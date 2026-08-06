Lisa Harper's Back Porch Theology

On today’s episode of Back Porch Theology, Lisa and Allison dive into the final three Minor Prophets—Haggai, Zechariah, and Malachi—and explore what it means to trust God in the gap between expectation and reality. Through disappointment, waiting, and redemptive discontent, we’re reminded that God is still at work and His promises are still true. So please grab a cup of coffee and your Bible, and come hang out on the porch with us. SCRIPTURE REFERENCES Haggai 1:1–5 Zechariah 4:6 Zechariah 7:1–3 Zechariah 9:9 Zechariah 14:9; 20 Matthew 21:4-5 Malachi 2:17 Malachi 3:1; 7 Malachi 4:2-3

On today's episode of Back Porch Theology takes us into the often-overlooked books of First and Second Chronicles, where Lisa and Allison uncover a beautiful reminder that God is always telling a redemptive story. If you're facing circumstances that feel impossible, this conversation will encourage you to lift your eyes above your current situation and remember that God is still at work, weaving redemption into every chapter of your life. So grab your Bible, a cup of coffee, and pull up a chair on the porch. We're so glad you're here. Scripture References: 1 Chronicles 11:11-14 2 Samuel 23:9-10 2 Chronicles 20:12

On today's episode of Back Porch Theology, Lisa and Allison head into Ezra and Nehemiah and discover that sometimes God's greatest miracles aren't dramatic moments of rescue—they're the long, faithful work of rebuilding. As God's people return from exile and begin clearing away decades of rubble, we're reminded that restoration often happens one brick, one prayer, and one act of obedience at a time. It's a timely reminder that God still brings beauty from rubble. Pull up a chair and come join us on the porch. We're so glad you're here. Scripture References: Isaiah 44:26-28 Psalm 51 Ezra 10:2-3 Nehemiah 3:12 Nehemiah 4:10 Galatians 6:15 Nehemiah 2:16 Ecclesiastes 7:2 Ezekiel 37 Nehemiah 6:9

On today's episode of Back Porch Theology, Lisa and Allison sit down with Kyle Hebert to discuss his remarkable journey from incarceration at Angola State Penitentiary to a life transformed by Jesus. Together, they explore key themes in the Gospel of Matthew, including forgiveness, mercy, the Beatitudes, and the redemptive power of God's grace. Grab your Bible and come hang out on the porch. SCRIPTURE REFERENCES: Matthew 5:1-10 Matthew 6:14-15 Matthew 18:21 Matthew 18:15-17 Matthew 18:27

On today's episode of Back Porch Theology, Lisa and Allison welcome Dr. Scot McKnight, Dr. Lynn Cohick, and Dr. Michael Bird for a rich conversation on the Gospel of Mark. Together they show why the cross doesn't contradict Jesus' identity as the Messiah—it confirms it. If you've ever wondered how God brings hope through suffering, this episode will encourage you to see the cross as the ultimate expression of His love and victory. So grab a cuppa, your Bible, and come hang out on the porch with us. SCRIPTURE REFERENCES: 1 Corinthians 15 Mark 9:1 Mark 8:27-9:1-12 Mark 14:66-69 Psalm 110:1 Daniel 7:13 Mark 10:45 Mark 7:24-30 Mark 9 Mark 10:13–16

About Lisa Harper's Back Porch Theology

About Lisa Harper's Back Porch Theology

About Lisa Harper's Back Porch Theology

Welcome to Lisa Harper’s Back Porch Theology! If you’ve ever wondered if the Bible is still relevant, how it applies to you today, and if God is really as good and kind as people say He is – this podcast is for you.We believe this podcast will help you dive deeper into God's word, understand that the Gospel is great news for everyday life and that God is for us. We explore how He's always been in the process of redeeming our lives and restoring us into a vibrant, intimate relationship with Him.We’re really glad you joined us on the porch – so please get comfortable and settle in as Lisa and her friends dig into substantive but decidedly unstuffy biblical truisms!New episodes release each Monday – so be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode!