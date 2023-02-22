Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Dj Puffy's Podcast
Dj Puffy
The new official Dj Puffy Podcast! Featuring new genre-specific & Multi-Genre mixes from the 2016 Red Bull World Champion Thre3Style DJ Puffy. More
Available Episodes

5 of 124
  • Hotel Room Mix (Episode 5) [Amapiano Remixes]
    Just had to share this one on the podcast. Straight Amapiano remixes for your headtop.
    4/30/2023
    33:41
  • Live from DJ Jazzy Jeff's Magnificent House Party
    Live from the Magnificant House Party to wrap up a fantastic SXSW in Austin, TX! Huge shout out to Dj Jazzy Jeff and the family for having me over.
    4/15/2023
    1:21:17
  • Saturday Party (8th April 2023) [Live Audio]
    I had a BLAST in this stream. Damn!  Afro/Amapiano - Hip Hop - Soca - Dancehall - Afrobeats - House
    4/9/2023
    2:50:22
  • Prime Time Live 085
    Dancehall - Hip Hop - Baile Funk & Remixes - House/EDM
    3/3/2023
    1:00:43
  • Prime Time Live 084
    House - Soca - Amapiano - Hip Hop - Afrobeats & Dancehall Blends
    2/22/2023
    1:15:47

About Dj Puffy's Podcast

The new official Dj Puffy Podcast! Featuring new genre-specific & Multi-Genre mixes from the 2016 Red Bull World Champion Thre3Style DJ Puffy.
