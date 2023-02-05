The Liturgy of the Hours: Sing the Hours

Vespers, Evening Prayer for the 4th Thursday of Eastertide, May 4, 2023.Thanks for praying with us! For inquiries, requests, and feedback please email [email protected]
us on Twitter @singthehours
Please support this work directly through any of our funding platforms:Venmo: @singthehoursPayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UT522UGV68ANSPatreon: patreon.com/singthehoursBy Mail: St. Paul’s Parish, attn: Paul Rose, 29 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138Check out our website at singthehours.org
Deus in AdjutoriumHymn: "O Gladsome Light," 3rd century, translation by John RosePsalm 144 (two parts)Canticle: Revelation 11v17-18; 12v10b-12aReading: 1 Peter 3:18, 22Responsory: "The disciples rejoiced, alleluia, alleluia."Canticle of Mary: Luke 1v46-55Intercessions: "Firstborn from the dead, hear our prayer."The Lord's PrayerConcluding PrayersRegina Caeli
The Liturgy of the Hours (Four Volumes), ©1974, International Commission on English in the Liturgy Corporation. All rights reserved. Readings and Old and New Testament Canticles (except the Gospel Canticles) are from the New American Bible © 1970 Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, Washington, D.C.