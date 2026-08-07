The Liturgy of the Hours: Sing the Hours

Lauds, Friday Morning Prayer for the 18th Friday in Ordinary Time, August 7, 2026.



The daily prayer of the Catholic Church, chanted from the Roman Breviary.



At Sing the Hours we chant morning and evening prayers from the Divine Office. Join the Church in this ancient rhythm of psalms, canticles, and Scripture in both English and Latin.



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Latin/English Translation for the Benedictus and the Magnificat

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HLzxSsHz6aKXBKznoJxYjKztRLsoAxKDH7Q6eyCvKv4/edit?usp=sharing



Reverent Liturgy Project - reverentliturgy.org

Introductory Rite: "Deus in adjutorium" or "O God, come to my assistance."

Hymn: "O God the Light of Heaven Above." English Translation ICEL ©2023 published in "The Divine Office Hymnal,” GIA Publications, Inc

Psalm 51

Canticle: Habakkuk 3v2-4, 13a, 15-19

Psalm 147v12-20

Reading: Ephesians 2v13-16

Responsory: "The Lord the Most High, has done good things for me. In need I shall cry out to Him."

Canticle of Zechariah

Intercessions: "In Your will is our peace, O Lord."

Pater Noster (The Lord's Prayer)

Concluding Prayers

Concluding Rite

Reverent Liturgy Project - reverentliturgy.org



Copyrights:

Permissions Granted by ICEL. Copyright Attributions:

English translation of The Liturgy of the Hours: General Instruction, Antiphons, Invitatories, Responsories, Intercessions, Psalm 95, the Canticle of the Lamb, Psalm Prayers; original texts of the Opening Prayers and Alternative Opening Prayers from the Roman Missal, and the Roman Calendar. Copyright ©1970, 1973, 1975, International Committee on English in the Liturgy, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The texts of all Biblical Readings and Canticles (except the Gospel Canticles and the Canticle of the Lamb) are reproduced with permission from The New American Bible, ©1970 by the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, Washington D.C. All rights reserved.

Psalm Texts except Psalm 95 ©The Grail (England) 1963 published by Collins, London 1963.

English translations of the Te Deum, Magnificat, Nunc Dimittis, Benedictus, and Doxology by the International Consultation on English Texts.

*Hymn: The English translation is copyright ©2023 International Commission on English in the Liturgy Corporation.