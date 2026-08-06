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Today, Jon Freeman (USWFS) and Matt Lynde (USFS) join the show to discuss everything about wildfire aviation supervision and coordination, and, if you are interested, how to become one.

This is a big-picture job, and as they describe, the best job in the industry. As an aviation supervisor, you are basically a flying radio, or 7 radios… and it is a position that takes mental fortitude and operational clarity to keep the aviation dance going, get everyone what they need, and keep folks safe.

We also discuss the increasing danger of civilian drones over wildfires, which shut down aviation operations immediately. And lastly, what is the path an individual needs to take to achieve this in their career, the prerequisite qualifications, and classes needed.

Jon is currently working in Oregon, and Matt is headed back to California. It’ll be busy until winter.

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