No Originals Left: The Hidden Truth About the Little River Band Today
Coming up, a legendary song by The Little River Band that had the same title as several big songs that came out at the same time: Lady. It managed to hit the top 10 due to this band’s incredible harmonies and infectious melodies. Graeham Goble, the man who wrote the song, is here to tell the tale. He wrote Lady about a beautiful girl he saw dancing at one of the band's live shows. And to this day that woman has no clue the song was written about her. And he doesn’t even know her, because he didn’t formally meet her. Today’s episode is bittersweet because our guest wrote or co-wrote some of the biggest hits of the 70s and the '80s as a founding member of today’s famous band, and now this group has ZERO original members and is controlled by a group of individuals who aren’t even from the band’s native country. And they tour and record with many fans not knowing this. The story is next on Professor of Rock.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
21:18
Rock Hall Rage: Paul Rodgers, Joe Cocker, and the Joy Division/New Order Dilemma
Coming up… I’m trying to keep my cool and not throw a chair through the window as I give you my top 6 picks for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 14 are nominated, and like many of you, I’m livid that Paul Rodgers has been eligible for induction for over 30 years and isn’t in. He only happens to be the blueprint that God created for the perfect Rock Singer and a favorite of Legends like Robert Plant and Freddie Mercury. There’s another band on here that is nominated as two bands in one nomination: Joy Division/New Order. And another who is one of the most distinct voices in history. Joe Cocker. And clear back in 2014, Billy Joel yelled out his support in concert for the Hall to recognize him… It would take 11 years, and now that artist has passed. We get through a tough countdown NEXT on Professor of Rock.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
31:14
Fake Guitar, Real Hits: Bon Jovi, Billy Idol, and the Unforgettable Music of 1987
It was a year of BIG moments—Ronald Reagan challenged Mikhail Gorbachev to “tear down” the Berlin Wall, on Black Monday the stock Market Crashed, and scientists spotted a supernova exploding in the depths of space. But back on Earth, music was having a supernova of its own. Some of the biggest albums ever to hit the charts made 1987 a candidate for the greatest year in music history, from Def Leppard to Guns N' Roses to REM, to U2 to The Cure and many more, led by incredible songs that were so unforgettable they still resonate today. Including a rock anthem, Wanted Dead or Alive by Bon Jovi that has such a fist-pumping singalong lyric we all stop everything we’re doing to sing along to it, another… Billy Idol's " Sweet Sixteen " is so haunting it still sends shivers down our spines, plus one that came from Paul Simon from getting dissed at his own dinner party in the 70s so he put it in the song You Can Call Me Al as an inside joke, and it became a smash. And another by Genesis that has truly deranged music video with puppets that cost 10 grand each in Land of Confusion… It's all coming up next on Professor of Rock.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
35:10
The “Simple Man” Story: Skynyrd’s Beloved Anthem That Never Charted
Coming up, Simple Man was a track on one of the greatest debut albums of the rock era, Lynyrd Skynyrd's (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd). And it’s been streamed over a billion times and is one of the most beloved songs of rock’s most storied genres. But despite its popularity, Simple Man never actually charted on the Hot 100. The only reason it wasn’t a hit is that the band failed to release it as a single. But that finally charted decades later. Funny story: Apparently, Skynyrd’s producer didn’t want them to record the song. He put his foot down and denied them. But the guys got together and hatched a plan; they coaxed him outside and then locked him out of the studio... and told him not to come back until they were done. At the time, Lynyrd Skynyrd and their producer were at each other’s throats all the time. But somehow, despite the constant fighting, they managed to put together a historic debut album. And Simple Man is some of the best advice for a happy life as it came from several of the band members' loved ones... to be precise their grandma and mother. It’s the story of a tear-jerker from one of rock’s toughest frontmen next on Professor of Rock.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
21:08
How Human League’s “Human” Reinvented Their Sound and Became a #1 About Mutual Betrayal
Coming up next was Human League, a new wave band that came out of nowhere to rule the charts in 1982 with the #1 hit Don't You Want Me, which kicked off the second British invasion. But 4 years later, the pressure was on to replicate the success in America after a failed album and a song that didn't make the top 50. So they came up with another left-field idea, trading in their robotic sound for a smooth and emotive track where the singer admits to his girlfriend he cheated on her and is shocked to find out that she is forgiving because she cheated on him too… That song is called Human. Up next, the legendary cowriter and producer of Human tells the story of working with the new romantic new wave band and how he transformed the robotic singer into one of the most moving performances of the 80s. And how Human hit #1, ruled 4 major charts, and has become one of the foundational tracks of the 80s, next on Professor of Rock.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
A podcast celebrating the power of music - featuring stories of the greatest songs and artists of the Rock Era, as told by the artists themselves. Find the Professor of Rock on YouTube, ProfessorofRock.com or wherever you get podcasts.