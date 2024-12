#189 Phil Spector - A Christmas Gift For You

Phil Spector shot to the top of the music business at a young age by pioneering a new operational approach to making hits in the studio, then he decided it was time to cash in before his star inevitably faded. On our special Christmas episode, the fellows discuss wacky hairstyles, personal Christmas memories, and of course, murderJoin our Mailing List here: https://linktr.ee/1001albumcomplaintsEmail us your complaints (or questions / comments) at [email protected] to our episode companion playlist (compilation of the songs we referenced on this episode) here:https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2ZSeUZjFUUvkBmHhSN6DBP?si=3765b142063045b5Listen to A Christmas Gift For You here:https://open.spotify.com/album/2kzkwgOFAtRsDsas5Hi0Qu?si=I3XJ8MVpTU2Nl3FYxoHVCQIntro music: When the Walls Fell by The Beverly CrushersOutro music: After the Afterlife by MEGAFollow our Spotify Playlist of music produced directly by us. Listen and complain at homeFollow us on instagram @thechopunlimited AND @1001AlbumComplaintsSupport us on Patreon, now including our new show Song Battle!https://www.patreon.com/1001AlbumComplaintsWe have 1001 Merch! Support us by buying some.US Merch StoreUK Merch StoreNext week's show: Best Tweets of 2024 Next album (coming in two weeks): Johnny Cash - At Folsom Prison