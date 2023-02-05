Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Liturgy of the Hours: Sing the Hours

Podcast The Liturgy of the Hours: Sing the Hours
Paul Rose
Join for morning (Lauds) and evening (Vespers) prayer. All Hymns, Psalms, and Prayer sung.
MusicReligion & SpiritualityChristianityArts
Available Episodes

  • 5.5.23 Lauds, Friday Morning Prayer
    Lauds, Morning Prayer for the 4th Friday in Eastertide, May 5, 2023. Deus in Adjutorium Hymn: "Claro Paschali Gaudio." Psalm 51 Canticle: Tobit 13v8-11, 13-15 Psalm 147v12-20 Reading: Acts 5v30-32 Responsory: The Lord is risen from the tomb, alleluia, alleluia. Benedictus Intercessions: "Lord, raise us to life through your Holy Spirit." The Lord's Prayer Concluding Prayers Marian Appeal
    5/4/2023
    15:46
  • 5.4.23 Vespers, Thursday Evening Prayer
    Vespers, Evening Prayer for the 4th Thursday of Eastertide, May 4, 2023. Deus in Adjutorium Hymn: "O Gladsome Light," 3rd century, translation by John Rose Psalm 144 (two parts) Canticle: Revelation 11v17-18; 12v10b-12a Reading: 1 Peter 3:18, 22 Responsory: "The disciples rejoiced, alleluia, alleluia." Canticle of Mary: Luke 1v46-55 Intercessions: "Firstborn from the dead, hear our prayer." The Lord's Prayer Concluding Prayers Regina Caeli
    5/4/2023
    15:56
  • 5.4.23 Lauds, Thursday Morning Prayer
    Lauds, Morning Prayer for the 4th Thursday of Eastertide, May 4, 2023. Deus in Adjutorium Hymn: "O Salutaris Hostia" Psalm 143v1-11 Canticle: Isaiah 66v10-14a Psalm 147v1-11 Reading: Romans 8v10-11 Responsory: "The Lord is risen from the tomb." Benedictus Intercessions: May the Lord Jesus be our very life. The Lord's Prayer Concluding Prayers
    5/3/2023
    15:18
  • 5.3.23 Wednesday Morning Prayer
     Lauds, Morning Prayer for the 4th Wednesday of Eastertide, May 3, 2023. Deus in Adjutorium Hymn Psalm 108 Canticle: Isaiah 61v10-62v5 Psalm 146 Reading: Romans 6v8-11 Responsory: The Lord is risen from the tomb, alleluia, alleluia. Benedictus (English, Tone 8, Luke 1v68-79) Intercessions: "Give us, Lord, the glory of your Son." The Lord's Prayer Concluding Prayers
    5/2/2023
    16:54
  • 5.3.23 Vespers, Wednesday Evening Prayer
    Vespers, Evening Prayer for the 4th Wednesday of Eastertide, May 3, 2023. Deus in Adjutorium Hymn Psalm 139v1-18, 23-24 (two parts) Canticle: Colossians 1v12-20 Reading: Hebrews 7v24-27 Responsory: The disciples rejoiced, alleluia, alleluia. Canticle of Mary: Luke 1v46-55 Intercessions: Through the victory of Christ, save the people he has redeemed. The Lord's Prayer Concluding Prayers
    5/2/2023
    16:52

About The Liturgy of the Hours: Sing the Hours

Join for morning (Lauds) and evening (Vespers) prayer. All Hymns, Psalms, and Prayer sung.
