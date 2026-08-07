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- School is out, the church hallways are quieter, and the rush of the ministry year has finally paused. For many faithful volunteers, summer is when the exhaustion that has been quietly accumulating finally catches up. Staring at the fall calendar fills them not with joyful anticipation but with a heavy, sinking dread. And somewhere in the stillness of the slower season, a whisper grows louder: I don't think I can do this again in September. I think I'm done.
Galatians 6:9 offers a picture drawn from the agricultural world that speaks directly to that weary soul. A farmer plows and plants in the spring, toils through the heat of summer, and waits through the uncertainty of heavy rain and scorching sun — with no guarantee that the harvest will come. But for the believer, the promise is different: at the proper time, there will be a harvest, if we do not give up. Summer exhaustion is not always a sign to quit. It can simply be a sign that too much has been poured out and not enough has been replenished. The summer slowdown is not a barren desert — it is a season where God is at work, quietly restoring what the ministry year depleted. The invitation of this episode is tender and clear: bring the exhaustion to God, receive the holy rest this season is offering, and trust that the harvest is His responsibility to bring — not ours.
Today's Bible Verse
"Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up."
— Galatians 6:9, NIV
Ponder Today
Summer exhaustion is not always a sign to quit — it may be a sign to rest. When the tank feels empty and the thought of returning to service feels heavy, that is often not a signal to walk away permanently but a call to be genuinely replenished before stepping back in.
The harvest is God's responsibility, not ours. Unlike the farmer who cannot guarantee a good yield, the believer is promised that faithful doing of good will reap a harvest. We are responsible for the sowing; God is responsible for the fruit.
Service that flows from depletion rather than abundance eventually burns out. God never designed His volunteers to pour out endlessly without being refilled. A soul that is not being nourished cannot sustain long-term faithful service.
Use this slower season to discern, not just to rest. The quiet of summer is a gift not only for physical rest but for prayerful reflection. Ask God what He is calling you to carry in the next season — and what He might be inviting you to release.
The whisper to walk away deserves honest conversation with God, not shame. Bringing our weariness, our dread, and our desire to step back to the Lord in prayer is not a failure of faith. It is exactly what He invites us to do.
A Prayer for You Today
Lord God, the sanctuary is quieter this month and the schedules have slowed, but in the quiet of this summer season, the exhaustion in my soul has finally caught up with me. As I look ahead to the fall, my heart feels heavy and the tank feels empty. Today I bring my exhaustion to You, asking You to fill me up again. Let these summer weeks be not just a break from the schedule but a holy rest for my soul. Breathe fresh life into my weary heart. Remind me of the promise in Galatians — that at the proper time, a harvest is coming if I do not give up. Help me to see this summer not as a barren desert but as a season where You are at work. Let my service flow from Your abundance, not my depletion. In Jesus' name, Amen.
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If you like this podcast, be sure to check out our sister podcast, Your Nightly Prayer - an evening Christian prayer podcast to help you end your day in conversation with God. https://www.lifeaudio.com/your-nightly-prayer/
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- When the answer to "what are your plans for tomorrow?" is the same as yesterday — laundry, dishes, write an article, you know, this and that — there are days when that answer brings tears to the eyes. Not from ingratitude, exactly, but from the quiet weight of monotony. Sort. Wash. Dry. Fold. Put away. Again and again. Day after day. And somewhere in that repetition, the temptation grows to reach for distraction — social media, movies, anything that makes the hours feel less like they are disappearing into nothing.
But distraction is the enemy of the soul. The real need is not to escape the routine but to embrace it differently. Colossians 3:23-24 reframes every ordinary task with a single shift of perspective: whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord. Not for the applause of others, not for the feeling of significance, but for Him. A day spent doing dishes and laundry with a focus on God is a day well spent. When we worship, pray, and praise through the monotonous everyday stuff, intimacy with God deepens, faith grows, and what felt meaningless becomes sacred. The routine day has never been the problem. Living it on autopilot, disconnected from God's presence, is what hollows it out. When perspective shifts and the Lord is at the center, the soul refills. And a soul that is full will never describe its life as meaningless.
Bible Verse
"Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving."
— Colossians 3:23-24, NIV
Ponder Today
Nothing done for the Lord is meaningless. When our ordinary tasks are offered to Him as an act of worship, they are transformed. The significance of a day is not determined by its drama but by its orientation toward God.
Living on autopilot is what makes routine feel empty — not the routine itself. When we move from sunrise to sunset without becoming fully present to what God is doing in and around us, we miss the moments that will never pass our way again.
Busyness and productivity do not fill the soul. A schedule can stay full while a soul stays empty. Doing does not equal being, and a life crammed with activity can still feel utterly meaningless if God is not at the center.
Routine days are where faithfulness is quietly built. The repeated, ordinary steps are what enable us to walk through the fire when that day comes. Life becomes faithful and full in the ordinary, not despite it.
Perspective is a self-fulfilling prophecy. When we choose to see each day as a stewardship from God — significant, meaningful, and filled with His presence — that is the life we will experience. When we choose meaningless, that is what we get.
A Prayer for You Today
Heavenly Father, thank You for the dailiness of life. Even in the routine and mundane activities, You are there. May we be ever reminded of Your faithful presence and work in our lives. And whatever we do, may we do it with You in mind and for Your glory. In humble gratitude for this day, Amen.
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If today's prayer helped you find fresh meaning in an ordinary day, we'd love to stay connected. Subscribe to the LifeAudio newsletter at LifeAudio.com for daily prayers, devotionals, and more content to keep your heart present, purposeful, and centered on God every single day.
If you like this podcast, be sure to check out our sister podcast, Your Nightly Prayer - an evening Christian prayer podcast to help you end your day in conversation with God. https://www.lifeaudio.com/your-nightly-prayer/
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- Life has a way of surprising us with journeys we never quite planned for. Many of us intend to stay in one place permanently, and then circumstances shift — a job opportunity, a growing family, a door that opens in an unexpected direction — and suddenly we are packing boxes and asking God what comes next. Moving ranks among the top three most stressful life events, which is precisely why prayer needs to be at the center of every step.
Abram was seventy-five years old when God told him to leave everything he had ever known and go to a land He would show him — with no map, no destination specified, and no U-Haul. He went anyway. And when he arrived in Canaan, the land was already inhabited. What awaited him was not a simple, obstacle-free welcome. But it was exactly where God had called him, and a promise of breathtaking proportion met him there. Isaiah 46:10 frames the whole story: God declares the end from the beginning. His purpose will stand, and all His good pleasure He will accomplish. That truth belongs to every family loading a moving truck today. Just because a new place comes with complications, unknowns, and an inhabited landscape does not mean God is absent from the plan. What matters most is not how the circumstances appear upon arrival, but what God will say and do next. Those who move with the Lord move with His hand upon them every step of the way — and the impact of their obedience reaches further than they can currently see.
Today's Bible Verse
"I declare the end from the beginning, and ancient times from what is still to come. I say, 'My purpose will stand, and all my good pleasure I will accomplish.'"
— Isaiah 46:10, ESV
Ponder Today
God is intentional about location. He directed Abram's path with purpose, and He is equally intentional about where He places His people today. A move made in obedience to His leading carries the weight of His purpose behind it.
Obstacles upon arrival do not mean the move was a mistake. When Abram reached Canaan, the land was already occupied. God's plan was not derailed — it was unfolding. Complications do not cancel calling.
The promise awaits at the destination, not before departure. Abram received God's word of assurance after he arrived, not before he left. Faithfulness in the going often precedes clarity about the purpose.
A move made with God impacts generations beyond your own. The promise God made to Abram in Canaan still holds weight in the Holy Lands today. Our obedience in the present shapes what comes after us in ways we may never fully see.
You do not walk the path of a move alone. God's hand accompanies every step — the packing, the farewell, the unfamiliar streets, the search for a new church family. He is present in all of it and He is providing for all of it.
A Prayer for You Today
Father God, we lift up today every family and individual who is planning a move. We know that even a move across town can have a domino effect on the lives of those around them and on generations to come. Lord, You see the whole plan from start to finish. We pray for assurance for those taking leaps of faith that they will be met with solid ground that can only come from You. We pray for conviction that they know You sent them, and for provision through every step from packing to finding a new home to building new community and connecting to a new church body. May each member of the moving family know within themselves that You have a purpose for this move in their lives and in their story. May this experience glorify Your name and serve as a testimony of Your creativity, goodness, and faithfulness. In Jesus' holy name, Amen.
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If today's prayer brought peace and perspective to a season of transition, we'd love to stay connected. Subscribe to the LifeAudio newsletter at LifeAudio.com for daily prayers, devotionals, and more content to walk with you through every season of change and new beginnings.
If you like this podcast, be sure to check out our sister podcast, Your Nightly Prayer - an evening Christian prayer podcast to help you end your day in conversation with God. https://www.lifeaudio.com/your-nightly-prayer/
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- Four years of leading a small group at a local church, watching people grow slowly and beautifully in the Lord through a simple but powerful weekly rhythm: fellowship, discussion, mutual ministry, and fellowship again. The mutual ministry portion is where something remarkable consistently happens. Men and women separate, go deeper than surface-level conversation, and do the vulnerable, necessary work of getting to the root of sin in their hearts. Week after week, confession before trusted brothers and sisters loosens sin's grip and strengthens the bonds of community in ways that nothing else quite does.
James 5:16 is direct and practical: confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. Sin wounds the heart and makes us grow callous toward God, choosing our own ways over His. But confession — simply saying what God says about our sin and owning it before Him and others — brings the darkness into the light where it can no longer hold us. The grip loosens. Fellowship with the Father deepens. And the vulnerability required to confess sin among fellow believers does something unexpected: it unites. When we see that none of us is perfect, that we all fall short of God's glory, our relationships move from surface-level to heart-level in the places that actually matter. We are clothed in Christ's righteousness, which means God hears our cries and receives them. And with that confidence, we can approach the throne of grace and ask for the strength to bring what is hidden into the light, where real change and real healing begin.
Today's Bible Verse
"Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working."
— James 5:16, ESV
Ponder Today
Confession brings darkness into the light where it can no longer hold us. Sin thrives in hiddenness. When we name it before God and trusted others, the grip it has on our hearts genuinely loosens and healing can begin.
Confessing sin to one another is a biblical command, not an optional spiritual extra. James 5:16 is clear and direct. Community accountability is part of how God designed sanctification to work in the life of a believer.
Vulnerability in confession unites rather than divides. When we see that none of us is perfect and that we all fall short of God's glory, our relationships deepen beyond surface level into the heart-level conversations that produce real change.
The prayer of a righteous person has great power — and that righteousness is Christ's, not ours. We do not have to achieve a certain level of spiritual performance before our prayers are received. In Christ, we are already clothed in His righteousness, and God hears us.
Ask God for the strength to be vulnerable. Confession requires courage that we often do not have on our own. He is faithful to give it when we ask, and He is worth the risk of letting others see what we have been trying to hide.
A Prayer for You Today
Heavenly Father, even though on this side of heaven I will never be sinless, You do want me to flee from sin. When I give in to temptation and rebel against Your ways, I am tempted to run and hide from You, just as Adam and Eve did. I need Your strength to push past that desire to hide. I want any darkness to come to the light. I want to truly repent and see freedom from the grip of sin in my life. Help me to see the gift of accountability and love from my brothers and sisters in Christ, and give me the strength to be vulnerable and honest with You and with those You have placed around me. I long to be an encouragement to others who are struggling and to point them to the cross where Jesus bore our sin. Thank You for conforming me to look more like Christ day by day. In Jesus' name, Amen.
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If today's prayer gave you the courage to bring something hidden into the light, we'd love to stay connected. Subscribe to the LifeAudio newsletter at LifeAudio.com for daily prayers, devotionals, and more content to strengthen your walk with God and your community of faith every day.
If you like this podcast, be sure to check out our sister podcast, Your Nightly Prayer - an evening Christian prayer podcast to help you end your day in conversation with God. https://www.lifeaudio.com/your-nightly-prayer/
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
- Slowly stepping out of one of the hardest seasons of life, having wrestled with God the whole way through — wondering what He was doing, why He would allow such suffering, and whether He was truly present in the middle of unimaginable pain. That kind of honesty is not a crisis of faith. It is faith in its most human and most courageous form, holding on to the truth that God had always come through before and trusting He would come through again.
James 1:2 instructs us to consider it pure joy when we face trials of many kinds. And if that instruction has ever made you want to laugh out loud sarcastically, you are in very good company. Suffering hurts. Sorrow causes genuine heartache. Joy in the pit of darkest days does not come automatically. But James does not ask us to feel joy instantly — he asks us to consider it. That one word opens a door that despair tries to keep closed. If we can simply entertain the possibility that something good might be growing in us through the pain — perseverance, endurance, a stronger faith — there is a glimmer of hope in that consideration. And even the smallest glimmer of hope carries a spark of joy. God does not waste our suffering. He is carrying us through it, producing in us what ease and comfort never could, and opening up blessings we could not have received any other way. Your trust in Him can keep growing, one trial at a time, one day at a time.
Today's Bible Verse
"Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance."
— James 1:2-3, NIV
Ponder Today
James asks us to consider joy — not to manufacture it instantly. The word "consider" is an invitation to entertain the possibility, even when feelings run in the opposite direction. That small act of considering opens the door to hope.
The testing of faith produces perseverance, endurance, steadfastness, and growth. These are not small things. They are the qualities that carry us through every future trial, and they are only forged in the fire of genuine difficulty.
Even the smallest glimmer of hope carries a spark of joy. When we are drowning in darkness, we do not need a flood of joy. We need enough light to keep moving. Considering what God might be producing through our pain is enough to provide that.
You can trust God's goodness even when you cannot see it clearly. His Word repeatedly declares that He is trustworthy, that He works all things for good, and that He never leaves our side. Those truths do not change because our circumstances are painful.
A Prayer for You Today
Lord God, Your Word tells me that You use all things for good. But to be honest, sometimes life hurts so much that it is hard to see or imagine any good. Help me to remember that You are all-powerful, that You are a God of goodness, that You love me more than I can fathom, and that You are absolutely trustworthy at all times. Help me to simply consider these beautiful truths in and through my sorrows and suffering. Because when I acknowledge You, Your power, and Your blessings in my difficulties, I find hope. And in hope, there is joy. I praise You for the joy You make always available to me. In Your faithful name, Amen.
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If today's prayer gave you even a small glimmer of hope in the middle of a hard season, we'd love to stay connected. Subscribe to the LifeAudio newsletter at LifeAudio.com for daily prayers, devotionals, and more content to grow your joy and your trust in God through every trial life brings.
If you liked what you read, I think you will love my latest book, Win Over Worry: Conquer What Shakes You and Soar With the One Who Overcomes. You can find it on Amazon or your favorite online retail site. I hope it blesses you!
If you like this podcast, be sure to check out our sister podcast, Your Nightly Prayer - an evening Christian prayer podcast to help you end your day in conversation with God. https://www.lifeaudio.com/your-nightly-prayer/
Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
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Every morning, the team of women behind iBelieve.com bring you a devotional and prayer to help you start your day in conversation with God. The Bible tells us to bring our prayers and petitions before God and He WILL give us peace! May these daily prayers help you find the words to pray and focus your heart and mind on the love of God today.Podcast website
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