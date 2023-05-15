Disconnect from reality every month with house and techno giant, John Summit. Check out the best new & exclusive music from John & his DJ friends plus his featu... More
Available Episodes
1 of 1
Off The Grid Radio #001
John Summit presents Off The Grid Radio episode #001, live from Miami. Disconnect from reality every month with house and techno giant, John Summit. Hear the best exclusive music selects from John and the latest Off The Grid releases. #OTGRadio
Disconnect from reality every month with house and techno giant, John Summit. Check out the best new & exclusive music from John & his DJ friends plus his featured ‘Hottest Track’ & ‘Under The Radar’ track.