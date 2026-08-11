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268 episodes
- Bob talks with Dan Flores the author of Coyote America: A Natural and Supernatural History. The book is a fascinating history of the coyote and why we need to learn to live with this iconic animal.
Our source for this episode is the book Coyote America by Dan Flores. Learn more about Dan at the website Project Coyote.
- Bob talks with Hillary Rosner the author of Roam: Wild Animals and the Race to Repair Our Fractured World. The book explores the urgent need to rebuild a kinder, more connected world for both wildlife and ourselves
Our source for this episode is the book Roam: Wild Animals and The Race to Repair Our Fractured World by Hillary Rosner.
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About Nature Guys
Nature Guys connects you to the exciting natural world right in your own neighborhood. These nature connections will help you be cool, calm, collected and ready to make a positive difference in the world. Nature Guys is hosted by Bob a long time nature lover.Podcast website
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