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Cultish

Jeremiah Roberts, Andrew Soncrant
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Cultish
Latest episode

375 episodes

  • Cultish

    Ep 10 | Alien Illuminations: Disclosure and Illumination

    07/07/2026 | 45 mins.
    An overview of where the cultural conversation currently stands, along with a regrounding in the Christian worldview.

    Colin’s Book: “Ministration of, and Communion with Angels “ HERE

    Discount Code is CULTISH10

    “Ministration of, and Communion with Angels presents a robust doctrine of angels and explores their ministry in the lives of God’s people. With sobriety and spiritual seriousness, Ambrose calls believers to recover a full-orbed supernatural worldview—one in which God’s holy angels guard, guide, and minister according to His sovereign will.”

    SHOP OUR MERCH: HERE

    Please consider subscribing to our YouTube Channel: CultishTV.com

    Cultish is a 100% crowdfunded ministry. 

    Be Part of the Mission to Change Lives: HERE

    SHOP OUR MERCH: HERE
  • Cultish

    Ep 9 | Alien Illuminations: Rome Sweet Home?

    07/07/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    An overview of the Vatican’s possible involvement with the UFO phenomenon and “disclosure” — an episode I suspect will be of particular interest to many.

    Colin’s Book: “Ministration of, and Communion with Angels “ HERE

    Discount Code is CULTISH10

    “Ministration of, and Communion with Angels presents a robust doctrine of angels and explores their ministry in the lives of God’s people. With sobriety and spiritual seriousness, Ambrose calls believers to recover a full-orbed supernatural worldview—one in which God’s holy angels guard, guide, and minister according to His sovereign will.”

    SHOP OUR MERCH: HERE

    Please consider subscribing to our YouTube Channel: CultishTV.com

    Cultish is a 100% crowdfunded ministry. 

    Be Part of the Mission to Change Lives: HERE

    SHOP OUR MERCH: HERE
  • Cultish

    Ep 8 | Alien Illuminations: Against the Modern World

    07/07/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    How traditionalist philosophers are beginning to interact with the reality of the UFO phenomenon, as well as their influence in right-wing politics and discourse.

    Colin’s Book: “Ministration of, and Communion with Angels “ HERE

    Discount Code is CULTISH10

    “Ministration of, and Communion with Angels presents a robust doctrine of angels and explores their ministry in the lives of God’s people. With sobriety and spiritual seriousness, Ambrose calls believers to recover a full-orbed supernatural worldview—one in which God’s holy angels guard, guide, and minister according to His sovereign will.”

    SHOP OUR MERCH: HERE

    Please consider subscribing to our YouTube Channel: CultishTV.com

    Cultish is a 100% crowdfunded ministry. 

    Be Part of the Mission to Change Lives: HERE

    SHOP OUR MERCH: HERE
  • Cultish

    Ep 7 | Alien Illuminations: Interview with the Whistleblower

    07/07/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    An interview with a veteran of the Global War on Terror who experienced close encounters overseas, and the possibility that he witnessed part of a program recently disclosed to Congress.

     

    Colin’s Book: “Ministration of, and Communion with Angels “ HERE

    Discount Code is CULTISH10

    “Ministration of, and Communion with Angels presents a robust doctrine of angels and explores their ministry in the lives of God’s people. With sobriety and spiritual seriousness, Ambrose calls believers to recover a full-orbed supernatural worldview—one in which God’s holy angels guard, guide, and minister according to His sovereign will.”

    SHOP OUR MERCH: HERE

    Please consider subscribing to our YouTube Channel: CultishTV.com

    Cultish is a 100% crowdfunded ministry. 

    Be Part of the Mission to Change Lives: HERE

    SHOP OUR MERCH: HERE
  • Cultish

    Ep 6 | Alien Illuminations: The Terminator Hypothesis

    07/07/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    An overview of the theory that UFOs are time travelers from the future, along with a Christian approach to the nature of time and the possibility of time travel.

    Colin’s Book: “Ministration of, and Communion with Angels “ HERE

    Discount Code is CULTISH10

    “Ministration of, and Communion with Angels presents a robust doctrine of angels and explores their ministry in the lives of God’s people. With sobriety and spiritual seriousness, Ambrose calls believers to recover a full-orbed supernatural worldview—one in which God’s holy angels guard, guide, and minister according to His sovereign will.”

    SHOP OUR MERCH: HERE

    Please consider subscribing to our YouTube Channel: CultishTV.com

    Cultish is a 100% crowdfunded ministry. 

    Be Part of the Mission to Change Lives: HERE

    SHOP OUR MERCH: HERE
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About Cultish
Enter the Kingdom of the Cults with Cultish; a program that explores the impact of the cults from a theological, sociological, and psychologicalperspective. Immerse yourself in the thinking, teaching, strategies, and consequences born out of the nefarious leaders of these movements.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality

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