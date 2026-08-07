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The Liturgy of the Hours: Sing the Hours

Paul Rose
ChristianityMusic
The Liturgy of the Hours: Sing the Hours
Latest episode

891 episodes

  • The Liturgy of the Hours: Sing the Hours

    Divine Office | Friday Evening Prayer | August 7, 2026

    08/07/2026 | 15 mins.
    Evening Prayer of the Catholic Liturgy of the Hours in Gregorian Chant.
    The daily prayer of the Catholic Church, chanted from the Roman Breviary.
    Vespers, 18th Friday in Ordinary Time, August 7, 2026.

    At Sing the Hours we chant morning and evening prayers from the Divine Office. Join the Church in this ancient rhythm of psalms, canticles, and Scripture in both English and Latin.

    New to praying or singing the Hours? Just press play and follow along.
    Made without AI. 100% human vocals, 100% real Catholic prayer.

    Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions below.

    Thank you for praying with us. Help us keep Sing the Hours on the internet!
    Ad-free Lauds, Vespers and Compline: https://singthehours.org/members

    Other ways to help:
    Monthly Support and private community: https://singthehours.podia.com/support
    Venmo: @singthehours
    PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UT522UGV68ANS

    Latin/English Translation for the Benedictus and the Magnificat
    https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HLzxSsHz6aKXBKznoJxYjKztRLsoAxKDH7Q6eyCvKv4/edit?usp=sharing

    Visit Archbishop Cordileone's new website: reverentliturgy.org

    Introductory Rite: "Deus in adjutorium" – "O God come to my assistance"

    Hymn: "Horis peractis." Ancient Mozarabic Hymn. Translation by John Rose and Sing the Hours ©2021.

    Psalm 116v1-9

    Psalm 121

    Canticle: Revelation 15:3-4

    Reading: 1 Corinthians 2:7-10a

    Responsory: Christ died for our sins to make of us an offering to God.

    Magnificat (Canticle of Mary)

    Intercessions: Have mercy on your people, Lord.

    Pater Noster (The Lord’s Prayer)

    Collect (Concluding Prayers)

    Concluding Rite

    Marian Devotion

    Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions:
    English translation of The Liturgy of the Hours: General Instruction, Antiphons, Invitatories, Responsories, Intercessions, Psalm 95, the Canticle of the Lamb, Psalm Prayers; original texts of the Opening Prayers and Alternative Opening Prayers from the Roman Missal, and the Roman Calendar. Copyright ©1970, 1973, 1975, International Committee on English in the Liturgy, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    The texts of all Biblical Readings and Canticles (except the Gospel Canticles and the Canticle of the Lamb) are reproduced with permission from The New American Bible, ©1970 by the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, Washington D.C. All rights reserved.
    Psalm Texts except Psalm 95 ©The Grail (England) 1963 published by Collins, London 1963.
    English translations of the Te Deum, Magnificat, Nunc Dimittis, Benedictus, and Doxology by the International Consultation on English Texts.
    *Hymn: The English translation is copyright ©2023 International Commission on English in the Liturgy Corporation.
  • The Liturgy of the Hours: Sing the Hours

    Divine Office | Friday Morning Lauds | August 7th, 2026

    08/06/2026 | 17 mins.
    Lauds, Friday Morning Prayer for the 18th Friday in Ordinary Time, August 7, 2026.

    The daily prayer of the Catholic Church, chanted from the Roman Breviary.

    At Sing the Hours we chant morning and evening prayers from the Divine Office. Join the Church in this ancient rhythm of psalms, canticles, and Scripture in both English and Latin.

    Made without AI. 100% human vocals, 100% real prayer.

    Check out the new "Seeking Beauty" documentary with David Henrie, now streaming on EWTN: https://www.seekingbeauty.show/

    Thank you for praying with us. Help us keep Sing the Hours on the internet!

    With your monthly support, receive a gift of ad-free Lauds, Vespers, Compline, and chant tutorials. https://singthehours.org/members

    Other ways to help:

    Venmo: @singthehours

    PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UT522UGV68ANS

    Check By Mail

    Please make checks out to Paul Rose and mail to:

    Sing the Hours c/o Paul Rose
    307 Orchard City Drive
    1st Floor, Suite 116
    Campbell, CA. 95008

    Latin/English Translation for the Benedictus and the Magnificat
    https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HLzxSsHz6aKXBKznoJxYjKztRLsoAxKDH7Q6eyCvKv4/edit?usp=sharing

    Reverent Liturgy Project - reverentliturgy.org
    Introductory Rite: "Deus in adjutorium" or "O God, come to my assistance."
    Hymn: "O God the Light of Heaven Above." English Translation ICEL ©2023 published in "The Divine Office Hymnal,” GIA Publications, Inc
    Psalm 51
    Canticle: Habakkuk 3v2-4, 13a, 15-19
    Psalm 147v12-20
    Reading: Ephesians 2v13-16
    Responsory: "The Lord the Most High, has done good things for me. In need I shall cry out to Him."
    Canticle of Zechariah
    Intercessions: "In Your will is our peace, O Lord."
    Pater Noster (The Lord's Prayer)
    Concluding Prayers
    Concluding Rite
    Reverent Liturgy Project - reverentliturgy.org

    Copyrights:
    Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions:
    English translation of The Liturgy of the Hours: General Instruction, Antiphons, Invitatories, Responsories, Intercessions, Psalm 95, the Canticle of the Lamb, Psalm Prayers; original texts of the Opening Prayers and Alternative Opening Prayers from the Roman Missal, and the Roman Calendar. Copyright ©1970, 1973, 1975, International Committee on English in the Liturgy, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    The texts of all Biblical Readings and Canticles (except the Gospel Canticles and the Canticle of the Lamb) are reproduced with permission from The New American Bible, ©1970 by the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, Washington D.C. All rights reserved.
    Psalm Texts except Psalm 95 ©The Grail (England) 1963 published by Collins, London 1963.
    English translations of the Te Deum, Magnificat, Nunc Dimittis, Benedictus, and Doxology by the International Consultation on English Texts.
    *Hymn: The English translation is copyright ©2023 International Commission on English in the Liturgy Corporation.
  • The Liturgy of the Hours: Sing the Hours

    Divine Office | Thursday Evening Vespers | August 6th, 2026

    08/06/2026 | 17 mins.
    Evening Prayer of the Catholic Liturgy of the Hours in Gregorian Chant.

    The daily prayer of the Catholic Church, chanted from the Roman Breviary. Thursday of the 18th Week in Ordinary Time, August 6, 2026.

    At Sing the Hours we chant morning and evening prayers from the Divine Office. Join the Church in this ancient rhythm of psalms, canticles, and Scripture in both English and Latin.

    New to praying or singing the Hours? Just press play and follow along..

    Made without AI. 100% human vocals, 100% real Catholic prayer.
    Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions below.

    Thank you for praying with us. Help us keep Sing the Hours on the internet!

    Ad-free Lauds, Vespers and Compline: https://singthehours.org/members

    Other ways to help:
    Monthly Support and private community: https://singthehours.podia.com/support
    Venmo: @singthehours
    PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UT522UGV68ANS

    Check By Mail
    Please make checks out to Paul Rose and mail to:
    Sing the Hours c/o Paul Rose
    307 Orchard City Drive
    1st Floor, Suite 116
    Campbell, CA. 95008

    Deus in Adjutorium – "O God, Come to My Assistance"
    Hymn: "O nata lux de lumine." ca. 9th century. English Translation ©2023 ICEL
    Psalm 110v1-5,7
    Psalm 121
    Canticle: 1 Timothy 3v16
    Reading: Romans 8v16-17
    Responsory: Beauty and wealth surround Him, alleluia, alleluia
    Magnificat
    Intercessions: Lord in Your light, may we see light.
    The Lord's Prayer
    Collect
    Concluding Rite

    Copyrights:
    Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions:
    English translation of The Liturgy of the Hours: General Instruction, Antiphons, Invitatories, Responsories, Intercessions, Psalm 95, the Canticle of the Lamb, Psalm Prayers; original texts of the Opening Prayers and Alternative Opening Prayers from the Roman Missal, and the Roman Calendar. Copyright ©1970, 1973, 1975, International Committee on English in the Liturgy, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    The texts of all Biblical Readings and Canticles (except the Gospel Canticles and the Canticle of the Lamb) are reproduced with permission from The New American Bible, ©1970 by the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, Washington D.C. All rights reserved.
    Psalm Texts except Psalm 95 ©The Grail (England) 1963 published by Collins, London 1963.
    English translations of the Te Deum, Magnificat, Nunc Dimittis, Benedictus, and Doxology by the International Consultation on English Texts.
    *Hymn: The English translation is copyright ©2023 International Commission on English in the Liturgy Corporation.
  • The Liturgy of the Hours: Sing the Hours

    Divine Office | Thursday Morning Lauds | August 6, 2026

    08/05/2026 | 16 mins.
    Liturgy of the Hours. Lauds, Morning Prayer for the 18th Thursday in Ordinary Time, August 6, 2026. Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord!

    Thank you for praying with us. Help us keep Sing the Hours on the internet!
    With your monthly support, receive ad-free prayer videos.
    100% of your donation goes to Sing the Hours when you sign up with Podia. Also, access chant classes!
    https://singthehours.org/members

    Venmo: @singthehours

    PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UT522UGV68ANS

    By Mail: St. Paul's Parish, attn: Paul Rose, 29 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138. Checks made payable to Paul Rose.

    Latin/English Translation for the Benedictus and the Magnificat
    https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HLzxSsHz6aKXBKznoJxYjKztRLsoAxKDH7Q6eyCvKv4/edit?usp=sharing

    Introductory Rite: "Deus in adjutorium" – "O God Come To My Assistance"
    Hymn: "Dulcis Jesu Memoria," St. Bernard 12th century, translation ©2023 ICEL
    Psalm 63v2-9
    Canticle: Daniel 3v57-88, 56
    Psalm 149
    Reading: Revelation 21v10, 23
    Responsory: With glory and honor, Lord, you have crowned him.
    Canticle of Zechariah; Luke 1v68-79
    Intercessions: "Lord, in Your light may we see light."
    The Lord's Prayer
    Collect
    Concluding Rite
    Marian Devotion

    Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions:
    English translation of The Liturgy of the Hours: General Instruction, Antiphons, Invitatories, Responsories, Intercessions, Psalm 95, the Canticle of the Lamb, Psalm Prayers; original texts of the Opening Prayers and Alternative Opening Prayers from the Roman Missal, and the Roman Calendar. Copyright ©1970, 1973, 1975, International Committee on English in the Liturgy, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    The texts of all Biblical Readings and Canticles (except the Gospel Canticles and the Canticle of the Lamb) are reproduced with permission from The New American Bible, ©1970 by the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, Washington D.C. All rights reserved.
    Psalm Texts except Psalm 95 ©The Grail (England) 1963 published by Collins, London 1963.
    English translations of the Te Deum, Magnificat, Nunc Dimittis, Benedictus, and Doxology by the International Consultation on English Texts.
    *Hymn: The English translation is copyright ©2023 International Commission on English in the Liturgy Corporation.
  • The Liturgy of the Hours: Sing the Hours

    Divine Office | Wednesday Evening Vespers | August 5th, 2026

    08/05/2026 | 16 mins.
    Evening Prayer of the Catholic Liturgy of the Hours in Gregorian Chant.

    The daily prayer of the Catholic Church, chanted from the Roman Breviary. Wednesday of the 18th Week in Ordinary Time, August 5, 2026.

    At Sing the Hours we chant morning and evening prayers from the Divine Office. Join the Church in this ancient rhythm of psalms, canticles, and Scripture in both English and Latin.

    New to praying or singing the Hours? Just press play and follow along..

    Made without AI. 100% human vocals, 100% real Catholic prayer.
    Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions below.

    Thank you for praying with us. Help us keep Sing the Hours on the internet!

    Ad-free Lauds, Vespers and Compline: https://singthehours.org/members

    Other ways to help:
    Monthly Support and private community: https://singthehours.podia.com/support
    Venmo: @singthehours
    PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UT522UGV68ANS

    Check By Mail
    Please make checks out to Paul Rose and mail to:
    Sing the Hours c/o Paul Rose
    307 Orchard City Drive
    1st Floor, Suite 116
    Campbell, CA. 95008

    Latin/English Translation for the Benedictus and the Magnificat
    https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HLzxSsHz6aKXBKznoJxYjKztRLsoAxKDH7Q6eyCvKv4/edit?usp=sharing

    Come on a pilgrimage! https://www.singthehours.org/pilgrimage
    Introductory Rite: "Deus in adjutorium" – "O God, come to my assistance"
    Hymn: "Behold the Slowly Setting Sun." ©2023 ICEL
    Psalm 62
    Psalm 67
    Canticle: Colossians 1v12-20
    Reading 1 Peter 5v5b-7
    Responsory "Keep us, O Lord, as the apple of Your eye."
    Magnificat
    Intercessions "Increase Your grace and Your peace, O Lord."
    The Lord's Prayer
    Collect
    Concluding Rite

    Copyrights:
    Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions:
    English translation of The Liturgy of the Hours: General Instruction, Antiphons, Invitatories, Responsories, Intercessions, Psalm 95, the Canticle of the Lamb, Psalm Prayers; original texts of the Opening Prayers and Alternative Opening Prayers from the Roman Missal, and the Roman Calendar. Copyright ©1970, 1973, 1975, International Committee on English in the Liturgy, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    The texts of all Biblical Readings and Canticles (except the Gospel Canticles and the Canticle of the Lamb) are reproduced with permission from The New American Bible, ©1970 by the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, Washington D.C. All rights reserved.
    Psalm Texts except Psalm 95 ©The Grail (England) 1963 published by Collins, London 1963.
    English translations of the Te Deum, Magnificat, Nunc Dimittis, Benedictus, and Doxology by the International Consultation on English Texts.
    *Hymn: The English translation is copyright ©2023 International Commission on English in the Liturgy Corporation.
    #CatholicPrayer #Catholic
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About The Liturgy of the Hours: Sing the Hours
Join for morning (Lauds) and evening (Vespers) prayer. All Hymns, Psalms, and Prayer sung.
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