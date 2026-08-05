Join me as we trace Rick's path from playing bass in Big Tent Revival to becoming the lead singer of SonicFlood, one of the pioneering bands of the modern worship movement. Along the way, we reflect on the evolution of worship music, the highs and lows of Christian music careers, the importance of authentic faith, and how God uses imperfect people to accomplish His purposes.

My friend and one of the great mix engineers of all time, Bill Deaton, offers a rare look into the craft of recording, mixing, and mastering. Along the way, we'll reminisce about Nashville's golden era of Christian music, discuss the importance of real musicianship in an age of technology, and celebrate the producers, engineers, and artists who shaped an entire generation of music.

In this unique episode, Andy turns the microphone around and welcomes longtime listener Neil Leach, whose thoughtful messages and deep knowledge of Christian music have made him a familiar friend behind the scenes. Together, they take a heartfelt journey through the golden age of Christian music, reminiscing about Petra, The Imperials, Phil Keaggy, Russ Taff, Mylon LeFevre, The Beatles, and the artists who shaped their lives.

My friend Travis Cottrell joins me as we attempt to construct our Mount Rushmore of CCM male vocalists, and of course we're gonna get it wrong! Join us for the chaos and laughs, and maybe be reminded of a few great artists you forgot about...

About 1 Degree of Andy

About 1 Degree of Andy

About 1 Degree of Andy

Ever wanted to hear conversations and behind the scenes stories from your favorite classic Christian artists? Welcome to the 1 Degree of Andy Podcast with Andy Chrisman! From touring in the group 4Him to working as a worship pastor to leading a radio show, Andy has had the opportunity to be a part of the Christian Music industry for the last four decades. Andy has had the unique opportunity to tour with, record with, and become friends with just about everyone within the Christian Music industry. This makes him the perfect person to tell their stories. On this podcast, Andy sits down with the singers, songwriters, producers, managers, and leaders behind the music you love. Through candid conversations, you’ll hear untold stories, personal trials, faith journeys, and the heart behind the songs that have impacted the genre forever. New episodes release every Monday, so be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode!