How can we stay open to ongoing learning and growth, even when we don't have all the answers?
In this episode, we’re joined by CAC's Dean of Core Faculty, Brian McLaren. Together, we continue our chapter-by-chapter exploration of Eager to Love with Chapter 6: “An Alternative Orthodoxy: Paying Attention to Different Things.” In this episode, we explore the concept of "alternative orthodoxy," examining how Franciscan spirituality, Richard Rohr's personal teachings, and the Christian contemplative tradition challenge conventional religious frameworks and invite us to pay attention to different things. Before Mike and Drew begin the conversation with Brian, Mike and Paul catch up with Richard at his hermitage to hear his reflections on the sixth chapter of Eager to Love.
Brian McLaren is the Dean of CAC Faculty. A former evangelical pastor, Brian D. McLaren is a champion for a more loving, inclusive and contemplative Christianity. A faculty member at the Center for Action and Contemplation, he teaches ways to reconnect with the message Jesus lived and died for—unconditional love. He is the author of Faith After Doubt, The Great Spiritual Migration, and host of CAC’s podcast Learning How to See.
Hosted by CAC Staff: Mike Petrow, Paul Swanson, and Drew Jackson
Resources:
A PDF of the transcript for this episode can be found here.
Grab a copy of Eager to Love here.
To learn more about Brian McLaren, visit his website here.
Contemplation With Carmen Acevedo Butcher
How does contemplation invite you to see the world, and yourself, differently?
In this episode, we’re joined by CAC Affiliate Faculty member Carmen Acevedo Butcher. Together, we continue our chapter-by-chapter exploration of Eager to Love with Chapter 5: “Contemplation: A New Way of Seeing.” In this conversation, we explore the meaning and practice of contemplation, how it can be practiced in various forms, and how a contemplative perspective can transform one's relationship to the world. Before Mike and Paul begin the conversation with Carmen, Mike and Paul catch up with Richard at his hermitage to hear his reflections on the fifth chapter of Eager to Love.
Carmen Acevedo Butcher, PhD, is an award-winning author, poet, and translator of spiritual texts. She teaches at UC Berkeley, focusing on language evolution and inclusive communication. Her work highlights the power of words and the connection between personal and global healing.
To learn more about Carmen Acevedo Butcher, visit her website here.
Home Base With Rev. Dr. Randy Woodley
What steps can you take to deepen your connection with the natural world?
In this episode, we’re joined by CAC Affiliate Faculty member Rev. Dr. Randy Woodly. Together, we continue our chapter-by-chapter exploration of Eager to Love with Chapter 4: “Home Base: Nature and The Road.” This episode explores the wisdom of St. Francis and Jesus through the lens of Eloheh, emphasizing their connection to nature and their understanding of the kingdom of heaven as a state of harmony in the natural world. Before Mike begins the interview with Randy, Mike and Paul catch up with Richard at his hermitage to hear his reflections on the fourth chapter of Eager to Love.
Rev. Dr. Randy Woodley is an activist, scholar, author, teacher, wisdom-keeper, and Cherokee descendant recognized by the Keetoowah Band who speaks on justice, faith, the earth, and Indigenous realities. He is the author of numerous books, including Becoming Rooted and Shalom and the Community of Creation. He and his wife, Edith, co-sustain Eloheh Indigenous Center for Earth Justice and Eloheh Farm & Seeds outside Portland, Oregon.
To learn more about Rev. Dr. Randy Woodley, visit his website here.
Check out Randy and Edith Woodley's new book, Journey to Eloheh here.
Living on the Edge of the Inside With Dr. Barbara Holmes
What does simplicity look like for you in your everyday life?
In this episode, we’re joined by CAC Faculty member Dr. Barbara Holmes. Together, we continue our chapter-by-chapter exploration of Eager to Love with Chapter 3: “Living on the Edge of the Inside: Simplicity and Justice.” This episode explores the practice of simplicity as a path to freedom, the importance of community in supporting that journey, and the concept of "soft prophecy" as a way of living in peace and being peace in a world full of suffering. Before Paul and Drew dive into the interview with Dr. Barbara Holmes, Mike and Paul catch up with Richard at his hermitage to hear his reflections on the third chapter of Eager to Love.
Dr. Barbara Holmes is a scholar of African American spirituality and mysticism. Dr. Barbara Holmes reveals how the cosmos can expand our limited constructs of religion, race, and power. As faculty at the Center for Action and Contemplation, she teaches how God’s communal presence can inspire imagination and wisdom, especially in times of crisis. She is the author of Race and the Cosmos, Joy Unspeakable, and Crisis Contemplation. She hosts CAC's podcast The Cosmic We.
To learn more about Dr. Barbara Holmes, visit her CAC Faculty website here.
or, visit her website here.
Check out Dr. Barbara Holme's books here.
Check out The Cosmic We, the podcast Dr. B co-hosts with Donny Bryant on the CAC's podcast network here.
A Happy Run Downward With James Finley
How can we live in solidarity with the pain of the world without being overwhelmed by it?
In this episode, we’re joined once again by CAC Faculty member James Finley and an additional co-host from the CAC, Director of Mission Integration Drew Jackson. Together, we continue our chapter-by-chapter exploration of Eager to Love with Chapter 2: “A Happy Run Downward: The Inner Authority of Those Who Have Suffered.” This episode explores the themes of suffering as a path to compassion, the transformative power of mystical union, and the importance of finding solace in belovedness. Before Drew and Paul dive into the interview with Jim, Mike and Paul catch up with Richard at his hermitage to hear his reflections on the second chapter of Eager to Love.
James Finley, a clinical psychologist and spiritual director, is one of the core faculty members of the Center for Action and Contemplation and is the host of our sister podcast on the CAC network, Turning to the Mystics. A former novice under Thomas Merton at the Abbey of Gethsemani, he is the author of the classic book Merton's Palace of Nowhere: A Search for God through Awareness of the True Self, The Contemplative Heart, and most recently, The Healing Path.
To learn more about James Finley, visit his CAC Faculty website here.
Jim's latest book, The Healing Path, can be found here.
