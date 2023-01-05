We know reading the Bible every day can be hard. It’s easy to feel stuck, lost, or unsure where to start. We get it. We’ve been there too. Our hope for this pod... More
Bonus Episode: Transformed by the Word
Have you ever wondered what reading the Bible with She Reads Truth has meant to Raechel and Amanda? In this week’s bonus episode, they give us a look behind the scenes at their personal experience of being women in the Word of God every day. Listen in as Raechel and Amanda share the ways their everyday work has shaped and transformed their lives. Show notes can be found at shereadstruth.com/podcast/transformed-by-the-word
5/1/2023
24:35
A Living Hope Week 3 with Lori Wilhite
Join us for the third and final week of A Living Hope as we wrap up our time of discovering the fullness of the resurrected life in Christ. This week, Amanda and Raechel are joined by Lori Wilhite, who is an author, ministry founder, and Bible teacher. Together, they discuss the richness of life in Christ, and what it means to fully know Him. Join us as we celebrate the hope we have in Jesus and the reality of living life in the upside-down kingdom that He has ushered in. Read with Us: This episode corresponds to Week 3 of the She Reads Truth A Living Hope reading plan found on the She Reads Truth app and SheReadsTruth.com. Shop the A Living Hope collection at ShopSheReadsTruth.com. Show notes can be found at shereadstruth.com/podcast/a-living-hope-week-3-with-lori-wilhite/
4/24/2023
51:58
A Living Hope Week 2 with Rebekah Lyons
To start Week 2 of A Living Hope, Raechel, Amanda, and special guest Rebekah Lyons talk about how our hope in a resurrected Jesus affects every part of our lives. Together they discuss how, through Christ’s resurrection, our identity turns from bondage in sin to belovedness in Christ. Rebekah, Raechel, and Amanda also share ways we can approach the joys and hardships in our lives with our hope firmly rooted in Jesus’ resurrection.Read with Us: This episode corresponds to Week 2 of the She Reads Truth A Living Hope reading plan found on the She Reads Truth app and SheReadsTruth.com. Shop the A Living Hope collection at ShopSheReadsTruth.com. Show notes can be found at shereadstruth.com/podcast/a-living-hope-week-2-with-rebekah-lyons
4/17/2023
53:30
A Living Hope Week 1 with Naomi Raine
Raechel, Amanda, and special guest Naomi Raine open Week 1 of our new study, A Living Hope, and discover the power of the resurrection in our lives today. They discuss the days immediately following the resurrection and what we can learn about Jesus, God’s promises, and our calling as believers through his interactions with His disciples. Open your Bibles and listen along as we start a three-week conversation on the present and eternal hope we have in a risen Jesus. Read with Us: This episode corresponds to Week 1 of the She Reads Truth A Living Hope reading plan found on the She Reads Truth app and SheReadsTruth.com. Shop the A Living Hope collection at ShopSheReadsTruth.com. Show notes can be found at https://shereadstruth.com/podcast/a-living-hope-week-1-with-naomi-raine/
4/10/2023
42:57
Lent 2023 Week 7 with Korie Roberston
This episode was recorded prior to the events of Monday, March 27, 2023.We’ve made it to Holy Week! You don’t want to miss this conversation that Raechel and Amanda have with author and friend, Korie Robertson. Having wrapped up our time in Chronicles, the three discuss the highs, lows, and intimate moments with Jesus we encounter in this week’s scriptures. Join us as we walk the final days leading to Resurrection Sunday when we will celebrate the good news of Jesus conquering death and securing our eternal life with Him. Read with Us: This episode corresponds to Week 7 of the She Reads Truth Lent 2023 reading plan found on the She Reads Truth app and SheReadsTruth.com. Shop the Lent 2023 collection at ShopSheReadsTruth.com. Show notes can be found at shereadstruth.com/podcast/lent-2023-week-7-with-korie-roberston
