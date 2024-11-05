"Strumming Through Punk Rock History with Noodles from The Offspring"
Join @thebuzzknight with this episode Kevin Wasserman, known as Noodles from The Offspring. We explore the journey he has had as guitarist of The Offspring, discussing the formation of the band in 1984, their rise to fame in the 1990's punk rock scene, and their continued success with new music called "SUPERCHARGED" If you have questions or comments, write [email protected] Follow Buzz on Twitter @TheBuzzKnight and Instagram@takinawalkpodcast Like this show? Leave us a review here and share this show with your friends. Review Support the show: https://takinawalk.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
40:01
This Week in Music History on The "Takin ' A Walk Podcast
Join @thebuzzknight for a look at music history for the week of 11/18. Buzz is joined by longtime friend and collaborator Harry Jacobs. For more information, questions or suggestions write [email protected] Find Buzz on Twitter @thebuzzknight and instagram@takinawalkpodcast. Like this show? Share with your friends and leave a review. Review Support the show: https://takinawalk.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
21:10
"Takin ' A Walk" introduces you to The Music Saved Me Podcast
The "Takin ' A Walk Podcast invites you to check out our companion podcast, The Music Saved Me Podcast hosted by Lynn Hoffman, formerly of VH1 and A & E. Music Saved Me explores the healing powers of music from an artist perspective. Singer Songwriter, Musician Willian Fitzsimmons is Lynn's guest, and you'll love the uplifting story of an artist who has faced tremendous adversity in his life, and music has been a healing force for his career. Previous guests on Music Saved Me have included Jelly Roll, Pat Monahan from Train, Wynonna, Brent Smith from Shinedown and many others. Find Music Saved Me at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeart or wherever you get your podcasts. Please follow so you never miss an episode and share with your friends. For more information on Music Saved Me go to https://musicsavedme.net Support the show: https://takinawalk.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
23:45
"Takin ' A Walk" with Marcus "Bellringer Bell: Harmonizing Tech and Creativity
Join @thebuzzknight for this episode with Marcus "Bellringer" Bell, a visionary music producer and AI pioneer. Marcus shares his journey from aspiring musician to tech innovator, revealing how he's reshaping the music industry through artificial intelligence. He discusses the challenges and opportunities of integrating AI into the creative process, offering insights into the future of music production. If you have comments or suggestions, write [email protected] Find Buzz on Twitter @TheBuzzKnight and Instagram@takinawalkpodcast Like this show? Share with your friends and leave a review. ReviewSupport the show: https://takinawalk.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
43:31
"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree with Al Pitrelli: TSO's Holiday Magic"
Join @thebuzzknight for this episode with the musical director of The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Al Pitrelli. Listen to this in-depth conversation taking you behind the scenes of the creation and on-going impact of the incredible TSO brand. This is a story of passion, resilience and hard work from Al and the many amazing members of the TSO community. For more information write [email protected] Find Buzz on Twitter @TheBuzzknight and Instagram @takinawalkpodcast. Like this show? Share with your friends and leave us a review here. ReviewSupport the show: https://takinawalk.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The "takin' a walk" MUSIC HISTORY ON FOOT podcast is a show hosted by Buzz Knight, a media executive and consultant, and a passionate music lover. In this podcast, Buzz takes listeners on a journey through music history, exploring the inside stories from guests, while sharing stories and insights about musicians, bands, and the music they create.