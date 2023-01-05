Lisa Harper's Back Porch Theology

You're invited to hang out on Lisa Harper's back porch and enjoy conversations about all things Jesus, theological anthropology, biblical orthodoxy, Spanx, the ... More
How Corny’s Conversion Rocked the World
During today’s conversation on Back Porch Theology – the second of three podcasts we recorded live in Israel - we’ll discover how one of Peter’s prophetic dreams was fulfilled in a beautiful city overlooking the Mediterranean called Caesarea By The Sea, or Caesarea Maritima. This bustling harbor town on the coast of Israel was one of the most prominent cities in the ancient Roman world, built by Herod to schmooze his patron, Augustus Caesar, and it’s also where Pontius Pilate spent most of his down time. Remember Roman rulers were from Italy so unlike the Jewish citizens they governed, they much preferred the coast of Israel to the dusty hills of Jerusalem. But Caesarea By The Sea isn’t simply a gorgeous place to soak in the sun and enjoy the surf, it’s also a significant city in biblical history because it’s where the first post-Easter Gentile conversion takes place, meaning it’s where God’s merciful plan to redeem all of humanity – not just Israel – begins to take shape. Which means if you love Jesus and you’re not Jewish, it’s the very spot you can trace your spiritual DNA back to! Therefore, today’s going to be a family reunion of sorts, so please grab a big ole’ cup of coffee and your Bible – unless you’re practicing Around The World on your yoyo, of course – and come hang out on the porch with us!
5/1/2023
34:29
Wonder on The Water
During today’s conversation on Back Porch Theology – the first of three podcasts we recorded live in Israel - we’re diving deep – pun intended – into a pair of maritime miracles that took place on The Sea of Galilee, which is also referred to as The Sea of Tiberias, Lake Gennesaret, and Lake Kinneret in biblical narrative. During His earthly ministry Jesus lived, preached, and performed the majority of His miracles near the Sea of Galilee and in its neighboring towns. Mary Magdalene was from Migdal – a fishing village on The Sea of Galilee and three of the disciples were born in the shoreline city of Bethsaida. However, despite its most familiar moniker, the Sea of Galilee is actually a fresh-water lake. It’s about 12 miles long, 8 miles across at the widest and it’s shaped like a harp. And while its waters are neither salty like an ocean or crystal clear like a mountain stream, Galilee has seen more divine grace per gallon than any other body of water in the world! Our hope is that you feel refreshingly soaked by some as a result of our conversation today. So please grab a cup of coffee and your Bible – unless you’re alphabetizing your spice rack, of course – and come hang out on the porch with us!
4/24/2023
42:59
Bearing Chains Because
During today’s conversation on Back Porch Theology we’re exploring how hardship and revival are like peanut butter and jelly in biblical narrative – in other words, they’re often sandwiched together. And Apostle Paul’s life exemplifies the symbiotic relationship between hardship and revival, which he testified to while imprisoned at the end of Acts when he said, “It is for the hope of Israel that I’m wearing this chain.” (Acts 28:20). In other words, Whatever hardship I have to endure pales next to the supernatural hope I’m preaching here, y’all – JESUS is the Messiah we’ve been longing for since the beginning of time and I’m gonna keep sharing this message until there’s no more breath in my lungs! The joy of watching other people’s eyes widen and faces light up like Christmas trees when they heard about the unconditional love of Jesus made all the unfair bumps and bruises he experienced while preaching about it worth the cost. In the spiritual milieu, difficult labors lead to miraculous births! Today’s conversation is going help some of us take bigger risks for the sake of the Gospel so fasten your seat belts, grab a super-sized cup of coffee and your Bible – unless you’re driving or getting spray-tanned for a beach trip, of course – and come hang out on the porch with us!
4/17/2023
46:06
When Jailers Become Jesus Freaks
During today’s conversation on Back Porch Theology we’re talking about a true story in Acts that sounds like some kind of crazy Quentin Tarantino script. It involves a fortune teller, human trafficking, crooked policemen, an earthquake, and a jailhouse revival. Honestly, when people tell me they think the Bible is boring it’s all I can do not to burst out laughing because this divine love story is more engaging than anything that ever came out of Hollywood! And the theme of the text we’re exploring today is wildly counter-cultural because it reveals how our spiritual ancestors were honored to be dishonored for the sake of the Gospel. Their sacrificial humility reminds me of what Therese of Lisieux said soon before her death in 1897: “My God I choose all! I do not want to be a saint by halves, I’m not afraid to suffer for You, I fear only one thing: to keep my own will, so take it, for I choose all that You will.” Bending our will to His is the opposite of bondage, y’all – it actually leads to breakthrough. I have a hunch this is going to be a chain-breaker of a conversation so please grab a cup of coffee and your Bible – unless you’re driving or putting together an IKEA armoire, of course – and come hang out on the porch with us!
4/10/2023
38:01
Our Ongoing Need to Be ReGospeled
During today’s conversation on Back Porch Theology we’re going to explore an argument that broke out among Jewish believers and Gentile converts to Christianity in the First Century that threatened to split the early church like an overripe watermelon. This chapter of church history recorded in the book of Acts is formally called “The Jerusalem Debate” and the hugely significant spiritual truism came out of those ancient theological fisticuffs is still a foundational wall of orthodox Christianity today. Early church fathers described it as: solo fide, which in Latin means “faith alone.” In other words, the Old Testament guidelines that the Jewish believers in Acts were so fired up about getting non-Jewish Christian converts to abide by couldn’t save them then and it sure can’t save us now because no human being has the capacity to attain moral perfection. Mosaic Law underscores our need for a Messiah. Furthermore, our gratitude for God’s grace – not the attempt to justify it – has to be the motive behind Christian morality, otherwise good doctrine and good behavior will soon digress into smug moralism, self-righteousness, judgmentalism, and even worse. Today’s conversation about our on-going need to be “re-Gospeled” is bound to be lively and hopefully life-giving so please grab a cup of coffee and your Bible – unless you’re driving or wrapping banana leaves around a deceased pig for a backyard luau, of course – and come hang out on the porch with us!
You're invited to hang out on Lisa Harper's back porch and enjoy conversations about all things Jesus, theological anthropology, biblical orthodoxy, Spanx, the merits of Tex-Mex and more!
We believe this podcast will help you dive deeper into God's word, understand that the gospel is great news for everyday life, not just when viewed in the light of eternity, and that God is for us, that He's always been in the process of redeeming our inherent value as imago Dei and restoring us into a vibrant, intimate relationship with Him.
And rest assured, this won't be a one-sided conversation because throughout the podcast, Lisa will be inviting friends, including some brilliant theologians and academics to join her in substantive but decidedly unstuffy segments. So come on, y'all grab some coffee or sweet tea and join us on the back porch!