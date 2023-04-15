Western States Move to be Less Reliant on Fed Resources. Montana Votes on $186M to Stage Resources Locally. Idaho Trains its Loggers to Fight Fire. $1.6B Wildfire Lawsuit Moves Forward in Oregon.

On today's show: https://thehotshotwakeup.substack.com/ Idaho starts training its loggers to fight wildfires. Governor looking to bolster its ranks and heavy equipment contracts. Massive $1.6B wildfire lawsuit against PacifiCorp moves forward in Oregon. Parent company Berkshire Hathaway is back in familiar territory. Montana votes on House Bill 883 to allocate $186M to stage resources locally. Sponsors of the Bill say it's needed because the Feds are slow to suppress and bring in resources. Huge implications for Montana firefighting companies. Plus more.