Direct from the island of Ibiza, John gets out the heavy hitters for a brand new 60 minute mix.

EXPERTS ONLY INTRO 00:00:00

1. Everything But The Girl - Missing (John Summit Space Edit) 00:00:06

2. Jackie (IT) & AVIV SAB - Sexy M.F 00:05:07

3. Rony Seikaly - Losing You 00:07:37

4. POLOVICH - That Look 00:10:07

5. GREG 99 - God Complex 00:13:07

6. Deer Jade - Coming Home 00:16:37

7. Rafael - Gotta Be Cool 00:19:37

8. OMRI. Yamaguccl - My Killers 00:25:07

9. AYYBO, Blazey - Dirty 00:28:07

10. Roddy Lima - ZIPLOCK 00:29:52

11. Solomun, Skrillex - Rumpta 00:32:22

12. Notre Dame - Discoteca Eterna 00:34:52

13. Viot - Cardio 00:37:37

14. CamelPhat, Volkoder - Unique Moment 00:42:07

15. Obskür - Look Into My Eyes 00:44:54

16. Marlon Hoffstadt - Party People 00:47:57

17. HILLS - Lift Me Up 00:51:48

18. KI-KI - Here With Me 00:54:28

19. Funk Tribu & Dillistone - where are you taking me? (mente) 00:56:51