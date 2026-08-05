Tracklist:

01. LÜRUM - Come Alive [Eccentricity]

02. Gregor Larsen - Symphony [nomads music]

03. John Grand - Walk Away [Enhanced]

04. Sunlounger, AÏA & Evan Henzi - We All Have To Fall [Black Hole]

05. Super8 & Tab feat. Hero Baldwin - Burn (Matt Fax Remix) [Armada Captivating]

06. AMINTO & Kadett - In The Club [AMINTO]



LIGHT SIDE TRACK

07. Dennis Sheperd x Antonio Moreno - Can You Hear Me [Find Your Harmony]



08. MAXTAGE, Azar Jalil, Lümineth - Lose My Mind [Find Your Harmony]

09. Julianna, Layla Benitez, FR3ADY - High On A Feeling [Interstellar]

10. Northern Project - Feels Like Home [RISNG HRMNY]

11. Tim Bliss, FoundSound - S.W.A.G. [ERRORR]

12. Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman, Kevin De Vries Feat. Luxtides - Before You Go [Core Recordings]



FAVORITE OF THE MOMENT

13. Vassmo - Eternity [Find Your Harmony]



14. Armin van Buuren & Silver Panda - Here In My Arms (Enjoy The Silence) [Armada]

15. MORTEN & David Guetta - La Révolution [Future Rave]

16. Andrew Rayel feat. Sara Phillips - Till Forever [Find Your Harmony]

17. ALPHA 9 – Dark Matter [Dreamstate]

18. Andrew Rayel pres. EXTASIA - Universal Harmony (FYH 500 Anthem) [Find Your Harmony]

19. Sarah de Warren - Goddess [Black Hole]

20. DIM3NSION x Dustin Husain - By Your Side [Black Hole]

21. RAM, Alex M.O.R.P.H. & Steve Dekay - Grotesque [Who's Afraid Of 138?!]

22. Achilles, Maurya Sevak - Good Time [RISNG HRMNY]

23. Markus Schulz, UUFO & Dauby - Perfect [A State Of Trance]

24. Oskah - Stay The Night [Reaching Altitude]

25. Mauro Picotto & Giuseppe Ottaviani - Ibiza Dream [Armada]

26. Modeā - Part Of Me [Musical Freedom]

27. Darude - Feel The Beat (nilsix Naughty 90's Remix) [Vibing Out]

28. Bart Claessen - Playmo (Sneijder Remix) [A State Of Trance]

29. Gareth Emery, Annabel & dj Try - Under The Sky (Broken Tides) [Create Music Group]

30. Ben Nicky, Fahjah, Aurede, Giin - Be With You [Rave Culture]

31. Nifra - Say Say Say [XTTC]



DARK SIDE TRACK

32. Tensteps - Techno Logic [SubHarmony]



33. Brynx - Oxygen [SubHarmony]



CLASSIC SELECTION

34. Rank 1 - Black Snow [Be Yourself Music]