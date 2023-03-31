Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sasquatch Chronicles

Podcast Sasquatch Chronicles
Sasquatch Chronicles - Bigfoot Encounters
People are seeing something in the woods and there are too many reports for this to be ignored. Join us every Sunday night as we discuss recent Sasquatch sightings, encounters and talk to Bigfoot eye witnesses.

  • SC EP:950 American Werewolf
    Tonight I will be speaking to Dave. Dave writes "I'm 57 years old and my first encounter was when I was 16 years old. The thing is, it wasn't a bigfoot, it was what I learned everyone is calling a dogman about 7 years ago. At the time I didn't know what it was and thought it was the only one. There is a lot to this story." Dave and his friends had run into this creature on this property spanning 6 years. When the creature was disposed of Dave said "I didn't know what it was, I shot this thing thinking it was the only one. I remember telling the old man who owned most of the property around my house that I shot that thing. He looked at his wife and said "Honey they killed it, they shot it and he wanted to know where it was. So we took him there."
    4/30/2023
    1:17:18
  • SC EP:948 Remembering Scott, ARK! ARK! Who Goes There!
    I got an email last night. Dave writes "Hey Wes, this is Dave from episode 735 Ark Ark. It's with a great sadness to tell you my brother Scott passed away from heart complications on April 12th. I just wanted to thank you again for being such a great host and let us tell our story. I'll always be able to hear his voice thanks to you. Bless you. Dave." This reloaded episode is for you guys. I know Scott is listening tonight. Here is the original email from Jeff. Jeff writes “Wes, I had an encounter back in 1989, I was 15 yrs old in MI. Left Detroit when I was 10 in 1984 to MI. The woods were new to me, which I spent every waking moment in the woods as a 80’s kid especially since coming from the city. It was myself, my brother, my best friend Scott, his brother and a mutual friend of all of ours. We built a half pipe in the woods and we skating it. One night we all started smelling something rancid and after awhile we all heard something crashing towards us. Sounded like no other animal in the woods, it was charging at us and making a noise which I never heard before or afterwards in the woods. All I can say it was like an ARK vocal. It ran like a bulldozer, it was coming to our ramp. It was definitely bi pedal. Step after step going through bushes and trees, it was nuts. I have a lot more to tell and would like to talk with you and my best friend that was there. I never saw it, I ran. Scott saw it. Thanks for your time.” I spoke to three of the witnesses and they have agreed to come on the show. Scott the witness mentioned above was within 6 feet of the creature. I also spoke to his brother Dave. Dave also saw the creature that night. All men describe the creature making a strange sound, Scott said “It was weird…kind of robotic…it was screaming ARK ARK and right before it chased us one of the guys thought someone was playing a joke on us and said ARK ARK who goes there! It got REAL really fast, this was no joke.”  
    4/23/2023
    1:17:49
  • SC EP:946 I Could See The Wrinkles In Its Face
    Pat writes “On my bachelor party, Friday the 13 august 2021 after we all were drinking, a Bigfoot stormed through our camp and growling and stomping in an absolute territorial display. It was probably more like the early hours of the 14th. This f—-r was stomping and growling At the same time. I could feel the growling and feel the stomping as well as hearing the stomping and growling! This was at the same time. Initially I thought it was my friend who was notoriously known for screwing with people, so when I got up I said out loud, “Grant, what the f–k are you doing?!” Then I heard a quick shuffle. I saw movement above my head….. I have to go back. I have a giant Costco tent. Its more like a barn than a tent. We didn’t have the rain fly on it because this is august. Thought it was raining, but it’s rocks. Before the growling. I’m sorry it’s all scrambled. However, after I thought it was my friend and I yelled out, I saw out of the corner of my eye through the top of the tent was a face. This face was larger than a five gallon bucket. It was quicker than a moment. This f—-r was looking down at me, and when I saw it, it was shocked I saw it. So, it looked at me and lurched backwards like it was scared. BUT, as it moved back it’s face changed from shock to absolute pissed off something fierce where I could see the wrinkles in its face. Before it yelled and growled down at me like I can’t explain In text. I saw it’s teeth. It’s nose. Hair line. There is so much more to this story, but I saw it’s teeth, face, wrinkles in the forehead. I can’t sleep. This is why I’m emailing you this late because I’m tired of being sick and tired.” Here is the image Pat sent me that was close to what he saw. Pat writes "It kind of looked like this only its teeth were clenched together with a taller forehead and darker but greasy looking skin"
    4/16/2023
    52:46
  • SC EP:944 The Confessions Of Tony Merkel
    Tonight my guest is Tony Merkel from The Confessionals Podcast. Tony talks about his recent film that is soon to be released called The Shape of Shadows. Tony talks about a new film he is working on focused on Sasquatch and his experiences while here in the Pacific NW. Check out The Confessionals here: https://www.theconfessionalspodcast.com/ The Shape of Shadows: They want you to believe the paranormal ends at the gates of a ranch in Utah. But what if it doesn’t? Tony Merkel and his crew go on a road trip outside the boundaries of corporate TV to show you Skinwalkers and UFOs in a way you’ve never seen before. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oc2FMfky2VU  
    4/9/2023
    1:08:48
  • SC EP:941 Something Out Of A Nightmare
    Come hang out with us. Merkel Media is heading to Washington state in a couple weeks to shoot our next fill investigating bigfoot encounter locations! While we are out there we are going to do an advanced screening of our next film “The Shape of Shadows” at Battle Ground Cinema on April 6th at 6:30pm PST! After the advanced screening, we will be doing a town hall where bigfoot experiencers can share with everyone in attendance. Lastly, after the town hall, we will wrap up the night with a Q&A section hosted by Wes Germer and Tony Merkel. If you are interested in this event then get your tickets now because they are going to sell out fast! GET TICKETS HERE: theshapeofshadows.com DATE: April 6th, 2023 TIME: 6:30PM to 9:30PM PST LOCATION: Battle Ground Cinema 1700 SW 9th Avenue Battle Ground, WA 98604   Tonight we will be speaking to Matt. Matt writes "Hello Wes, so I had a horrifying experience when I was 14 years old. I live in Youngstown, Ohio. I grew up on the Northside of town in the city. If you look up pics of the old steel mills in town you will get an understanding of what I am talking about. So my buddy literally lived across the street from the mills. We would regularly go down there and just investigate the MASSIVE AREA. All but shut down and dilapidated. Well we had certain old buildings that we frequented and one we made into our home base. We spent weeks making walls and strengthening spots so no one could get in and especially the wild dogs that also frequented the area and were especially vicious. They travelled in packs of 6 or more. The building we went to all the time had no stairs so we had to jump up to get in. Made it safer for us. I was right by an active railroad. The other working steel mill near used it to get supplies in and out. Fast forward to the summer and we were there one night. We always had guns as this was Youngstown, Ohio in the early 90’s. Murdertown, USA @ that time. Plenty of Bloods and Crypts. We had chosen an old factory building that was huge and we would have massive fires right on the floor of the 1st floor. We erected a wall of these metal U shaped things to give us privacy and safety. If anyone saw us from the railroad they would call the police and security and we would be in trouble. Well, we were hanging out and we heard a pack of dogs coming and we thought it sounded like they were chasing something. We went out to see and they ran near us over a huge mound of coke that steel mills use in the steel making process. They ran over and we hear a fight ensuing. Vicious attack going on, all dogs involved. After 6-7 seconds we hear a louder dog above all the others and the beginning screams of the wild dogs started. Then to our shock @ different times wild dogs we’re literally being thrown over the mound in different directions. Finally all the wild dogs run away in the direction they came but as fast as they could possibly run, some limping, some with obvious injuries. We were shocked. Then one of my friends screams “WHAT IS THAT?!…LOOK!!” At that moment, I kid you not, A GIANT Wolf like animal the size of which seemed quite honestly fake crawls on all fours to the top of the mound and is looking directly into the area the wild dogs ran, it lifts its leg and subsequently and substantially releases a urine flow that honestly seemed like it was released out of a garden hose. That right there, may sound amusing. It scared the hell out of us because it have the idea of just how large this thing was. My one buddy stumbled backwards into our makeshift wall and it then turns its attention to US. I cannot relay to you the amount of fear we all immediately felt. I feel it even NOW writing this to you. The hairs on my arm are standing up. It had yellowish amber colored eyes that literally glowed like they had a power source behind them. Looking back on it we agreed it was from the light of the huge bonfire that we had made in our home base. It growls next and it was so deep we all felt it. I said out loud that I just felt that in my chest. My 2 buddies said they were all of a sudden light headed and getting sick. I did not feel that as of that moment. But we all were horrified. It then did something so shocking, so alien to the status quo that we immediately felt in danger and ran inside the building and up 2 sets of broken, missing and falling apart concrete stairs up to a third level. We are all very lucky that no one fell to at least a broken bones type fall, maybe worse. It stood up on 2 legs, it’s back legs. They looked like a huge set of dogs legs but the large leg muscles were reminiscent of a body builder. But thicker. And just the look of its massive body was unbelievably impressive & intimidating. My one friend was crying he was so terrified. When we got to the third floor we had to smack and shake him to shut him up as well as cover his mouth until he almost passed out from lack of air. We hoped it left. It did not. After what seemed like an hour but only one or two minutes we hear it climb up on the outside and start to enter the building. We first saw the shadow of it which was 10 times as large as the beast. We all froze, no one dared make a sound, we should have dropped down out of sight but we’re so terrified we just stood there staring. It came into the light and we saw everything on the animal. It was at the very least the size of a grizzly bear. Again, the size was so large it was hard to believe that we were not dreaming, that this was real, it was and it was happening 20 feet in front of us. It was growling, sniffing the air and it just automatically looked straight up at us. It knew where we were. The whole time. It’s eyes glowing, the thing that stood out to us was it started drooling, but not a little. It was pouring out of its mouth, was it pouring from the idea it was about to eat? To kill us? It could have EASILY! It looked away from us and saw the stairs. We froze again and got a newfound feeling of horror. It was heading to the stairs to come up where we were. We started freaking out and looking around and had only 1 escape, an outside fire staircase going up to the roof. The part to go down had rusted and fell off however long ago. It hopped easily over the 3 steps missing and was instantly up on the 2nd floor. It was walking to the next set of stairs and at that moment we heard the most beautiful sound EVER! A train coming right by the building, slowly too, they had to see the fire because when they were passing the building they let loose the treason horn. And it freaked out the wolf creature. It looked towards the opening of the building and in 2 seconds was out of the building and gone! We all started screaming help which no one heard but also we just were screaming from stress and because we felt we were going to maybe be ok. When the train could no longer be heard, the fear set back in and we thought every single sound was the thing coming back in. It did not Thank GOD! We then started to remember we had 3 pistols with us. We all took them out, took the safeties off and started to make our way back down to the second floor, waited 20 minutes and then to the first floor and waited probably an hour before we ventured back outside pointing the guns and flashlights in front of us the whole time. Remember, we didn’t have LED lights in the early 90’s. These were cheap plastic ones that only lit so much. But 4 of them helped light the way. We thought for sure every second we were making our way back to my friends house that it was coming after us. We heard the wild dogs from a distance and started running. We ran until we got to my buddies house. Those of us that are still alive, talk about that night everyone time we see or talk on the phone. We will remember that until the day we die. I still am in awe that these things exist. Every time I see or hear a story about someone’s experience with one or more I freeze. I am instantly brought back to that night and I feel true fear again.”
    3/31/2023
    1:07:09

About Sasquatch Chronicles

People are seeing something in the woods and there are too many reports for this to be ignored. Join us every Sunday night as we discuss recent Sasquatch sightings, encounters and talk to Bigfoot eye witnesses. Listen as we speak with researchers, witnesses and investigators to unravel the mystery of Bigfoot. Every week we will also bring you the latest Bigfoot news and information. Additional episodes and exclusive content can be found on our website www.sasquatchchronicles.com. Become a Member today and receive access to additional exclusive shows posted weekly, our full back catalog of episodes, the ability to comment on Episodes and Blog entries, and access to our Forums. For the latest news, please visit our Blog. We can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.
