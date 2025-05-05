The Social Lives of Sharks

FACT: Scientists have studied and observed shark shivers to ascertain whether their social behavior is driven by mutual companionship or survival instincts. FICTION: Sharks go on roadtrips just like humans. Join host Kasha Patel as she delves into groundbreaking research on shark social behavior and chats with Dr. Yanis Papastamatou, the esteemed head of the Predatory Ecology and Conservation Lab at Florida International University.