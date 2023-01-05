Turning to the Mystics with James Finley

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Center for Action and Contemplation
Turning to the Mystics is a podcast for people searching for something more meaningful, intimate and richly present in the divine gift of their lives. James Fin... More

  • Dialogue 2: The Hidden Ground of God
    This is the second dialogue that focuses on the mystic Meister Eckhart. In this episode, Jim and Kirsten discuss Session 2 and the theme around the hidden ground of God. Resources: The transcript for this episode can be found here. Connect with us: Have a question you'd like Jim or Kirsten to answer about Meister Eckhart? Email us: [email protected] or leave us voicemail. This podcast is made possible, thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at https://cac.org/support-cac/podcasts/ Thank you!
    5/1/2023
    53:32
  • Meister Eckhart: Session 2
    This is the second session that focuses on the mystic, Meister Eckhart. In the tenor of the ancient practice of Lectio Divina, James Finley begins with passages from a few of Meister Eckhart's sermons, reflects on the qualitative essence of the spirit of these texts, and finishes with a meditative practice. Resources: The transcript for this episode can be found here. Connect with us: Have a question you'd like Jim or Kirsten to answer about Meister Eckhart? Email us: [email protected] or leave us voicemail. This podcast is made possible, thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at https://cac.org/support-cac/podcasts/ Thank you!
    4/24/2023
    36:24
  • Dialogue 1: The Mystery of the “I Don’t Know”
    This is the first dialogue that focuses on the mystic, Meister Eckhart. In this episode, Jim and Kirsten discuss Session 1. Resources: The transcript for this episode can be found here. Connect with us: Have a question you'd like Jim or Kirsten to answer about Meister Eckhart? Email us: [email protected] or leave us voicemail. This podcast is made possible, thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at https://cac.org/support-cac/podcasts/ Thank you!
    4/17/2023
    47:20
  • Meister Eckhart: Session 1
    This is the first session that focuses on the mystic, Meister Eckhart. In the tenor of the ancient practice of Lectio Divina, James Finley begins with passages from a few of Meister Eckhart's sermons, reflects on the qualitative essence of the spirit of these texts, and finishes with a meditative practice. Resources: The transcript for this episode can be found here. Connect with us: Have a question you'd like Jim or Kirsten to answer about Meister Eckhart? Email us: [email protected] or leave us voicemail. This podcast is made possible, thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at https://cac.org/support-cac/podcasts/ Thank you!
    4/10/2023
    35:58
  • Turning to Meister Eckhart
    Welcome to Season 7 of Turning to the Mystics. This season we are turning to 15th-century German mystic Meister Eckhart for spiritual guidance. In this episode, James Finley and Kirsten Oates cover the person and life of Meister Eckhart and how we can work with his teachings to transform our lives. Resources: Turning to the Mystics is a podcast by the Center for Action and Contemplation. To learn more about Jim, visit jamesfinley.org   The transcript for this episode can be found here. Connect with us: Have a question you'd like Jim or Kirsten to answer about Meister Eckhart? Email us: [email protected] This podcast is made possible, thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at https://cac.org/support-cac/podcasts/ Thank you!
    4/3/2023
    59:56

About Turning to the Mystics with James Finley

Turning to the Mystics is a podcast for people searching for something more meaningful, intimate and richly present in the divine gift of their lives. James Finley, clinical psychologist and Living School faculty, offers a modern take on the historical contemplative practices of Christian mystics like Teresa of Avila, Thomas Merton, John of the Cross among others. Leaning into their experiences can become a gateway to hope, healing and oneness. Together with Kirsten Oates from the Center for Action and Contemplation, they explore listener questions and examine their own paths as modern contemplatives in this beautiful and broken world.
