The 365 Days of Astronomy
The 365 Days of Astronomy

Podcast The 365 Days of Astronomy
365DaysOfAstronomy.org
The 365 Days of Astronomy podcast launched in 2009 as part of the International Year of Astronomy. This community podcast continues to bring you day after day o...
ScienceAstronomy

  • Ask A Spaceman Ep. 236: How Exactly Do Black Holes Merge?
    How do black holes get close enough to merge? What causes them to emit gravitational waves, and where do the waves come from? What does the merger process look like? I discuss these questions and more in today's Ask a Spaceman!   This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/spaceman and get on your way to being your best self. Visit BetterHelp to get 10% off your first month!   Support the show: http://www.patreon.com/pmsutter All episodes: http://www.AskASpaceman.com Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/PaulMattSutter Read a book: http://www.pmsutter/book   Keep those questions about space, science, astronomy, astrophysics, physics, and cosmology coming to #AskASpaceman for COMPLETE KNOWLEDGE OF TIME AND SPACE!   Big thanks to my top Patreon supporters this month: Justin G, Chris L, Alberto M, Duncan M, Corey D, stargazer, Robert B, Naila, Sam R, John S, Joshua, Scott M, Rob H, Scott M, Louis M, John W, Alexis, Gilbert M, Rob W, Jules R, Mike G, Jim L, David S, Scott R, Heather, Mike S, Pete H, Steve S, wahtwahtbird, Lisa R, C, Kevin B, Michael B, Mark R, Alan B, Craig B, Mark F, Richard K, Stace J, Stephen J, Joe R, David P, Sean M, Tracy F, Sarah K, Ryan L, Ella F, Thomas K, James C, Syamkumar M, Homer V, Mark D, Bruce A, Bill E, Tim Z, Linda C, The Tired Jedi, Gary K, David W, dhr18, Lode D, Bob C, Red B, Herb G, Stephen A, James R, Robert O, Lynn D, Jeffrey C, Allen E, Michael S, Reinaldo A, Jessica M, Sheryl, David W, Sue T, Josephine K, Chris, Michael S, Erlend A, James D, Larry D, Matt K, Charles, Karl W, Den K, George B!   Hosted by Dr. Paul M. Sutter.
    36:18
  • Astronomy Cast Ep. 734: The Einstein Mission
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s25QUO5oQL0 Streamed live on Nov 11, 2024. Hosted by: Fraser Cain and Dr. Pamela L. Gay. Another day, another space telescope! Today we're looking at the newly launched Einstein Probe. A collaboration between the Chinese Space Agency and the European Space Agency. The mission has been operating since January searching the cosmos for short, bright flashes of X-rays.    SUPPORTED BY YOU This Episode is made possible thanks to our Patrons on Patreon. Join at the Galaxy Group level or higher to be listed in our YouTube videos. Thanks to: Andrew Poelstra, BogieNet, Brian Cagle, David, David Truog, Ed, Gerhard, Schwarzer, Jeanette Wink, Siggi Kemmler, Stephen Veit
    30:02
  • Travelers in the Night Eps. 763 & 764: Hogan’s Big Rock & Green Airglow
    Dr. Al Grauer hosts. Dr. Albert D. Grauer ( @Nmcanopus ) is an observational asteroid hunting astronomer. Dr. Grauer retired from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2006. travelersinthenight.org Today's 2 topics: - My Catalina Sky Survey teammate Josh Hogan was asteroid hunting in the constellation Sextans with our 60 inch telescope on Mt. Lemmon, Arizona when he discovered the largest asteroid in nearly a decade. 2023 HQ2 is its name. - The natural night sky is alive with its own lights. In addition to celestial sources often there is natural night sky airglow powered by space weather from above and/or tropospheric activity from below. It is not the Aurora Borealis. Amazing images show green airglow waves which are brighter than the Milky Way.The theory behind these beautiful images remains a mystery.
    5:30
  • Guide To Space - The Mars Project! Von Braun's Ideas for a Mars Mission
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVPcRUUlov0 A collaboration with Vintage Space! From  May 22, 2017. In a special two part episode, Fraser collaborates with space historian Amy Shira Teitel at Vintage Space to investigate what spaceflight advances could have happened. Amy looks at the lost Apollo Missions, while Fraser talks about Werhner Von Braun's "Mars Project".   Watch Vintage Space's episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUHyDnMS5oo&t=0s Visit Vintage Space's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw95T_TgbGHhTml4xZ9yIqg Visit Vintage Space's blog: vintagespace.wordpress.com   The Mars Project: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUHyDnMS5oo Collier's articles: http://dreamsofspace.blogspot.com/2012/03/colliers-march-22-1952-man-will-conquer.html Humans to Mars: https://www.nasa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/sp-4521.pdf
    12:12
  • EVSN - Aerospace vs Climate Change
    From 12 November, 2024. Let's take a fast-paced journey thru all that's new in space and astronomy, including the first results from Euclid, Roman and Rubin get ready to search for Dark Energy, a deep dive into the effects of rockets and satellites on our atmosphere, and tales from the launch pad.
About The 365 Days of Astronomy

The 365 Days of Astronomy podcast launched in 2009 as part of the International Year of Astronomy. This community podcast continues to bring you day after day of content across the years. Everyday, a new voice, helping you see the universe we share in a new way. This show is managed by Avivah Yamani, edited by Richard Drumm. This podcast is funded through Patreon.com/CosmoQuestX and produced out of the Planetary Science Institute.
