TWiM explains major implications of the link between plastic pollution and antimicrobial resistance, and the discovery of a new organelle, the nitrogen-fixing nitroplast.

Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Michael Schmidt, and Michele Swanson

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Music used on TWiM is composed and performed by Ronald Jenkees and used with permission.

Links for this episode

Plastic pollution and antimicrobial resistance (Appl Envir Micro)

The great Pacific garbage patch (YouTube)

Rumen microbiome (Nat Biotech)

Nitrogen-fixing organelle in marine alga (Science)

This cell just changed biology (YouTube)

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