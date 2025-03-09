BWBS Ep:68 Taken By Bigfoot!

In this episode, we dive deep into the world of the unexplained, where reality and myth blur into one. From terrifying roadside encounters to years of unexplained abductions, tonight's stories will leave you questioning just how much of the unknown is lurking right outside our doorsteps.Story 1: The Werewolf on the HighwayOur journey into the strange begins with a late-night drive home, where a logistics worker encounters something he can't explain. At first, he thinks it's a moose or a bear lying in the road, but as he slows down, he realizes it's something else entirely. Its sickly yellow eyes, patchy wet fur, and unnatural, almost human-like legs haunt him for weeks. Was it just a wolf struck by a passing truck, or did he come face-to-face with something straight out of legend—a werewolf?Story 2: A Woman's Harrowing Abductions by SasquatchFor one Ohio woman, strange encounters weren't just fleeting moments of terror—they were a lifelong nightmare. She claims that a group of Bigfoots repeatedly visited her family, even abducting her and holding her captive in a cave as a child. Over the years, her memories of these experiences were repressed, only to resurface later, bringing with them chilling details of her time among the creatures. Were they simply observing her, or did they have a deeper purpose?Story 3: Adele's Backyard VisitorSometimes, encounters with the unknown come when we least expect them. For Adele, it was a quiet spring morning in her backyard, where she often fed local wildlife. As she sat watching the animals, she noticed something unusual—long, flowing blonde hair moving toward the feeding station. At first, she thought it was a dog, but as the creature got closer, she realized it wasn't. With dark, leathery hands and feet and intelligent eyes, this being defied everything she knew. When it stood up on two legs and sprinted away at impossible speed, she knew her life would never be the same.Story 4: The Wolfman of Cinder RoadOur final story comes from a prominent local government official who wishes to remain anonymous. Late one night, while driving down a backroad near Bendon, Michigan, he spotted a pair of glowing eyes in his headlights. Expecting a deer, he slowed down—only to realize that the creature before him was no ordinary animal. Standing on two legs near a road-killed deer was a massive, wolf-like figure covered in dark fur. He brought his truck to a complete stop, staring in shock as it stared right back. Just as he began to doubt his own eyes, the creature dropped to all fours and sprinted across the road into the woods. Shaken but determined to prove what he had seen, he stepped out and photographed massive paw prints in the soft dirt. If not for those pictures, he admits, he might have convinced himself it was all in his imagination.Final Thoughts: What Lurks in the Shadows?Each of these stories leaves us with a sense of unease—a reminder that sometimes, the world is far stranger than we'd like to believe. Were these encounters simply misidentified animals, tricks of the mind, or proof that creatures of legend still walk among us?That's for you to decide.But if one day you find yourself alone on a dark highway, standing in your backyard at dawn, or venturing into the woods at dusk, take a moment to listen. Watch the shadows.Because maybe—just maybe—something is watching you back.