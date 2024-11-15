iNTO THE FRAY RADIO - An Encounter with the Abyss that is the Paranormal

iNTO THE FRAY 474: The Elemental-Somerset, UK-Part Four
Debbie from the UK returns to share what's gone on since her last visit on iTF 426. On this edition we talk about tall watchers, the man in black, the large, invisible creature in the house, the pale figure, UFOs, and more.Listen to Debbie's previous visits: 311, 340, and 426.If you love iNTO THE FRAY and want more content....join us over on Patreon! Exclusive interviews, physical rewards like stickers, signed books, T-shirts and more, interactive live-on-video guest interviews and group chats with fellow patrons, private RSS feed, Patron-only Discord room and FB group, and more.Click HERE to check out the various pledge levels.OR...if you prefer Apple Podcasts...subscribe to iTF Premium in your Apple Podcasts app! You'll get all bonus episodes and early releases of the main show. Completely AD-FREE. If you have an encounter or encounters you'd like to share, contact me HERE or via email, [email protected] your iTF STICKERS....HEREFollow iTF:Facebook: Join the interactive group and visit the official iTF page Twitter: Official iTF and Shannon’s personal accountShannon's Instagram Website artwork and logo for iNTO THE FRAY, by Mister-Sam ShearonIntro music with permission from TanekOutro music provided with permission from Electus Official
--------
1:54:58
iNTO THE FRAY 473: The Uinta Basin
John Killian of the podcast, Ex V Planis joins me to discuss a camping trip he and fellow researchers took to a site adjacent to Skinwalker Ranch in Utah. They experienced shadow people, a very unique UFO that followed him after, successful consciousness experiments, and more.Find Ex V Planis on their webiste- https://exvplanis.com/ their Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/exvplanis and Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/exvplanis/
--------
1:01:40
iNTO THE FRAY 472: 9th Annual AllHallowe'en with Steve Stockton and Sysco Murdoch
Steve Stockton and Sysco Murdoch are BACK for their 9th visit!We talk about trapped spirits, phone calls from beyond, Green Eyes, the pile of wallets, and more.Sysco Murdoch:PodcastYouTube ChannelBook: We Are All Children in the Wilderness of the Afterlife: A Guided Tour Through a Haunted LifeThe Strange Case of Cabin 22- Part One (this is a story series...start here)Steve Stockton:Books: Strange Things in the Woods, My Strange World, 'National Park Mysteries & Disappearances' Volume's- One Two, and Three.YouTube Channel: Missing Persons MysteriesSteve's show on the Ground Zero Radio Network: Everything Out ThereFacebook TwitterEmail: [email protected]
--------
1:27:14
iNTO THE FRAY 471: High Strange Roswell
Mark shares not only having worked and lived in haunted locations (including a serial killer's home), but also extremely strange and tragic experiences while living in Roswell, New Mexico. UFOs, Men in Black, unmarked white vehicles, silent black helicopters, and more.The Captain Daniel Packer Inne- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDDHGHkl1Xw
--------
1:30:29
iNTO THE FRAY 470: When Blue Lights Visit
Author and podcaster, James Salsido returns to share more of his paranormal experiences. Precognitive dreams, UFOs, possible abduction scenarios, and more.You can find James' books on Amazon- https://amzn.to/4eMOjqESalsido Paranormal Podcast on Apple (or wherever you get your podcasts) https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/salsidoparanormal-podcast/id1538293807Email James at [email protected]
About iNTO THE FRAY RADIO - An Encounter with the Abyss that is the Paranormal
iNTO THE FRAY executes one-on-one conversations with top-rated investigators and experiencers in various fields...including Cryptozoology, the paranormal, UFOlogy, true crime, and all other manners of the supernatural. Join Shannon LeGro every Thursday at 7pm PST as she speaks to those with first-hand accounts of the strange, scary, and unexplained.intothefrayradio.com