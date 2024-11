iNTO THE FRAY RADIO - An Encounter with the Abyss that is the Paranormal

iNTO THE FRAY 472: 9th Annual AllHallowe'en with Steve Stockton and Sysco Murdoch

Steve Stockton and Sysco Murdoch are BACK for their 9th visit!We talk about trapped spirits, phone calls from beyond, Green Eyes, the pile of wallets, and more.Sysco Murdoch:PodcastYouTube ChannelBook: We Are All Children in the Wilderness of the Afterlife: A Guided Tour Through a Haunted LifeThe Strange Case of Cabin 22- Part One (this is a story series...start here)Steve Stockton:Books: Strange Things in the Woods, My Strange World, 'National Park Mysteries & Disappearances' Volume's- One  Two, and Three.YouTube Channel: Missing Persons MysteriesSteve's show on the Ground Zero Radio Network: Everything Out There