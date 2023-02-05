Believing the Bizarre: Paranormal Conspiracies & Myths

Dive into the unknown and unusual where we analyze paranormal stories and determine whether or not you should find them believable. We discuss hauntings, conspi... More
The Phantom Blue Light & Faceless Grey Shadow Man
Have you ever witnessed an unexplainable light in your local cemetery? What about feeling stalked by an unknown enemy while hiking at night? It's listener submissions time again! We have two stories, both of which involve a group of 3 friends going on an adventure. One leads us to a spooky graveyard with mysterious lights and another involves hiking the Appalachian Mountains in North Carolina after the sun has set - leading to paranoia and unnerving experiences.
5/2/2023
1:00:09
The Demonic Possession of Gottliebin Dittus
Imagine a demonic possession so terrifying you wake up with blisters, vomit nails and frogs, and twist and turn your body into excruciating shapes. That was the reality for Gottliebin Dittus in the 1840s. For multiple years, Johann Blumhardt performed exorcisms on Gottliebin. At one point, it was reported that over 1,000 demons were inside Gottliebin's body. Did she survive? How did it end? Find out by listening now.
4/25/2023
43:46
What if Yellowstone's Supervolcano Erupted?
There are only about 20 dangerous and powerful Supervolcanos in the world, and one of them is in the heart of the United States - Yellowstone National Park. It has erupted three times in the past, but if it erupted tomorrow, we would experience a volcanic winter, and nearby states would face terrifying consequences. In addition, we discuss mysterious noises over Yellowstone Lake and UFO encounters in the area. Listen now!
4/18/2023
1:00:44
The Basement Whispers
What would you do if your college house was haunted? Five friends in Athens, Ohio, who enrolled at Ohio University, lived in a local house with a locked, strange door in their basement. The discovery of this strange door was followed by terrifying nightmares, unusual sleepwalking, whispered voices, shadows, and objects moving around the house. But, is this college haunting believable? Listen now!
4/11/2023
43:33
Rendlesham Forest UFO Incident
In December of 1980, Charles Halt and a handful of other United States Air Force servicemen investigated a strange light descending into the Rendlesham Forest in the United Kingdom near their base. They experienced strange lights, animals in hysterics, and discovered a clearing with broken branches and trees with burn marks. And the story only gets stranger from there. We have aliens, Men in Black, conspiracy, and much more in what is known as the United Kingdom's Roswell. But is the Rendlesham Forest UFO Incident believable? Listen now!
About Believing the Bizarre: Paranormal Conspiracies & Myths
