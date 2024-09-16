UAP EP 92 Inside Look - Fallout from the UAP Hearings
Some would call it an historic day as the four witnesses took the stand to testify to the existence of Non Human life. Stephen Diener gives his perspective on the UAP hearings after being in attendance in Washington DC. What sort of drama took place behind the scenes and what key moments did people take away from it? There's a plenty to discuss, so hold on tight...
44:32
UAP Bonus "Minisode" - Pre Congressional Hearing Attitude
As Stephen Diener heads out to Washington DC for the UAP Congressional hearing, he has some lingering thoughts that he needs to get off his chest before the witnesses take the stand. A few important things to keep in mind...
16:15
UAP EP 91 "Come Hell or Highwater" Preview of the UFO Hearings
Will this new round of Congressional hearings on UFOs be a game changer, or will it be a dud? Stephen Diener responds to some of the rumors of who and who will not be attending these hearings as a witness and also discusses some of the negativity that is already surrounding it all. Is it possible that we are missing the bigger picture?...
45:49
UAP Greatest Hits: The Tears of Jimmy Carter – Religion vs Disclosure
It's been a question for a long time. How do we reconcile religious beliefs with evidence of alien life? And could it be a reason why disclosure has been held back? Stephen Diener dives into that conversation and also looks into a story about how Jimmy Carter reacted when he was supposedly told the truth about other life in the universe...
52:25
UAP EP 90 First Time Reveal of Unreported Military Sightings
Anthony Williams rejoins the show to impart his knowledge on several different never before heard sightings from military personnel. You will hear six different stories that have not been presented to the public until now...
