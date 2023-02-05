Overheard at National Geographic

How Anne Frank’s Diary Survived

Most people have heard the name Anne Frank, and many have read her diary, which details her and her family's time spent in hiding during the German occupation of Amsterdam in World War II. Less known are Miep and Jan Gies, two people who helped shelter the Frank family and preserved Anne Frank's diary after she was captured. In this episode, Alison Leslie Gold, who co-authored Miep's memoir, shares their history and what we can take away from their stories. And we'll hear from the co-creators and star of the National Geographic limited series A Small Light about how anyone can step up and be a hero. For more information on this episode, visit natgeo.com/overheard. Want more? The first episode of A Small Light is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu. New episodes premiere Mondays on National Geographic and stream the next day. Learn more about the book Anne Frank Remembered by Miep Gies and Alison Leslie Gold. Gold also wrote Memories of Anne Frank about Anne Frank's childhood friend Hannah Goslar and A Special Fate about Chiune Sugihara, a Japanese diplomat who saved thousands of Lithuanian Jews during the Holocaust. Also explore: How did the Holocaust—which murdered six million Jews and stripped millions more of their livelihoods, their families, and even their names—happen in plain sight? Learn more about the history and how Jews continue to fight anti-Semitism. Visit natgeo.com/JewishAmerican for more National Geographic stories throughout Jewish American Heritage Month.