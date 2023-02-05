TWiV 1001: Clinical update with Dr. Daniel Griffin
In his weekly clinical update, Dr. Griffin discusses an update on vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks, how the dream of wiping out polio might need a rethink, risk of death in patients hospitalized for COVID-19 vs seasonal Influenza in fall-winter, French Mpox cluster includes fully vaccinated patients, two individuals with potential Mpox virus reinfection, epidemiologic and clinical features of Mpox-associated deaths, FDA authorizes changes to simplify use of bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, SARS-CoV-2 during Omicron variant predominance among infants born to people with SARS-CoV-2, severe maternal morbidity and mortality of pregnant patients with COVID-19 infection during the early pandemic period in the US, sickness presenteeism in healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, ventilation improvements among k–12 public school districts, risk factors and vectors for SARS-CoV-2 household transmission, SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies after bivalent versus monovalent, durability of bivalent boosters against Omicron subvariants, Nirmatrelvir and risk of hospital admission or death in adults with COVID-19, evolving real-world effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies for treatment of COVID-19, effect of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor and angiotensin receptor blocker initiation on organ support–free days in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, efficacy and safety of Anakinra plus standard of care for patients with severe COVID-19, higher dose corticosteroids in patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 who are hypoxic but not requiring ventilatory support, risk of autoimmune diseases in patients with COVID-19, definition of post–COVID-19 condition among published research studies, and sleep disturbance severity and correlates in post-acute sequelae of COVID-19. Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Become a patron of TWiV! Links for this episode Update on vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks (CDC) The dream of wiping out polio might need a rethink (NPR) Risk of death in patients hospitalized for COVID-19 vs influenza (JAME) French mpox cluster includes fully vaccinated patients (CIDRAP) Two individuals with potential Monkeypox reinfection (The Lancet) Epidemiologic and clinical features of Mpox-associated deaths (CDC) FDA authorizes changes to simplify use of Bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (FDA) Omicron variant predominance among infants born to people with SARS-CoV-2 (Pediatrics) Severe maternal morbidity and mortality of pregnant patients with COVID-19 (JAMA) Sickness presenteeism in healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic (ICHE) Ventilation improvements among K–12 public school districts (CDC) Risk factors and vectors for SARS-CoV-2 household transmission (The Lancet) SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibodies after bivalent vs monovalent (The Lancet) Durability of bivalent boosters against Omicron subvariants (NEJM) Nirmatrelvir and risk of hospital admission or death in adults with COVID-19 (BMJ) Real world effectiveness of Monoclonal Antibodies for treatment of COVID-19 (AIM) Study on ACE inhibitor and ARB effect on COVID-19 patient outcomes (JAMA) Efficacy and safety of Anakinra plus standard of care for patients with severe COVID-19 (JAMA) High-dose corticosteroids in non-ventilated COVID-19 patients with hypoxia (The Lancet) Risk of autoimmune diseases in patients with COVID-19 (eClinical) Definition of post–COVID-19 condition (JAMA) Sleep disturbance severity and correlates in Post-acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (JGIM) Contribute to our ASTMH fundraiser at PWB Letters read on TWiV 1001 Timestamps by Jolene. Thanks! Intro music is by Ronald Jenkees Send your questions for Dr. Griffin to [email protected]