Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
168 episodes
Andy & Travis - We ask the question - "Who are the greatest male vocalists in CCM history?"08/03/2026 | 1h 7 mins.My friend Travis Cottrell joins me as we attempt to construct our Mount Rushmore of CCM male vocalists, and of course we're gonna get it wrong! Join us for the chaos and laughs, and maybe be reminded of a few great artists you forgot about...
- In this unique episode, Andy turns the microphone around and welcomes longtime listener Neil Leach, whose thoughtful messages and deep knowledge of Christian music have made him a familiar friend behind the scenes. Together, they take a heartfelt journey through the golden age of Christian music, reminiscing about Petra, The Imperials, Phil Keaggy, Russ Taff, Mylon LeFevre, The Beatles, and the artists who shaped their lives.
Bill Deaton - The Secret Behind Great Records with Legendary Engineer Bill Deaton07/20/2026 | 1h 8 mins.My friend and one of the great mix engineers of all time, Bill Deaton, offers a rare look into the craft of recording, mixing, and mastering. Along the way, we'll reminisce about Nashville's golden era of Christian music, discuss the importance of real musicianship in an age of technology, and celebrate the producers, engineers, and artists who shaped an entire generation of music.
Jerry Pattengale - Author & Museum of the Bible scholar has a fascinating conversation about faith, purpose, & God's surprising plans.07/13/2026 | 1h 14 mins.What do a broken-down Gremlin, a chicken coop library, the Museum of the Bible, and a homeless teenager have in common? Jerry Pattengale joins Andy to tell a remarkable story of faith, purpose, books, and God's unexpected plans. This conversation may leave you reaching for your Bible—and your reading list.
Rick Heil of SonicFlood - Still Standing: Faith, Illness, and 25 Years of Worship07/06/2026 | 1h 7 mins.Join me as we trace Rick's path from playing bass in Big Tent Revival to becoming the lead singer of SonicFlood, one of the pioneering bands of the modern worship movement. Along the way, we reflect on the evolution of worship music, the highs and lows of Christian music careers, the importance of authentic faith, and how God uses imperfect people to accomplish His purposes.
More Christianity podcasts
- Live Free with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- BibleProjectChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- WHOA That's Good PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in LifeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, History, Religion & Spirituality
- followHIMChristianity, Courses, Education, Religion & Spirituality
- Unashamed with the Robertson FamilyChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Briefing with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible RecapChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Relatable with Allie Beth StuckeyChristianity, News, News Commentary, Religion & Spirituality
Trending Christianity podcasts
- Imagine Heaven Podcast with John BurkeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- AfterMassChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Leader’s Cut with Preston MorrisonBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Theology in the RawChristianity, News, Politics, Religion & Spirituality
- The God Shot with Tara-Leigh CobbleChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The PorchChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Intentional FatherhoodChristianity, Education, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Dad TiredChristianity, Kids & Family, Parenting, Religion & Spirituality
- The Daily Office PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Three of Seven PodcastChristianity, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
- UNSHACKLED! Audio DramasChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Thinking in Public with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Thomistic InstituteChristianity, Philosophy, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Knowing FaithChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- Seeking JesusChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Everything Belongs: Living the Teachings of Richard Rohr ForwardChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Ask Pastor JohnChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Abiding TogetherChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality
- The Fr. Mike Schmitz Catholic PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Wake-Up CallChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Jennie Allen PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The NXR PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
About 1 Degree of Andy
Ever wanted to hear conversations and behind the scenes stories from your favorite classic Christian artists? Welcome to the 1 Degree of Andy Podcast with Andy Chrisman! From touring in the group 4Him to working as a worship pastor to leading a radio show, Andy has had the opportunity to be a part of the Christian Music industry for the last four decades. Andy has had the unique opportunity to tour with, record with, and become friends with just about everyone within the Christian Music industry. This makes him the perfect person to tell their stories. On this podcast, Andy sits down with the singers, songwriters, producers, managers, and leaders behind the music you love. Through candid conversations, you’ll hear untold stories, personal trials, faith journeys, and the heart behind the songs that have impacted the genre forever. New episodes release every Monday, so be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode!Podcast website
Listen to 1 Degree of Andy, Live Free with Josh Howerton and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
1 Degree of Andy
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
1 Degree of Andy: Podcasts in Family