S27E139: Australia's Rocket Renaissance, Cosmic Giants Unveiled, and Martian Ocean Mysteries

SpaceTime Series 27 Episode 139*Gilmore Space Cleared for Orbital LaunchThe Australian Space Agency has granted Gilmore Space the final approval needed to conduct its maiden orbital test flight of the Ares rocket from the Bowen Spaceport in North Queensland. This launch will mark the first orbital test flight of an Australian-made rocket from Australian soil, showcasing a new hybrid propulsion system developed by the company.*Discovery of Red Monster Galaxies in the Early UniverseAstronomers have identified three ultra-massive galaxies, each nearly the size of the Milky Way, that reached their colossal size within the first billion years of the universe's existence. These findings, reported in Nature, challenge existing models of galaxy formation and suggest a more efficient star formation process in the early universe.*Signs of an Ancient Martian OceanChina's Mars rover, Zhurong, may have found evidence supporting the theory that Mars' northern hemisphere was once covered by a vast ocean. The terrain around Zhurong's landing site includes features that could indicate past water or ice activity, suggesting a Martian ocean existed billions of years ago.The Science RobertArchaeologists in Israel have uncovered 12,000-year-old pebbles that may be precursors to the wheel, potentially pivotal in the evolution of rotating technologies. Meanwhile, the COP 29 climate summit highlights the ongoing rise in fossil emissions, with China remaining the largest polluter. Additionally, a study finds that frequent snoring in tweens is linked to behavioural issues, and a lack of conceptual clarity may explain beliefs in the paranormal.www.spacetimewithstuartgary.comwww.bitesz.com🌏 Get Our Exclusive NordVPN deal here ➼ www.bitesz.com/nordvpn. Enjoy incredible discounts and bonuses! Plus, it’s risk-free with Nord’s 30-day money-back guarantee! ✌Check out our newest sponsor - Old Glory - Iconic Music and Sports Merch and now with official NASA merch. Well worth a look....Become a supporter of this Podcast for as little as $3 per month and access commercial-free episodes plus bonuses: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/spacetime-with-stuart-gary--2458531/support00:00 This is space Time Series 27 Episode 139 for broadcast on 18 November 202400:46 Australian Space Agency gives final approval for Gilmore Space to launch Ares rocket02:31 ERIS is a three stage orbital launch vehicle powered by hybrid rocket engines08:49 Gilmore is developing a rocket called ERIS which will go into orbit12:42 Gilmore Space Technologies have plans to launch an ERIS satellite from Bowen15:39 Three ultra massive galaxies discovered by NASA's Webb Space Telescope23:39 Ancient pebbles from Israel may have paved way for wheel invention24:42 New study finds teens who frequently snore more likely to have behavioural problems