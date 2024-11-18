Powered by RND
Know Your Gear Podcast

Phillip Mcknight
The Know Your Gear Podcast with Phillip McKnight is a weekly show where he answers about 30 to 40 guitar related questions while keeping it fun and informative....
  • Why Guitar Center’s New Plan Is Not Going To Work
    This Podcast is sponsored by Patreon and Channel membershttps://www.patreon.com/phillipmcknightKYG?fan_landing=trueBuy A shirt and send us a picture https://www.kyg.altacolor.comSend picture of you and your KYG shirt to be featured in a video [email protected] Stew Mac tools? You can get them and support what I do herehttps://stewmac.sjv.io/vnMQ3NBlackstock pickupshttps://blackstockpickups.comYou can also get other cool merch here including new mugshttps://www.bonfire.com/store/know-your-gear-shopCheck Out Sweetwater stuff here and support the channelhttps://sweetwater.sjv.io/oejk7gKnow Your Gear Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/Knowyourgear
    1:35:39
  • Import guitars Drive USA Guitars Prices Up? She doesn't care how many guitars you have
    Face Your EarsExplore home recording and music creation with Rich and Justin on 'Face Your Ears'!
    2:01:21
  • Why I Think Vintage Guitars Are A Scam / Why This Show Is Not Financially Worth Doing
    This Podcast is sponsored by Patreon and Channel membershttps://www.patreon.com/phillipmcknightKYG?fan_landing=trueBuy A shirt and send us a picture https://www.kyg.altacolor.comFace Your EarsExplore home recording and music creation with Rich and Justin on 'Face Your Ears'!
    1:20:13
  • Smack Your Guitar With Car Keys For Better Tone? / Do We Really Need Mini Wah Pedals?
    #knowyourgear #podcast #guitarpodcast  This Podcast is sponsored by Patreon and Channel membershttps://www.patreon.com/phillipmcknightKYG?fan_landing=trueBuy A shirt and send us a picture https://www.kyg.altacolor.comSend picture of you and your KYG shirt to be featured in a video [email protected] Gear on Reverbhttps://reverb.com/shop/mcknightguitarcoNeed Stew Mac tools? You can get them and support what I do herehttps://stewmac.sjv.io/vnMQ3NBlackstock pickupshttps://blackstockpickups.comYou can also get other cool merch here including new mugshttps://www.bonfire.com/store/know-your-gear-shopCheck Out Sweetwater stuff here and support the channelhttps://sweetwater.sjv.io/oejk7gKnow Your Gear Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/KnowyourgearFace Your EarsExplore home recording and music creation with Rich and Justin on 'Face Your Ears'!
    1:32:09
  • Fake Guitar Inspections / Why $100 Guitars Can Be Great
    #knowyourgear #podcast #guitarpodcast  This Podcast is sponsored by Patreon and Channel membershttps://www.patreon.com/phillipmcknightKYG?fan_landing=trueBuy A shirt and send us a picture https://www.kyg.altacolor.comSend picture of you and your KYG shirt to be featured in a video [email protected] Gear on Reverbhttps://reverb.com/shop/mcknightguitarcoNeed Stew Mac tools? You can get them and support what I do herehttps://stewmac.sjv.io/vnMQ3NBlackstock pickupshttps://blackstockpickups.comYou can also get other cool merch here including new mugshttps://www.bonfire.com/store/know-your-gear-shopCheck Out Sweetwater stuff here and support the channelhttps://sweetwater.sjv.io/oejk7gKnow Your Gear Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/KnowyourgearFace Your EarsExplore home recording and music creation with Rich and Justin on 'Face Your Ears'!
    1:30:44

About Know Your Gear Podcast

The Know Your Gear Podcast with Phillip McKnight is a weekly show where he answers about 30 to 40 guitar related questions while keeping it fun and informative. 
