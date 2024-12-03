AaS! 233: Why Do We Care About Methane on Mars?
What’s behind the Martian Methane Mystery? Is it a sign of life, or just some strange chemical process? Or are we just fooling ourselves? I discuss these questions and more in today’s Ask a Spaceman! This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/spaceman and get on your way to being your best self. Visit BetterHelp to get 10% off your first month! Support the show: http://www.patreon.com/pmsutter All episodes: http://www.AskASpaceman.com Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/PaulMattSutter Read a book: http://www.pmsutter/book Keep those questions about space, science, astronomy, astrophysics, physics, and cosmology coming to #AskASpaceman for COMPLETE KNOWLEDGE OF TIME AND SPACE! Big thanks to my top Patreon supporters this month: Justin G, Chris L, Alberto M, Duncan M, Corey Davoll, stargazer, Robert B, Naila, Sam R, John S, Joshua, Scott M, Rob H, Scott M, Louis M, John W, Alexis, Gilbert M, Rob W, Denis A, Jules R, Mike G, Jim L, Scott J, David S, Scott R, Heather, Mike S, Michele R, Pete H, Steve S, wahtwahtbird, Lisa R, Couzy, Kevin B, Tim R, Mark R, Alan B, Craig B, Mark F, Richard K, Stace J, Stephen S, Stephen J, Joe R, David P, Sean M, Tracy F, Sarah K, Ryan L, Ella F, Thomas K, James C, Syamkumar M, Homer V, Mark D, Bruce A, Steven M, Bill E, Tim Z, Linda C, The Tired Jedi, Farshad A, Gary K, David W, dhr18, Lode D, Bob C, Red B, Herb G, Stephen A, James R, Robert O, Lynn D, Jeffrey C, Allen E, Michael S, Reinaldo A, Jessica M, Sheryl, David W, Sue T, Josephine K, Chris, P. Sprout, Michael S, Erlend A, James D, Larry D, Matt K, Charles, Karl W, Den K, and George B! Hosted by Paul M. Sutter.