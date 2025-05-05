FACT: Statistically, only 1 in 11.5 million people are bitten by sharks each year, a rare occurrence that contrasts sharply with the fearsome reputation sharks have in popular culture. FICTION: Hollywood often portrays sharks as relentless man-eaters, lurking in the waters to attack unsuspecting swimmers. Join host Kasha Patel as she dives into the reality of shark attacks, debunking myths with Behavioral Ecologist Dr. Tristian Guttridge and shark attack victim turned advocate Paul de Gelder. Dr. Tristian Guttridge - Dr. Tristian Guttridge Paul de Gelder - Paul de Gelder Shark Bite Statistics - Florida Museum Type of Shark Bites - Florida Museum Shark Arm Murder - Sydney Archives Shark Arm Murder - Snopes Shark Senses - NAUSICCAA Shark Incidents - Scuba Costa Rica Freshwater and bull sharks - Apex Reduce Risk - Florida Museum Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
27:13
A World Without Sharks
FACT: Marine ecologists have shown that sharks play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of ocean ecosystems, preventing the collapse of marine biodiversity. FICTION: A world without sharks would have no impact on ocean life. Join host Kasha Patel as she dives into the latest research on the ecological importance of sharks, exploring the potential consequences of their decline with Dr. Tiara Moore, a marine ecologist and CEO of Black and Marine Science. Dr. Tiara Moore - Dr. Tiara Moore Global Shark FIshing - Science.org Sharks Killed Each Year - Sentient Media The Importance of Shark Conservation - Discovery Channel Surprising Ways Sharks Keep The Ocean Healthy - National Geographic Keystone Species - National Geographic Keystone Species - NRDC.org Ecosystem Engineers - NPS.gov Shark Conservation - Discovery.org Overfishing and Shark-finning - The Conversation Sharks Are Important to Reefs - Discovery Channel Overfishing - Science20.com Effects of Shark Decline - Marine Life Discoveries - coml.org Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
22:41
The Mysteries of Alien Sharks
FACT: Marine biologists have documented the peculiar characteristics and survival strategies of deep-sea sharks such as the cookiecutter, goblin, and megamouth. FICTION: Alien sharks are extraterrestrial creatures that have come to Earth to observe human activity. Join host Kasha Patel as she dives into the latest research on these bizarre deep-sea sharks, exploring their unique adaptations and ecological roles with Dr. Austin Gallagher a marine biologist and explorer who is founder and CEO of the marine research institute, Beneath The Waves. Dr. Austin Gallagher - Dr. Austin Gallagher Michael Race Times - World Aquatics PR Records Hammerhead Sharks - National Geographic Ocean Depths - National Ocean Service Alien Sharks - Discovery Channel Alien Sharks: Return To The Abyss - Discovery Channel Frilled Shark - Oceana Lantern Shark - Smithsonian Goblin Shark - Florida Museum Cookie Cutter Shark - Florida Natural History Museum Wobbegong Shark - Smithsonian Greenland Shark - National Ocean Service Megamouth Shark - Department of Land and Natural Resources Submarine Facts - US Navy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
23:16
The Mysteries of Megalodon
FACT: Paleontologists have unearthed fossils and analyzed bite marks to better understand the feeding habits and behaviors of the ancient Megalodon. FICTION: Megalodons still roam the deep oceans today, waiting to surprise unsuspecting swimmers. Join host Kasha Patel as she dives into the latest research on Megalodon, exploring its hunting strategies and ecological impact with Dr. Emma Kast who studied the nitrogen cycle and the megalodon.Dr. Emma Kast - Dr. Emma Kast Cenozoic Megatooth Sharks - Science Advances The Megalodon - Natural History Museum Megalodon teeth - San Diego Natural History Museum Megalodon Facts - Live Science Analysis of the Fossil Record - PLOS.ORG Why Megalodon Went Extinct - PBS Studios Discovery - Megalodon: The New Evidence (2014) - Discovery Channel Discovery - Megalodon: The Monster Shark Lives (2013) - Discovery Channel Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
18:20
The Social Lives of Sharks
FACT: Scientists have studied and observed shark shivers to ascertain whether their social behavior is driven by mutual companionship or survival instincts. FICTION: Sharks go on roadtrips just like humans. Join host Kasha Patel as she delves into groundbreaking research on shark social behavior and chats with Dr. Yanis Papastamatou, the esteemed head of the Predatory Ecology and Conservation Lab at Florida International University. Dr. Yanis Papastamatou - Dr. Yanis Papastamatou How sharks choose their friends - Bimini Biological Field Station Foundation Social preferences - University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science (UM) and the Institute of Zoology at the Zoological Society London (ZSL) Complex Social Networks - Advancing Earth and Space Sciences Social Lives of Sharks - Florida International University Shark Shiver Observations - Stanford University Social Dynamics of Shark Hunting - Shark Project Social Structures of Great Whites - Oceanographic Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
"Shark Week: The Podcast” with host Kasha Patel is your place for thrilling shark tales intertwined with science and research. Each week, we unearth captivating stories and dissect them with scientific rigor. Dive in and explore the mysteries of the ocean with your favorite apex predator. Watch Shark Week, hosted by John Cena, starting July 7th on Discovery Channel. Stream on Max. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.