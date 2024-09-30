What is Time? Stephen Wolfram’s Groundbreaking New Theory
What is time? Is it just a ticking clock, or is it something more profound?
In this thought-provoking episode of Into the Impossible, Stephen Wolfram challenges everything we know about time, offering a revolutionary computational perspective that could forever change how we understand the universe.
Stephen Wolfram is a computer scientist, physicist, and businessman. He is the founder and CEO of Wolfram Research and the creator of Mathematica, Wolfram Alpha, and Wolfram Language. Over the course of 4 decades, he has pioneered the development & application of computational thinking. He has been responsible for many discoveries, inventions & innovations in science, technology, and business.
He argues that time is the inevitable progress of computation in the universe, where simple rules can lead to complex behaviors. This concept, termed computational irreducibility, implies that time has a rigid structure and that our perception of it is limited by our computational capabilities. Wolfram also explores the relationship between time, space, and gravity, suggesting that dark matter might be a feature of the structure of space.
Tune in to discover the true nature of time.
Key Takeaways:
00:00:00 Intro
00:01:06 The true nature of time
00:24:57 The role of computational irreducibility in thermodynamics
00:30:07 The Ruliad and the nature of observers
00:53:40 The role of gravity in the computational universe
01:06:27 Dark matter and the discreteness of space
01:13:06 Paradigm shifts in science and technology
01:20:33 Exploring the cosmic microwave background (CMB)
01:31:47 Outro
Additional resources:
➡️ Check out Stephen Wolfram:
💻 Website: https://www.stephenwolfram.com/
✖️ Twitter: https://twitter.com/stephen_wolfram
Into the Impossible with Brian Keating is a podcast dedicated to all those who want to explore the universe within and beyond the known.
1:34:35
Kelsey Johnson: My Quest to Decode the Cosmos [Ep. 467]
Can science, philosophy, and religion work together to address humanity's biggest questions? What lessons can the cosmos teach us about our place in the universe and the future of humanity? And how do we bring back that sense of curiosity that seems to have faded among professionals?
Here today to invite us into her daring quest to decode the universe’s secrets is the brilliant Kelsey Johnson. Kelsey is an accomplished astronomer, professor, and science communicator known for her groundbreaking work in astrophysics and her unique approach to blending science with philosophy and existential inquiry. She is a faculty member at the University of Virginia, where she has made significant contributions to the understanding of starburst galaxies, molecular clouds, and magnetic fields in the universe. Kelsey also founded the Dark Skies, Bright Kids program, which introduces rural communities to the wonders of astronomy.
Tune in to learn more about curiosity, the intersection of science and philosophy, and the universe's mysteries.
Key Takeaways:
00:00:00 Intro
00:13:06 What inspired Kelsey to write Into the Unknown
00:16:23 Why scientists lose their curiosity
00:18:33 Judging a book by its cover
00:24:18 Balancing science and philosophy
00:31:55 The role of religion in understanding science
00:37:21 The cosmic marshmallow test
00:47:04 Dark Skies, Bright Kids
00:50:53 The Fermi paradox and the search for extraterrestrial life
01:00:55 Changing perspectives in cosmology
01:05:48 Starburst galaxies
01:08:03 Molecular clouds and feedback
01:10:38 Magnetic fields
01:12:59 Arthur C Clarke’s three laws
01:19:31 Outro
Additional resources:
➡️ Learn more about Kelsey Johnson:
📚 Get Into the Unknown on Amazon: https://a.co/d/5XW0bmG
✖️ Follow Kelsey on Twitter: https://x.com/ProfKelsey
Into the Impossible with Brian Keating is a podcast dedicated to all those who want to explore the universe within and beyond the known.
1:21:20
Is the Universe a Simulation? Andrew Pontzen [Ep. 466]
Simulations today are powerful tools for exploring the mysteries of our universe, but how close can they come to replicating reality? Can we recreate everything through simulations, or are there limits we can’t overcome? And how do today’s powerful simulations shape our understanding of everything from galaxies to climate change?
Here today, to answer all of these questions and more, is none other than Andrew Pontzen. Andrew is a cosmologist and professor known for his expertise in using computer simulations to understand the universe. He’s the author of The Universe in a Box, where he unpacks the complexities of cosmic simulations and their surprising limitations. Pontzen’s work is at the cutting edge of how we model and predict phenomena ranging from galaxy formation to climate change, bridging theoretical physics with practical, big-picture questions about reality.
As we head toward an era where simulations and AI are central to scientific discovery, these questions are more important than ever.
Tune in to learn about the power and limitations of simulation!
Key Takeaways:
00:00 Intro
00:44 Is it possible to simulate reality?
04:49 Early simulation experiments
10:30 Fluid dynamics and weather simulations
13:51 Judging a book by its cover
16:01 End of the universe
19:13 Cosmic microwave background and spinning universes
24:11 Verification and validation
27:34 Big Bang controversy and the JWST
31:35 Galaxy simulations
42:23 Multiverse and quantum computing
48:58 Ethics and energy impact of high-performance computing
55:34 Outro
Additional resources:
➡️ Learn more about Andrew:
📚 Get The Universe in a Box: https://a.co/d/2V7vuFR
✖️ Follow Andrew on Twitter: https://x.com/apontzen
Into the Impossible with Brian Keating is a podcast dedicated to all those who want to explore the universe within and beyond the known.
1:15:57
Our Universe Is A Math Problem! Max Tegmark’s Brilliant Theory of Reality [Ep. 465]
Is reality fundamentally mathematical? Is our universe just one of many? And will we ever discover extraterrestrial life?
This week on Into the Impossible, I sit down with renowned physicist and machine learning expert Max Tegmark to discuss some of the most fundamental questions of our time! Tegmark has dedicated his career to uncovering the mathematical fabric of reality, proposing that our universe itself might be a vast mathematical structure and that we could be living in a multiverse of endless possibilities. His work goes beyond physics to tackle the transformative power and ethical challenges of artificial intelligence, an area where he believes humanity must tread carefully.
In the first part of this mind-bending interview, we discuss his mathematical universe hypothesis, the search for extraterrestrial life, and AI's role in science. Tune in!
Key Takeaways:
00:00 Intro
00:49 The multiverse and mathematical structures
02:33 Theory of inflation and the multiverse
06:52 Levels of multiverses and mathematical structures
11:19 Quantum mechanics and classical mechanics
14:21 The relationship between theory and experiment
21:48 The search for extraterrestrial life
37:15 UFOs and military surveillance technology
41:19 Outro
Additional resources:
📚 Our Mathematical Universe by Max Tegmark: https://a.co/d/03qjhLD
Into the Impossible with Brian Keating is a podcast dedicated to all those who want to explore the universe within and beyond the known.
43:57
The mRNA Breakthrough That Changed Medicine Forever with Nobel Laureate Katalin Karikó [Ep. 464]
What if the secret to saving millions of lives was hidden for years—overlooked, dismissed, and even rejected?
That’s the story behind the groundbreaking mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines.
Today’s remarkable guest, Dr. Katalin Karikó—a Nobel laureate whose persistence and vision changed the course of medical history—shares how she overcame countless setbacks to drive one of the biggest breakthroughs in modern medicine.
Discover how a humble butcher’s daughter from Hungary developed the foundation for the COVID-19 vaccine and why mRNA could hold the key to curing cancer and other deadly diseases.
Tune in to learn more about the mRNA revolution that almost didn't happen!
Key Takeaways:
00:00:00 Intro
00:01:06 Origin of the Hungarian phrase “Marslahok”
00:02:11 Judging a book by its cover
00:05:40 The definition of life and extraterrestrial life
00:09:28 Katalin’s early life and scientific curiosity
00:18:00 Understanding RNA and mRNA
00:24:43 Development of the COVID vaccine
00:28:44 The COVID vaccine controversy
00:35:41 Overcoming adversity and advice for young scientists
00:54:10 The future of mRNA research and dealing with pandemics
01:01:08 What was Katalin wrong about?
01:02:15 Outro
Additional resources:
📚 Get “Breaking Through: My Life in Science” by Dr. Katalin Karikó: https://a.co/d/cZjaFCw
Into the Impossible with Brian Keating is a podcast dedicated to all those who want to explore the universe within and beyond the known.
A podcast about how we understand the world, scientifically and as humans. Each conversation brings together visionaries from the worlds of arts, sciences, humanities, and technology discussing the nature of reality and how we collaborate to create the future. Hosted by Dr Brian Keating, Chancellor’s Distinguished Professor of Physics at UC San Diego. For show notes go to: https://briankeating.com/podcast