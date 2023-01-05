Every morning, the team of women behind iBelieve.com bring you a devotional and prayer to help you start your day in conversation with God. The Bible tells us t... More
A Prayer for Things We Don't Understand
As Christians, we are invited to ask our questions. Jesus encourages us to seek understanding and to dive deeply into our faith. - Rev. Kyle Norman
5/3/2023
8:07
A Prayer to Fight Who the World Tells You to Be
Whereas the world is a liar and flighty, we know our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. - Molly Law
5/2/2023
6:04
A Prayer for Continuous Joy
Life is full of trouble, agony, and sorrow, but it’s also filled with beauty, fun, and laughter. To live life with joy, we must cultivate its fruit in our lives by abiding in the Lord. - Jessica Van Roekel
5/1/2023
6:18
A Prayer for the Grace We Need to Sustain Suffering
Suffering may not disappear in this life, but the good news is Jesus walks through it with us, promising to empower us with His grace. - Emily Rose Massey
4/30/2023
6:20
A Prayer to Weather the Storm Well
The work God does in our hearts and lives in stormy seasons transforms us into people who weather them well by depending on Him! - Ashley Moore
