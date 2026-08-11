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Nature Guys

Nature Guys
EducationNature
Nature Guys
Latest episode

268 episodes

  • Nature Guys

    Caterpillar Roundup with Jim McCormac

    08/11/2026 | 17 mins.
    Bob chats with naturalist Jim McCormac about the exciting world of caterpillars. Jim gives details about Caterpillar Roundup. This  Arc of Appalachia free program is offered on August 29th  from 12 -4 pm at the Highland Nature Sanctuary.
  • Nature Guys

    Magnolias

    06/02/2026 | 25 mins.
    Bob is joined by our very own Plant Guru Greg Torres. Find out why magnolias are one of Greg's favorite plants. To dive deeper, read How Flowers Made our World by David George Haskell.
  • Nature Guys

    Baltimore Orioles

    03/24/2026 | 24 mins.
    Tina and Bob chat about a strikingly beautiful bird. Learn all about when and where you might see this bird. Find out out why some birds are turning red!
  • Nature Guys

    Coyote America with Dan Flores

    01/27/2026 | 55 mins.
    Bob talks with Dan Flores the author of Coyote America: A Natural and Supernatural History. The book is a fascinating history of the coyote and why we need to learn to live with this iconic animal.
    Our source for this episode is the book Coyote America by Dan Flores. Learn more about Dan at the website Project Coyote.
  • Nature Guys

    Roam with Hillary Rosner

    01/13/2026 | 30 mins.
    Bob talks with Hillary Rosner the author of Roam: Wild Animals and the Race to Repair Our Fractured World. The book explores the urgent need to rebuild a kinder, more connected world for both wildlife and ourselves
    Our source for this episode is the book Roam: Wild Animals and The Race to Repair Our Fractured World by Hillary Rosner.
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About Nature Guys
Nature Guys connects you to the exciting natural world right in your own neighborhood. These nature connections will help you be cool, calm, collected and ready to make a positive difference in the world. Nature Guys is hosted by Bob a long time nature lover.
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EducationNatureScience

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