iNTO THE FRAY RADIO - An Encounter with the Abyss that is the Paranormal

iNTO THE FRAY RADIO - An Encounter with the Abyss that is the Paranormal

Listen to iNTO THE FRAY RADIO - An Encounter with the Abyss that is the Paranormal in the App

iNTO THE FRAY executes one-on-one conversations with top-rated investigators and experiencers in various fields...including Cryptozoology, the paranormal, UFOlo...

About iNTO THE FRAY RADIO - An Encounter with the Abyss that is the Paranormal

iNTO THE FRAY executes one-on-one conversations with top-rated investigators and experiencers in various fields...including Cryptozoology, the paranormal, UFOlogy, true crime, and all other manners of the supernatural. Join Shannon LeGro every Thursday at 7pm PST as she speaks to those with first-hand accounts of the strange, scary, and unexplained.intothefrayradio.com