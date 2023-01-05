Ep 676 | Jase Gets His Own Personal Miracle & Phil Reminisces About His Boys in the Womb

Jase thinks he experienced a miracle on a treasure hunt, and Phil gets sentimental with all the baby talk going around! The guys discuss the importance of the role of women in the Bible and Mary’s holy and trusting nature. Jase marvels at how God used family dynamics to help Elizabeth and Mary endure a difficult prospect and grasp the nature of the triune God. In this episode: Luke 1, verse 5 – Luke 2, verse 52; Matthew 1, verses 18-25; Isaiah 7, verse 14 Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage Podcast by Focus on the Family — Download it now on Apple, Spotify, or your favorite listening source https://helixsleep.com/unashamed — Save up to 20% on all mattress orders & get TWO free pillows! https://barrelbuddy.com — Try a better way to take care of your firearms with Barrel Buddy https://philmerch.com – Shop now for your “Unashamed” mugs, shirts, hats & hoodies! "The Blind" hits theaters this fall. Get updates, trailers, behind-the-scenes moments, and special opportunities here: https://theblindmovie.com — Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices