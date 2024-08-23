Welcome back to the show, on this episode we dive into Corey Goode. A intuitive empath that was placed in MILAB programs as a young child. Because of his abilities he has been chosen to be a delegate for the Sphere Alliance. Corey breaks down the fall of the Cabal and how they are planning on saving themselves. It all sounds a bit far fetched until you look at current times. For example, Corey talks about how they will start partial disclosure and release information on extraterrestrials. Also claiming that soon they will reveal an ancient race of beings they found remnants of in Antarctica dating back to 1.8 billion years old. The race of beings that Corey works with are the Blue Avians. They have informed Corey that soon humanity will go through a change because of the sun discharging energy and changing our DNA. Then we talk about a frequently asked questions on Coreys website, and these questions are far from frequent and normal. We hope you enjoy the show and as always stay safe and stay weird. Check out Rosetta Stone and use my code TODAY for a great deal: www.rosettastone.com Facebook and Twitter @holoskypodcastInstagram @ theholoskypodcast If you have an experience of your own you'd like to share with us please do. You can email us at [email protected] you can also use your voice memo app on your smart phone or anything that can record you and send it over to the email. If you have and experience you’d rather sit down and talk to us about please send that email to [email protected] You can also call our podcast cell phone and leave a message or time it right and grab an on the spot interview. The number is going to be 1 (618) 556-0837 If you want to send us weird shit then please do! Holosky PodcastP.O. Box 145Fieldon, IL62031 If your interested in our discord and becoming part of the family, then please take the time to join us! https://discord.gg/GFsbY92NgU ——-Discord Link Check out the website for stories and merchandise! www.holoskypodcast.com We also have a patreon you can sign up for to get some extra goodies and help support us or just send us a one time donation on venmo. We forever appreciate each and everyone who supports us in anyway possible. Dark Array MediaOur Sponsors:* Check out Rosetta Stone and use my code TODAY for a great deal: https://www.rosettastone.comSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/holosky-podcast/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
1:10:10
Night Shift Ep.85

1:15:32
Lake City Quiet Pills Pt.2
Welcome back to the show everyone, on this episode we get back into the mystery of the Lake City Quiet Pills. Hidden on the HTML was another message about having a party for the late Milo. However as people begin to match things up it starts to spiral out of control. They figure out that it was the same time an assassination went down. CCTV footage shows a group of up to thirty eight people trailing a man in Dubai. Countries end up getting involved in this mystery, because all of the operatives fly back to their countries after the assassination. With all of the evidence that points to this group no one ends up getting caught. To this day no one has figured out who the group was. Once the people on Reddit posted that they found the HTML the website became encrypted. They then posted how they were figuring out the new encryption so it was re-encrypted and finally the website went down. Which leaves us all with more questions than answers.
1:07:24
Lake City Quiet Pills
Welcome back to the show everyone, on this episode we get into an extremely strange internet story. Reddit users that took part in a rather not safe for work Reddit page lose their moderator one day. Another account is created and is used to bid farewell to the moderator. Letting all of the people in the thread know that he had passed. For what ever reason reddit decided to dig into the history of these two accounts. As they do so they stumble onto one of the weirdest finds out there. As they break into the code of the thread they notice hidden messages tied within it. What they link it too will blow your mind. Enjoy the show, stay safe and stay weird.
56:57
Night Shift Ep.84 - Cemetery Visit, Personal Encounters, Reptilian Pictures
