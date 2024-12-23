About 1001 Album Complaints

Musicians give irreverent takes on "1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die", delivered every Monday morning. We do all the research, help you better understand why you love the things you love, plus introduce you to new music and musical ideas you should care about. Want to sound informed, intelligent, and funny when talking about music, even the records you don't like? Want to laugh while you learn more about music production and music history? Then welcome to your new favorite weekly podcast.