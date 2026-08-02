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- Bermuda Triangle Survivor presents Pilot Bruce Gernon's astonishing experiences flying through the Bermuda Triangle and the groundbreaking theories he has created based on these encounters. He is the only living person to fly through the storm that creates one of the World's greatest mysteries. He has seen its birth and entered the heart at its maturity and escaped while experiencing a space/time warp, then witnessing its dissipation.
Over the past four decades thousands of students have contacted him for help with research projects they were doing about the Bermuda Triangle. He has written this book for them and for anyone interested in meteorology and physics. You will learn new meteorological terms like Thunderstorm vortex tunnel, Timestorm and the Circular Vortex tunnel that he flew through in 1970.
The most important thing he has discovered has a name that he coined in 1978, it called "ELECTRONIC FOG" and there has been thousands of planes, boats and people that have experienced it. Some seem to have disappeared while they were in the FOG. Could it have the power of an Event Horizon like a Black Hole?
It took Bruce Thirty (30) years to discover the theory of how this fog works. He says if you think about a question for a very long time, eventually you will come up with the answer this is what he did. There are many theories of what caused the mystery, and the discovery of Rouge Waves has come to fruition, but that only applies to boats. The mystery still remains and after fifty (50) years "Electronic Fog" has become the case in point.
There have been many animations on TV documentaries showing Bruce's flight experience, but none have ever shown it correctly. He has created a new video with animations that are three dimensional and shown never seen before details of what it looked like when he experienced the space/time warp and Electronic Fog. He has hopes that this will help students, researchers and scientists to open their minds and solve the mystery.
Bermuda Triangle Survivor: Pilot Tells What He Experienced in The Heart of the Phenomenon
Subscribe to Bruce Gernon's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Beyondbermudatriangle
- I had an issue with several interviews last week where the audio is terrible and I am not sure why. While I work on it, I am loading one of my favorite episodes 729. A listener writes "My brother in-law and I have hunted all over Oklahoma. Grady County, in Central Oklahoma, Near Clayton in the South East, but in this one piece of property in Nowata, smack in the middle between the Verdigris River and Ooligha Lake, we had a very Terrifying encounter, …….with something.
I'm 53 years old and hunted, with my dad, in Nowata, before I was old enough to drive. Not many people know how wooded this area is. My father and I hunted only 8 miles away from this property, I'm going to tell you about, and there are caves in the area. My dad and I use to hunt from the mouth of one on rainy days. I think, I could hide from populated areas, easily myself, so I'm pretty sure an elusive animal could too.
It all started on our father in-law's land. It was about 40 acres, but we had permission to hunt another 40 on the back side of it. I always felt uneasy on this property. Like I was being watched, but I just rationalized it away. I would hear someone else walking the property, in the dark, keeping pace with me, as I walked to my hunting spot. I would swallow my fear and tell myself it's just another armadillo or racoon, and keep going.
Once I borrow a knife from my dad, just in case I got a deer. The last thing he said to me was, " I don't care if you leave everything ease, just bring my knife back" . This knife was hand made, razor sharp, and entirely metal. I knew he meant it, so I was not going to leave it.
That hunt I struck out, but my brother in-law, got a small buck. I was in my early 30s then, but he was in his 20s and had never gutted a deer before, so I was going to gut it for him. I slit open the abdomen and began pulling out the insides, in a bloody mess. He laughed at how bloody I was getting, calling me doctor Dave. I was trying to show him but he just laughed and teased me all the more. Frustrated I cleaned the knife on my camo and stuck it in the dirt.
It was later in the day, so we gathered our haul and started back to camp. We walked, maybe 1/8th of a mile when, you guessed it. I forgot that knife. We were already sweating despite the cold, so my brother in-law wasn't happy about turning around. After less than 10 minutes, we got back to the spot, I picked up the knife, and wiped the dirt off on my pants.
I looked up and said, let's go, but my friend didn't move. He turned and said slowly, " you don't see anything wrong here." The entire gut pile was gone. Even the blood. There was just one leaf with one drop of blood. No drag marks, no sign anything had been there, except for one large area of disturbed grass where the carcass had been, one small spot of crushed grass and of course my knife.
Now I think there was a track there, but I didn't see it as that. This was Oklahoma and Bigfoot was not in my vocabulary. We walked back to camp in silence with guns loaded. What ever took that 30 pounds of slimy deer guts, had to be watching us while we opened the deer, was big enough to carry it off, and was probably still close.
We had other things happen over the years, but one night stands frozen in my memory. In a later season, we were late getting to the property. We left too late to get there in the daylight. I was perturbed to have to set up the tent in the dark. It was darker than dark that night. It was nearly 2200, when we got it up. I was ready to start a fire, my brother in-law, and friend, Zack, said OK, let's go set up my tree stand. I replied, are you kidding, it's dark, I'm tired, and we haven't been here for an entire year. It was no use objecting, he was going on his own if I didn't go with him, so away we went. Trampling through the woods. The flash lights we had weren't great either.
As we navigated off the ridge down into the bottom, of the hollow, I remember hearing something behind and to the right keeping pace with us in the woods. Fear hit me like it had never before. I tried to push it down, telling myself, it was nothing, but I struggled to stay upright on the dimly lit trail, carrying my pack.
Finally, he found the tree he remembered from last year. I pulled screw in foot pegs out, and successfully got the stand in place 12 or 15 foot up. It took a long time and it was unusually warm.
I set it up, so Zack wanted to make sure he liked it, so climbed up as I shined my, dim, flashlight on the pegs. While, he was climbing into the tree, that uneasy, fear, hit me again. I was hearing something moving behind me, and was having a hard time keeping that light shining on the tree. I would swing the light around and immediately heard my brother in-law yell, hey, give me some light, and WHAT ARE YOU DOING? I can't see.
He finally get up there and bounces on the platform. Shining a flip phone around saying, "yeah, this'll work." I didn't care, I had my back to the tree, trying to see what was spooking me so bad. I was normally like that. I use to walk by moonlight to my hunting spot, but I could hear something moving around us in the dark. We were loud and it didn't seem to care. Finally, FINALLY, he got down and we made our way to camp. I started a fire and was feeling pretty comfortable on my sleeping bag. The fire comforted me as I cooled off, when Zack said, we gotta go back. I left my phone in the tree. I said , " it'll be there in the morning!!!!" He said, I'm going back. But I had enough. I was not leaving the fire. I told him your going on your own if you do. He took his rifle, and a flashlight and disappeared into the dark.
I was just dosing off, when BOOM, and another BOOM. HE WAS SHOOTING. I bounced up pulling on my pants. As I fumbled with my boots Zack came running full sprint and stopped standing over me.
I was mad at him. I didn't give him a chance to explain saying, you can't shoot at night! It's not legal to shoot a deer after dark, and everything is scared away now for half a mile.
I feel bad now, he was pale, and just kept saying, " I saw something. I heard something."
IT WAS NEARLY 10 YEARS LATER HE TOLD ME WHAT Happened. He said, something on 2 legs followed me in the woods. I paced me just out of sight. I yelled, thinking it was you messing with me. DAVID, cut it out. When he got to the tree. He yelled again, DAVID CUT IT OUT. then something mocked him out of the darkness. DAAVVIDD. He said something inside him told him to get up that tree. He shimmied up the tree like a squirrel. He cocked his gun and said DAVID, if that's you, you better cut it out. I'm going to shoot. Then he sees a huge black shape, and it mocked his frightened words, saying, DAAVIDD, HEA HEA HEA. Almost laughing.
He thought it was a demon. So he shot, it ran, and he shot again. Seei g his chance, he scurried down and ran back to camp.
There was no way we were going to sleep so I roasted hotdogs on the fire. And we had visitors.
I heard coyotes yelp earlier, so I rationalized that's what it was. We where being harassed and circled by something on all fours. There was no eye shine, and they took care to not be caught in a flashlight. For nearly 2 hours they ran back and forth around us. The truck was close, but the gate was locked, and neither of us where going to fiddle with a lock, in the dark. We had guns but they were bolt action with a scope. These things were fast. We yelled but unless they came into the light, forget it. We threw out a weiner with antifreeze, in desporation. I heard something get up, run on 2 legs now and race to the weiner. In shock, we listened as this thing, started coughing and hacking. I thought to myself, that sound like a person. Then Zack said, what I thought. That sounds like a man. That sounds like a man. I said it can't be. Running in the woods with no light.
He said, we just killed someone. I said, as the coughing continued, anyone who runs around hunter, at night, and picks up a hot dog, off the forest floor deserves to die. He laughed. Then I laughed. We bother laughed nervously, as this thing walked away coughing. We could hear it 100 yards away coughing.
It was morning before we fell asleep. We didn't hunt that day.
The treestand was ripped off the tree, broken at the welds. Chain still attached"
- Cheryl writes "Hi Wes, My husband is a fan and came to me one day saying "Babe, listen to this. It sounds just like what you saw." I've found myself telling this story more often in recent years. Our anniversary is coming up so I figured why not share the story with you as a gift to him.
Around 2004-2005 I went to visit my mom. She lives in a village surrounded by bayou and farmland. Though its not far from I-10 its the kind of place you only know about because of a detour from the interstate, fishing, or family is there. I was with my college roommate and we were going back to campus before it got too late but it was already dark. I took the side of the bayou I never take. Its too curvy and there have been a lot of deaths from people running into live oaks.
I looked to the side and noticed what looked like someone peeping through the window of one of the houses. Small town nosiness kicks in so I slow down to a crawl. I ask my roommate to take a look. We quickly realize this was no man. It was tall, almost as tall as the window. The build was lean but by no means skinny. More like Lebron type body with broad shoulders, muscular, long arms. It had fur and ears atop its head. It turned to look at us and I hit the gas.
I was driving a 1996 Ford Contour so I got nowhere fast. I could see large eyes and a snout protruding. Not flat like a cat's face. Definitely K-9. It started running toward us, at first on two legs, then down to 4. We're in the car screaming as you might picture two college girls doing and my roommate yells, "what the hell is that"? We got to I-10 and never looked back.
I'm happy to share a few details about myself and something you might find interesting about the environment if you'd like to talk more or choose to have me on the show."
Tanner writes "I've had several unusual experiences along the same stretch of road in southern Wisconsin, including encounters with what I believe were Bigfoot-type creatures and a strange white orb. I'm from the Beloit/Janesville area in south-central Wisconsin, along the Rock River.
The first experience happened on my very first night driving by myself. I was heading home from Janesville on Afton Road, just before entering the small town before the final 55 mph stretch into Beloit. It was nighttime, and I noticed what looked like a motorcycle headlight in the distance. I didn't think much of it.
As I entered the town, I saw a sheriff's deputy parked near the bar at the bottom of the hill. I had been speeding, so I hit the brakes hard and managed to slow down in time. As I continued driving, the light I'd noticed earlier came flying up behind me. At first, I thought it was the deputy pulling me over.
I went over the hill where the road opens into farmland and returns to 55 mph. After driving a short distance, the light appeared behind me again, closing the gap incredibly fast until it was right on my bumper. Then, without warning, it shot into my TrailBlazer. The inside of the vehicle filled with an intense white light that completely blinded me for a moment. Then, just as suddenly as it appeared, it vanished.
The second experience happened farther north on Afton Road along the Rock River. I was fishing when I heard a series of tree knocks coming from across the river. I heard the pattern multiple times about five or six separate occasions with each sequence consisting of three distinct knocks on a tree. It immediately caught my attention because of how deliberate and consistent it sounded.
The final experience was what I consider my Bigfoot sighting.
I was near a section of the Ice Age Trail where three paths meet. The left path leads to a bridge that was destroyed by a tornado, the middle path continues along the trail, and the right path is a concrete walkway leading toward a park.
I had been fishing from the old bridge when I noticed what looked like a good fishing hole upstream. I walked about 30 to 40 feet down the middle trail, then stepped left onto a small riverbank and fished there for three or four minutes.
Suddenly, I heard a noise.
I looked back toward the opening where the three paths meet and saw a large, black figure in a crouched position. In one incredibly fluid motion, it stood up and immediately launched into the woods between my position and the concrete path. I then heard it crashing through the forest for what felt like hundreds of yards.
The sighting lasted only a split second, so I couldn't make out facial features or much detail. What stood out most was its size. From my perspective, it appeared to be somewhere between 6 and 7½ feet tall. I was standing lower on the riverbank while it was on higher ground. It was extremely dark almost jet black and its head didn't appear pointed from the angle I saw it. The thing I remember most was how incredibly broad it was. For the instant it stood upright before turning and running, it looked close to four feet wide across the shoulders.
People have suggested it could have been a black bear, but while we've had one or two black bears in the area over the years, they hadn't been seen for quite some time, and those sightings were south of Janesville. What I saw did not resemble my expectations of a bear from the angle and movement I witnessed.
I've believed in the possibility of Bigfoot for years, based on experiences where I thought I heard unusual calls, found what I believed were footprints, and came across strange structures in the woods. I've also been interested in the many stories shared by Native American communities. One thing I've always found compelling is that many tribes despite having different cultures and histories, and sometimes being in conflict with one another have remarkably similar stories describing the same type of being.
I'd love to discuss these experiences with you if you're interested. If not, thank you for taking the time to read about my encounters."
- John writes "We owned a home in New Jersey, about three miles northeast of Chestnut, roughly a half hour from Hacklebarney State Park. The house sat on the west side of the Black River Wildlife Management Area and had only been built about three and a half years earlier.
I had just returned after enlisting in the United States Navy. Someone dropped me off at the house around 4:30 that afternoon. We had two dogs a Golden Retriever and a little black dog. I let them outside, and the little black dog wandered off into the woods.
It was a beautiful day around 75 degrees with a light breeze. I decided I'd take a walk through the woods myself. I headed southeast from the house and walked about 700 or 800 yards before stopping and turning back toward the house.
That's when I heard the most god awful sound off to my right. It was incredibly loud, and at the time I had no idea what I was hearing. Later, after hearing other people describe it, I realized it sounded like what many call the 'samurai chatter.'
I looked up and saw a berry bush about four feet tall, roughly 40 to 45 yards away. Standing on the other side of it was a massive figure.
He looked to be about 6'8″ or 6'10", covered in reddish hair from head to toe. His build reminded me of a fit basketball player wearing shoulder pads, broad and muscular, and imposing. He was facing me, and we just stood there staring at each other.
After a few seconds, I couldn't take it anymore, I turned and ran all the way back to the house. This wasn't my only time seeing one."
We will wrap up with the guys from Sasquatch-Nations.
BECOME THE LEGEND
A third-person open-world survival RPG where you play as Sasquatch.
Explore vast wilderness regions inspired by real-world locations. Hunt. Survive. Raise a family. Master paranormal abilities. Navigate a fragile coexistence with humanity while confronting Dogmen, Skinwalkers, secret military programs, and the hidden forces shaping our world. Earn the respect of your tribe, uncover forgotten truths, and decide what kind of guardian or monster you will become.
https://sasquatch-nations.com/
- Esau is one of the most Enigmatic characters in the Bible. His birth alone is strange to say the least. "He came out red, covered in hair from head to toe like a hairy cloak." What if I told you there is much more to this guy's story, but has been lost to us throughout the ages. That his story is scattered in pieces throughout other ancient "extra biblical" books. This is a story of what we would call today a Bigfoot. This story goes back to the garden of Eden, a serpent, supernatural garments, and a birthright. This tale reveals Esau's connections to the Nephilim giants, and his genealogies role in the end times.
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About Sasquatch Chronicles
People are seeing something in the woods and there are too many reports for this to be ignored. Join us every Sunday night as we discuss recent Sasquatch sightings, encounters and talk to Bigfoot eye witnesses. Listen as we speak with researchers, witnesses and investigators to unravel the mystery of Bigfoot. Every week we will also bring you the latest Bigfoot news and information. Additional episodes and exclusive content can be found on our website www.sasquatchchronicles.com. Become a Member today and receive access to additional exclusive shows posted weekly, our full back catalog of episodes, the ability to comment on Episodes and Blog entries, and access to our Forums. For the latest news, please visit our Blog. We can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.Podcast website
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