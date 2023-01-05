From touring in the group 4Him to working as a worship pastor to leading a radio show, I've had the opportunity to be a part of the Christian Music industry for... More
Available Episodes
5 of 6
Clay Crosse
He has one of the most unmistakable voices in CCM history and he’s always fun to catch up with!Join me as I sit down and trade stories with my friend Clay Crosse.
5/1/2023
1:05:29
Wayne Watson
His fans know him for his incredible catalogue of songs - Watercolour Ponies, Friend Of A Wounded Heart, Home Free just to name a few. But I know him as a friend and mentor, someone I looked up to during my Christian music career. In this candid conversation Wayne Watson shares his triumphs and his failures, and we find lots to reminisce and laugh about.
4/24/2023
1:28:31
Don Koch & Dave Clark
Get ready for a masterclass in songwriting, artist development, record label management and a whole bunch of great “behind the music” stories! On this episode I sit down with a couple of guys who were there at the beginning of 4HIM and played a major role in our success. Dave Clark and Don Koch are responsible for dozens of #1 songs in Christian music and I can’t wait for you to hear our candid and emotional conversation.
4/17/2023
1:38:07
Scott Krippayne
The people I toured with in the late 80s, 90s and early 2000s gave me some of my favorite memories of that era. And I have a lot of fun memories of being on the road with Scott Krippayne! On this episode we catch up on each others’ lives, talk about our most embarrassing moments on tour, and get a glimpse into Scott’s successful “second music career.”
4/10/2023
44:30
The Katinas
I can honestly say the most fun I ever had on tour was when 4HIM invited The Katina’s to join us. And I had a lot of fun again sitting down with Joe and John, two of the five Katina Boyz. They join me to tell stories about growing up in poverty, a career changing ride to the airport with BeBe Winans, turning down a deal with Clive Davis, and a whole lot of other stuff you have to hear to believe!
From touring in the group 4Him to working as a worship pastor to leading a radio show, I've had the opportunity to be a part of the Christian Music industry for the last four decades. I'm Andy Chrisman and I've had the unique opportunity to tour with, record with, and become friends with just about everyone within the Christian Music industry. I think this makes me the perfect person to tell their stories. Welcome to 1 Degree of Andy!