The Liturgy of the Hours: Sing the Hours

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891 episodes
- Evening Prayer of the Catholic Liturgy of the Hours in Gregorian Chant.
The daily prayer of the Catholic Church, chanted from the Roman Breviary.
Vespers, 18th Friday in Ordinary Time, August 7, 2026.
At Sing the Hours we chant morning and evening prayers from the Divine Office. Join the Church in this ancient rhythm of psalms, canticles, and Scripture in both English and Latin.
New to praying or singing the Hours? Just press play and follow along.
Made without AI. 100% human vocals, 100% real Catholic prayer.
Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions below.
Thank you for praying with us. Help us keep Sing the Hours on the internet!
Ad-free Lauds, Vespers and Compline: https://singthehours.org/members
Other ways to help:
Monthly Support and private community: https://singthehours.podia.com/support
Venmo: @singthehours
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UT522UGV68ANS
Latin/English Translation for the Benedictus and the Magnificat
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HLzxSsHz6aKXBKznoJxYjKztRLsoAxKDH7Q6eyCvKv4/edit?usp=sharing
Visit Archbishop Cordileone's new website: reverentliturgy.org
Introductory Rite: "Deus in adjutorium" – "O God come to my assistance"
Hymn: "Horis peractis." Ancient Mozarabic Hymn. Translation by John Rose and Sing the Hours ©2021.
Psalm 116v1-9
Psalm 121
Canticle: Revelation 15:3-4
Reading: 1 Corinthians 2:7-10a
Responsory: Christ died for our sins to make of us an offering to God.
Magnificat (Canticle of Mary)
Intercessions: Have mercy on your people, Lord.
Pater Noster (The Lord’s Prayer)
Collect (Concluding Prayers)
Concluding Rite
Marian Devotion
Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions:
English translation of The Liturgy of the Hours: General Instruction, Antiphons, Invitatories, Responsories, Intercessions, Psalm 95, the Canticle of the Lamb, Psalm Prayers; original texts of the Opening Prayers and Alternative Opening Prayers from the Roman Missal, and the Roman Calendar. Copyright ©1970, 1973, 1975, International Committee on English in the Liturgy, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The texts of all Biblical Readings and Canticles (except the Gospel Canticles and the Canticle of the Lamb) are reproduced with permission from The New American Bible, ©1970 by the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, Washington D.C. All rights reserved.
Psalm Texts except Psalm 95 ©The Grail (England) 1963 published by Collins, London 1963.
English translations of the Te Deum, Magnificat, Nunc Dimittis, Benedictus, and Doxology by the International Consultation on English Texts.
*Hymn: The English translation is copyright ©2023 International Commission on English in the Liturgy Corporation.
- Lauds, Friday Morning Prayer for the 18th Friday in Ordinary Time, August 7, 2026.
The daily prayer of the Catholic Church, chanted from the Roman Breviary.
At Sing the Hours we chant morning and evening prayers from the Divine Office. Join the Church in this ancient rhythm of psalms, canticles, and Scripture in both English and Latin.
Made without AI. 100% human vocals, 100% real prayer.
Check out the new "Seeking Beauty" documentary with David Henrie, now streaming on EWTN: https://www.seekingbeauty.show/
Thank you for praying with us. Help us keep Sing the Hours on the internet!
With your monthly support, receive a gift of ad-free Lauds, Vespers, Compline, and chant tutorials. https://singthehours.org/members
Other ways to help:
Venmo: @singthehours
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UT522UGV68ANS
Check By Mail
Please make checks out to Paul Rose and mail to:
Sing the Hours c/o Paul Rose
307 Orchard City Drive
1st Floor, Suite 116
Campbell, CA. 95008
Latin/English Translation for the Benedictus and the Magnificat
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HLzxSsHz6aKXBKznoJxYjKztRLsoAxKDH7Q6eyCvKv4/edit?usp=sharing
Reverent Liturgy Project - reverentliturgy.org
Introductory Rite: "Deus in adjutorium" or "O God, come to my assistance."
Hymn: "O God the Light of Heaven Above." English Translation ICEL ©2023 published in "The Divine Office Hymnal,” GIA Publications, Inc
Psalm 51
Canticle: Habakkuk 3v2-4, 13a, 15-19
Psalm 147v12-20
Reading: Ephesians 2v13-16
Responsory: "The Lord the Most High, has done good things for me. In need I shall cry out to Him."
Canticle of Zechariah
Intercessions: "In Your will is our peace, O Lord."
Pater Noster (The Lord's Prayer)
Concluding Prayers
Concluding Rite
Reverent Liturgy Project - reverentliturgy.org
Copyrights:
Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions:
English translation of The Liturgy of the Hours: General Instruction, Antiphons, Invitatories, Responsories, Intercessions, Psalm 95, the Canticle of the Lamb, Psalm Prayers; original texts of the Opening Prayers and Alternative Opening Prayers from the Roman Missal, and the Roman Calendar. Copyright ©1970, 1973, 1975, International Committee on English in the Liturgy, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The texts of all Biblical Readings and Canticles (except the Gospel Canticles and the Canticle of the Lamb) are reproduced with permission from The New American Bible, ©1970 by the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, Washington D.C. All rights reserved.
Psalm Texts except Psalm 95 ©The Grail (England) 1963 published by Collins, London 1963.
English translations of the Te Deum, Magnificat, Nunc Dimittis, Benedictus, and Doxology by the International Consultation on English Texts.
*Hymn: The English translation is copyright ©2023 International Commission on English in the Liturgy Corporation.
- Evening Prayer of the Catholic Liturgy of the Hours in Gregorian Chant.
The daily prayer of the Catholic Church, chanted from the Roman Breviary. Thursday of the 18th Week in Ordinary Time, August 6, 2026.
At Sing the Hours we chant morning and evening prayers from the Divine Office. Join the Church in this ancient rhythm of psalms, canticles, and Scripture in both English and Latin.
New to praying or singing the Hours? Just press play and follow along..
Made without AI. 100% human vocals, 100% real Catholic prayer.
Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions below.
Thank you for praying with us. Help us keep Sing the Hours on the internet!
Ad-free Lauds, Vespers and Compline: https://singthehours.org/members
Other ways to help:
Monthly Support and private community: https://singthehours.podia.com/support
Venmo: @singthehours
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UT522UGV68ANS
Check By Mail
Please make checks out to Paul Rose and mail to:
Sing the Hours c/o Paul Rose
307 Orchard City Drive
1st Floor, Suite 116
Campbell, CA. 95008
Deus in Adjutorium – "O God, Come to My Assistance"
Hymn: "O nata lux de lumine." ca. 9th century. English Translation ©2023 ICEL
Psalm 110v1-5,7
Psalm 121
Canticle: 1 Timothy 3v16
Reading: Romans 8v16-17
Responsory: Beauty and wealth surround Him, alleluia, alleluia
Magnificat
Intercessions: Lord in Your light, may we see light.
The Lord's Prayer
Collect
Concluding Rite
Copyrights:
Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions:
English translation of The Liturgy of the Hours: General Instruction, Antiphons, Invitatories, Responsories, Intercessions, Psalm 95, the Canticle of the Lamb, Psalm Prayers; original texts of the Opening Prayers and Alternative Opening Prayers from the Roman Missal, and the Roman Calendar. Copyright ©1970, 1973, 1975, International Committee on English in the Liturgy, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The texts of all Biblical Readings and Canticles (except the Gospel Canticles and the Canticle of the Lamb) are reproduced with permission from The New American Bible, ©1970 by the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, Washington D.C. All rights reserved.
Psalm Texts except Psalm 95 ©The Grail (England) 1963 published by Collins, London 1963.
English translations of the Te Deum, Magnificat, Nunc Dimittis, Benedictus, and Doxology by the International Consultation on English Texts.
*Hymn: The English translation is copyright ©2023 International Commission on English in the Liturgy Corporation.
- Liturgy of the Hours. Lauds, Morning Prayer for the 18th Thursday in Ordinary Time, August 6, 2026. Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord!
Thank you for praying with us. Help us keep Sing the Hours on the internet!
With your monthly support, receive ad-free prayer videos.
100% of your donation goes to Sing the Hours when you sign up with Podia. Also, access chant classes!
https://singthehours.org/members
Venmo: @singthehours
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UT522UGV68ANS
By Mail: St. Paul's Parish, attn: Paul Rose, 29 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138. Checks made payable to Paul Rose.
Latin/English Translation for the Benedictus and the Magnificat
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HLzxSsHz6aKXBKznoJxYjKztRLsoAxKDH7Q6eyCvKv4/edit?usp=sharing
Introductory Rite: "Deus in adjutorium" – "O God Come To My Assistance"
Hymn: "Dulcis Jesu Memoria," St. Bernard 12th century, translation ©2023 ICEL
Psalm 63v2-9
Canticle: Daniel 3v57-88, 56
Psalm 149
Reading: Revelation 21v10, 23
Responsory: With glory and honor, Lord, you have crowned him.
Canticle of Zechariah; Luke 1v68-79
Intercessions: "Lord, in Your light may we see light."
The Lord's Prayer
Collect
Concluding Rite
Marian Devotion
Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions:
English translation of The Liturgy of the Hours: General Instruction, Antiphons, Invitatories, Responsories, Intercessions, Psalm 95, the Canticle of the Lamb, Psalm Prayers; original texts of the Opening Prayers and Alternative Opening Prayers from the Roman Missal, and the Roman Calendar. Copyright ©1970, 1973, 1975, International Committee on English in the Liturgy, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The texts of all Biblical Readings and Canticles (except the Gospel Canticles and the Canticle of the Lamb) are reproduced with permission from The New American Bible, ©1970 by the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, Washington D.C. All rights reserved.
Psalm Texts except Psalm 95 ©The Grail (England) 1963 published by Collins, London 1963.
English translations of the Te Deum, Magnificat, Nunc Dimittis, Benedictus, and Doxology by the International Consultation on English Texts.
*Hymn: The English translation is copyright ©2023 International Commission on English in the Liturgy Corporation.
- Evening Prayer of the Catholic Liturgy of the Hours in Gregorian Chant.
The daily prayer of the Catholic Church, chanted from the Roman Breviary. Wednesday of the 18th Week in Ordinary Time, August 5, 2026.
At Sing the Hours we chant morning and evening prayers from the Divine Office. Join the Church in this ancient rhythm of psalms, canticles, and Scripture in both English and Latin.
New to praying or singing the Hours? Just press play and follow along..
Made without AI. 100% human vocals, 100% real Catholic prayer.
Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions below.
Thank you for praying with us. Help us keep Sing the Hours on the internet!
Ad-free Lauds, Vespers and Compline: https://singthehours.org/members
Other ways to help:
Monthly Support and private community: https://singthehours.podia.com/support
Venmo: @singthehours
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UT522UGV68ANS
Check By Mail
Please make checks out to Paul Rose and mail to:
Sing the Hours c/o Paul Rose
307 Orchard City Drive
1st Floor, Suite 116
Campbell, CA. 95008
Latin/English Translation for the Benedictus and the Magnificat
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HLzxSsHz6aKXBKznoJxYjKztRLsoAxKDH7Q6eyCvKv4/edit?usp=sharing
Come on a pilgrimage! https://www.singthehours.org/pilgrimage
Introductory Rite: "Deus in adjutorium" – "O God, come to my assistance"
Hymn: "Behold the Slowly Setting Sun." ©2023 ICEL
Psalm 62
Psalm 67
Canticle: Colossians 1v12-20
Reading 1 Peter 5v5b-7
Responsory "Keep us, O Lord, as the apple of Your eye."
Magnificat
Intercessions "Increase Your grace and Your peace, O Lord."
The Lord's Prayer
Collect
Concluding Rite
Copyrights:
Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions:
English translation of The Liturgy of the Hours: General Instruction, Antiphons, Invitatories, Responsories, Intercessions, Psalm 95, the Canticle of the Lamb, Psalm Prayers; original texts of the Opening Prayers and Alternative Opening Prayers from the Roman Missal, and the Roman Calendar. Copyright ©1970, 1973, 1975, International Committee on English in the Liturgy, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The texts of all Biblical Readings and Canticles (except the Gospel Canticles and the Canticle of the Lamb) are reproduced with permission from The New American Bible, ©1970 by the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, Washington D.C. All rights reserved.
Psalm Texts except Psalm 95 ©The Grail (England) 1963 published by Collins, London 1963.
English translations of the Te Deum, Magnificat, Nunc Dimittis, Benedictus, and Doxology by the International Consultation on English Texts.
*Hymn: The English translation is copyright ©2023 International Commission on English in the Liturgy Corporation.
#CatholicPrayer #Catholic
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