Weekly Wildfire Update: Full Operational Update. Chainsaw Injuries, Are They on the Rise? FEMA Still Hasn't Compensated Calf Canyon\Hermits Peak Victims.
Full Operational Update.
Florida has multiple large fires. Region 3 activity increases.
Are chainsaw injuries on the rise?! We cover the new lessons learned.
The people of New Mexico, who lost everything from the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fires, still haven’t seen any of the $3.95B approved for relief.
Canada is having a fire season. U.S. Hotshot crews are on their way, but managers are struggling to get IMT’s to go.
New legislation was introduced to use leased aircraft for crew shuttles.
A new market for private fire aviation companies.
5/13/2023
Alberta, Canada Gets Nuked with Lightning and Wildfires. 10's of Thousands Evacuated. Suspect Caught in Incendiary Shooting in AZ. I Interview JJ Shelley, Who is Studying Type 1 Fire Nutrition.
Alberta is a warzone.
A massive lightning bust starts numerous fires and forces the evacuation of thousands.
Update on the tanker crash in Australia.
New Mexico and Arizona see increased starts.
Suspect caught in Arizona shooting range fire.
A new study on wildfire meals, catering, and nutrition.
An interview with James Shelly. Study link:
Email [email protected] if you are on a Hotshot Crew and want to participate.
5/6/2023
Western States Move to be Less Reliant on Fed Resources. Montana Votes on $186M to Stage Resources Locally. Idaho Trains its Loggers to Fight Fire. $1.6B Wildfire Lawsuit Moves Forward in Oregon.
Idaho starts training its loggers to fight wildfires. Governor looking to bolster its ranks and heavy equipment contracts.
Massive $1.6B wildfire lawsuit against PacifiCorp moves forward in Oregon.
Parent company Berkshire Hathaway is back in familiar territory.
Montana votes on House Bill 883 to allocate $186M to stage resources locally.
Sponsors of the Bill say it’s needed because the Feds are slow to suppress and bring in resources. Huge implications for Montana firefighting companies.
4/30/2023
Weekly Wildfire Update: Ops Update. The East Coast Gets Slammed, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Kansas Declare Emergencies. A Caterer Crisis. The Forest Service Chooses Caterers by Cheapest, Not Closest...
Full operational update
Multiple States declare Statewide emergencies for wildfires.
From Wisconsin to Rhode Island, wildfires rip.
When ordering a food unit, the Forest Service prioritizes the cheapest, not the closest.
This may incentivize caterers to cut costs and quality.
Government Accountability Office audits wildfire agencies. Finds major policy and financial issues.
4/15/2023
Weekly Wildfire Update: Operation Update, Region 3 Goes PL2, and the South Gets Busy. Forest Service\BLM Give Job Series\Wage Update. New Clean Air Rule Restricts Prescribed Burns
Spring fire season is here. The East Coast, Florida, and the South get busy.
The Southwest, Region 3, goes PL2.
Forest Service gives job series and wage increase updates.
Department of Interior is moving forward with series implementation before FS.
A new clear air rule makes prescribed fire more difficult.
More Exemptions are needed to conduct burns if implemented.
An Agency VS Agency battle.
