Jase learns that his advice may have been the final straw for a young couple, but he stands by his guidance. Zach’s confiscation of a lost and found pair of sunglasses sparks a funny lesson about why parenting doesn’t end when children grow up, move away, or get married. The guys turn to James 3 to examine how selfish ambition, hidden motives, and the need to win can quietly destroy marriages and other relationships. The guys also consider the “irony of Jesus,” a carpenter who showed little interest in buildings because he came to build his church and bring God’s family back together.



In this episode: Matthew 8, verses 19–20; Philippians 4, verses 11–13; 1 John 5, verse 19; James 3, verses 16–18; 1 John 3, verses 11–15; Hebrews 12, verses 11–17; Matthew 5, verses 8–9; James 1, verse 19



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Chapters



00:00 Jase’s Dating Advice Ends in Disaster



07:01 Jase Writes “The Irony of Jesus”



15:43 Stop Letting “Stuff” Damage Your Relationships



20:39 Gen Alpha Faces Temptation on a Huge Scale



26:00 A Better Way to Read Your Bible



31:31 Selfish Ambition Is Destroying Us



36:00 Jase Puts Artificial Intelligence in a Biblical Box



45:06 The First Requirement for Resolving Conflict



50:41 Winning the Argument Can Still Destroy the Relationship



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