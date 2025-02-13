Thru the Bible takes the listener through the entire Bible in just five years, threading back and forth between the Old and New Testaments. You can begin the st...

Even though there is still prosperity in the land of Israel, the people are sinning more, but enjoying it less. Does that sound familiar? Dr. J. Vernon McGee gives us a front row seat to what happened in Hosea’s day, and how he thinks it parallels what’s going on in the world today.

Israel is in big trouble. Their prosperity is blinding them from their true condition, they blame the government for the troubles in their own hearts, and they are trying to out-do each other in calf worship. How will God respond? Find out as our study of Hosea continues in chapter 10.

If you watch the news, you’re well aware of the evil in our world. And if you believe the commentators, you might be tempted to think evil is winning. But here is the good news we’ll hear in this final study of Hosea: God always wins. So hop aboard the Bible Bus as we hear more about the unfailing love and mercy of our gracious Lord.

Real faith. What is it? And how we should we live because of it? That’s what we’ll discover as we journey the New Testament book of James.

Why do God’s people suffer? Dr. J. Vernon McGee says that question is the big issue of lifebecause it gets right down where you and I are moving today . . . right down where the rubber meets the road.

Thru the Bible takes the listener through the entire Bible in just five years, threading back and forth between the Old and New Testaments. You can begin the study at any time. When we have concluded Revelation, we will start over again in Genesis, so if you are with us for five years you will not miss any part of the Bible.