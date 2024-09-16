UAP EP 91 "Come Hell or Highwater" Preview of the UFO Hearings

Will this new round of Congressional hearings on UFOs be a game changer, or will it be a dud? Stephen Diener responds to some of the rumors of who and who will not be attending these hearings as a witness and also discusses some of the negativity that is already surrounding it all. Is it possible that we are missing the bigger picture?...