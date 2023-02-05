Nature Guys connects you to the exciting natural world right in your own neighborhood. These nature connections will help you be cool, calm, collected and ready... More
Available Episodes
5 of 225
Gardening for Moths with Jim McCormac
Bob chats with Jim McCormac the co author with Chelsea Gottfried of Gardening for Moths: A Regional Guide. Find out why gardeners can and should attract specific moths species to their properties and how to do it. Our source for this episode is the book Gardening for Moths: A Regional Guide by Jim McCormac and Chelsea Gottfried. Related episodes: The Nature of Oaks with Doug Tallamy and Bats with Merlin Tuttle
5/2/2023
23:20
Water Lilies
Charles takes Bob on a deep dive into the fascinating world of Water Lilies. Our sources for this episode include: Nymphaeaceae Lotus Vs. Water Lilies, What’s The Difference?
4/18/2023
26:18
We Are Better Together with Bill McKibben
Bob chats with Bill McKibben the author of We Are Better Together, his first children’s book. He is the author of the bestsellers The End of Nature, Eaarth, and Deep Economy. Bill is the founder of the environmental organization 350.org and recently Third Act, an organization that encourages people over 60 to take action on climate change. You can find out more about Bill McKibben on his website: BillMcKibben.com Find Bill's new children's book at: We Are Better Together
4/4/2023
20:58
The Morning Light, the Lily White with Katherine Hauswirth
Bob chats with Katherine Hauswirth, the author of two inspiring books, The Book of Noticing: Collections and Connections on the Trail and her recent book the Morning Light the Lily White Daily: Dips into Nature and Spirit. Links to Katherine’s books, newsletter and blog: The Morning Light, The Lily White: Daily Dips into Nature and Spirit by Katherine Hauswirth The Book of Noticing by Katherine Hauswirth Loving the World e-newsletter signup First Person Naturalist blog
3/14/2023
21:00
White-throated Sparrow
Want to learn more about a fairly easy sparrow to identify by sight and sound? Join Bob and Tina for a fascinating dive into the life and behavior of white-throated sparrows. You can find out more about Tina and Red Oaks Forest School at redoaksforestschool.org. Related episodes with Tina: A Can of Earthworms, Peregrine Falcon and What's Your Zugunruhe? Our sources for this episode include: Hear White-throated Sparrows Learning to Sing White-throated Sparrow is Not Just Another Little Brown Bird Andrea Boyer Effects of Winter Weather on White-throated Sparrows
Nature Guys connects you to the exciting natural world right in your own neighborhood. These nature connections will help you be cool, calm, collected and ready to make a positive difference in the world. Nature Guys is hosted by Bob a long time nature lover.