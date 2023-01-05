The Duck Commander and his family are unashamed of their Christian faith and want to share the Gospel with everyone, from new believers to longtime followers of... More
Ep 676 | Jase Gets His Own Personal Miracle & Phil Reminisces About His Boys in the Womb
Jase thinks he experienced a miracle on a treasure hunt, and Phil gets sentimental with all the baby talk going around! The guys discuss the importance of the role of women in the Bible and Mary’s holy and trusting nature. Jase marvels at how God used family dynamics to help Elizabeth and Mary endure a difficult prospect and grasp the nature of the triune God.
In this episode: Luke 1, verse 5 – Luke 2, verse 52; Matthew 1, verses 18-25; Isaiah 7, verse 14
5/3/2023
57:18
Ep 675 | Jase Witnesses a Gruesome Highway Event & Phil’s Roughneck Past
Jase recently lived through a crazy dangerous highway event while traveling, and Phil recalls his past as a well-paid roughneck. He doesn’t even realize it’s his birthday – until Jase and Al tell him! Jase reimagines the birth story of John the Baptist as a popular daytime soap opera. The guys guess at Luke’s motivation for writing this book in the way he did.
In this episode: Luke 1; Luke 2, verses 1-52
5/1/2023
59:40
Ep 674 | Phil Gives This Snack a Rare Thumbs-Up & Jase Left a Dollar Store Clerk Freaked OUT!
Phil dives beard-first into a plate of nostalgic treats, and Jase comes up with a tagline for the Bible. He recalls the time that even a dollar store clerk thought he was acting weird, which doesn’t surprise Al at all. The guys go over the first few verses of the book of Luke, studying the Old Testament prophecies of Jesus and the pre-birth story of John the Baptist.
In this Episode: Luke 1, verses 1-5
4/30/2023
54:49
Ep 673 | Phil’s Demonic Experiences & How Satan Thrives in Our Culture | Guest: Steve Deace
Phil has seen firsthand the evidence of evil in the world. The guys and special guest Steve Deace, producer of the film “Nefarious,” discuss the movie and its impact on believers and non-believers alike. Steve illuminates the ways that Satan works in our culture now and back in biblical times. Plus, all the mysterious circumstances and coincidences that nearly kept the film from being made at all!
4/28/2023
58:53
Ep 672 | Jase Always Gets in Trouble for One Thing at Church & Jesus, Champion of the Oppressed
Jase gets judged by lots of church-goers for the same thing – but he doesn’t care a bit! Phil, Al, and Jase took many of the same classes at Bible school, which led to some fiery evenings in the Robertson household! The guys give an introduction to the book of Luke, which is unique for many reasons.
In this episode: Luke 1, verse 5 - Luke 2, verse 52
