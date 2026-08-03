Welcome to the final week of This Is the Old Testament! Amanda and Raechel are joined by Rachel Roper to discuss the last five books of the Old Testament: Habakkuk through Malachi. As we conclude our seven-week survey of the Old Testament, we find deep comfort that God has revealed Himself, shown us His great mercy, and invited us in.



Open your Bibles with us this week! This episode corresponds to Week 7 of She Reads Truth’s This Is the Old Testament reading plan. You can read with the She Reads Truth community on our site, in our app, or with our This Is the Old Testament printed or digital Daily Reading Guide.



In this episode:

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