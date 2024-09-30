Into the Impossible With Brian Keating

Is the Universe a Simulation? Andrew Pontzen [Ep. 466]

Please join my mailing list here 👉 https://briankeating.com/list to win a meteorite 💥 Simulations today are powerful tools for exploring the mysteries of our universe, but how close can they come to replicating reality? Can we recreate everything through simulations, or are there limits we can’t overcome? And how do today’s powerful simulations shape our understanding of everything from galaxies to climate change? Here today, to answer all of these questions and more, is none other than Andrew Pontzen. Andrew is a cosmologist and professor known for his expertise in using computer simulations to understand the universe. He’s the author of The Universe in a Box, where he unpacks the complexities of cosmic simulations and their surprising limitations. Pontzen’s work is at the cutting edge of how we model and predict phenomena ranging from galaxy formation to climate change, bridging theoretical physics with practical, big-picture questions about reality. As we head toward an era where simulations and AI are central to scientific discovery, these questions are more important than ever. Tune in to learn about the power and limitations of simulation! Key Takeaways: 00:00 Intro 00:44 Is it possible to simulate reality? 04:49 Early simulation experiments 10:30 Fluid dynamics and weather simulations 13:51 Judging a book by its cover 16:01 End of the universe 19:13 Cosmic microwave background and spinning universes 24:11 Verification and validation 27:34 Big Bang controversy and the JWST 31:35 Galaxy simulations 42:23 Multiverse and quantum computing 48:58 Ethics and energy impact of high-performance computing 55:34 Outro Additional resources: ➡️ Learn more about Andrew: 📚 Get The Universe in a Box: https://a.co/d/2V7vuFR ✖️ Follow Andrew on Twitter: https://x.com/apontzen ➡️ Follow me on your fav platforms: ✖️ Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrBrianKeating 🔔 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/DrBrianKeating?sub_confirmation=1 📝 Join my mailing list: https://briankeating.com/list ✍️ Check out my blog: https://briankeating.com/cosmic-musings/ 🎙️ Follow my podcast: https://briankeating.com/podcast Into the Impossible with Brian Keating is a podcast dedicated to all those who want to explore the universe within and beyond the known. Make sure to follow/subscribe so you never miss an episode! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices