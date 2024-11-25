Powered by RND
These Woods Are Haunted

These Woods Are Haunted

Travel Channel
On These Woods Are Haunted, hear true accounts of people who ventured deep into the forest only to come screaming out with stories that defy reality. With direc...
Science

Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • You Freeze, You Die
    A strange beast terrorizes an Ohio family in their new home. A boy and his cousin are pursued by a supernatural predator while playing deep in the woods of Wisconsin. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    31:17
  • Was It Trying to Kill Me?
    A supernatural forest creature stalks a young man in Colorado. Two friends are haunted by ghostly activity and demonic growls after a strange encounter in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    31:03
  • Introducing: These Woods Are Haunted
    On These Woods Are Haunted, hear true accounts of people who ventured deep into the forest only to come screaming out with stories that defy reality. With direct audio from the hit Travel Channel show, these strange and unexplainable stories prove that the great outdoors isn't always so great. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:17
  • The Alaska Triangle: Mysterious Forces and Haunted Roads
    Ominous sounds from the skies could be a sign of the impending apocalypse. Drivers are spooked by phantom headlights and ghostly hitchhikers along Alaska's haunted highways.For even more of The Alaska Triangle, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/alaskatriange to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    34:50
  • The Alaska Triangle: The Mysteries of Ketchikan and The Wendigo
    An underwater alien base may be located off the coast of a quiet Alaskan town. A cannibalistic creature preys upon those brave enough to venture into the Alaska Triangle.For even more of The Alaska Triangle, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/alaskatriange to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    34:27

About These Woods Are Haunted

On These Woods Are Haunted, hear true accounts of people who ventured deep into the forest only to come screaming out with stories that defy reality. With direct audio from the hit Travel Channel show, these strange and unexplainable stories prove that the great outdoors isn't always so great. Also, go back and listen to episodes of The Alaska Triangle. Experts and eyewitnesses attempt to unlock the mystery of the Alaska Triangle, a remote area infamous for alien abductions, Bigfoot sightings, paranormal phenomena and vanishing airplanes. With eyewitness and firsthand accounts from locals and experts alike, uncover a haunting new case in every episode. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
