An overview of the theory that UFOs are time travelers from the future, along with a Christian approach to the nature of time and the possibility of time travel.



Colin’s Book: “Ministration of, and Communion with Angels “ HERE



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“Ministration of, and Communion with Angels presents a robust doctrine of angels and explores their ministry in the lives of God’s people. With sobriety and spiritual seriousness, Ambrose calls believers to recover a full-orbed supernatural worldview—one in which God’s holy angels guard, guide, and minister according to His sovereign will.”



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