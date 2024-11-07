69: Hank Green, Sex Science, Reverse Platypi, and the First Dick Drawing

Longtime inspiration and friend of the show Hank Green joins us for a very special episode! How do colonial organisms with just one queen avoid incest? How many Ig Nobels have gone to sex science? Can the team figure out the identity of the Reverse Platypus? When was the first dick grafitti, and could the story actually be... wholesome???Watch: The video of the unexpected momentImages we talk about:MRI of SexRat Pants DiagramThe Phallodeum ImageVenus of Hohle FelsThe Debatable DickHadrian's Wall Dick GraffitiVindolanda's SECVNDINVS DickThe Vindolanda DickNikasitimos's DickTimestamps:(00:00:00) Intro(00:06:40) How Not to Colonial Incest(00:20:52) Ig Nobel Sex Studies(00:39:07) The Reverse Platypus(01:06:31) The First Dick Graffiti(01:33:10) Hank Questions(01:53:44) OutroOur Tea Affiliate Link!Support us with a Max Fun Membership!Join our Discord!We also learn about:Emmy award winning standup comedian Hank Green, the fellowship of the ning, the literal birds and the bees, the icelandic ant geneology app, icelandians are my favorite colonial organism, breeding flight, slay queen - happy pride everyone it's when we're recording this, sperm storage, queens have a life's worth of sperm and eggs inside them, Spermathica that's my word of the day, the termite queen stores the sperm inside a king, "he's not my boyfriend he's my sperm storage unit", naked mole rats may do incest but they dont have cancer! the answer is "all of the strategies somewhere", after all reproduction is The Thing in evolution, the ribbed condom won all the prizes that year, any topic can be a sex topic if you try hard enough, I think the ancient greeks proved a gay bomb would make them more powerful, MRI Porn is a new fetish, we should study sex more, sex makes you want to pee, whatever you're doing pee right now, The Sex Live of Pantsed Rats, would rats be sexier if they wore pants like this or this, our google history is fucked, polyester testicle sling contraception, The Awesome Polyester Scrotum Cup Club, if you're creative they're all sex numbers, shark live birth is metal, teamwork - what is this the lateral podcast? Jules Howard presents Duck Vagina VR, "if it's Caecilians I'm going to be so mad", Bizarre Beasts gave Tom a heart attack, the Reproduction DLC, Caroline falls in love with Caecilians, "they come in blue!", all that matters is How Do They Bone! lots of non mammals give live births sharks to snakes to aphids, phallodeum: penis day! "we had to make a whole new peen word!", phallodeum photo watermark, I haven't looked at every caecilian penis okay! "can you make it into cheeeese thoooough", we've invented a new fetish and a new delicacy, Caecillians and Sicillians have a lot in common, why are not talking about this more! "it's not surprisingly, maybe I'm just very smart!", 40,000 year old genital sculptures, Venus Hohle Fels, the debated dick, ah the conclusive slit! "it's like looking for a face in a cloud", the penis test is whether it would be confiscated in school, penis art vs penis graffiti, how many penises on Hadrian's wall, almost one dick per mile, time to penis, "are you ready for your next penis", Secundinus deez nuts, when Nick and Tim have sex so good they carve about it on a wall, "little special moments all over the world", Pompeii sex graffiti, eventually this will be historic! we bully Hank into following Caroline, competing on TikTok is hard and also it's broken, Hank derails us with a mouth coil, Hank's science journey, counting clams for the science fair, people like seeing real science, Thanks Hank!