272: You Can’t Give What You Don’t Receive (Come Thirsty Series)
This week on the Max Lucado Encouraging Word Podcast, we’re beginning a series that looks at what it means to live immersed in God’s love. To allow his love to fill your dry heart and then, by his power, enable to you love those around you.
If you’ve been feeling a little thirsty lately, I pray this message quenches your soul. May you receive God’s love and trust that he will give you what you need.
5/1/2023
31:07
271: Almost Heaven (Psalm 23 Series)
In our last few episodes of the Max Lucado Encouraging Word Podcast, we’ve been revisiting some messages Max shared with his church based on the twenty-third Psalm. Today we’re looking at the final promise in this cherished passage: And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
As he concludes his song of praise, the psalmist reminds us this place we live now is temporary, and our forever home awaits us. We just don’t belong here. Now, hopefully, this life provides more than just a few moments of joy, but it’s still a short-term solution. Jesus Christ offers an eternal one. He is preparing a place for you, and he is coming to take you home.
4/24/2023
24:14
270: God’s Loving Pursuit (Psalm 23 Series)
Fund conversations that matter: donate.accessmore.comIn today’s episode of the Max Lucado Encouraging Word Podcast, we’re discussing some of the sweetest words in the Bible…Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life. This phrase from Psalm 23 reminds us that the love of God pursues us. His love comes after us. His love follows us.
Do you believe that? I know you may not feel it every day, but do you believe it? Do you trust it? Today’s episode is for anyone who needs to hear that God loves you, he sees you, and he’s calling to you. I pray it encourages your heart.
4/17/2023
25:24
269: Alone But Not Alone (Psalm 23 Series)
Fund conversations that matter: donate.accessmore.comIn today’s episode of the Max Lucado Encouraging Word Podcast, we’re discussing how the last few years have revealed a lot about us. Perhaps, more than anything, we’ve learned how isolated so many people are and how lonely they feel. If this describes you, if you ever find yourself convinced that no one cares, that no one can help you, hear you, or heed your call, then Psalm 23 has some encouragement for you.
Max studied the twenty-third Psalm not too long ago with his church in San Antonio, at a time when we all needed words of comfort and hope. But this well-known, well-loved Psalm is timeless. No matter what you’re facing today, let this promise from the middle of David’s poem wash over you: You are with me.
4/10/2023
28:08
268: I Will Give You Rest (Psalm 23 Series)
Fund conversations that matter: donate.accessmore.comIn today’s episode of the Max Lucado Encouraging Word Podcast, we’re continuing our study of the twenty-third Psalm.
Do you ever have trouble sleeping? So do sheep. They, like so many of us, need their environment to be just right before they can sleep. But sheep can’t create this environment. The psalmist David knew this. He was a shepherd before he was a king. He knew sheep need help to rest.
Psalm 23 reminds us just how much like sheep we are. They need their shepherd to do for them what they cannot do for themselves. If this sounds familiar, if you’ve ever wondered if you could ever do enough to finally rest, this message is for you.
