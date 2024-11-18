SpaceTime Series 27 Episode 139*Gilmore Space Cleared for Orbital LaunchThe Australian Space Agency has granted Gilmore Space the final approval needed to conduct its maiden orbital test flight of the Ares rocket from the Bowen Spaceport in North Queensland. This launch will mark the first orbital test flight of an Australian-made rocket from Australian soil, showcasing a new hybrid propulsion system developed by the company.*Discovery of Red Monster Galaxies in the Early UniverseAstronomers have identified three ultra-massive galaxies, each nearly the size of the Milky Way, that reached their colossal size within the first billion years of the universe's existence. These findings, reported in Nature, challenge existing models of galaxy formation and suggest a more efficient star formation process in the early universe.*Signs of an Ancient Martian OceanChina's Mars rover, Zhurong, may have found evidence supporting the theory that Mars' northern hemisphere was once covered by a vast ocean. The terrain around Zhurong's landing site includes features that could indicate past water or ice activity, suggesting a Martian ocean existed billions of years ago.The Science RobertArchaeologists in Israel have uncovered 12,000-year-old pebbles that may be precursors to the wheel, potentially pivotal in the evolution of rotating technologies. Meanwhile, the COP 29 climate summit highlights the ongoing rise in fossil emissions, with China remaining the largest polluter. Additionally, a study finds that frequent snoring in tweens is linked to behavioural issues, and a lack of conceptual clarity may explain beliefs in the paranormal.www.spacetimewithstuartgary.comwww.bitesz.com🌏 Get Our Exclusive NordVPN deal here ➼ www.bitesz.com/nordvpn. Enjoy incredible discounts and bonuses! Plus, it’s risk-free with Nord’s 30-day money-back guarantee! ✌Check out our newest sponsor - Old Glory - Iconic Music and Sports Merch and now with official NASA merch. Well worth a look....Become a supporter of this Podcast for as little as $3 per month and access commercial-free episodes plus bonuses: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/spacetime-with-stuart-gary--2458531/support00:00 This is space Time Series 27 Episode 139 for broadcast on 18 November 202400:46 Australian Space Agency gives final approval for Gilmore Space to launch Ares rocket02:31 ERIS is a three stage orbital launch vehicle powered by hybrid rocket engines08:49 Gilmore is developing a rocket called ERIS which will go into orbit12:42 Gilmore Space Technologies have plans to launch an ERIS satellite from Bowen15:39 Three ultra massive galaxies discovered by NASA's Webb Space Telescope23:39 Ancient pebbles from Israel may have paved way for wheel invention24:42 New study finds teens who frequently snore more likely to have behavioural problems
S27E138: Outer Solar Mysteries, Australia's Orbital Leap, and Lunar Suit Innovations
SpaceTime Series 27 Episode 138*Discovery of the Outer Solar System's Magnetic FieldScientists have discovered evidence of an ancient magnetic field at the far reaches of our solar system. Research published in AGU Advances, based on 4.6 billion-year-old grain samples from the asteroid Richie, suggests the presence of a weak magnetic field during the formation of the outer solar system. This field, although weak, could have been instrumental in the formation of the outer planets, including Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. The findings provide new insights into the magnetic influences shaping our solar system.*Southern Launch Gets Green Light for Orbital MissionsSouthern Launch has received federal and state government approval for its Whalers Way orbital launch complex in South Australia. The site is poised to support up to 42 orbital rocket launches annually, with plans for multiple launch pads and comprehensive tracking facilities. This development marks a significant step forward for Australia's growing Space industry.*Axiom Unveils New Lunar Spacesuits for NASAAxiom Space has revealed the new spacesuits for NASA's Artemis 3 mission, set for a lunar landing in 2026. Designed to withstand the harsh lunar environment, these suits feature improved mobility and dust resistance. The new design includes interchangeable segments to accommodate various body types, reflecting advancements in spacesuit technology since the Apollo era.The Science RobertA study has identified a decline in low-pressure weather systems, crucial for rainfall in southern Australia, since the mid-20th century. Meanwhile, the largest study of brain volume to date has found genetic links between ADHD and Parkinson's disease. In wildlife news, taming wild elephant calves has been shown to increase stress levels, potentially affecting their health. Finally, the paranormal world is abuzz with sightings of Robin Hood's ghost in Sherwood Forest, though sceptics remain unconvinced.
S27E137: Earth's Slushy Past, Phobos' Solar Dance, and SpaceX's Orbital Boost
SpaceTime Series 27 Episode 137*The Earth: A Giant Slushie?New research reveals that Earth once experienced a "slushy" period following its snowball Earth phase. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study by Virginia Tech scientists suggests that as the planet thawed, it transitioned into a slushy state, marked by high carbon dioxide levels and rapid melting. The findings offer fresh insights into Earth's climate evolution and the resilience of life under extreme conditions.*Phobos Eclipses the SunNASA's Mars Perseverance rover has captured a rare celestial event: the Martian moon Phobos eclipsing the Sun. Using its Mastcam-Z camera, Perseverance observed the tiny moon transiting the Sun from its position in Jezero Crater. This remarkable event highlights the ongoing challenges and discoveries as the rover ascends the crater's rim.*SpaceX Dragon Boosts ISSFor the first time, NASA has utilized the SpaceX Dragon capsule to boost the International Space Station into a higher orbit. This maneuver, using Dragon's Draco thrusters, is part of a broader strategy to maintain the station's altitude and test future deorbit capabilities. The mission also delivered over 2,700 kg of supplies and scientific equipment, including a wooden cubesat and human tissue samples for aging research.The Science ReportA new study attributes last year's global temperature spike primarily to El Nino, rather than climate change. Meanwhile, scientists discover a 161-million-year-old giant tadpole fossil, shedding light on the evolution of frogs and toads. Additionally, research indicates that popular music in the US has become simpler since the 1950s. Plus, global cell phone sales show regional variations post-COVID, with notable growth in the US, Europe, and Australia.
S27E136: Magnetars' Mysterious Birth, Voyager's Light Day Journey, and Australia's Satellite Setback
SpaceTime Series 27 Episode 136*Discovering the Origins of MagnetarsA groundbreaking study reveals that magnetars, highly magnetic neutron stars, are born from stellar mergers rather than single star supernova events. These findings, published in Nature, delve into the origins of fast radio bursts (FRBs), which are high-energy flashes releasing more energy in nanoseconds than half a billion suns. The research indicates that FRBs are more common in massive star-forming galaxies, suggesting a link to magnetars formed from stellar mergers. This discovery challenges previous assumptions about magnetar formation and sheds light on the dynamic processes in the universe.*Voyager 1 Approaches One Light Day from EarthNASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft is set to become the first human-made object to travel more than a light day's distance from Earth, a monumental 26 billion kilometers away. This historic milestone is expected in January 2027. Despite recent communication challenges due to a fault protection system glitch, engineers successfully reestablished contact. Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2, continue their journey through interstellar space, providing invaluable data about the cosmos.*Australia Axes Vital Military Satellite Defense SystemIn a surprising move, the Australian government has canceled a crucial $7 billion satellite defense project. The JP9102 military satellite communications system, awarded to Lockheed Martin, was intended to enhance Australia's military communications amid growing regional tensions. The decision, amid geopolitical challenges, raises concerns about Australia's defense capabilities and secure communications network.The Science RobertA study highlights the significant carbon footprint of private jet users, who generate 500 times more CO2 than the average person. Meanwhile, research identifies 22 pesticides linked to prostate cancer, and a systematic review confirms no link between cell phone use and brain cancer. Plus, a fascinating look at how animals in the wild might consume alcohol from fermented fruits.
S27E135: Miranda's Oceanic Mystery, Mars' Green Spotted Rocks, and the 2035 Martian Walk Target
SpaceTime Series 27 Episode 135*Could Uranus Moon Miranda Have a Subsurface Ocean?A new study suggests that Uranus' moon Miranda may harbour a liquid water ocean beneath its peculiar jigsaw-like surface. The findings, published in the Planetary Science Journal, challenge existing assumptions about Miranda's history and composition, potentially placing it among the select few worlds in our solar system with environments that could support life. The study highlights the intriguing possibility of a vast ocean beneath Miranda's icy crust, kept warm by gravitational tidal forces.*NASA Discovers Weird Red Rocks with Green Spots on MarsNASA's Mars Perseverance Rover has stumbled upon strange red rocks with green spots on the Martian surface. As the rover continues its journey towards the rim of Jezero Crater, it has uncovered a new geological puzzle featuring red and green rocks. Scientists are intrigued by the green spots, which could suggest past water activity, but their exact composition remains a mystery due to the rover's current limitations.*First Humans on Mars by 2035?NASA is planning to send humans to Mars as early as 2035. The mission would be part of the Artemis programme, with a journey that could take up to 14 months, including a 500-day stay on the Martian surface. This ambitious plan hinges on the successful deployment of the Lunar Gateway Space Station and other key technologies.The Science ReportNew research finds that children exposed to cannabis in the womb are more likely to exhibit behavioural issues. Meanwhile, ancient DNA studies reveal two genetically distinct populations north and south of the Caucasus Mountains, and a study links Airbnbs to increased crime rates. Plus, a fact-based conversation with AI might help some conspiracy theorists reconsider their beliefs.
