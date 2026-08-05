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Find Your Harmony Radioshow

Andrew Rayel
Music
Find Your Harmony Radioshow
Latest episode

529 episodes

  • Find Your Harmony Radioshow

    Find Your Harmony Episode #505

    08/05/2026 | 2h 3 mins.
    Tracklist:

    LIGHT SIDE TRACK
    01. Ruben de Ronde - Time Traveler [Statement!]

    02. CultureKind, Frynn - Water Into Waves [ZeroThree]
    03. Ina Sapphire - Heaven [RISING HRMNY]
    04. LTN & TIL LA TIL - Blur Out [AVA Deep]
    05. Cubicore - Bam Bam [Catalystic]   
    06. Dennis Sheperd x Antonio Moreno - Can You Hear Me [Find Your Harmony]
    07. YOTTO feat. Dakota - Deep Dive [MADMINDS (Armada)]
    08. Steve Brian x talkofthetown - Hear Your Name [RISING HRMNY]
    09. Meduza & Kevin De Vries - 7 DAYS [Tomorrowland]
    10. Ronski Speed - Nuru Mpya [Anjunabeats]
    11. Vassmo - Eternity [Find Your Harmony]
    12. Argy & Solance - Assunto [Neworld]
    13. Eximinds, Alexander Komarov & Vera Novak - Man on the Run [Interplay Records]
    14. Alexander Popov, U-Jeen & Vera Novak - Hit My Heart [Interplay Records] 
    15. JOA & James Carter - Don't Wake Us Up [And It Hits]
    16. Paul Oakenfold & Ferry Corsten - Metaverse [Planet Perfecto]
    17. Paul Steiner - Dreamer [Chasing Dreams]
    18. 4 Strings & Susanne Teutenberg - Let It Rain (Stoneface & Terminal Remix) [Amsterdam Trance]
    19. HIFEER & Emily Fox - Save Me [Find Your Harmony]
    20. Richard Durand meets André Visior & Kay Stone - Sunrise [In Trance We Trust]
    21. Ravekings & Diabllo - Lost In The Moment [SubHarmony]
    22. Armin van Buuren, Ferry  Corsten, Rank1, Ruben de Ronde - Destination (Andrew Rayel pres. EXTASIA Remix) [A State Of Trance]
    23. Achilles, Maurya Sevak - Good Time [RISING HRMNY]
    24. Mauro Picotto & T78 - Papaye [Armada]
    25. Armin van Buuren feat. SACHA - Everlasting (Rising Star Mix) [Armada]
    26. Allen Watts - Cobalt [Unkonscious]
    27. Dave Joy - First Impression (Mark Sherry & Bill Neilson Remix) [Outburst]

    DARK SIDE TRACK
    28. nilsix, Orjan Nilsen and Mark Sixma - Chill Bill [Dreamstate Records]

    29. Gaia - Status Excessu D (A State Of Trance 500 Anthem) (Bouras Remix) [A State Of Trance]

    FAVORITE OF THE MOMENT
    30. Andrew Rayel & Surorile Osoianu - Paparuda [Find Your Harmony]

    31. Tensteps - Techno Logic [SubHarmony]
    32. Marie Vaunt, AREA ØNE, CERES - Lights and Acid [Kurai]

    CLASSIC SELECTION
    33. TUNNEL ALLSTARS - Blue Lagoon (Rank 1 Remix) [Endeavour]
  • Find Your Harmony Radioshow

    Find Your Harmony Episode #504

    07/29/2026 | 2h 6 mins.
    Tracklist
    01. Eelke Kleijn, Budakid, Nathan Nicholson - Another Life [Days Like Nights]
    02. Will Sparks, MORGANJ - Lose My Mind [Bourne]

    LIGHT SIDE TRACK
    03. Ina Sapphire - Heaven [RISING HRMNY]

    04. Aplexo - The Sound [Purified]
    05. MAXTAGE, Azar Jalil, Lümineth - Lose My Mind [Find Your Harmony]
    06. Dennis Sheperd x Antonio Moreno - Can You Hear Me [Find Your Harmony]
    07. Mathame feat. Bonn - Follow [MHA]
    08. Against All Ødds, Laura Van Dam - Something Returns [ZeroThree]
    09. Evoxel & Zanberg - Hold Back [Armind]
    10. Steve Brian x talkofthetown - Hear Your Name [RISING HRMNY]
    11. Glowal, Massano - Future Generation [Simulate]
    12. Simon Gregory - Keep Moving On [Anjunabeats]
    13. 19.26, Bittermind - Dancing [Drumcode]
    14. Vassmo - Eternity [Find Your Harmony]
    15. Gareth Emery feat. Mark Frisch - Into The Light (Bigfett Remix) [Create Music Group]  
    16. Andrew Rayel feat. Sara Phillips - Till Forever [Find Your Harmony]
    17. HIFEER & Emily Fox - Save Me [Find Your Harmony]
    18. Richard Durand & Brittany Egbert - Move [Magik Muzik]
    19. Ravekings & Diabllo - Lost In The Moment [SubHarmony]
    20. Achilles, Maurya Sevak - Good Time [RISING HRMNY] 
    21. Rank 1 & Notelle - Serotonin [Be Yourself]
    22. David Forbes - Static [Subculture]
    23. Darren Porter  -  Epilogue [FSOE]

    FAVORITE OF THE MOMENT
    24. Armin van Buuren feat. SACHA - Everlasting (Rising Star Mix) [Armada]

    25. HALIENE & Miyuki - Voltage [Black Hole]
    26. Peter Miethig - Memories [Nocturnal Knights]
    27. Renaisshouse & Maria Mathea - Seeking [Revealed]
    28. Brendan Bartels feat. Alice - Game Over [Nocturnal Knights]
    29. SONIN & flowanastasia - Tell Me Again [Enhanced]
    30. Giuseppe Ottaviani, Billy Gillies - Doves [Armada]
    31. Daxson and Sarah de Warren – Vixen [Dreamstate]

    DARK SIDE TRACK
    32. Ozgun - Voltage [Lunatik Rave]

    33. Tensteps - Techno Logic [SubHarmony]

    CLASSIC SELECTION
    34. Dash Berlin feat. Chris Madin - Silence In Your Heart [Aropa]
  • Find Your Harmony Radioshow

    Find Your Harmony Episode #503

    07/22/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    Tracklist:
    01. Ina Sapphire - Heaven [RISING HRMNY]
    02. LTN, Huvagen & Kaell - Burn For You [Interplay Soul]
    03. Seth Hills - Secretos [Dharma]
    04. Dennis Sheperd x Antonio Moreno - Can You Hear Me [Find Your Harmony]
    05. MAXTAGE, Azar Jalil, Lümineth - Lose My Mind [Find Your Harmony]

    LIGHT SIDE TRACK
    06. Steve Brian x talkofthetown - Hear Your Name [RISING HRMNY]

    07. Mathame feat. Bonn - Follow [MHA]
    08. Vassmo - Eternity [Find Your Harmony]
    09. BARTY B - Another One [F.T.F.T.] 
    10. Fuenka  -  Nitidus [FSOE]
    11. Armin van Buuren & Silver Panda - Here In My Arms (Enjoy The Silence) [Armada]
    12. MORTEN & David Guetta - La Révolution [Future Rave]
    13. Andrew Rayel feat. Sara Phillips - Till Forever [Find Your Harmony]
    14. BLR & Amber Revival - Summertime (Podium Mix) [BLOOM]
    15. Tiësto, Caleb Arredondo - Echo Sax Finale [Musical Freedom]

    FAVORITE OF THE MOEMENT
    16. HIFEER & Emily Fox - Save Me [Find Your Harmony]

    17. Alexander Popov, Chester Young & Hackatone - Fall Me [Interplay]
    18. Andrew Rayel pres. EXTASIA - Universal Harmony (FYH 500 Anthem) [Find Your Harmony]
    19. Richard Durand & Brittany Egbert - Move [Magik Muzik]
    20. MIDI Kittyy - Another Life [Blue Dot Trance]
    21. Achilles, Maurya Sevak - Good Time [RISING HRMNY]

    DARK SIDE TRACK
    22, Ravekings & Diabllo - Lost In The Moment [SubHarmony]

    23. Darude - Feel The Beat (nilsix Naughty 90's Remix) [Vibing Out]
    24. Kevin D'Angello & Doppenberg - Tranceformation [Revealed]
    25. AVAO – Don't You Go Hard! [Dreamstate Records]
    26. Dirty Signal & 2ACES - Rocking [Revealed]
    27. BiXX - Elevate [Nocturnal Knights]
    28. Giuseppe Ottaviani, Billy Gillies - Doves [Armada]
    29. Paul Oakenfold x Marie Vaunt x Binary Finary - 1998 [Perfecto]
    30. Alex M.O.R.P.H & Sylvia Tosun - An Angel's Love (Ben Nicky & WUKONG Remix) [Armada Captivating] 
    31. Nifra - Say Say Say [XTTC]
    32. Tensteps - Techno Logic [SubHarmony]

    CLASSIC SELECTION
    33. Blank & Jones - The Nightfly (Transa Remix) [Soundcolours]
  • Find Your Harmony Radioshow

    Find Your Harmony Episode #502

    07/15/2026 | 2h 2 mins.
    Tracklist:
    01. LÜRUM - Come Alive [Eccentricity]
    02. Gregor Larsen - Symphony [nomads music]
    03. John Grand - Walk Away [Enhanced]
    04. Sunlounger, AÏA & Evan Henzi - We All Have To Fall [Black Hole]
    05. Super8 & Tab feat. Hero Baldwin - Burn (Matt Fax Remix) [Armada Captivating]
    06. AMINTO & Kadett - In The Club [AMINTO]

    LIGHT SIDE TRACK
    07. Dennis Sheperd x Antonio Moreno - Can You Hear Me [Find Your Harmony]

    08. MAXTAGE, Azar Jalil, Lümineth - Lose My Mind  [Find Your Harmony]
    09. Julianna, Layla Benitez, FR3ADY - High On A Feeling [Interstellar]
    10. Northern Project - Feels Like Home [RISNG HRMNY]
    11. Tim Bliss, FoundSound - S.W.A.G. [ERRORR]
    12. Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman, Kevin De Vries Feat. Luxtides - Before You Go [Core Recordings]

    FAVORITE OF THE MOMENT
    13. Vassmo - Eternity [Find Your Harmony]

    14. Armin van Buuren & Silver Panda - Here In My Arms (Enjoy The Silence) [Armada]
    15. MORTEN & David Guetta - La Révolution [Future Rave]
    16. Andrew Rayel feat. Sara Phillips - Till Forever [Find Your Harmony]
    17. ALPHA 9 – Dark Matter [Dreamstate]
    18. Andrew Rayel pres. EXTASIA - Universal Harmony (FYH 500 Anthem) [Find Your Harmony]
    19. Sarah de Warren - Goddess [Black Hole]
    20. DIM3NSION x Dustin Husain - By Your Side [Black Hole]
    21. RAM, Alex M.O.R.P.H. & Steve Dekay - Grotesque [Who's Afraid Of 138?!]
    22. Achilles, Maurya Sevak - Good Time [RISNG HRMNY]
    23. Markus Schulz, UUFO & Dauby - Perfect [A State Of Trance]
    24. Oskah - Stay The Night [Reaching Altitude]
    25. Mauro Picotto & Giuseppe Ottaviani - Ibiza Dream [Armada]
    26. Modeā - Part Of Me [Musical Freedom]
    27. Darude - Feel The Beat (nilsix Naughty 90's Remix) [Vibing Out]
    28. Bart Claessen - Playmo (Sneijder Remix) [A State Of Trance]
    29. Gareth Emery, Annabel & dj Try - Under The Sky (Broken Tides) [Create Music Group]
    30. Ben Nicky, Fahjah, Aurede, Giin - Be With You [Rave Culture]
    31. Nifra - Say Say Say [XTTC]

    DARK SIDE TRACK
    32. Tensteps - Techno Logic [SubHarmony]

    33. Brynx - Oxygen [SubHarmony]

    CLASSIC SELECTION
    34. Rank 1 - Black Snow [Be Yourself Music]
  • Find Your Harmony Radioshow

    Find Your Harmony Episode #501

    07/09/2026 | 2h 5 mins.
    Tracklist:
    01. EPYXX - To The Moon And Back [Deeper Harmonies]
    02. Burkey & NUTRICA - Between Worlds [RISING HRMNY]
    03. Super8 & Tab feat. Hero Baldwin - Burn (Matt Fax Remix) [Armada Captivating]
    04. Cubicore - Blue Monday [Catalystic]
    05. MAXTAGE, Azar Jalil, Lümineth - Lose My Mind [Find Your Harmony]
    06. Goodboys, Korolova - The Present [Captive Soul]
    07. Sergue - Shake It [F.T.F.T.]
    08. Helsløwed x MIDI Kittyy - Can't Let You Go [Black Hole]

    LIGHT SIDE TRACK
    09. Northern Project - Feels Like Home [RISING HRMNY]

    10. ARTBAT, SIX40TWO - Take You There [UPPERGROUND]
    11. Chris Mundie, Selenel Soul - Hear It Now [Ginchiest Records]
    12. AVNT - Brazil [Anjunabeats]
    13. Cassian & AR/CO - Come To Life [Three Six Zero]
    14. Skytech, Greatorex - Hearts on Fire [LoudKult]
    15. BLR & Amber Revival - Breathless (Podium Mix) [BLOOOM]

    FAVORITE OF THE MEMENT
    16. Andrew Rayel feat. Sara Phillips - Till Forever [Find Your Harmony]

    17. Armin van Buuren & Adam Beyer - No Mercy [Armada]
    18. Andrew Rayel pres. EXTASIA - Universal Harmony (FYH 500 Anthem) [Find Your Harmony]
    19. Mauro Picotto & Giuseppe Ottaviani - Ibiza Dream [Armada]
    20. Daxson - Shining Bright [FSOE]
    21. Argy x Paul Oakenfold x Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection [Perfecto Records]
    22. Ahmed Helmy, Doppenberg & HEL-BRG - Open Your Eyes [Who's Afraid Of 138?!]
    23. Alexander Popov, Eximinds - Tsunami [Interplay]
    24. Lange & Betsie Larkin - All Around Me (Ferry Tayle Remix) [Black Hole]
    25. Daniel Skyver - Primordial [FSOE Fables]
    26. XiJaro & Pitch - Saiyai [Unkonscious]
    27. DAVEY ASPREY - Into The Night [Nocturnal Knights]
    28. Factor B & Lostly pres. Lost Minds feat. Theia - Time Moves In Circles [Theatre OF The Mind]
    29. Craig Connelly & Dani Sylvia - Something Real [Enhanced]
    30. Storm x Indecent Noise - We Love [Black Hole]
    31. Ozgun & Andrew Galaxy - The Signal [Lunatik Rave Recordings]

    DARK SIDE TRACK
    32. Brynx - Oxygen [SubHarmony]

    CLASSIC SELECTION
    33. Faithless feat. Boy George - Why Go? (Ferry Corsten Remix) [Cheeky Records]
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About Find Your Harmony Radioshow
The newest Find Your Harmony Radio Episodes! Andrew Rayel presents the Trance, Progressive and Melodic Techno releases that you shouldn’t miss! | Updated weekly, Find Your Harmony radio show has crossed 400 episodes as well as renown events and stage takeovers around the world, from USA to Canada, Europe & ASIA!
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