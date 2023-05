The Liturgy of the Hours: Sing the Hours

5.3.23 Vespers, Wednesday Evening Prayer

Vespers, Evening Prayer for the 4th Wednesday of Eastertide, May 3, 2023. Deus in Adjutorium Hymn Psalm 139v1-18, 23-24 (two parts) Canticle: Colossians 1v12-20 Reading:Hebrews 7v24-27 Responsory: The disciples rejoiced, alleluia, alleluia. Canticle of Mary: Luke 1v46-55 Intercessions: Through the victory of Christ, save the people he has redeemed. The Lord's Prayer Concluding Prayers