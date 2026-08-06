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Unashamed with the Robertson Family
The Robertson Family
Latest episode
1394 episodes
Ep 1393 | Phil Robertson Knew This Verse by Heart—Until Jase Read the Fine Print08/06/2026 | 56 mins.Jase remembers the priceless moment Phil quoted one of his favorite verses, only to double-check the Bible when Jase added the terms and conditions that came next. Jase, Al, and Zach also honor the life of longtime mentor Jim McGuiggan and reflect on the responsibility of carrying forward the faith, wisdom, and example of the great men and women who came before them. Their study of James turns to the kind of heavenly wisdom that trades pride, retaliation, and hidden agendas for purity, peace, gentleness, mercy, and sincere relationships.
In this episode: James 3, verses 13–18; Matthew 5, verse 8; 1 John 3, verse 3; Hebrews 11, verses 35–40; Hebrews 12, verses 4, 7, and 11; Job 3, verses 25–26; Matthew 5, verses 38–40; Philippians 4, verse 5; 1 Peter 3, verse 15
Want to watch the Lost Episodes of Unashamed, only on EKKL? Get 20% off with code UNASHAMED (all caps), and watch faith- and family-friendly movies, podcasts, and more: https://ekkl.com/
“Unashamed” Episode 1393 is sponsored by:
https://www.quo.com/unashamed — Get 20% OFF your first six months with Quo!
https://myphdweightloss.com — Find out how Al lost 80+ pounds. Visit the website or call 864-644-1900 and mention "Al Robertson" to get 2 weeks free in the program!
http://unashamedforhillsdale.com/ — Sign up now for free, and join the Unashamed hosts every Friday for Unashamed Academy Powered by Hillsdale College
Check out At Home with Phil Robertson, nearly 800 episodes of Phil's unfiltered wisdom, humor, and biblical truth, available for free for the first time! Get it on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, and anywhere you listen to podcasts!
https://open.spotify.com/show/3LY8eJ4ZBZHmsImGoDNK2l
Listen to Not Yet Now with Zach Dasher on Apple, Spotify, iHeart, or anywhere you get podcasts.
Chapters
00:00 A Six-Hour Drive Becomes a Four-Point Sermon
05:11 Great Stories Never Get Old
08:01 The Mentor Who Shaped Al & Jase’s Faith
18:10 The Simple Truth That Holds the Bible Together
21:12 Knowing Scripture Without Truly Knowing Jesus
24:24 Carrying Forward the Legacy of Great Men
29:21 Worldly Wisdom & the Chaos It Produces
35:10 Comfort Isn’t Promised to Christians
40:08 Wisdom Chooses Gentleness over Retaliation
57:18 Persuasion Without Manipulation
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Ep 1392 | Jase Accidentally Breaks Up a Couple, Then Doubles Down on His Advice08/05/2026 | 58 mins.Jase learns that his advice may have been the final straw for a young couple, but he stands by his guidance. Zach’s confiscation of a lost and found pair of sunglasses sparks a funny lesson about why parenting doesn’t end when children grow up, move away, or get married. The guys turn to James 3 to examine how selfish ambition, hidden motives, and the need to win can quietly destroy marriages and other relationships. The guys also consider the “irony of Jesus,” a carpenter who showed little interest in buildings because he came to build his church and bring God’s family back together.
In this episode: Matthew 8, verses 19–20; Philippians 4, verses 11–13; 1 John 5, verse 19; James 3, verses 16–18; 1 John 3, verses 11–15; Hebrews 12, verses 11–17; Matthew 5, verses 8–9; James 1, verse 19
Want to watch the Lost Episodes of Unashamed, only on EKKL? Get 20% off with code UNASHAMED (all caps), and watch faith- and family-friendly movies, podcasts, and more: https://ekkl.com/
“Unashamed” Episode 1392 is sponsored by:
https://preborn.com/unashamed — Visit the PreBorn! website or dial #250 and use keyword BABY to donate today.
https://ponchooutdoors.com/unashamed — Get $10 off your first order and free shipping when you enter your email!
Get 10% Off your entire order & take advantage of Ridge’s Annual Sweepstakes by going to https://www.Ridge.com/UNASHAMED #Ridgepod NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the promotion territory, who have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. Void elsewhere & where prohibited by law. Enter by 9:00 a.m. USPT on 8 September 2026. 2 winners, prizes total ARV: up to approx. $539,165 CAD / £284,170. Skill-testing question required in CA. See Official Rules at http://ridge.com/pages/rules for complete eligibility, entry instructions, how to enter without a purchase, entry limits, prize details, odds, and restrictions. Sponsor: The Ridge Wallet LLC.
http://unashamedforhillsdale.com/ — Sign up now for free, and join the Unashamed hosts every Friday for Unashamed Academy Powered by Hillsdale College
Check out At Home with Phil Robertson, nearly 800 episodes of Phil's unfiltered wisdom, humor, and biblical truth, available for free for the first time! Get it on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, and anywhere you listen to podcasts!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/at-home-with-phil-robertson/id1835224621
Listen to Not Yet Now with Zach Dasher on Apple, Spotify, iHeart, or anywhere you get podcasts.
Chapters
00:00 Jase’s Dating Advice Ends in Disaster
07:01 Jase Writes “The Irony of Jesus”
15:43 Stop Letting “Stuff” Damage Your Relationships
20:39 Gen Alpha Faces Temptation on a Huge Scale
26:00 A Better Way to Read Your Bible
31:31 Selfish Ambition Is Destroying Us
36:00 Jase Puts Artificial Intelligence in a Biblical Box
45:06 The First Requirement for Resolving Conflict
50:41 Winning the Argument Can Still Destroy the Relationship
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- Want to watch the Lost Episodes of Unashamed, only on EKKL? Get 20% off with code UNASHAMED (all caps), and watch faith- and family-friendly movies, podcasts, and more: https://ekkl.com/
Jase, Al, and Zach examine Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Senate “testimony” as a sobering warning about pride, self-preservation, and the danger of your own words catching up with you. The guys connect his public silence and private statements to James’ teaching on the tongue, showing how words can expose what is really driving the heart. Zach also offers a provocative Christian “prenup” idea as an example of the kind of faithfulness and covenant commitment believers should bring into marriage.
In this episode: Numbers 32:23; James 3:2-18; James 4:4; Ephesians 4:29-32; Ephesians 5:1-2; 2 Corinthians 4:15-16; 2 Corinthians 5:10, 14-20; 2 Corinthians 6:1; Galatians 2:20; Romans 6:22-23; John 12:31; John 17:3; 1 John 1:6-8; Revelation 12:11
“Unashamed” Episode 1391 is sponsored by:
https://cozyearth.com/unashamed — Get up to 20% off when you use our link and code UNASHAMED!
https://myphdweightloss.com — Find out how Al lost 80+ pounds. Visit the website or call 864-644-1900 and mention "Al Robertson" to get 2 weeks free in the program!
https://chministries.org/unashamed — Get a better solution at half the cost of traditional healthcare!
http://unashamedforhillsdale.com/ — Sign up now for free, and join the Unashamed hosts every Friday for Unashamed Academy Powered by Hillsdale College
Listen to Not Yet Now with Zach Dasher on Apple, Spotify, iHeart, or anywhere you get podcasts.
Check out At Home with Phil Robertson, nearly 800 episodes of Phil's unfiltered wisdom, humor, and biblical truth, available for free for the first time! Get it on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, and anywhere you listen to podcasts!
https://open.spotify.com/show/3LY8eJ4ZBZHmsImGoDNK2l
Chapters
00:00 Madi Saves the Day
05:10 Zach’s House Smells Like a Dead Animal
09:30 Jase’s Podcast Story Stirs Up Drama
11:20 Fauci Pleads the Fifth
16:20 Jase Redirects a Joker Toward Jesus
22:30 The Power of the Tongue
28:25 Jesus Died for Everyone
35:55 Becoming a New Creation in Christ
43:40 Faith, Works & the Meaning of Salvation
47:50 Zach’s Radical Christian Prenup
51:05 What Faithfulness Looks Like in Marriage
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- Jase, Al, and Zach trace the roots of socialism, scarcity, and abortion back to a worldview that rejects God’s design for humanity. Zach argues that socialism runs against the Biblical command to cultivate, create, and expand, while Jase connects that same survival mindset to ancient child sacrifice and the modern lie that children are liabilities. Al examines Jesus’ warnings about Gehenna and shows how the Bible ties justice to the way people treat those made in God’s image.
In this episode: Genesis 1:28; Genesis 3:15; Jeremiah 17:27; Isaiah 66:24; Matthew 1:1; Matthew 1:18-19; Mark 9:42-50; Luke 1:14; John 1:1, 14; Romans 9:5; Ephesians 2:1-3; James 1:5-27; James 5:1; 2 Peter 1:3-4; Revelation 22:1-5
“Unashamed” Episode 1390 is sponsored by:
https://homechef.com/unashamed — Get 50% off and free shipping on your first box plus free dessert for life!
http://unashamedforhillsdale.com/ — Sign up now for free, and join the Unashamed hosts every Friday for Unashamed Academy Powered by Hillsdale College
Listen to Not Yet Now with Zach Dasher on Apple, Spotify, iHeart, or anywhere you get podcasts.
Check out At Home with Phil Robertson, nearly 800 episodes of Phil's unfiltered wisdom, humor, and biblical truth, available for free for the first time! Get it on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, and anywhere you listen to podcasts!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/at-home-with-phil-robertson/id1835224621
Chapters
00:00 Zach’s Hefty Bill Triggers a Reality Check
05:13 The Childhood Fear Behind Zach’s Anxiety
11:15 The Dark History Behind Gehenna
17:31 Survival Instincts Under the Evil One
21:08 God’s Commands & the Path to Flourishing
25:42 The Hidden Greek Word in James
31:24 The Commands Are Good for Us
37:39 What Jesus Really Meant by the Fires of Hell
42:50 The Hoarding Mindset Behind Fear & Scarcity
47:09 Why the Tongue is a Fire of Gehenna
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- Al, Zach, Christian, and John Luke examine why the Trinity is far more than an abstract theological debate and why the Gospel depends on Jesus being fully God. The guys trace the ancient dispute over Arius, the Council of Nicaea, and the scriptural language Christians have used to preserve the truth about the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Zach recounts Phil’s unforgettable one-liner response while standing in the ruins of Zeus’s temple. Hear from Phil himself about what it was like to stand among the ruins of fallen gods at https://youtu.be/uzC_Qf6t2HM?si=uZTuoSJ0y1uAUEpV.
In this episode: Genesis 1:26-27; Deuteronomy 6:4; Matthew 10:37; John 1:1-3, 14; John 10:30; John 14:6; Romans 1:20; Colossians 2:9; 1 John 4:8, 10; 2 Peter 1:4
Today’s conversation is about Lesson 4 of Theology 101: The Western Theological Tradition taught by various Hillsdale Professors. Take the course with us at no cost to you!
More about Theology 101:
Examine the great questions of Western theology from the ancient Hebrews through today. The gift of speech, or reason, given by God to man, enables us to think about God and to worship Him.
This free online course pursues this purpose by examining the nature of God as revealed in the Bible, exploring the great theological questions and controversies of the early Christian church, studying the history of the Reformation and Counter-Reformation, and much more.
We invite you to join us and explore the nature of the relationship between God and man, and how a proper understanding of this relationship can lead to a free and happy life.
Sign up at http://unashamedforhillsdale.com/
Listen to Not Yet Now with Zach Dasher on Apple, Spotify, iHeart, or anywhere you get podcasts.
Check out At Home with Phil Robertson, nearly 800 episodes of Phil's unfiltered wisdom, humor, and biblical truth, available for free for the first time! Get it on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, and anywhere you listen to podcasts!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/at-home-with-phil-robertson/id1835224621
Chapters
00:00 Theology 101 Quiz Scores Get Brutally Honest
07:09 Knowledge Without Real-World Application
12:02 Scripture, Tradition & Church Authority
17:41 The Ancient Heresy That Denied Jesus Is God
24:36 Did Jesus’ Age Undermine His Message?
27:20 So Long, Zeus!
33:18 Every Trinity Analogy Eventually Falls Apart
37:22 What Creation Reveals About God
42:30 The Trinity Balances Liberty, Mercy & Justice
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About Unashamed with the Robertson Family
The Robertsons are unashamed of their Christian faith and want to share the Gospel with everyone, from new believers to longtime followers of Jesus. Phil, Al, Jase, Zach, and their special guests go beyond the four walls of the church to share God's Word and study the Bible with you. Pour a glass of tea, and experience fun and inspiring stories of faith and family, straight from West Monroe, Louisiana.Podcast website
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