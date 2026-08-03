Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
362 episodes
- Join us for Week 4 of This Is the New Testament! Raechel and Amanda are joined by Lydia Brownback to discuss 2 Timothy through James together. Together they ponder a simple but impactful question: Do we really believe that walking with Jesus is more rewarding than anything else?
Open your Bibles with us this week! This episode corresponds to Week 4 of She Reads Truth’s This Is the New Testament reading plan. You can read with the She Reads Truth community on our site, in our app, or with our This Is the New Testament printed or digital Daily Reading Guide.
In this episode:
She Reads Truth on Instagram & Facebook
Raechel Myers on Instagram
Amanda Bible Williams on Instagram
Lydia Brownback on Instagram
*If you purchase something through our links, She Reads Truth may earn an affiliate commission.
This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:
Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy
Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
- Join us for Week 3 of This Is the New Testament! Raechel and Amanda are joined by Lee Eric Fesko to discuss Philippians through 1 Timothy together. Listen in as they consider what it looks like to grasp God’s glory by walking in the footsteps of Christ, including His suffering.
Open your Bibles with us this week! This episode corresponds to Week 3 of She Reads Truth’s This Is the New Testament reading plan. You can read with the She Reads Truth community on our site, in our app, or with our This Is the New Testament printed or digital Daily Reading Guide.
In this episode:
Use code FAITH15 for 15% off the Faith in Practice collection at ShopSheReadsTruth.com.
She Reads Truth on Instagram & Facebook
Raechel Myers on Instagram
Amanda Bible Williams on Instagram
Lee Eric Fesko on Instagram
*If you purchase something through our links, She Reads Truth may earn an affiliate commission.
This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:
Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy
Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
- Join us for Week 2 of This Is the New Testament! Raechel and Amanda are joined by Ian Simkins to discuss Romans through Ephesians together. Listen in as they discuss the gift of weakness and our freedom in Christ.
Open your Bibles with us this week! This episode corresponds to Week 2 of She Reads Truth’s This Is the New Testament reading plan. You can read with the She Reads Truth community on our site, in our app, or with our This Is the New Testament printed or digital Daily Reading Guide.
In this episode:
Use code FAITH15 for 15% off the Faith in Practice collection at ShopSheReadsTruth.com.
"Poetry" by Taylor Leonhardt
She Reads Truth on Instagram & Facebook
Raechel Myers on Instagram
Amanda Bible Williams on Instagram
Ian Simkins on Instagram
*If you purchase something through our links, She Reads Truth may earn an affiliate commission.
This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:
Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy
Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
- We are kicking off Week 1 of This Is the New Testament! Amanda and Raechel are joined by Phylicia Masonheimer to discuss the first five books. To begin this five-week survey of the New Testament, they consider the perspectives of each individual Gospel account and discuss the early spread of the gospel.
Open your Bibles with us this week! This episode corresponds to Week 1 of She Reads Truth’s This Is the New Testament reading plan. You can read with the She Reads Truth community on our site, in our app, or with our This Is the New Testament printed or digital Daily Reading Guide.
In this episode:
She Reads Truth on Instagram & Facebook
Raechel Myers on Instagram
Amanda Bible Williams on Instagram
Phylicia Masonheimer on Instagram
*If you purchase something through our links, She Reads Truth may earn an affiliate commission.
This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:
Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy
Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
- Welcome to the final week of This Is the Old Testament! Amanda and Raechel are joined by Rachel Roper to discuss the last five books of the Old Testament: Habakkuk through Malachi. As we conclude our seven-week survey of the Old Testament, we find deep comfort that God has revealed Himself, shown us His great mercy, and invited us in.
Open your Bibles with us this week! This episode corresponds to Week 7 of She Reads Truth’s This Is the Old Testament reading plan. You can read with the She Reads Truth community on our site, in our app, or with our This Is the Old Testament printed or digital Daily Reading Guide.
In this episode:
Use code NT15 for 15% off the This Is the New Testament collection at ShopSheReadsTruth.com.
She Reads Truth on Instagram & Facebook
Raechel Myers on Instagram
Amanda Bible Williams on Instagram
Rachel Roper on Instagram
*If you purchase something through our links, She Reads Truth may earn an affiliate commission.
This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis:
Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy
Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacy
More Christianity podcasts
- Lakepointe Church with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Briefing with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in LifeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- WHOA That's Good PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- followHIMChristianity, Courses, Education, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, History, Religion & Spirituality
- The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- Live Free with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- BibleProjectChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Unashamed with the Robertson FamilyChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
Trending Christianity podcasts
- Imagine Heaven Podcast with John BurkeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- AfterMassChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Theology in the RawChristianity, News, Politics, Religion & Spirituality
- The Leader’s Cut with Preston MorrisonBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The God Shot with Tara-Leigh CobbleChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The PorchChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Intentional FatherhoodChristianity, Education, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Dad TiredChristianity, Kids & Family, Parenting, Religion & Spirituality
- The Daily Office PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Three of Seven PodcastChristianity, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
- UNSHACKLED! Audio DramasChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Thinking in Public with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Thomistic InstituteChristianity, Philosophy, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Knowing FaithChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- Everything Belongs: Living the Teachings of Richard Rohr ForwardChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Seeking JesusChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Ask Pastor JohnChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Abiding TogetherChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality
- The Fr. Mike Schmitz Catholic PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Wake-Up CallChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Jennie Allen PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
About She Reads Truth Podcast
We know reading the Bible every day can be hard. It’s easy to feel stuck, lost, or unsure where to start. We get it. We’ve been there too. Our hope for this podcast is that it will serve as a complement to our reading plans, to encourage you on your commute to work, while you’re out for a walk, or at home making dinner. God’s Word is for you and for now. That's why our community is here and always open to you. This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis: Magellan AI - https://docsend.com/view/5vdvbdx7cr4tikmy Podscribe - https://podscribe.com/privacyPodcast website
Listen to She Reads Truth Podcast, Lakepointe Church with Josh Howerton and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
She Reads Truth Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.