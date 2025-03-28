The “Simple Man” Story: Skynyrd’s Beloved Anthem That Never Charted

Coming up, Simple Man was a track on one of the greatest debut albums of the rock era, Lynyrd Skynyrd's (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd). And it’s been streamed over a billion times and is one of the most beloved songs of rock’s most storied genres. But despite its popularity, Simple Man never actually charted on the Hot 100. The only reason it wasn’t a hit is that the band failed to release it as a single. But that finally charted decades later. Funny story: Apparently, Skynyrd’s producer didn’t want them to record the song. He put his foot down and denied them. But the guys got together and hatched a plan; they coaxed him outside and then locked him out of the studio... and told him not to come back until they were done. At the time, Lynyrd Skynyrd and their producer were at each other’s throats all the time. But somehow, despite the constant fighting, they managed to put together a historic debut album. And Simple Man is some of the best advice for a happy life as it came from several of the band members' loved ones... to be precise their grandma and mother. It’s the story of a tear-jerker from one of rock’s toughest frontmen next on Professor of Rock.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.