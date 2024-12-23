Phil Spector shot to the top of the music business at a young age by pioneering a new operational approach to making hits in the studio, then he decided it was time to cash in before his star inevitably faded. On our special Christmas episode, the fellows discuss wacky hairstyles, personal Christmas memories, and of course, murderJoin our Mailing List here: https://linktr.ee/1001albumcomplaintsEmail us your complaints (or questions / comments) at [email protected] to our episode companion playlist (compilation of the songs we referenced on this episode) here:https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2ZSeUZjFUUvkBmHhSN6DBP?si=3765b142063045b5Listen to A Christmas Gift For You here:https://open.spotify.com/album/2kzkwgOFAtRsDsas5Hi0Qu?si=I3XJ8MVpTU2Nl3FYxoHVCQIntro music: When the Walls Fell by The Beverly CrushersOutro music: After the Afterlife by MEGAFollow our Spotify Playlist of music produced directly by us. Listen and complain at homeFollow us on instagram @thechopunlimited AND @1001AlbumComplaintsSupport us on Patreon, now including our new show Song Battle!https://www.patreon.com/1001AlbumComplaintsWe have 1001 Merch! Support us by buying some.US Merch StoreUK Merch StoreNext week's show: Best Tweets of 2024 Next album (coming in two weeks): Johnny Cash - At Folsom Prison
1:44:33
#188 Arcade Fire - Funeral
Arcade Fire roared out of Montreal's artsy early 2000s scene and became stadium fillers quickly after the release of their smash debut Funeral. The team get together and talk about missed concert opportunities, killer xylophone overdubs, and the difference between broke and baroque bands.
1:45:34
#187 Gillian Welch - Time (The Revelator)
Gillian Welch sought to bring back the tradition of Americana music with the sound and feel of an intimate living room set. The boys discuss close mic'ing, spot on live harmonies, and the savvy of a backwoods revival.
1:31:21
#186 Buena Vista Social Club - Buena Vista Social Club
Buena Vista Social Club came together last minute after another project fell through and made an album celebrating the old style of Cuban Son music. The guys discuss sparse piano playing, emotional vocal takes from a shoe shiner, and a record that revived the career of several septuagenarians.
1:35:50
#185 Jurassic 5 - Power in Numbers
Jurassic 5 was born when two crews in the vibrant LA scene merged, and set out to create conscious, thought provoking hip hop with complex, jazzy beats and an overall fun atmosphere. The fellas discuss the artistry of Cut Chemist , Bill Cosby samples, and the responsible parenting style of Chali 2na
Musicians give irreverent takes on "1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die", delivered every Monday morning.
We do all the research, help you better understand why you love the things you love, plus introduce you to new music and musical ideas you should care about. Want to sound informed, intelligent, and funny when talking about music, even the records you don't like? Want to laugh while you learn more about music production and music history? Then welcome to your new favorite weekly podcast.