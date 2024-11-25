On These Woods Are Haunted, hear true accounts of people who ventured deep into the forest only to come screaming out with stories that defy reality. With direc...

An underwater alien base may be located off the coast of a quiet Alaskan town. A cannibalistic creature preys upon those brave enough to venture into the Alaska Triangle.

Ominous sounds from the skies could be a sign of the impending apocalypse. Drivers are spooked by phantom headlights and ghostly hitchhikers along Alaska's haunted highways.

A supernatural forest creature stalks a young man in Colorado. Two friends are haunted by ghostly activity and demonic growls after a strange encounter in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

A strange beast terrorizes an Ohio family in their new home. A boy and his cousin are pursued by a supernatural predator while playing deep in the woods of Wisconsin. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

On These Woods Are Haunted, hear true accounts of people who ventured deep into the forest only to come screaming out with stories that defy reality. With direct audio from the hit Travel Channel show, these strange and unexplainable stories prove that the great outdoors isn't always so great. Also, go back and listen to episodes of The Alaska Triangle. Experts and eyewitnesses attempt to unlock the mystery of the Alaska Triangle, a remote area infamous for alien abductions, Bigfoot sightings, paranormal phenomena and vanishing airplanes. With eyewitness and firsthand accounts from locals and experts alike, uncover a haunting new case in every episode.