harmony]
08. MAXTAGE, Azar Jalil, Lümineth - Lose My Mind [Find Your Harmony]
09. Julianna, Layla Benitez, FR3ADY - High On A Feeling [Interstellar]
10. Northern Project - Feels Like Home [RISNG HRMNY]
11. Tim Bliss, FoundSound - S.W.A.G. [ERRORR]
12. Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman, Kevin De Vries Feat. Luxtides - Before You Go [Core Recordings]
FAVORITE OF THE MOMENT
13. Vassmo - Eternity [Find Your Harmony]
14. Armin van Buuren & Silver Panda - Here In My Arms (Enjoy The Silence) [Armada]
15. MORTEN & David Guetta - La Révolution [Future Rave]
16. Andrew Rayel feat. Sara Phillips - Till Forever [Find Your Harmony]
17. ALPHA 9 – Dark Matter [Dreamstate]
18. Andrew Rayel pres. EXTASIA - Universal Harmony (FYH 500 Anthem) [Find Your Harmony]
19. Sarah de Warren - Goddess [Black Hole]
20. DIM3NSION x Dustin Husain - By Your Side [Black Hole]
21. RAM, Alex M.O.R.P.H. & Steve Dekay - Grotesque [Who's Afraid Of 138?!]
22. Achilles, Maurya Sevak - Good Time [RISNG HRMNY]
23. Markus Schulz, UUFO & Dauby - Perfect [A State Of Trance]
24. Oskah - Stay The Night [Reaching Altitude]
25. Mauro Picotto & Giuseppe Ottaviani - Ibiza Dream [Armada]
26. Modeā - Part Of Me [Musical Freedom]
27. Darude - Feel The Beat (nilsix Naughty 90's Remix) [Vibing Out]
28. Bart Claessen - Playmo (Sneijder Remix) [A State Of Trance]
29. Gareth Emery, Annabel & dj Try - Under The Sky (Broken Tides) [Create Music Group]
30. Ben Nicky, Fahjah, Aurede, Giin - Be With You [Rave Culture]
31. Nifra - Say Say Say [XTTC]
DARK SIDE TRACK
32. Tensteps - Techno Logic [SubHarmony]
33. Brynx - Oxygen [SubHarmony]
CLASSIC SELECTION
34. Rank 1 - Black Snow [Be Yourself Music]
- Tracklist:
01. EPYXX - To The Moon And Back [Deeper Harmonies]
02. Burkey & NUTRICA - Between Worlds [RISING HRMNY]
03. Super8 & Tab feat. Hero Baldwin - Burn (Matt Fax Remix) [Armada Captivating]
04. Cubicore - Blue Monday [Catalystic]
05. MAXTAGE, Azar Jalil, Lümineth - Lose My Mind [Find Your Harmony]
06. Goodboys, Korolova - The Present [Captive Soul]
07. Sergue - Shake It [F.T.F.T.]
08. Helsløwed x MIDI Kittyy - Can't Let You Go [Black Hole]
LIGHT SIDE TRACK
09. Northern Project - Feels Like Home [RISING HRMNY]
10. ARTBAT, SIX40TWO - Take You There [UPPERGROUND]
11. Chris Mundie, Selenel Soul - Hear It Now [Ginchiest Records]
12. AVNT - Brazil [Anjunabeats]
13. Cassian & AR/CO - Come To Life [Three Six Zero]
14. Skytech, Greatorex - Hearts on Fire [LoudKult]
15. BLR & Amber Revival - Breathless (Podium Mix) [BLOOOM]
FAVORITE OF THE MEMENT
16. Andrew Rayel feat. Sara Phillips - Till Forever [Find Your Harmony]
17. Armin van Buuren & Adam Beyer - No Mercy [Armada]
18. Andrew Rayel pres. EXTASIA - Universal Harmony (FYH 500 Anthem) [Find Your Harmony]
19. Mauro Picotto & Giuseppe Ottaviani - Ibiza Dream [Armada]
20. Daxson - Shining Bright [FSOE]
21. Argy x Paul Oakenfold x Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection [Perfecto Records]
22. Ahmed Helmy, Doppenberg & HEL-BRG - Open Your Eyes [Who's Afraid Of 138?!]
23. Alexander Popov, Eximinds - Tsunami [Interplay]
24. Lange & Betsie Larkin - All Around Me (Ferry Tayle Remix) [Black Hole]
25. Daniel Skyver - Primordial [FSOE Fables]
26. XiJaro & Pitch - Saiyai [Unkonscious]
27. DAVEY ASPREY - Into The Night [Nocturnal Knights]
28. Factor B & Lostly pres. Lost Minds feat. Theia - Time Moves In Circles [Theatre OF The Mind]
29. Craig Connelly & Dani Sylvia - Something Real [Enhanced]
30. Storm x Indecent Noise - We Love [Black Hole]
31. Ozgun & Andrew Galaxy - The Signal [Lunatik Rave Recordings]
DARK SIDE TRACK
32. Brynx - Oxygen [SubHarmony]
CLASSIC SELECTION
33. Faithless feat. Boy George - Why Go? (Ferry Corsten Remix) [Cheeky Records]
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About Find Your Harmony Radioshow
The newest Find Your Harmony Radio Episodes! Andrew Rayel presents the Trance, Progressive and Melodic Techno releases that you shouldn’t miss! | Updated weekly, Find Your Harmony radio show has crossed 400 episodes as well as renown events and stage takeovers around the world, from USA to Canada, Europe & ASIA!Podcast website
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