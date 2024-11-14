In episode 467 astrologers Chris Brennan and Nick Dagan Best do a deep dive into the meaning of the 4th house in astrology, and examine the birth charts of more than 50 notable figures who have the ruler of the Ascendant in the 4th in order to demonstrate what the house means. The fourth house […]
--------
8:41:34
Astrology Forecast for November 2024
In episode 466 astrologers Chris Brennan and Austin Coppock look ahead at the astrological forecast for November 2024. We spend the first hour talking about news and events since our last forecast, and then in the second hour we transition into talking about the forecast for November. This month opens with a tense Mars-Pluto opposition […]
--------
2:29:33
The Third House in Astrology
In episode 465 astrologers Chris Brennan and Leisa Schaim do a deep dive into the meaning of the third house in astrology, with a comprehensive workshop analyzing over 100 birth charts of notable figures, revealing surprising insights into how the third house shaped their lives. The third house is associated with topics such as siblings, […]
--------
7:56:33
Astrology Forecast for October 2024
In episode 464 astrologers Chris Brennan and Austin Coppock do an in-depth exploration of the astrology forecast for October 2024. We spend the first hour of the show talking about news stories since our last forecast, and then at 57 minutes we jump into the forecast for October. The major highlight of the month is […]
--------
2:27:32
Astrology as Divination, with Kirk Little
In episode 463 astrologer Kirk Little joins the podcast for an in-depth discussion about the life and work of Geoffrey Cornelius, and his argument that astrology is a form of divination. Geoffrey passed away recently on August 27, and so Kirk and I got together to talk about his work and the impact of his […]