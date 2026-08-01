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John Summit - Experts Only Radio
John Summit
Latest episode
60 episodes
- HILLS steps into the hot seat for a relentless 60-minute fire mix!
EXPERTS ONLY Intro 00:00:00
1. Drake – Janice STFU (HILLS Remix) 00:00:00
2. HILLS – In The Light (Extended Mix) 00:04:40
3. AT2 & Tyge – MINDSHAKER 00:08:21
4. HILLS – Temperature 00:11:52
5. Anyma & HILLS – Dreams (VIP Edit) 00:16:10
6. HILLS – California 00:18:41
7. DaBaby – Pop Dat Thang (HILLS Remix) 00:21:35
8. Morgan Seatree & Tasty Lopez – Showstoppa (Extended) 00:24:44
9. HILLS, VOLTECH & OWNBOSS – Freak 00:27:39
10. HILLS – Is It Really Love (Extended Mix) 00:29:39
11. Dansyn & Sam Collins – U a Freak 00:32:52
12. HILLS – Girls 00:35:52
13. HILLS – Lift Me Up (Extended Mix) 00:38:55
14. Bhad Bhabie feat. Lil Yachty – Gucci Flip Flops (HILLS Remix) 00:42:21
15. HILLS & KENZ – Guessed It 00:46:24
16. Layton Giordani & HILLS – Bassline 00:49:40
17. Playboi Carti – EVIL J0RDAN (HILLS Remix) 00:52:42
18. HILLS & Gaddi – Hypnotize (Extended Mix) 00:55:41
- Direct from the island of Ibiza, John gets out the heavy hitters for a brand new 60 minute mix.
EXPERTS ONLY INTRO 00:00:00
1. Everything But The Girl - Missing (John Summit Space Edit) 00:00:06
2. Jackie (IT) & AVIV SAB - Sexy M.F 00:05:07
3. Rony Seikaly - Losing You 00:07:37
4. POLOVICH - That Look 00:10:07
5. GREG 99 - God Complex 00:13:07
6. Deer Jade - Coming Home 00:16:37
7. Rafael - Gotta Be Cool 00:19:37
8. OMRI. Yamaguccl - My Killers 00:25:07
9. AYYBO, Blazey - Dirty 00:28:07
10. Roddy Lima - ZIPLOCK 00:29:52
11. Solomun, Skrillex - Rumpta 00:32:22
12. Notre Dame - Discoteca Eterna 00:34:52
13. Viot - Cardio 00:37:37
14. CamelPhat, Volkoder - Unique Moment 00:42:07
15. Obskür - Look Into My Eyes 00:44:54
16. Marlon Hoffstadt - Party People 00:47:57
17. HILLS - Lift Me Up 00:51:48
18. KI-KI - Here With Me 00:54:28
19. Funk Tribu & Dillistone - where are you taking me? (mente) 00:56:51
- Direct from Ibiza, John plays new music from Michael Bibi, Layton Giordano, Patrick Topping, Barry Can’t Swim and more.
1. John Summit & Absolutely - DON'T BELIEVE IT (Kasablanca Remix) 00:08
2. Nariman ft. rhys from the sticks & charmy - u up? 04:05
3. Michael Bibi - Lets Get High 08:35
4. Holt 88 - Thus Stori 11:48
5. Charles Pierre - Directions 14:28
6. kryptogram - Talk Different 17:43
7. SEBS - Work It 21:20
8. Layton Giordani & Patrick Topping - Tonight 25:41
9. Leftwing : Kody - Snap Back 29:37
10. Clüb De Combat - All The Single Ladies 34:29
11. Ferreck Dawn - Lost At The End 38:10
12. Barry Can't Swim - Return To Bhibo 43:09
13. Chris Avantgarde - Concrete Professional 46:40
14. John Summit & Julia Wolf - WITH ME (Jackie Hollander Remix) 50:57
15. SG Lewis, DJ Seinfeld - Something That I've Never Known 54:26
- Westend takes over the decks for an hour of new and unreleased music.
EXPERTS ONLY INTRO 00:00:00
1. Westend - The Ceiling 00:00:06
2. Daft Punk - Around the World (Westend Edit) 00:03:40
3. Deadmau5, Wolfgang Gartner - Animal Rights (Westend Remix x Rock the Rhythm) 00:06:47
4. Truth x Lies, Vanrip - Like You A Lot ft. WEiRD GRRL 00:10:09
5. David Guetta x KENZ - Babylon (ft. Congorock) 00:13:17
6. Glass Petals - We Stay Inside (ft. Sophiegrophy) 00:16:54
7. Luke Alexander - Last Night 00:20:30
8. Brandon - My Body Talks 00:23:09
9. Prospa - Don't Stop (Twin Diplomacy Remix) 00:26:02
10. Westend, Twin Diplomacy - Sensational 00:28:41
11. Westend - Surrender 00:31:34
12. G-POL - Sex 00:35:11
13. Tini Gessler - For the Soul 00:38:04
14. Bingo Players - Devotion (Guida Remix) 00:40:50
15. Kid Cudi & Crookers - Day 'n' Nite 00:44:12
16. Tchami - Adieu (Westend Edit) 00:46:29
17. Westend - Feels Better 00:50:06
18. Victor Tellagio - Goddess 00:53:42
- John delivers another dose of Experts Only, featuring music from John Summit, KILIMANJARO, Bontan, Chris Lake, Tiga, and more.
1. John Summit & KILIMANJARO - TIME WITH YOU 00:00:07
2. Bontan - Personal Question 00:04:40
3. Deer Jade - Space Dance 00:08:17
4. Adam Ten & Dodi - We Are 00:12:09
5. Sapian & AVIV SAB - Deep House Pumpin' 00:16:26
6. Serge Devant & Damiano ft. Camille Safiya - Fearing Love 00:20:45
7. Simes - Otra Vez 00:25:42
8. Volkoder - Trajadão 00:29:00
9. Chris Lake & ATRIP - Make You Fight 00:32:52
10. Devault - Can't Wait No More 00:36:07
11. Greggio - Attack 00:39:20
12. Tiga & Boys Noize - HOT WIFE 00:44:22
13. Madeon ft. Slayyyter - Fire Away 00:47:17
14. Spiller ft. Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) (not without friends Remix) 00:48:51
15. Patrick Topping - Here We Go 00:51:46
16. Prospa & Murda Beatz - Baby 00:53:39
17. Jackie Hollander - High On You 00:57:08
About John Summit - Experts Only Radio
Tune in every other week with house and techno giant, John Summit. Check out the best new & exclusive music from John & his DJ friends plus his featured ‘Hottest Track’ & ‘Under The Radar’ track. This one’s for the Experts and is available on Youtube, Apple Podcasts & Soundcloud.New episodes of Experts Only Radio drop every other FridayPodcast website