Turning to the Mystics with James Finley

Dialogue 2: The Hidden Ground of God
This is the second dialogue that focuses on the mystic Meister Eckhart. In this episode, Jim and Kirsten discuss Session 2 and the theme around the hidden ground of God.
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
5/1/2023
53:32
Meister Eckhart: Session 2
This is the second session that focuses on the mystic, Meister Eckhart. In the tenor of the ancient practice of Lectio Divina, James Finley begins with passages from a few of Meister Eckhart's sermons, reflects on the qualitative essence of the spirit of these texts, and finishes with a meditative practice.
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
4/24/2023
36:24
Dialogue 1: The Mystery of the “I Don’t Know”
This is the first dialogue that focuses on the mystic, Meister Eckhart. In this episode, Jim and Kirsten discuss Session 1.
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
4/17/2023
47:20
Meister Eckhart: Session 1
This is the first session that focuses on the mystic, Meister Eckhart. In the tenor of the ancient practice of Lectio Divina, James Finley begins with passages from a few of Meister Eckhart's sermons, reflects on the qualitative essence of the spirit of these texts, and finishes with a meditative practice.
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
4/10/2023
35:58
Turning to Meister Eckhart
Welcome to Season 7 of Turning to the Mystics. This season we are turning to 15th-century German mystic Meister Eckhart for spiritual guidance. In this episode, James Finley and Kirsten Oates cover the person and life of Meister Eckhart and how we can work with his teachings to transform our lives.
Turning to the Mystics is a podcast by the Center for Action and Contemplation. To learn more about Jim, visit jamesfinley.org
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
Turning to the Mystics is a podcast for people searching for something more meaningful, intimate and richly present in the divine gift of their lives. James Finley, clinical psychologist and Living School faculty, offers a modern take on the historical contemplative practices of Christian mystics like Teresa of Avila, Thomas Merton, John of the Cross among others. Leaning into their experiences can become a gateway to hope, healing and oneness. Together with Kirsten Oates from the Center for Action and Contemplation, they explore listener questions and examine their own paths as modern contemplatives in this beautiful and broken world.