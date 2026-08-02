In his weekly clinical update, Daniel Griffin and Vincent Racaniello discuss the numerous attempts by states to roll back vaccine laws, the recent surge of Dengue virus cases in Sri Lanka, the national cyclospora outbreak, new screwworm and Legionnaires cases, launching of the CHaT-Ox Ebola vaccine trail, scale of the Ebola outbreak in the Congo and if cross-reactive Ebola antibodies are effective, before Dr. Griffin deep dives into the measles outbreak including the new Pennsylvania dashboard, recent statistics RSV, influenza and SARS-CoV-2 infections, the Wasterwater Scan dashboard, Johns Hopkins measles tracker, how to access and pay for Paxlovid, where to go for answers about long COVID-19, how long COVID and ME/CFS differ and contacting your federal government representative to stop the assault on science and biomedical research.



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Links for this episode

Dozens of States Tried to Roll Back Vaccine Laws. Here’s How They Fared. (NY Times)

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surge past 80,000 (Newswire)

After withdrawing false-positive test, FDA says Taylor Farms lettuce still a focus of Cyclospora investigation (CIDRAP)

A difficult-to-trace parasite, messaging missteps contribute to summer of overwhelming Cyclospora outbreaks (CIDRAP)

Surveillanceof Cyclosporiasis (CDC: Cyclosporiasis)

Infectious DiseaseOutbreaks (Michigan: Health & Human Services)

Cyclosporiasis Cases in North Carolina (North Carolina: Division of Public Health)

Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis) (NYC Health)

Legionnaires’ Disease (NYC Health)

MAP UPDATE: 50 buildings in Manhattan outbreak zone test positive for live bacteria (NBC: News)

Dashboard SCREWWORM.Gov (USDA: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service)

CDC Activates Emergency Operations Center for New World Screwworm Response (CDC Newroom)

Ebola dashboard (ebola.fyi)

EBOLA:The Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2026 (WHO)

Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak Democratic Republic of the Congo (WHO: Democratic Republic of Congo)

Ebola Outbreak: Current Situation (CDC:Ebola)

First volunteer vaccinated in the world’s first Bundibugyo ebolavirus vaccine trial (University of Oxford)

Cross-Reactive Bundibugyo Antibody Responses after Receipt of Licensed Ebola Vaccines (NEJM)

Wastewater for measles (WasterWater Scan)

Measles cases and outbreaks (CDC Rubeola)

Big outbreak, bright lights…Measles Dashboard (South Carolina Department of Public Health)

Utah measles outbreak response (Utah Department of Health and Human Services)

UtahMeasles Dashboard (Utah Department of Health and Human Services)

Measles (VDH: Virginia Department of Health)

Tracking Measles Cases in the U.S. (Johns Hopkins)

HAP’s Latest News Pa. Launches New Measles Dashboard (Hospital + HealthSystem Association of Pennsylvania)

Measles vaccine recommendations from NYP (jpg)

Weekly measles and rubella monitoring (Government of Canada)

Measles (WHO)

Get the FACTS about measles (NY State Department of Health)

Measles (CDC Measles (Rubeola))

Measles vaccine (CDC Measles (Rubeola))

Presumptive evidence of measles immunity (CDC)

Contraindications and precautions to measles vaccination (CDC)

Adverse events associated with childhood vaccines: evidence bearing on causality (NLM)

Measles Vaccination: Know the Facts (ISDA: Infectious Diseases Society of America)

Deaths following vaccination: what does the evidence show (Vaccine)

Influenza: Waste water scan for 11 pathogens (WastewaterSCan)

USrespiratory virus activity (CDC Respiratory Illnesses)

Respiratory virus activity levels (CDC Respiratory Illnesses)

Flu vaccine recommendations: Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee March 12, 2026 Meeting Announcement (FDA)

WHO updates all 3 viral strains to be included in fall flu shots (CIDRAP)

FDA vaccine advisers recommend adding subclade K to fall shots (CIDRAP)

Weekly surveillance report: cliff notes (CDC FluView)

OPTION 2: XOFLUZA $50 Cash Pay Option (xofluza)

RSV: Waste water scan for 11 pathogens (WastewaterSCan)

Respiratory Diseases (Yale School of Public Health)

USrespiratory virus activity (CDC Respiratory Illnesses)

RSV-Network (CDC Respiratory Syncytial virus Infection)

Vaccines for Adults (CDC: Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV))

Economic Analysis of Protein Subunit and mRNA RSV Vaccination in Adults aged 50-59 Years (CDC: ACIP)

Respiratory Diseases (Yale School of Public Health)

Impact of Nirsevimab in Its Second Season on Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Non-RSV Admissions in Children Under 5 (Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal)

Waste water scan for 11 pathogens (WastewaterSCan)

COVID-19 deaths (CDC)

Respiratory Illnesses Data Channel (CDC: Respiratory Illnesses)

COVID-19 national and regional trends (CDC)

COVID-19 variant tracker (CDC)

SARS-CoV-2 genomes galore (Nextstrain)

Where to get pemgarda (Pemgarda)

EUAfor the pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 (INVIYD)

Infusion center (Prime Fusions)

CDC Quarantine guidelines (CDC)

NIH COVID-19 treatment guidelines (NIH)

Drug interaction checker (University of Liverpool)

Help your eligible patients access PAXLOVID with the PAXCESS Patient Support Program (Pfizer Pro)

Understanding Coverage Options (PAXCESS)

Remdesivir and All-Cause Graft Loss Among Kidney Transplant Recipients With Symptomatic COVID-19 (JAMA: Network Open)

Infectious Disease Society guidelines for treatment and management (ID Society)

Molnupiravir safety and efficacy (JMV)

Convalescent plasma recommendation for immunocompromised (ID Society)

What to do when sick with a respiratory virus (CDC)

Managing healthcare staffing shortages (CDC)

Anticoagulationguidelines (hematology.org)

Daniel Griffin’s evidence based medical practices for long COVID (OFID)

Long COVID hotline (Columbia : Columbia University Irving Medical Center)

Skeletal muscle properties in long COVID and ME/CFS differ from those induced by bed rest (Nature Communications)

Loss of vesicular monoamine transporter 2 in striatum of long COVID and relationship to neuropsychiatric symptoms (eBioMedicine)

The answers: Long COVID

Reaching out to US house representative

Letters read on TWiV 1344

Dr. Griffin’s COVID treatment summary (pdf)

Timestamps by Jolene Ramsey. Thanks!

Intro music is by Ronald Jenkees

Send your questions for Dr. Griffin to daniel@microbe.tv

Content in this podcast should not be construed as medical advice.