Living on the Edge of the Inside With Dr. Barbara Holmes

What does simplicity look like for you in your everyday life? In this episode, we’re joined by CAC Faculty member Dr. Barbara Holmes. Together, we continue our chapter-by-chapter exploration of Eager to Love with Chapter 3: “Living on the Edge of the Inside: Simplicity and Justice.” This episode explores the practice of simplicity as a path to freedom, the importance of community in supporting that journey, and the concept of "soft prophecy" as a way of living in peace and being peace in a world full of suffering. Before Paul and Drew dive into the interview with Dr. Barbara Holmes, Mike and Paul catch up with Richard at his hermitage to hear his reflections on the third chapter of Eager to Love. Dr. Barbara Holmes is a scholar of African American spirituality and mysticism. Dr. Barbara Holmes reveals how the cosmos can expand our limited constructs of religion, race, and power. As faculty at the Center for Action and Contemplation, she teaches how God’s communal presence can inspire imagination and wisdom, especially in times of crisis. She is the author of Race and the Cosmos, Joy Unspeakable, and Crisis Contemplation. She hosts CAC's podcast The Cosmic We. Hosted by CAC Staff: Mike Petrow, Paul Swanson, and Drew Jackson Resources: A PDF of the transcript for this episode can be found here. Grab a copy of Eager to Love here. To learn more about Dr. Barbara Holmes, visit her CAC Faculty website here. or, visit her website here. Check out Dr. Barbara Holme's books here. Check out The Cosmic We, the podcast Dr. B co-hosts with Donny Bryant on the CAC's podcast network here.