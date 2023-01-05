Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Every morning, the team of women behind iBelieve.com bring you a devotional and prayer to help you start your day in conversation with God. The Bible tells us t... More
Every morning, the team of women behind iBelieve.com bring you a devotional and prayer to help you start your day in conversation with God. The Bible tells us t... More

  • A Prayer for Things We Don't Understand
    As Christians, we are invited to ask our questions. Jesus encourages us to seek understanding and to dive deeply into our faith. - Rev. Kyle Norman SUBSCRIBE to our sister podcasts: The Crosswalk Devotional: https://www.lifeaudio.com/crosswalk-devotional/Your Daily Bible Verse: https://www.lifeaudio.com/your-daily-bible-verse/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    8:07
  • A Prayer to Fight Who the World Tells You to Be
    Whereas the world is a liar and flighty, we know our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. - Molly Law SUBSCRIBE to our sister podcasts: The Crosswalk Devotional: https://www.lifeaudio.com/crosswalk-devotional/Your Daily Bible Verse: https://www.lifeaudio.com/your-daily-bible-verse/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    6:04
  • A Prayer for Continuous Joy
    Life is full of trouble, agony, and sorrow, but it’s also filled with beauty, fun, and laughter. To live life with joy, we must cultivate its fruit in our lives by abiding in the Lord. - Jessica Van Roekel SUBSCRIBE to our sister podcasts: The Crosswalk Devotional: https://www.lifeaudio.com/crosswalk-devotional/Your Daily Bible Verse: https://www.lifeaudio.com/your-daily-bible-verse/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    6:18
  • A Prayer for the Grace We Need to Sustain Suffering
    Suffering may not disappear in this life, but the good news is Jesus walks through it with us, promising to empower us with His grace. - Emily Rose Massey SUBSCRIBE to our sister podcasts: The Crosswalk Devotional: https://www.lifeaudio.com/crosswalk-devotional/Your Daily Bible Verse: https://www.lifeaudio.com/your-daily-bible-verse/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/30/2023
    6:20
  • A Prayer to Weather the Storm Well
    The work God does in our hearts and lives in stormy seasons transforms us into people who weather them well by depending on Him! - Ashley Moore SUBSCRIBE to our sister podcasts: The Crosswalk Devotional: https://www.lifeaudio.com/crosswalk-devotional/Your Daily Bible Verse: https://www.lifeaudio.com/your-daily-bible-verse/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/29/2023
    5:47

Every morning, the team of women behind iBelieve.com bring you a devotional and prayer to help you start your day in conversation with God. The Bible tells us to bring our prayers and petitions before God and He WILL give us peace! May these daily prayers help you find the words to pray and focus your heart and mind on the love of God today.
