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- On this week’s Talkhouse Podcast, we’ve got a Talkhouse favorite in conversation with a guy who’s spent a lot of time behind the scenes on some incredible records. It’s M.C. Taylor and Josh Kaufman.
Taylor has been making music under the curious name Hiss Golden Messenger for two decades now, and he’s amassed an incredible—and incredibly varied—catalog of music that’s never easy to pin down. There are elements of rock, folk, even elements of what was called alt-country for a while there. But what ties it all together is a true vision: Taylor has a singular voice and passion that runs through all of his records. The latest is called I’m People and it’s concerned with nothing less than community, music-making, heartbreak, and the world at large. He does not aim low, in other words. It’s his most ambitious and maybe accessible in a while, and as usually features a motley crew of guests and regulars, including Sam Beam of Iron & Wine, Bruce Hornsby, and Sara Watkins, among others. Check out the song “Shaky Eyes” right here.
Now in addition to all of those day players on I’m People there was a guy there for most of the process, writing and playing along with Taylor: Josh Kaufman. Now Kaufman might be best known as part of the trio Bonny Light Horseman along with Anaïs Mitchell and Eric D. Johnson, but he’s done amazing work slightly behind the scenes, too. He was one of the driving forces behind the massive Day of the Dead Grateful Dead tribute a few years back; he was a key part of some records by the National; he played on a few Taylor Swift records—yes, that Taylor Swift—and he was integral to the solo albums by our old pal Craig Finn. He’s also, as you’ll hear in this chat, a guy who just loves to talk about and play music. One of us, in other words.
In this chat, Taylor and Kaufman talk about making I’m People as well as the other Hiss Golden Messenger records they worked on together. They talk about how they first met, which was sort of a magical moment, plus a Bruce Hornsby show with a few too many guest players, lots of bass players, and not enough inputs. Enjoy.
0:00 - Introduction
02:39 - Start of conversation
03:08 - On how they met, and how their friendship helped them collaborate on I’m People
06:26 - On learning to maintain adult friendships, and connecting as musicians
09:25 - On the different studios they’ve worked in together, playing with Bruce Hornsby, and recording experiences
13:30 - On chasing perfection in the studio, spontaneity, and whether taking too long on albums makes them worse
16:41 - On recording past collaborations together
18:17 - On recording I’m People at Dreamland, and the music scene upstate in the 90s
20:39 - On being inspired by the physical drama of upstate NY and North Carolina, and unique studios
23:10 - On drawing fresh inspiration and references from records from the past while maintaining their own sound
27:14 - On how the musicians they’ve worked with have evolved and changed, and meeting their favorite collaborators
33:04 - On how the vibe of Dreamland influences the music, and the pros of recording portions at home
35:09 - On the records and types of music that inspired them
Thanks for listening to the Talkhouse Podcast and thanks to M.C. Taylor and Josh Kaufman for chatting. If you liked what you heard, please follow Talkhouse on your favorite podcasting platform and check out all the great stuff at Talkhouse.com. This episode was produced by Myron Kaplan, and the Talkhouse theme is composed and performed by the Range. See you next time!
Find more illuminating podcasts on the Talkhouse Podcast Network.
Visit talkhouse.com to read essays, reviews, and more.
Follow @talkhouse on Instagram, Bluesky, Twitter (X), Threads, and Facebook.
- On the latest episode of Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That, Nick Dawson sits down with writer-director Nicolas Winding Refn, the cinematic iconoclast behind such movies as Drive and The Neon Demon, whose latest release, Her Private Hell, is in theaters now. In a fascinating and unique conversation, he touches on turning his dyslexia, color-blindness and other “untreated diagnoses” into creative advantages, his addiction to Legos, his fantasy of living in a world of only women, meeting Andy Warhol as a teenager, the importance of telling your kids that they’re geniuses, and much more.
Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That now has a Substack, so head there to check out all of our past episodes, plus subscribe to get access to exclusive audio and video content!
- On this week’s Talkhouse Podcast, we’ve got a great chat between two rockers whose bands tuck classic-sounding songs into punk-inspired packages: It’s Brian Fallon of the Gaslight Anthem and Greg Barnett of the Menzingers.
The Menzingers are one of those bands that are sort of easy to take for granted: They’ve released a steady string of punk anthems for 20 years, and their songs are as reliable as the sunrise. But when you step back and take a look at their catalog, it’s pretty massively impressive. The Scranton, Pennsylvania band just released their eighth album, Everything I Ever Saw, and it’s as big and catchy as you’d hope. They’ll head out on a US tour this fall with one of their big inspirations, Hot Water Music, in the opening slot. Check out "Chance Encounters” from Everything I Ever Saw right here.
The other half of today’s conversation, Brian Fallon, fronts a band of a similar age and sound as The Menzingers, though as you’ll hear in this conversation, his band took a chunky hiatus a while back. The Gaslight Anthem broke through back in 2008 with the instant classic album The ‘59 Sound, which won them acclaim from fans, music writers, other bands, and even their fellow New Jersey-ite Bruce Springsteen. The Gaslight Anthem seemed to split in 2015 but have since reformed; during that time, Fallon also amassed a catalog of solo records, and he’s got another great one on the horizon. Not Bad for New Jersey will be out in September, accompanied by a big tour. The album features his usual anthemic songs plus fun guest appearances from Brandon Flowers of the Killers, among others. Check out the song “Pearls” from Not Bad For New Jersey right here, and again, it’s out in September and available to pre-order now.
In this chat, Fallon and Barnett talk about their lengthy shared history, about stretching out sonically, about their mutual friend Wicca Phase Springs Eternal—including a story about a high school battle of the bands—and much more. Enjoy.
0:00 Introduction
2:47 Start of conversation, touring, and releasing new albums
4:10 On dogs, new babies, and raising kids
6:41 On tour openers, Tiger’s Jaw, and learning from Adam McIlwee
11:28 On learning guitar and songwriting by watching friends, and interesting chords
12:50 On the songwriting process and making iPhone demos
15:42 On the connection between vocals and drums
16:32 On having a recognizable sound, and dealing with reviews and public opinions about your work
20:02 On feeling like you’re creating “real” songs, and how the music industry affects your perceptions
21:43 On the Menzingers’ newest album, and the inspiration for the title track
23:49 On feeling inspired by other bands’ live gigs
25:51 On their bands turning 20, celebrating together, and early recordings
29:16 On their experiences with different record labels, and which ones support artists’ growth
34:58 On how solo work is different from working with their bands, and loving what they do
Thanks for listening to the Talkhouse Podcast, and thanks to Greg Barnett and Brian Fallon for chatting. If you like what you heard, please follow Talkhouse on your favorite podcasting platform, and check out all the great stuff at Talkhouse.com. This episode was produced by Myron Kaplan, and the Talkhouse theme was composed and performed by the Range. See you next time!
Find more illuminating podcasts on the Talkhouse Podcast Network.
Visit talkhouse.com to read essays, reviews, and more.
Follow @talkhouse on Instagram, Bluesky, Twitter (X), Threads, and Facebook.
- On the latest episode of Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That, Nick Dawson sits down with Peter Dreimanis and Leah Fay Goldstein, who are both the lead singers of the band July Talk and now the stars of the unconventional new romantic comedy Middle Life, which is in theaters from this Friday. In a thoughtful and very connected conversation, the two open up about generational trauma, loss, learning to trust one’s innate wisdom, their emotional visit to the Mauthausen concentration camp, Goldstein dreaming new Angel Olsen songs, Dreimanis’ rec hockey league for sensitive art guys, and much more.
Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That now has a Substack, so head there to check out all of our past episodes, plus subscribe to get access to exclusive audio and video content!
- On this week’s Talkhouse Podcast we’ve got a couple of dynamic frontmen who’ve brought a ton of personality to rock and roll over the years: It’s Pelle Almqvist and James Smith.
Pelle Almqvist, aka Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist, is the singer for the Swedish band the Hives, who make garage rock, punk rock, or simply rock and roll, depending on who you’re talking to—that question comes up in this conversation. The Hives broke through back in the early 2000s with the monumental album Veni Vidi Vicious and the song “Hate to Say I Told You So,” and they’ve since amassed an incredible catalog alongside an earned reputation as one of the most exciting live bands you’re ever going to see. The Hives went quiet for a while but came roaring back in 2023, and last year they released their seventh record called The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, a brilliant title if I’ve ever seen one. Check out the title track from that album right here.
The other half of today’s conversation, James Smith, is the singer/talker/kinda rapper at the helm of the British band Yard Act, whose first album—2022’s The Overload—immediately announced them as a serious musical force. Smith’s voice is the slick, confident center of their songs, and his unique way of sing-speaking feels like a gamble that paid off ridiculously well. The band has since released two more records, including the excellent new You’re Gonna Need A Little Music, which deals at times with the idea of getting everything you want but not knowing what to do with it. It was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnson—he’s the Justin mentioned in this chat—who seemed to help tame the beast in all the right ways. Check out “Empty Pledges” right here.
This lively chat took place via Zoom, and I have to note right off the bat that Almqvist was dialing in from his sauna while wearing a Hives-branded robe—totally on brand in the best way. They talk about religion, typical days on tour, and quite a bit about how they’ve both gotten into painting—and how they’re trying not to make it into work. Enjoy.
0:00 Intro
02:42 Start of conversation
02:43 On sharing an interest in painting and art
04:37 On recording new records in home studios, and how touring impacts recording
08:07 On if the “lightning in a bottle” approach to making music is real, trying new sounds, and why Ace of Base is similar to Bob Marley
10:41 On the music scenes in Sweden and Leeds
13:20 On folding bikes and land skis
15:08 On architecture, history, and visiting cathedrals and other landmarks on tour
16:09 On organized religion, capitalism, and if spirituality encourages unity
18:26 On growing up near Russia during the Cold War, nuclear war fears, punk music, and class awareness
20:21 On modern interpretations of punk music
23:04 On traveling on tour, seeing more cathedrals, why AI is like an Easter Island statue, and staying optimistic about the future
26:29 On upcoming tour dates, and future plans and priorities
29:35 On James’ experiences showing his paintings, the pros and cons of selling passion projects, and learning new art skills
32:43 On Pelle’s painting projects, and how painting is like songwriting
35:12 On being creative vs. slowing down during time off
36:53 On if slowing down musically is the same as getting complacent
38:19 On Pelle’s sauna and swimming in the Baltic Sea
39:20 On input vs. output for creativity and culture
Thanks for listening to the Talkhouse Podcast, and thanks to Pelle Almqvist and James Smith for chatting. If you liked what you heard, please follow Talkhouse on your favorite podcasting platform, and check out all the great stuff at Talkhouse.com. This episode was produced by Myron Kaplan, and the Talkhouse theme is composed and performed by the Range. See you next time!
Find more illuminating podcasts on the Talkhouse Podcast Network. Visit Talkhouse.com to read essays, reviews, and more. Follow @talkhouse on Instagram, Bluesky, Twitter (X), Threads, and Facebook.
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About Talkhouse Podcast
Your favorite musicians, filmmakers, and other creative minds one-on-one. No moderator, no script, no typical questions. The Talkhouse Podcast offers unique insights into creative work from all genres and generations. Explore more illuminating shows on the Talkhouse Podcast Network.Podcast website
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