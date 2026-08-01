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John Summit - Experts Only Radio

John Summit
John Summit - Experts Only Radio
Latest episode

60 episodes

  • John Summit - Experts Only Radio

    EXPERTS ONLY #060 ft. HILLS

    08/01/2026 | 59 mins.
    HILLS steps into the hot seat for a relentless 60-minute fire mix!
    EXPERTS ONLY Intro 00:00:00
    1. Drake – Janice STFU (HILLS Remix) 00:00:00
    2. HILLS – In The Light (Extended Mix) 00:04:40
    3. AT2 & Tyge – MINDSHAKER 00:08:21
    4. HILLS – Temperature 00:11:52
    5. Anyma & HILLS – Dreams (VIP Edit) 00:16:10
    6. HILLS – California 00:18:41
    7. DaBaby – Pop Dat Thang (HILLS Remix) 00:21:35
    8. Morgan Seatree & Tasty Lopez – Showstoppa (Extended) 00:24:44
    9. HILLS, VOLTECH & OWNBOSS – Freak 00:27:39
    10. HILLS – Is It Really Love (Extended Mix) 00:29:39
    11. Dansyn & Sam Collins – U a Freak 00:32:52
    12. HILLS – Girls 00:35:52
    13. HILLS – Lift Me Up (Extended Mix) 00:38:55
    14. Bhad Bhabie feat. Lil Yachty – Gucci Flip Flops (HILLS Remix) 00:42:21
    15. HILLS & KENZ – Guessed It 00:46:24
    16. Layton Giordani & HILLS – Bassline 00:49:40
    17. Playboi Carti – EVIL J0RDAN (HILLS Remix) 00:52:42
    18. HILLS & Gaddi – Hypnotize (Extended Mix) 00:55:41
  • John Summit - Experts Only Radio

    EXPERTS ONLY RADIO #059

    07/11/2026 | 1h
    Direct from the island of Ibiza, John gets out the heavy hitters for a brand new 60 minute mix.
    EXPERTS ONLY INTRO 00:00:00
    1. Everything But The Girl - Missing (John Summit Space Edit) 00:00:06
    2. Jackie (IT) & AVIV SAB - Sexy M.F 00:05:07
    3. Rony Seikaly - Losing You 00:07:37
    4. POLOVICH - That Look 00:10:07
    5. GREG 99 - God Complex 00:13:07
    6. Deer Jade - Coming Home 00:16:37
    7. Rafael - Gotta Be Cool 00:19:37
    8. OMRI. Yamaguccl - My Killers 00:25:07
    9. AYYBO, Blazey - Dirty 00:28:07
    10. Roddy Lima - ZIPLOCK 00:29:52
    11. Solomun, Skrillex - Rumpta 00:32:22
    12. Notre Dame - Discoteca Eterna 00:34:52
    13. Viot - Cardio 00:37:37
    14. CamelPhat, Volkoder - Unique Moment 00:42:07
    15. Obskür - Look Into My Eyes 00:44:54
    16. Marlon Hoffstadt - Party People 00:47:57
    17. HILLS - Lift Me Up 00:51:48
    18. KI-KI - Here With Me 00:54:28
    19. Funk Tribu & Dillistone - where are you taking me? (mente) 00:56:51
  • John Summit - Experts Only Radio

    EXPERTS ONLY #058 - IBIZA EDITION

    06/16/2026 | 57 mins.
    Direct from Ibiza, John plays new music from Michael Bibi, Layton Giordano, Patrick Topping, Barry Can’t Swim and more.
    1. John Summit & Absolutely - DON'T BELIEVE IT (Kasablanca Remix) 00:08
    2. Nariman ft. rhys from the sticks & charmy - u up? 04:05
    3. Michael Bibi - Lets Get High 08:35
    4. Holt 88 - Thus Stori 11:48
    5. Charles Pierre - Directions 14:28
    6. kryptogram - Talk Different 17:43
    7. SEBS - Work It 21:20
    8. Layton Giordani & Patrick Topping - Tonight 25:41
    9. Leftwing : Kody - Snap Back 29:37
    10. Clüb De Combat - All The Single Ladies 34:29
    11. Ferreck Dawn - Lost At The End 38:10
    12. Barry Can't Swim - Return To Bhibo 43:09
    13. Chris Avantgarde - Concrete Professional 46:40
    14. John Summit & Julia Wolf - WITH ME (Jackie Hollander Remix) 50:57
    15. SG Lewis, DJ Seinfeld - Something That I've Never Known 54:26
  • John Summit - Experts Only Radio

    EXPERTS ONLY #057 - WESTEND

    06/03/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Westend takes over the decks for an hour of new and unreleased music.
    EXPERTS ONLY INTRO 00:00:00
    1. Westend - The Ceiling 00:00:06
    2. Daft Punk - Around the World (Westend Edit) 00:03:40
    3. Deadmau5, Wolfgang Gartner - Animal Rights (Westend Remix x Rock the Rhythm) 00:06:47
    4. Truth x Lies, Vanrip - Like You A Lot ft. WEiRD GRRL 00:10:09
    5. David Guetta x KENZ - Babylon (ft. Congorock) 00:13:17
    6. Glass Petals - We Stay Inside (ft. Sophiegrophy) 00:16:54
    7. Luke Alexander - Last Night 00:20:30
    8. Brandon - My Body Talks 00:23:09
    9. Prospa - Don't Stop (Twin Diplomacy Remix) 00:26:02
    10. Westend, Twin Diplomacy - Sensational 00:28:41
    11. Westend - Surrender 00:31:34
    12. G-POL - Sex 00:35:11
    13. Tini Gessler - For the Soul 00:38:04
    14. Bingo Players - Devotion (Guida Remix) 00:40:50
    15. Kid Cudi & Crookers - Day 'n' Nite 00:44:12
    16. Tchami - Adieu (Westend Edit) 00:46:29
    17. Westend - Feels Better 00:50:06
    18. Victor Tellagio - Goddess 00:53:42
  • John Summit - Experts Only Radio

    EXPERTS ONLY #056

    05/19/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    John delivers another dose of Experts Only, featuring music from John Summit, KILIMANJARO, Bontan, Chris Lake, Tiga, and more.
    1. John Summit & KILIMANJARO - TIME WITH YOU 00:00:07
    2. Bontan - Personal Question 00:04:40
    3. Deer Jade - Space Dance 00:08:17
    4. Adam Ten & Dodi - We Are 00:12:09
    5. Sapian & AVIV SAB - Deep House Pumpin' 00:16:26
    6. Serge Devant & Damiano ft. Camille Safiya - Fearing Love 00:20:45
    7. Simes - Otra Vez 00:25:42
    8. Volkoder - Trajadão 00:29:00
    9. Chris Lake & ATRIP - Make You Fight 00:32:52
    10. Devault - Can't Wait No More 00:36:07
    11. Greggio - Attack 00:39:20
    12. Tiga & Boys Noize - HOT WIFE 00:44:22
    13. Madeon ft. Slayyyter - Fire Away 00:47:17
    14. Spiller ft. Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) (not without friends Remix) 00:48:51
    15. Patrick Topping - Here We Go 00:51:46
    16. Prospa & Murda Beatz - Baby 00:53:39
    17. Jackie Hollander - High On You 00:57:08
About John Summit - Experts Only Radio
Tune in every other week with house and techno giant, John Summit. Check out the best new & exclusive music from John & his DJ friends plus his featured ‘Hottest Track’ & ‘Under The Radar’ track. This one’s for the Experts and is available on Youtube, Apple Podcasts & Soundcloud.New episodes of Experts Only Radio drop every other Friday
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