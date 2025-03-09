Powered by RND
Backwoods Bigfoot Stories
Backwoods Bigfoot Stories

Backwoods Bigfoot Stories-Bigfoot Encounters
Welcome to "Backwoods Bigfoot Stories," the ultimate destination for thrilling tales of encounters with cryptids like Bigfoot, Sasquatch, Dogman, and other myst...
  • BWBS Ep:71 Missing: National Park Nightmares Vol.1
    Welcome to first episode in a series of National Park Nightmares, a deep dive into some of the most mysterious disappearances that have taken place in America’s vast and often unforgiving national parks. In this first episode of the series, we explore four baffling cases of individuals who vanished under strange and unexplained circumstances: Dennis Martin, Thelma Pauline Melton, Bessie and Glen Hyde, and Trenny Gibson. Each of these cases presents unique and unsettling elements that leave us questioning what forces might be at play in the depths of the wilderness. These are not merely stories of people getting lost. Many of these cases involve eerie coincidences, missing evidence, and witnesses reporting odd details that defy conventional explanations. As we embark on this series, we aim to investigate the facts while respecting the families of the missing, acknowledging the pain they have endured, and ensuring that these individuals are not forgotten. Some speculate that unknown elements—whether natural, human, or even cryptid—may be involved in these disappearances. While we are not here to promote any particular theory, we cannot ignore that fact is sometimes stranger than fiction.Cases Covered in This Episode: 🔹 Dennis Martin (1969) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park A six-year-old boy vanishes without a trace during a family camping trip. Hundreds of searchers, including the Green Berets, comb the area, but no trace of him is ever found. Was Dennis simply lost, or was there something more sinister at play? 🔹 Thelma Pauline Melton (1981) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park An experienced hiker disappears in broad daylight on a well-traveled trail she had walked countless times before. No signs of struggle, no logical explanation—just gone. 🔹 Bessie and Glen Hyde (1928) – Grand Canyon National Park A newlywed couple sets off on a daring honeymoon adventure down the Colorado River but never reaches their destination. Their boat is found intact with all their supplies, yet the Hydes themselves have vanished. Did they drown, or is there another explanation? 🔹 Trenny Gibson (1976) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park A sixteen-year-old high school student on a school field trip steps off a trail for mere moments and is never seen again. Her disappearance raises many questions, especially considering her proximity to other students and the strange behavior of some individuals in the group.Join the Discussion: Do you have thoughts on these cases? Have you or someone you know had an unexplained experience in a national park? Share your stories and theories by reaching out to us on social media or via email. 📩 Contact: [email protected]📱 Social Media: bigfootbks 🎧 Subscribe: Don’t miss future episodes as we dive deeper into more strange vanishings in America’s wild places.🔍 Until next time, stay curious, stay safe, and always keep an eye on the wilderness around you… because sometimes, the unknown is closer than we think.
    42:35
  • BWBS Ep:70 Scary Encounters!
    The woods and backroads at night hold more than just the familiar legends of Sasquatch or the terrifying Dogman. Some encounters defy classification—leaving behind nothing but questions and an eerie sense that reality is far stranger than we think. In this episode, we dive into some chilling experiences:A police officer witnesses an otherworldly figure lurking in the shadows—something small, gray, and watching him with enormous black eyes. The encounter leaves him frozen in place until the creature raises its arm, revealing a strange metallic bracelet. A moment later, everything goes dark, and he wakes up on the ground, disoriented and haunted by what he saw.A woman mowing her pasture spots an unusual being—grayish-white, moving in an unnatural, bouncing gait. Later, whispers in her mind seem to acknowledge her routine, and she begins to suspect she is being watched. Her unease grows when strange lights appear in the sky, and her security system goes unchecked on the very night something stirs outside her home.Another witness, out for an evening walk, sees a glowing shape hovering just above the treetops. As he nears the forest’s edge, he notices an eerie blue light shining through the trees. Then, he sees it—something not human, something observing him in complete silence. What happens next is a blackout he can’t explain, leaving him shaken to this day.Get Our FREE NewsletterGet Brian's Books Leave Us A VoicemailVisit Our WebsiteSupport Our SponsorsVisit Untold Radio AMVisit HIMS.COMAre these beings visitors from somewhere else? Shadowy forces hiding in the unknown? Or something we have yet to understand?🔦 Join us as we explore these mysterious encounters and the lingering question—what else is out there?🎙️ Subscribe & Follow for more real-life stories of the unexplained.#Paranormal #AlienEncounters #UnexplainedPhenomena #Cryptids #MysteriousCreatures
    31:49
  • BWBS Ep:69 Don't Mess With The Monkey Man!
    For centuries, people have whispered about creatures that lurk just beyond the edges of our understanding—beings that live in the shadows, in the forests, beneath the waves. Some dismiss them as folklore, others claim to have seen them with their own eyes. And then, there are those who say they’ve lived among them.Tonight, we explore three incredible stories—each more unbelievable than the last.First, we journey to Tennessee, where the Carter family claimed to have lived alongside a clan of Sasquatch for decades. At the heart of this astonishing story is Fox, a massive, intelligent male Bigfoot who supposedly learned to understand English and even spoke in broken phrases. Was this a case of true interspecies communication, or one of the most elaborate hoaxes in Bigfoot history?  Then, we dive deep—literally—into the legend of mermaid-like fish people, humanoid creatures spotted in remote waters across the world. From ancient sailor accounts to modern-day reports, there have been eerie descriptions of beings that seem half human, half fish—but are they truly mermaids, or something far stranger? Some stories tell of intelligent water-dwelling entities who avoid human contact, while others suggest something more sinister lurking beneath the surface.And finally, we venture to the dense jungles of India, where generations have told of the Monkey Man—a creature said to be part human, part primate, seen leaping across rooftops and vanishing into the night. Some believe it’s an undiscovered species, while others insist it’s something supernatural, a being that exists in the space between reality and myth. But in 2001, panic swept through the city of Delhi when multiple reports surfaced of a terrifying humanoid figure attacking people in the dead of night.Was this mass hysteria, or something much more real?This episode is a journey through the unbelievable, the unexplained, and the outright bizarre. From the deep forests of Tennessee to the waters where legends of mermaids refuse to die, to the mysterious figure haunting the streets of India—these are stories that defy explanation.So, what do you believe? Are these just myths, or is there something out there, hiding in the spaces we refuse to look? Support the Show! If you love exploring the unknown with me, I need your help! If you’re listening on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, take a moment to rate and review the show—it helps more people find these incredible stories and keeps the search for the truth alive.And imagine what we could do together if you shared this episode with five friends who are just as fascinated by the unexplained as you are.The search isn’t over. Not by a long shot. Keep looking, keep questioning, and come back next time for another mind-bending true story.Get Our FREE NewsletterGet Brian's Books Leave Us A VoicemailVisit Our WebsiteSupport Our SponsorsVisit Untold Radio AMVisit HIMS.COM
    52:41
  • BWBS Ep:68 Taken By Bigfoot!
    In this episode, we dive deep into the world of the unexplained, where reality and myth blur into one. From terrifying roadside encounters to years of unexplained abductions, tonight’s stories will leave you questioning just how much of the unknown is lurking right outside our doorsteps.Story 1: The Werewolf on the HighwayOur journey into the strange begins with a late-night drive home, where a logistics worker encounters something he can’t explain. At first, he thinks it's a moose or a bear lying in the road, but as he slows down, he realizes it’s something else entirely. Its sickly yellow eyes, patchy wet fur, and unnatural, almost human-like legs haunt him for weeks. Was it just a wolf struck by a passing truck, or did he come face-to-face with something straight out of legend—a werewolf?Story 2: A Woman’s Harrowing Abductions by SasquatchFor one Ohio woman, strange encounters weren’t just fleeting moments of terror—they were a lifelong nightmare. She claims that a group of Bigfoots repeatedly visited her family, even abducting her and holding her captive in a cave as a child. Over the years, her memories of these experiences were repressed, only to resurface later, bringing with them chilling details of her time among the creatures. Were they simply observing her, or did they have a deeper purpose?Story 3: Adele’s Backyard VisitorSometimes, encounters with the unknown come when we least expect them. For Adele, it was a quiet spring morning in her backyard, where she often fed local wildlife. As she sat watching the animals, she noticed something unusual—long, flowing blonde hair moving toward the feeding station. At first, she thought it was a dog, but as the creature got closer, she realized it wasn’t. With dark, leathery hands and feet and intelligent eyes, this being defied everything she knew. When it stood up on two legs and sprinted away at impossible speed, she knew her life would never be the same.Story 4: The Wolfman of Cinder RoadOur final story comes from a prominent local government official who wishes to remain anonymous. Late one night, while driving down a backroad near Bendon, Michigan, he spotted a pair of glowing eyes in his headlights. Expecting a deer, he slowed down—only to realize that the creature before him was no ordinary animal. Standing on two legs near a road-killed deer was a massive, wolf-like figure covered in dark fur. He brought his truck to a complete stop, staring in shock as it stared right back. Just as he began to doubt his own eyes, the creature dropped to all fours and sprinted across the road into the woods. Shaken but determined to prove what he had seen, he stepped out and photographed massive paw prints in the soft dirt. If not for those pictures, he admits, he might have convinced himself it was all in his imagination.Final Thoughts: What Lurks in the Shadows?Each of these stories leaves us with a sense of unease—a reminder that sometimes, the world is far stranger than we’d like to believe. Were these encounters simply misidentified animals, tricks of the mind, or proof that creatures of legend still walk among us?That’s for you to decide.But if one day you find yourself alone on a dark highway, standing in your backyard at dawn, or venturing into the woods at dusk, take a moment to listen. Watch the shadows.Because maybe—just maybe—something is watching you back.Subscribe & FollowIf you enjoyed this episode, make sure to subscribe and leave a review! Got your own strange encounter to share? We’d love to hear from you. Contact us at [your email or website] and follow us on [social media handles] for updates on future episodes.Until next time—stay curious, stay safe, and keep your eyes on the darkness.Get Our FREE NewsletterGet Brian's Books Leave Us A VoicemailVisit Our WebsiteSupport Our SponsorsVisit Untold Radio AMVisit HIMS.COM
    30:11
  • BWBS Ep:67 Rock Apes In Vietnam
    War leaves scars—some you can see, some you can’t. And some remain hidden in the deep, dark jungles where the rules of reality seem to shift.In tonight’s episode, we dive into an extraordinary email from a Vietnam veteran named Roger M., a loyal listener who has carried a secret for decades. He was there. He fought in the war. And he encountered something the military told him to forget—something that wasn’t human. Roger’s story isn’t just another Bigfoot sighting. His unit faced a terrifying presence in the jungle: the Rock Apes of Vietnam. Described as bipedal, muscular, and fiercely territorial, these creatures weren’t just watching. They were fighting back. With chilling details of rock-throwing attacks, eerie vocalizations, and silent, unnatural moments deep in enemy territory, Roger’s experience raises one unsettling question—what exactly was out there with them?But Roger’s story isn’t the only one. As we peel back the layers of history and folklore, we’ll look at similar reports from the other side of the war. Vietnamese soldiers, too, whispered about the “Người Rừng” or “Forest People”—hairy, humanoid beings that didn’t seem to take sides but weren’t afraid to show their presence. Were the Rock Apes simply an undiscovered species? Or was something even more mysterious at play in the jungles of Southeast Asia?From the war-torn forests of Vietnam, we travel to the remote hills of India, where another legend lurks in the shadows—the Mande Barung. Often called “India’s Bigfoot,” this creature has been reported by locals for generations, described as a massive, upright ape-like being that roams the dense rainforests of Meghalaya. What makes the Mande Barung so fascinating? Could it be related to the creatures Roger and his fellow soldiers encountered? And why do reports of these beings appear in so many of the world’s most isolated regions?And finally, we journey into the frozen Himalayas to confront the most famous of them all—the Yeti. For centuries, stories of this towering, elusive creature have captivated explorers, monks, and mountaineers alike. From ancient Buddhist texts to modern-day footprint discoveries, the Yeti remains one of the greatest mysteries in cryptozoology. Could the legends of the Yeti and the Mande Barung connect to the Rock Apes of Vietnam? Are we looking at scattered remnants of a species that once roamed the Earth freely?Tonight, we’re unraveling the threads of a mystery that stretches across continents and centuries. A mystery that suggests the creatures of legend might not just be myths after all.Tune in—because sometimes, the truth hides in the jungle, the mountains, and the darkness of war itself.Get Our FREE NewsletterGet Brian's Books Leave Us A VoicemailVisit Our WebsiteSupport Our SponsorsVisit Untold Radio AMVisit HIMS.COM
    36:07

About Backwoods Bigfoot Stories

Welcome to "Backwoods Bigfoot Stories," the ultimate destination for thrilling tales of encounters with cryptids like Bigfoot, Sasquatch, Dogman, and other mysterious creatures lurking within the depths of the woods. Join us as we venture into the uncharted territories of the unknown, sharing spine-chilling stories of the strange and terrifying things that happen to people who dare to venture into the backwoods. From hair-raising encounters with Bigfoot to unexplainable encounters with UFO's, strange lights, and other elusive cryptid creatures, our channel is dedicated to sharing the secrets hidden within the dark forest's. Prepare to be captivated by firsthand accounts, and storytelling that will leave you questioning what lies beyond the veil of the natural world. Subscribe now and embark on a journey into the heart of the unknown, where the woods hold secrets that are waiting to be revealed. But beware, you may need to sleep with the light on!
