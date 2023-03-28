Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jeremiah Roberts, Andrew Soncrant
Enter the Kingdom of the Cults with Cultish; a program that explores the impact of the cults from a theological, sociological, and psychologicalperspective.
Enter the Kingdom of the Cults with Cultish; a program that explores the impact of the cults from a theological, sociological, and psychologicalperspective. Imm... More

  • Fighting the Cult of Effeminacy with Dale Partridge
    Join us as we chat with Dale Partridge & Look at the aggressive push to make men more effeminate. What is the spirit behind this cultural agenda & is there a way to push back? Is there a way to help men embrace genuine masculinity without getting sucked into cults a personality like Andrew Tate? Tune in to find out!
    4/25/2023
    44:30
  • Yeonmi Park: A North Korean Defector's Warning to the West
    Jeremiah and Andrew interview Yeonmi Park a North Korean defector who risked her life to escape from North Korea 🇰🇵 with her mother at the age of 13. She is the author of two books, "In Order to Live: A North Korean Girl's Journey to Freedom" and " While Time Remains." What similarities to North Korea has Yeonmi noticed in the Ivy League Amerian Colleges? In what ways has communism infiltrated our society? Tune into this episode to find out! We are speaking at the Called to Freedom conference on July 28th and 29th in Simpsonville, KY, hosted by Berean Holiness. Space is limited, so go to www.bereanholiness.com/conference to get your tickets! Hope to see you there! Also make sure you use the special code: CULTISH (in all caps) at checkout for a discount!
    4/18/2023
    2:02:43
  • Debunking Pagan Holiday Myths
    Welcome to this second special episode where Jeremiah and Andrew along with Michael Jones of Inspiring Philosophy answer Pagan Myth objections to Christianity. How do you answer someone who claims that Christianity has stolen from Paganism? Do any Christian Celebrated Holidays have Pagan origins? Tune in to find out! You can find out more about Mike Jones here: https://www.youtube.com/c/inspiringphilosophy We are speaking at the Called to Freedom conference on July 28th and 29th in Simpsonville, KY, hosted by Berean Holiness. Space is limited so make sure you go to www.bereanholiness.com/conference to get your tickets! Hope to see you there! Also make sure you use the special code: CULTISH (all caps) at checkout for a discount!
    4/11/2023
    50:50
  • Is Easter Pagan?
    Welcome to this special episode where Jeremiah and Andrew along with Michael Jones of Inspiring Philosophy go over the common arguments related to Easter and its mysterious origins. What exactly is a Primary Source? Does Easter have Pagan Origins? Tune in to find out! You can find out more about Mike Jones here: https://www.youtube.com/c/inspiringphilosophy We are speaking at the Called to Freedom conference on July 28th and 29th in Simpsonville, KY, hosted by Berean Holiness. Space is limited so make sure you go to www.bereanholiness.com/conference to get your tickets! Hope to see you there! Also make sure you use the special code: CULTISH (all caps) at checkout for a discount!
    4/4/2023
    1:12:20
  • How to Disentangle From Fundamentalism
    Join us for this episode as we speak with Jennifer and Natalie who both come from hyper-fundamentalist and legalistic churches. They share their stories on how Christ pulled them out of legalism and into the church. How do you disentangle without losing your faith in Christ? Tune in to find out! We are speaking at the Called to Freedom conference on July 28th and 29th in Simpsonville, KY, hosted by Berean Holiness. Space is limited so make sure you go to www.bereanholiness.com/conference to get your tickets! Hope to see you there! Also make sure you use the special code: CULTISH (all caps) at checkout for a discount!
    3/28/2023
    1:16:32

About Cultish

Enter the Kingdom of the Cults with Cultish; a program that explores the impact of the cults from a theological, sociological, and psychologicalperspective. Immerse yourself in the thinking, teaching, strategies, and consequences born out of the nefarious leaders of these movements.
