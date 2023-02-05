Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
This Week in Virology

Vincent Racaniello
This Week in Virology is a netcast about viruses - the kind that make you sick. More
ScienceHealth & FitnessMedicine
  • TWiV 1003: Going clinically viral
    Vincent and Kathy travel to Atlanta for APHL ID Lab Con, a conference focused on the latest developments in detecti​​on and characterization of infectious diseases of public health concern, and speak with Megan, Ryan, and Kirsten about the workings of public health and clinical laboratories. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello and Kathy Spindler Guests: Megan Crumpler, Ryan Relich, and Kirsten St. George Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Become a patron of TWiV! Links for this episode MicrobeTV Discord Server APHL Lab ID CON Association of Public Health Laboratories Orange County Public Health Laboratory Division of Clinical Microbiology, Indiana University Health Virology Laboratory, NYSDOH Timestamps by Jolene. Thanks! Intro music is by Ronald Jenkees Send your virology questions and comments to [email protected]
    4/30/2023
    1:26:09
  • TWiV 1002: Clinical update with Dr. Daniel Griffin
    In his weekly clinical update, Dr. Griffin discusses completeness and spin of medRxiv preprints and associated published abstracts of COVID-19 randomized clinical trials, lessons learned from a COVID-19 dog screening pilot in California K-12 schools, SARS-CoV-2 reinfection and severity of the disease, effectiveness of COVID-19 bivalent vaccine, Molnupiravir and risk of post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, risk of new-onset long Covid following reinfection with SARS-CoV-2, low vitamin D levels associated with long COVID syndrome in COVID-19 survivors, and clinical experience with the α2A-adrenoceptor agonist, guanfacine, and N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of cognitive deficits in “Long-COVID19”. Click arrow to play Download TWiV 1002 (27 MB .mp3, 44 min) Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Become a patron of TWiV! Links for this episode Completeness and spin of medRxiv preprint and published abstracts of COVID-19 randomized clinical trials (JAMA) Lessons learned from a COVID-19 dog screening pilot (JAMA) SARS-CoV-2 reinfection and severity of the disease (Viruses) Effectiveness of COVID-19 bivalent vaccine (medRxiv) Molnupiravir and risk of post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (BMJ) Risk of new-onset long Covid following reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 (medRxiv) Low vitamin D levels are associated with Long COVID in COVID-19 survivors (JCEM) Clinical experience with the α2A-adrenoceptor agonist, guanfacine, and N-acetylcysteine for treatment of Long-COVID19 (NIH) Contribute to our ASTMH fundraiser at PWB Letters read on TWiV 1002 Timestamps by Jolene. Thanks! Intro music is by Ronald Jenkees Send your questions for Dr. Griffin to [email protected]
    4/29/2023
    44:23
  • TWiV 1001: Clinical update with Dr. Daniel Griffin
    In his weekly clinical update, Dr. Griffin discusses an update on vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks, how the dream of wiping out polio might need a rethink, risk of death in patients hospitalized for COVID-19 vs seasonal Influenza in fall-winter, French Mpox cluster includes fully vaccinated patients, two individuals with potential Mpox virus reinfection, epidemiologic and clinical features of Mpox-associated deaths, FDA authorizes changes to simplify use of bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, SARS-CoV-2 during Omicron variant predominance among infants born to people with SARS-CoV-2, severe maternal morbidity and mortality of pregnant patients with COVID-19 infection during the early pandemic period in the US, sickness presenteeism in healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, ventilation improvements among k–12 public school districts, risk factors and vectors for SARS-CoV-2 household transmission, SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies after bivalent versus monovalent, durability of bivalent boosters against Omicron subvariants, Nirmatrelvir and risk of hospital admission or death in adults with COVID-19, evolving real-world effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies for treatment of COVID-19, effect of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor and angiotensin receptor blocker initiation on organ support–free days in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, efficacy and safety of Anakinra plus standard of care for patients with severe COVID-19, higher dose corticosteroids in patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 who are hypoxic but not requiring ventilatory support, risk of autoimmune diseases in patients with COVID-19, definition of post–COVID-19 condition among published research studies, and sleep disturbance severity and correlates in post-acute sequelae of COVID-19.  Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Become a patron of TWiV! Links for this episode Update on vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks (CDC) The dream of wiping out polio might need a rethink (NPR) Risk of death in patients hospitalized for COVID-19 vs influenza (JAME) French mpox cluster includes fully vaccinated patients (CIDRAP) Two individuals with potential Monkeypox reinfection (The Lancet) Epidemiologic and clinical features of Mpox-associated deaths (CDC) FDA authorizes changes to simplify use of Bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (FDA) Omicron variant predominance among infants born to people with SARS-CoV-2 (Pediatrics) Severe maternal morbidity and mortality of pregnant patients with COVID-19 (JAMA)  Sickness presenteeism in healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic (ICHE) Ventilation improvements among K–12 public school districts (CDC) Risk factors and vectors for SARS-CoV-2 household transmission (The Lancet) SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibodies after bivalent vs monovalent (The Lancet) Durability of bivalent boosters against Omicron subvariants (NEJM) Nirmatrelvir and risk of hospital admission or death in adults with COVID-19 (BMJ) Real world effectiveness of Monoclonal Antibodies for treatment of COVID-19 (AIM) Study on ACE inhibitor and ARB effect on COVID-19 patient outcomes (JAMA) Efficacy and safety of Anakinra plus standard of care for patients with severe COVID-19 (JAMA) High-dose corticosteroids in non-ventilated COVID-19 patients with hypoxia (The Lancet) Risk of autoimmune diseases in patients with COVID-19 (eClinical) Definition of post–COVID-19 condition (JAMA) Sleep disturbance severity and correlates in Post-acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (JGIM) Contribute to our ASTMH fundraiser at PWB Letters read on TWiV 1001 Timestamps by Jolene. Thanks! Intro music is by Ronald Jenkees Send your questions for Dr. Griffin to [email protected]
    4/23/2023
    54:15
  • TWiV 1000: Live from New York, 1k epitopes of virology
    The entire TWiV team gathers at a theatre in New York City to celebrate a milestone in science podcasting, to reminisce how they joined the show, and to play a game of TWiV Jeopardy. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Dickson Despommier, Alan Dove, Rich Condit, Kathy Spindler, Brianne Barker, Daniel Griffin, and Angela Mingarelli Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Become a patron of TWiV! Links for this episode TWiV #1: West Nile virus TWiV #100: TWiV catches a big fish TWiV #200: Threading the NEIDL TWiV #300: So happy together TWiV #400: Harold ‘400’ Varmus, a scientist for all seasons TWiV #500: Keep virology weird Randal Despommier Timestamps by Jolene. Thanks! Intro music is by Ronald Jenkees Send your virology questions and comments to [email protected]
    4/23/2023
    1:15:51
  • TWiV 999: Vaccinated to the nines
    TWiV notes Ashish Jha’s call for doctors to combat a vacuum of medical information while ignoring our contributions, China CDC’s surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 at the Huanan Seafood Market, and an experimental infectious attenuated COVID-19 vaccine that elicits superior mucosal and systemic immunity in hamsters. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Dickson Despommier, Alan Dove, Kathy Spindler, and Brianne Barker Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Become a patron of TWiV! Links for this episode Register for ASV 2023 MicrobeTV Discord Server Jha ignores TWiV contribution to disseminating science information (STAT) Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 at the Huanan Market (Nature) Pandas in the Huanan Market? (ArsTechnica) Infectious attenuated COVID-19 vaccine candidate (Nature Micro) Virus attenuation by codon pair deoptimization (Cell Rep) Timestamps by Jolene. Thanks! Weekly Picks Dickson – Jazz Project: Conductor/composer: Gill Evans. Produced Sketches of Spain, Porgy And Bess. Quincey Jones. Numerous albums, all kinds of music. Duke Ellington. Prolific musician, pianist, and composer. Antonio Carlos Jobim. Signature album: Sound track from the film – Black Orpheus. Signature songs: Girl From Ipanema; The Waters of March. Brianne – This is what it sounds like when plants cry Kathy – I know who you are by Barbara Rae-Venter Alan – Svalbard seed vault virtual tour Vincent – We’re Asking the Impossible of Vaccines by Katherine Wu Intro music is by Ronald Jenkees Send your virology questions and comments to [email protected]
    4/9/2023
    1:54:33

This Week in Virology is a netcast about viruses - the kind that make you sick.
