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Turning to the Mystics with James Finley
Center for Action and Contemplation
Latest episode
181 episodes
- In this episode, Kirsten and Jim answer Season 13 listener questions, which focus on the life and teachings of Thérèse of Lisieux.
Resources:
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
Find out more about the Turning to the Mystics book series here.
Connect with us:
This podcast is made possible thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at https://cac.org/support-cac/podcasts/ Thank you!
- In this episode, Kirsten and Jim answer Season 13 listener questions, which focus on the life and teachings of Thérèse of Lisieux.
Resources:
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
Find out more about the Turning to the Mystics book series here.
Connect with us:
This podcast is made possible thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at https://cac.org/support-cac/podcasts/ Thank you!
- In this special episode, Jim and Kirsten review the season and offer a way for us to turn to Thérèse of Lisieux for guidance on our own spiritual path.
Resources:
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
The books we will be using this season are:
Story of a Soul: The Autobiography of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, Third Edition, translated by John Clarke, which can be found here, and here.
St. Thérèse of Lisieux: Essential Writings (Modern Spiritual Masters Series), edited by Mary Frolich
Connect with us:
Have a question you'd like Jim or Kirsten to answer about this season
Email us: podcasts@cac.org
Send us a voicemail: cac.org/voicemail
We'll be accepting questions for our Listener Questions episode until
May 15, 2026.
This podcast is made possible, thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at https://cac.org/support-cac/ Thank you!
- On this special bonus episode, James Finley and Kirsten Oates interview Fr Richard Rohr about his special connection to Thérèse of Lisieux.
Richard Rohr is a Franciscan friar and ecumenical teacher who bears witness to the deep wisdom of Christian mysticism and traditions of action and contemplation. Founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation, Father Richard teaches how God’s grace guides us to our birthright as beings made of Divine Love. He is the author of numerous books, including The Universal Christ, The Wisdom Pattern, Just This, and Falling Upward.
Resources:
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
The books we will be using this season are:
Story of a Soul: The Autobiography of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, Third Edition, translated by John Clarke, which can be found here, and here.
St. Thérèse of Lisieux: Essential Writings (Modern Spiritual Masters Series), edited by Mary Frolich
Connect with us: Have a question you'd like Jim or Kirsten to answer about this season?
Email us: podcasts@cac.org
Send us a voicemail: cac.org/voicemail
We'll be accepting questions for our Listener Questions episode until
May 15, 2026.
This podcast is made possible, thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at https://cac.org/support-cac/ Thank you!
- In this third dialogue session, Jim and Kirsten will focus on the meaning behind Thérèse's second chosen name, The Holy Face.
Resources:
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
The books we will be using this season are:
Story of a Soul: The Autobiography of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, Third Edition, translated by John Clarke, which can be found here, and here.
St. Thérèse of Lisieux: Essential Writings (Modern Spiritual Masters Series), edited by Mary Frolich
Connect with us: Have a question you'd like Jim or Kirsten to answer about this season?
Email us: podcasts@cac.org
Send us a voicemail: cac.org/voicemail
We'll be accepting questions for our Listener Questions episode until
May 15, 2026.
This podcast is made possible, thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at https://cac.org/support-cac/ Thank you!
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About Turning to the Mystics with James Finley
Turning to the Mystics is a podcast for people searching for something more meaningful, intimate and richly present in the divine gift of their lives. James Finley, clinical psychologist and Living School faculty, offers a modern take on the historical contemplative practices of Christian mystics like Teresa of Avila, Thomas Merton, John of the Cross among others. Leaning into their experiences can become a gateway to hope, healing and oneness. Together with Kirsten Oates from the Center for Action and Contemplation, they explore listener questions and examine their own paths as modern contemplatives in this beautiful and broken world.Podcast website
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