Let's Learn Everything!

Science communicators Ella Hubber, Tom Lum, and Caroline Roper learn about anything and everything interesting! Each episode they teach each other about a scien...
  • 73: Linguist Gretchen McCulloch, Latin in Science, and Internet Linguistics
    Internet linguist Gretchen McCulloch of Lingthusiasm joins us to casually answer all of our pressing linguistics questions with the most mind blowing facts.  Why does science use so much dang latin, and what is so unique about internet linguistics?Images we Talk About:Gretchen's Favorite FrogsTimestamps:(00:00:00) Intro(00:10:58) Latin in Science(00:54:49) Misc & Internet Linguistics(01:22:46) OutroSupport us with a Max Fun Membership!Join our Discord!We also learn about: Words that change the state of the universe, a promise is a kind of magic, “people ask me how i make a living doing linguistics and it’s very simple actually” just make podcast wagers, the language of space, space pidgin language, “that’s a great hypothesis and it’s actually hte opposite of that” sometimes the answer is imperialism! English is being used in science now how Latin was back then, the vulgate bible was latin to reach more people even the “vulgar”, you’re cousins a scribe learning latin - what are you doing a podcast? “Writing is a Technology”, writings only been invented like 4 times, writing originated as reciepts and lists, the A is an upside down ox, why invent a new letter when that means having to change the printing press - just double letter! you access computing through programming and programming is linked to language, we don’t know whether the first language was spoken or signed, french linguists once banned the discussion of the origin of language bcause it was deemed “fruitless”, it’s wild we could retrofit our brains to read and write at all, changing, linguistically accurate sesame street, “Who would know aught of art must learn, act, and then take his ease”,  Ella you have goregous tripthongs, nice try Gretchen but our 69th episode was a few back, the Mini frogs, isn’t a linguistic podcast niche? you’re saying that to me in a language, Gretchen loses her words and makes perfect sense, Gretchen went back in time to give herself this mystery book, you don’t have to be the version of yourself you imagined when you were twelve, Linguistics loves undergrad researchers to explain the youths, there’s always new linguistics to study, the kids are changing language- and that’s so fascinating, linguists and polyglots are related but not the same, what makes internet language Uniquely internety, is it really internet lingo or just AAE, the internet made people write a lot more than they used to, informal and unmediated writing is uniquely internet linguistics, people have wanted a sarcasm punctuation since at least 1575, emoji are a form of gesture, postcards were sometimes numbered like twitter threads, Gretchen did Sooo much research into the literature of sarcasm, the potential for misunderstanding is the point of sarcasm, “sarcasm is this linguistic trustfall”, pushing the boundaries of what a language can be, Solresol the musical conlang, language is everything - rainbows are language, whitespace programming language, 
    --------  
    1:25:39
  • 72: Former Cryptids & The Art of a Scary Story
    Cryptids may be spooky, but what about the spooky animals that turned out to be... real?? And what makes a good spooky story? Could it be something secretly... heartwarming??Timestamps:(00:07:15) Intro(00:04:21) Former Cryptids(00:54:25) The Art of Spooky Stories(01:52:33) OutroSupport us with a Max Fun Membership!Join our Discord!We also learn about: Caroline have you never met a vampire? that was from episode number Four Three, what’s spookier than having to be known, Ella met Tom the true Cryptid, the cryptid museum was research, formerly the cryptic mascot: the Okapi, komodo dragons inspired king kong, 60 iron tipped teeth (like beavers), dragon virgin birth, yes queen life finds a way, squid squads on the hunt, only photographed in 2004, 20 years ago - don’t say that, 8 fully controllable giant tentacles, “I’m learning!” as it drags you down to the bottom of the ocean, save the whales because we need them on our team for the kraken wars, you know what’s not a cryptid? western hegemony, the head of a fox and the tail of a monkey, so many names for the jackalope across the world, are jackalopes cancer??? the Jackalope and HPV vaccine are zero degress of separation away, Ella writes a sappy ending for Tom, Ella watched The Ring at 6, being retold Evangelion in an art class, a meteor made of vampires, King’s 3 kind of scary, “don’t you like to feel the shivers?”, evangelical horror, Zhiguai - accounts of the strange, a story of a beautiful harp player, creepypastas, Ella formaly apologize for her cocktober misstep, “I see you sluts out there and I don’t want to do you any disservice, two sentence horror, the artistry of Telling a scary story, maybe the real spooky story was the friends we made along the way who were dead the whole time.SourcesGuardian: Komodo DragonsESA Journals: The Okapi of the ApadanaBBC: Facts About Komodo DragonsScientific American: Iron Tipped TeethNew Yorker: The Squid HunterBBC Science Focus: Giant SquidWiki: Giant SquidOn the Track of Unknown AnimalsThe Strange Adventures of Andrew BattellPBS: Fantastic CreaturesEvolutionary Anthropology: Discovering GorillaCambridge University Press: Hanno and GorillaeNature: The First Description of a KangarooNational Geographic: The Myth of the Komodo Dragon’s Dirty MouthShope OG paperRoyal Society Paper: Shope Papilloma VirusThe Scientist: On the Trail of the Jackalope---NYTimes Story on Exxon and Climate ChangeA History of HorrorTimothy Beal Paper on Evangelical HorrorPliny The Elder's Ghost StoryLiu Ming Ming on ZhiguaiThe Story of LiangGan Bao In Search of the SupernaturalRetelling Urban Legends StudySCP Antimemetics DivisionJSTOR Daily on Alvin Schwartz's ProcessCRR Library on Alvin Schwartz Language Arts Interview
    --------  
    1:57:20
  • 71: 🎂 Good Invasive Species, Rock Climbing, and Ig Interviews
    For our birthday this year, we've each gifted a topic for one another! For Caroline, an environmental hot take: can invasive species ever be... good? For Tom, an entire topic about one of his favorite hobbies: rock climbing! And for Ella, interviews from the Ig Nobel Laureates this year.Support us with a Max Fun Membership!Join our Discord!Timestamps:(00:00:00) Intro(00:09:04) Good Invasive Species(00:46:31) Rock Climbing(01:18:05) Ig Nobel Interviews(02:01:14) OutroWe also learn about: In podcast years we’re 60, Ella’s party hat, what’s your favorite color and least favorite invasive species, it’s my birthday also, the zebra mussel, Humanity: “Hubris et Brevi Perspicacia”, canetoads that can’t even reach the beatles, maybe Ella is biased being part of the largest invasive species: the brits, not all non-native species are invasive, the neutral long island wall lizards, should I stan or cancel the grass? you can’t get rid of the nonnative birds in hawaii without killing the native plants, knowing beneficial non-native species helps us triage the real problems, Caroline’s thesis was on this??? a traditional LLE answer: It’s Complicated, Tom simply screams, duck roll, GTA IV Trailer, songs when he was born, but how does this involve scientology? what makes us human, Live from the Ig Nobels, “Don’t Die”, sometimes you need to remember to breathe, “I mostly just watch clips on Lateral”, Blue Zones, Dr Saul Newman’s Poem, Skinner’s pigeon guided missiles somehow missed Ella, minority report for pigeons, “I’m from New York Most of the Times”, vortex energy capture, The Water Swims the Fish took years, a long winded way to say just keep swimming, the silly in the science, Tom rips up Caroline’s gift.Sources:Canal & River Trust: Zebra MusslesNational Museum Australia Cane Toads in AustraliaWikipedia: Beavers in PatagoniaScientific American: Hawaiian BirdsThe Conversation: Some ‘invasive species’ can help native ecosystems thrive.The Hawaii VINE projectHofstra University: Italian Wall LizardsTrends in Ecology and Evolution: Valuing the contributions of non-native species to people and natureBrown University Press ReleaseBrown Daily Herald: Rebuttal---Rock Climbing sources coming soon!---Ig Nobel Ceremony 2024Max Planck Institue on Blue ZonesUCL on Saul Newman's WorkPre-print of Saul Newman's PaperSmithsonian Mag on the Pigeon ProjectNIH on Operant ConditioningAPA Eminent Psychologists of the 20th Century SurveyJulie Vargas Queens University Belfast InterviewJimmy Liao's Dead Trout Paper
    --------  
    2:05:30
  • 70: The Core of the Earth & Planned Obsolescence
    What's actually going on in the center of the Earth, and just how interesting and useful could it be?  And how did the now ubiquitous Planned Obsolescence start with... bicycles??Images we Talk About:An Early BicycleBilhert's AnimationsTimestamps:(00:00:00) Intro(00:05:06) The Core(00:58:24) Planned Obsolescence(01:45:52) OutroSupport us with a Max Fun Membership!Join our Discord!We also learn about: Core Memories, we live on the zest of a lemon, there’s something neapolitan icecreamy about the Earth, Bridgmanite is 38% of the Earth, The Iron Catastrophe sounds metal as hell, an audio journey to the center of the Earth, “Eat My Ass Out Radiolab”, Earth’s Internal Heat Budget is half original energy and half nuclear, the Earth won’t cool down for at least another 10 years,  the American Miscellaneous Society’s Project Mohole, in 20 years we dug 12 km and escaped the solar system, when you don’t have earthquakes- use grenades! the shadow in the center of the Earth, Inge Lehmann kicks ass, “the master of a black art”, the inner core wobbles, the core is grainy and grows faster under Indonesia, the 2 most magical things: cold beer and hand warmers, the Inner Core Nucleation Paradox, “how wonderful that we have been met with a paradox, now we have some hope of making progress” - Niels Bohr, the Earth’s magnetic dynamo, Planetary Habitability is uh pretty important, everyone say thank you to the core, the innermost inner core, sometimes the one you’re looking for has been right below you this whole time, Tom falls hook line and sinker for a sudden 175 page bicycle paper, the first bikes without pedals or steering, the boneshaker, older men used tricycles, only the rich and adventurous used bikes, the safety iphone, you’re still using a bike 8? 10% of ads had a bicycle, Bernard London coined phrase the phrase 100 years ago, Planned Obsolescence was a legal proposal, contrived durability, there’s so many flavors and they all suck, e-waste, fast fashion is a vicious cycle, please I’m so full no more obsolescence words, car scrapping, why can we only help the planet when we also make a ton of money too, I’ve never seen someone so excited over Right to Repair, what do you mean you didn’t check every country’’s legal system? SourceSEG Wiki on the Layers of the EarthForbes: Bridgmanite“Six ‘Must-Have’ Minerals for Life’s Emergence”Olsen Lecture on the Iron CatastropheBureaeu of Economic Geology on Mohole & KolaScience Article on BridgmaniteBritannica on Richard Dixon OldhamAMNH's Wonderful Article on Inge Lehmann & EarthquakesDon Anderson Paper Review of the Inner CoreSmithsonian Mag on Inge LehmannExcellent Review from Harvard on Lehmann's Groundbreaking PaperGeological Society of America on Super RotationScientific American on Core SlowingSpace on Core GrowthUniversity of Leeds on the Inner Core Nucleation ParadoxScientific American on Core Paradox2023 Paper on the Innermost Inner Core---Science Direct: Planned Obsolescence1984 Paper: An Economic Theory of Planned Obsolescence1998 Paper: The Most Benevolent Machine: A Historical Assessment of Cycles in Canada2023: A Deep Dive Into Addressing Obsolescence in Product Design: A ReviewIndieAuto: 1960's VW AdPERC: Planned Obsolescence: The Good and the BadBBC: How The Right to Repair Might Change TechnologyThe Guardian: Planned Obsolescence: The Outrage of Our Electronic Waste MountainCBS News: Apple is Sending Out Payments to iPhone Owners iImpacted by "Batterygate." Here's what they are getting.The Evening Standard: Apple Battery LawsuitIberdrola: Planned obsolescenceUNITAR: Global e-Waste Monitor 2024BBC: E-waste: Five Billion Phones to be Thrown Away in 2022European Parliament: The Impact of Textile Production and Waste on the Environment (Infographics)The Atlantic: The Neurological Pleasures of Fast FashionBritannica: Fast FashionEllen MacArthur Foundation: Fashion and the Circular EconomyWRAP: 2022 Press ReleaseWRAO: 2022 ReportNatGeo: Fast Fashion Goes to Die in the World's Largest Fog Desert.UK Parliament: Vehicle scrappage schemesCars Lost Forever In The 2009 Scrappage SchemeBBC: 2030 petrol ban2019 Paper: Consumer Responses to Planned ObsolescenceRight to Repair EUEuropean Parliament: Right to RepairBHS: Sewing Skills
    --------  
    1:52:07
  • 69: Hank Green, Sex Science, Reverse Platypi, and the First Dick Drawing
    Longtime inspiration and friend of the show Hank Green joins us for a very special episode!  How do colonial organisms with just one queen avoid incest? How many Ig Nobels have gone to sex science? Can the team figure out the identity of the Reverse Platypus? When was the first dick grafitti, and could the story actually be... wholesome???Watch: The video of the unexpected momentImages we talk about:MRI of SexRat Pants DiagramThe Phallodeum ImageVenus of Hohle FelsThe Debatable DickHadrian's Wall Dick GraffitiVindolanda's SECVNDINVS DickThe Vindolanda DickNikasitimos's DickTimestamps:(00:00:00) Intro(00:06:40) How Not to Colonial Incest(00:20:52) Ig Nobel Sex Studies(00:39:07) The Reverse Platypus(01:06:31) The First Dick Graffiti(01:33:10) Hank Questions(01:53:44) OutroOur Tea Affiliate Link!Support us with a Max Fun Membership!Join our Discord!We also learn about:Emmy award winning standup comedian Hank Green, the fellowship of the ning, the literal birds and the bees, the icelandic ant geneology app, icelandians are my favorite colonial organism, breeding flight, slay queen - happy pride everyone it’s when we’re recording this, sperm storage, queens have a life's worth of sperm and eggs inside them, Spermathica that’s my word of the day, the termite queen stores the sperm inside a king, “he’s not my boyfriend he’s my sperm storage unit”, naked mole rats may do incest but they dont have cancer! the answer is “all of the strategies somewhere”, after all reproduction is The Thing in evolution, the ribbed condom won all the prizes that year, any topic can be a sex topic if you try hard enough, I think the ancient greeks proved a gay bomb would make them more powerful, MRI Porn is a new fetish, we should study sex more, sex makes you want to pee, whatever you’re doing pee right now, The Sex Live of Pantsed Rats, would rats be sexier if they wore pants like this or this, our google history is fucked, polyester testicle sling contraception, The Awesome Polyester Scrotum Cup Club, if you’re creative they’re all sex numbers, shark live birth is metal, teamwork - what is this the lateral podcast? Jules Howard presents Duck Vagina VR, “if it’s Caecilians I’m going to be so mad”, Bizarre Beasts gave Tom a heart attack, the Reproduction DLC, Caroline falls in love with Caecilians, “they come in blue!”, all that matters is How Do They Bone! lots of non mammals give live births sharks to snakes to aphids,  phallodeum: penis day! “we had to make a whole new peen word!”, phallodeum photo watermark, I haven’t looked at every caecilian penis okay! “can you make it into cheeeese thoooough”, we’ve invented a new fetish and a new delicacy, Caecillians and Sicillians have a lot in common, why are not talking about this more! “it’s not surprisingly, maybe I’m just very smart!”, 40,000 year old genital sculptures, Venus Hohle Fels, the debated dick, ah the conclusive slit! “it’s like looking for a face in a cloud”, the penis test is whether it would be confiscated in school, penis art vs penis graffiti, how many penises on Hadrian’s wall, almost one dick per mile, time to penis, “are you ready for your next penis”, Secundinus deez nuts, when Nick and Tim have sex so good they carve about it on a wall, “little special moments all over the world”, Pompeii sex graffiti, eventually this will be historic! we bully Hank into following Caroline, competing on TikTok is hard and also it’s broken, Hank derails us with a mouth coil, Hank’s science journey, counting clams for the science fair, people like seeing real science, Thanks Hank!Sources:List of Ig Nobel PrizesMRI Genitals StudyVice: MRI Sex StudyRats Having Sex in Little Outfits StudyThe Rat Study but HumansSex Improves Breathing Study---NatGeo Caecilian OverviewTextbook Caecilian OverviewExcellent Caecilian Reproduction ReviewExtensive Paper on the PhalodeumVarious Non-mammal MilksThe Recent Study on Caecilian MilkNYTimes Interview on Caecilian Milk---2009 Paper: A female figurine from the basal Aurignacian of Hohle Fels Cave in southwestern GermanySmithsonian Magazine: The Cave Art DebateNew Atlas: Scientists Clash Over World's Oldest Penis Carving2023 Paper- Symbolic innovation at the onset of the Upper Paleolithic in Eurasia shown by the personal ornaments from Tolbor-21 (Mongolia)IFL Science: Ancient Roman Penis Graffiti Shows Humans Will Never ChangeBBC News: Lewd Roman Insult Found on Stone Near Hadrian's WallThe Guardian: 2,500-Year-Old Erotic Graffiti Found in Unlikely Setting on Aegean Island
    --------  
    2:00:56

About Let's Learn Everything!

Science communicators Ella Hubber, Tom Lum, and Caroline Roper learn about anything and everything interesting! Each episode they teach each other about a science topic, and learn about a miscellaneous topic. Whether it's bugs on drugs, temporal illusions, or fanfiction, there's so much out there, so let's learn everything! Join our Discord, email us, and follow us everywhere at www.LetsLearnEverything.com
