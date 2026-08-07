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The Max Lucado Encouraging Word Podcast

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The Max Lucado Encouraging Word Podcast
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448 episodes

  • The Max Lucado Encouraging Word Podcast

    Unbreakable Courage Audiobook Preview: Chapter 1

    08/06/2026 | 31 mins.
    Preview Max’s new audiobook, Unbreakable Courage, exclusively for podcast listeners! 

    Listen as Max introduces the story of Elijah the prophet, a resolved, faithful servant of God, immovable despite tremendous challenge. You face great challenge in your life too; we all do. So what can you learn from Elijah? Faith can overcome unbelief. Impossible prayers are heard. You can have unbreakable courage in a world of chaos. 

    Learn more at MaxLucado.com/UnbreakableCourage
  • The Max Lucado Encouraging Word Podcast

    433: The Reason Why God Hates Lying

    08/03/2026 | 25 mins.
    Hi, friend. Thanks for joining me for another Encouraging Word. We live in a world where truth is relative, where people are more concerned with “my truth” or “your truth.” It’s a modern philosophy, a political or business strategy, an approach to relationships. We build narratives to fit our agenda. But that’s not just sin, it’s dishonesty, and it doesn’t meet God’s standard.
  • The Max Lucado Encouraging Word Podcast

    432: How Do You Take Every Thought Captive?

    07/27/2026 | 26 mins.
    Hello, my friend. I hope you’re having a good day. Did you know God has a goal for you? It’s not that you would preach to millions, or cure diseases, or end wars. God’s goal for you is to think and act like Jesus. That starts in your brain, with what you allow your mind to entertain. So when you think more like Jesus, you begin to act more like Jesus. And then who knows what you might accomplish!
  • The Max Lucado Encouraging Word Podcast

    431: Abiding in Christ

    07/20/2026 | 18 mins.
    Hi, friend. I hope you’re doing well today. This week on the podcast, we’re looking at a familiar passage in John 15 that was particularly helpful to me during a season of transition at our church a few years ago. In Jesus’s final message to his disciples before his arrest, he issued to most important call: Abide in Me.
  • The Max Lucado Encouraging Word Podcast

    430: God's Idea for Families

    07/13/2026 | 21 mins.
    Hello, friend. I hope you’re have a good day. We’re in the throes of summer vacation, which for many of us means more time with our families. Kids at home during the day with no school, summer trips, family reunions. These things bring fun and lasting memories, but they can also bring added stress. The apostle Paul has a word for families in his letter to the Colossians. I pray it encourages you if you find yourself feeling a little tense amidst some extra togetherness.
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About The Max Lucado Encouraging Word Podcast
Are you looking for a space that will encourage, uplift and point you to truth in the midst of life’s chaos? Welcome to the Encouraging Word Podcast. From Max Lucado, a pastor for over 40 years and bestselling author whose books have sold more than 150 million copies in over 50 languages, The Max Lucado Encouraging Word Podcast is all about the greatest story ever told – the living Savior who brings you a lifetime of hope. With rich biblical insight, heartwarming storytelling, and Max's comforting tone, you'll be empowered to place your faith in a loving God who is always near you, always for you, and always in you. New messages are released each Monday – so be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode. For more encouragement from Max Lucado, visit www.maxlucado.com.
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