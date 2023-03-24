This Week in Microbiology is a podcast about unseen life on Earth hosted by Vincent Racaniello and friends. Following in the path of his successful shows 'This ... More
286: When Replicas Do Not Replicate
TWiM investigates the high variability in the rate and amount of current production from microbial fuel cells, and how bacteria link their growth rate to external nutrient conditions via a protein that functions as a cellular rheostat. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Michael Schmidt, Michele Swanson. Become a patron of TWiM. Links for this episode Variability in microbial fuel cells (Appl Environ Micro) Electrodes for microbial fuel cells (Chemosphere) Microbial | electrochemical CO2 reduction (Joule) Growth rate and cell wall precursors (Nat Micro) Bacterial growth physiology (Front Micro) Take the TWiM Listener survey!
5/5/2023
52:46
285: How Plague Got Deadly
TWiM reveals a new type of satellite virus that requires only phage tails for producing infectious virus particles, and that highly virulent plague bacteria differs from its innocuous enteric predecessor by its resistance to lysis by human complement. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello and Michael Schmidt. Subscribe to TWiM (free) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Android, RSS, or by email. Become a patron of TWiM. Links for this episode Viruses that steal bacteriophage tails (Cell Host Microbe) Y. pestis not susceptible to human complement (Appl Environ Micro) How Y. pestis got its pathogenic groove (Appl Environ Micro) Risks of another pandemic (TedEd) Take the TWiM Listener survey! Send your microbiology questions and comments to [email protected] Music used on TWiM is composed and performed by Ronald Jenkees and used with permission.
4/23/2023
1:11:16
284: Flies, Pigs, and Squid
TWiM reveals housefly dispersal of antimicrobial resistant bacteria, and a reproductive organ in squid linked to symbiotic bacteria. Become a patron of TWiM Links for this episode Housefly dispersal of antimicrobial resistant E. coli (Appl Micro Int) Antibiotic use in farming (Nature) Antimicrobial use in food producing animals (PLoS Glob Pub Health) Reproductive organ linked to symbiotic bacteria (mBio) Skype a Scientist Take the TWiM Listener survey! Music used on TWiM is composed and performed by Ronald Jenkees and used with permission. Send your microbiology questions and comments to [email protected]
4/8/2023
55:09
283: Quorum Sensing In The Gut
TWiM reveals quorum-sensing systems that regulate intestinal inflammation and permeability caused by P. aeruginosa, and how plasmids manipulate bacterial behavior through translational regulatory crosstalk. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Michael Schmidt, Michele Swanson, Petra Levin. Become a patron of TWiM. Links for this episode Quorum-sensing in the intestine (mBio) Block quorum sensing, block biofilm (Antimicrob Agents Chemother) Plasmids manipulate bacterial behavior (PLoS Biol) Regulatory genes associated with integrative conjugative elements (J Bact) Take the TWiM Listener survey! Send your microbiology questions and comments (email or recorded audio) to [email protected] Music used on TWiM is composed and performed by Ronald Jenkees and used with permission.
3/24/2023
58:07
282: At-home evolution with yeast
TWiM presents a protocol for evolving caffeine-tolerant yeast by high school students in the home, and how predator-prey dynamics change when multiple bacteria grow together in biofilms. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Michael Schmidt, Michele Swanson, Petra Levin. Guest: Mark O. Martin Subscribe to TWiM (free) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Android, RSS, or by email. Become a patron of TWiM. Links for this episode Caffeine-tolerant yeast selected at home (microPub Biology) yEvo Lab Vision and change in undergraduate biology (NAS) CURE in a box (JMBE) EvolvingStem EvolvingStem: Evolution-in-action curriculum (BMC) Spatial ecology of predation (PNAS) Predatory bacteria: From curiosity to curative (Trends Micro) Combating antimicrobial resistance with predatory Bdellovibrio (YouTube) Bdellovibrio attacking E.coli (YouTube) From one, many (YouTube) Take the TWiM Listener survey! Send your microbiology questions and comments (email or recorded audio) to [email protected]
