206 episodes
Great Basin Goes PL5. Line Medic Saves Life Of Wildland Firefighter In Idaho. Entrapment On Coleman Creek Fire In Oregon. Dozer Burnover In WA, Dozer Rollover In CA.08/06/2026 | 58 mins.On Today’s Show: To Support And Subscribe: https://thehotshotwakeup.substack.com/
The Great Basin moves to a PL5, and the Widemouth 2 Fire nears 100K acres. Full National wildfire update.
A report about a line medic who made unconventional decisions that led to life-saving measures for a wildland firefighter in Idaho.
Reports on the Coleman Creek entrapment in Oregon, the dozer burnover on the Kaiser Canyon Fire in Washington, the Dozer rollover on the Gann Fire in California, and the tender rollover in Idaho.
Deputy Chief Sarah Fisher’s statement on the feasibility study to combine firefighters from the Forest Service into the USWFS.
Update on the Seven Cabins Fire in New Mexico. As I reported in May, the airplane crash that started the fire happened inside a military GPS jamming testing zone. New details confirm that military operations likely brought down the plane.
Full story of the fake paramedic on the Elk Fire in Colorado. It reads like a Tom Clancy novel.
Plus more.
THE HOTSHOT WAKE UP — Thank you to all of our paid subscribers. Your support allows us to donate generously to firefighter charities and supports all of our content. You also receive all of our article archives, more podcast episodes, Monday morning workouts, and also entered into our giveaways, plus more.
Environmental Lawsuits Halted 10s Of Thousands Of Acres Of Fuels Projects In Oregon, That Are Now Burning. Lyons Fire Burnover Report. Timelines Released For Knowles Fire Entrapment.08/01/2026 | 1h 4 mins.On Today’s Show: To Support And Subscribe: https://thehotshotwakeup.substack.com/
Full report released for the Lyons Ferry Fire burnover. Comprehensive report details firefighters trying to burn off around themselves before being overtaken by fire.
Tens of thousands of acres of fuels treatment and wildfire mitigation projects were halted in Oregon due to environmental lawsuits. Groups sued Mt. Hood National Forest and the Forest Service, which stopped the fuel breaks and fuel reduction projects. Those same project areas are now totally burned.
The USFS and USWFS released a timeline report for the Knowles Fire Entrapment in Colorado.
France’s Interior Minister announced this week that they had arrested 162 wildfire arsonists in the last 25 days. France has now doubled the previous record for total acres burned.
Alaska sends fire crews down to the lower 48.
Full operational update.
THE HOTSHOT WAKE UP — Thank you to all of our paid subscribers. Your support allows us to donate generously to firefighter charities and supports all of our content. You also receive all of our article archives, more podcast episodes, Monday morning workouts, and also entered into our giveaways, plus more.
The Eyes In The Sky Above Wildfires: Air Attack And Helicopter Coordinators, What They Do, And How To Become One. A conversation with Jon Freeman and Matt Lynde.07/24/2026 | 1h 14 mins.On Today’s Show: To Support And Subscribe: 👇https://thehotshotwakeup.substack.com/
Today, Jon Freeman (USWFS) and Matt Lynde (USFS) join the show to discuss everything about wildfire aviation supervision and coordination, and, if you are interested, how to become one.
This is a big-picture job, and as they describe, the best job in the industry. As an aviation supervisor, you are basically a flying radio, or 7 radios… and it is a position that takes mental fortitude and operational clarity to keep the aviation dance going, get everyone what they need, and keep folks safe.
We also discuss the increasing danger of civilian drones over wildfires, which shut down aviation operations immediately. And lastly, what is the path an individual needs to take to achieve this in their career, the prerequisite qualifications, and classes needed.
Jon is currently working in Oregon, and Matt is headed back to California. It’ll be busy until winter.
THE HOTSHOT WAKE UP — Thank you to all of our paid subscribers. Your support allows us to donate generously to firefighter charities and supports all of our content. You also receive all of our article archives, more podcast episodes, Monday morning workouts, and also entered into our giveaways, plus more.
Ontario Armageddon, Minnesota Mayhem, And The American West Continues To Burn: Wildfire Smoke Headed East, As 3 Fires Cross International Borders.07/16/2026 | 47 mins.On Today’s Show: To support and subscribe: https://thehotshotwakeup.substack.com/
Three wildfires have crossed the international border of Canada and Minnesota, and hundreds of thousands of acres have burned. 183 new starts across Ontario are expected to burn for weeks.
Wildfire smoke will blanket the eastern United States as poor air quality records are already being set.
More Minnesota fires merge as firefighters work to access the wilderness fires.
Colorado, Utah, Oregon, and California are still seeing wildfire activity. Full operational update. Wildfire aircraft are now hard to come by, as demand for aviation resources continues to increase.
Starting the morning campfire in spike camp. It’s easy, but hazardous. Burn injury report.
Plus more.
THE HOTSHOT WAKE UP — Thank you to all of our paid subscribers. Your support allows us to donate generously to firefighter charities and supports all of our content. You also receive all of our article archives, more podcast episodes, Monday morning workouts, and also entered into our giveaways, plus more.
New Fires In PNW And California As Southern California Moves To A PL3. Tremendous Progress On Fires In Colorado, Utah, And Southwest.07/11/2026 | 56 mins.On Today’s Show: To Support And Subscribe: https://thehotshotwakeup.substack.com/
New wildfires are popping up in the Pacific Northwest and California. Southern California moves to a Preparedness Level 3.
A lot of progress is being made on wildfires across Colorado, Utah, and the Southwest as containment rises.
Containment drops on the Gold Mountain Fire in Colorado as a civilian drone shuts down air resources while trying to catch spot fires.
12 fatalities, 8 injuries, and 36 missing on wildfires in Spain. Authorities say many of the deceased were foreigners who ignored evacuation routes and got caught out in the open.
Chainsaw and burn injury updates.
What is the Super El Niño going to bring with it?
Full operational update.
THE HOTSHOT WAKE UP — Thank you to all of our paid subscribers. Your support allows us to donate generously to firefighter charities and supports all of our content. You also receive all of our article archives, more podcast episodes, Monday morning workouts, and also entered into our giveaways, plus more.
- Get BirdingLeisure, Natural Sciences, Nature, Science
- The Wild with Chris MorganNature, Science
- The Nature Of with Willow DefebaughNature, Philosophy, Religion & Spirituality, Science, Society & Culture, Spirituality
- Back From the Brink, from Mutual of Omaha's Wild KingdomNature, Science, TV & Film
- Just the Zoo of UsKids & Family, Nature, Pets & Animals, Science
- The American Birding PodcastHobbies, Leisure, Nature, Science
- Okay, But... BirdsEducation, Nature, Science
- Bigfoot SocietyNatural Sciences, Nature, Science
- SASQUATCH THEORYNatural Sciences, Nature, Personal Journals, Science, Society & Culture
- Tooth & Claw: True Stories of Animal AttacksComedy, Nature, Science, True Crime
Listen to The Hotshot Wake Up, Get Birding and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Hotshot Wake Up
download the app,
start listening.