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Turning to the Mystics with James Finley

Center for Action and Contemplation
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Turning to the Mystics with James Finley
Latest episode

181 episodes

  • Turning to the Mystics with James Finley

    Thérèse of Lisieux: Listener Questions (Part Two)

    06/22/2026 | 44 mins.
    In this episode, Kirsten and Jim answer Season 13 listener questions, which focus on the life and teachings of Thérèse of Lisieux.

    Resources:

    The transcript for this episode can be found here.⁠

    Find out more about the Turning to the Mystics book series ⁠here.⁠

    Connect with us:

    This podcast is made possible thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://cac.org/support-cac/podcasts/⁠⁠⁠⁠ Thank you!
  • Turning to the Mystics with James Finley

    Thérèse of Lisieux: Listener Questions (Part One)

    06/15/2026 | 49 mins.
    In this episode, Kirsten and Jim answer Season 13 listener questions, which focus on the life and teachings of Thérèse of Lisieux.

    Resources:

    The transcript for this episode can be found here.

    Find out more about the Turning to the Mystics book series here.

    Connect with us:

    This podcast is made possible thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at ⁠⁠⁠https://cac.org/support-cac/podcasts/⁠⁠⁠ Thank you!
  • Turning to the Mystics with James Finley

    A Coaching Session on Thérèse of Lisieux

    05/11/2026 | 40 mins.
    In this special episode, Jim and Kirsten review the season and offer a way for us to turn to Thérèse of Lisieux for guidance on our own spiritual path.

    Resources:

    The transcript for this episode can be found here.

    The books we will be using this season are:


    Story of a Soul: The Autobiography of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, Third Edition, translated by John Clarke, which can be found ⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠.

    St. Thérèse of Lisieux: Essential Writings (Modern Spiritual Masters Series), edited by Mary Frolich⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Connect with us:

    Have a question you'd like Jim or Kirsten to answer about this season

    Email us: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠podcasts@cac.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Send us a voicemail: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠cac.org/voicemail⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    We'll be accepting questions for our Listener Questions episode until

    May 15, 2026.﻿

    This podcast is made possible, thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://cac.org/support-cac/ ⁠Thank you!
  • Turning to the Mystics with James Finley

    Bonus: Fr. Richard Rohr on Thérèse of Lisieux

    05/04/2026 | 53 mins.
    On this special bonus episode, James Finley and Kirsten Oates interview Fr Richard Rohr about his special connection to Thérèse of Lisieux.

    Richard Rohr is a Franciscan friar and ecumenical teacher who bears witness to the deep wisdom of Christian mysticism and traditions of action and contemplation. Founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation, Father Richard teaches how God’s grace guides us to our birthright as beings made of Divine Love. He is the author of numerous books, including The Universal Christ, The Wisdom Pattern, Just This, and Falling Upward.

    Resources:

    The transcript for this episode can be found here.

    The books we will be using this season are:


    Story of a Soul: The Autobiography of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, Third Edition, translated by John Clarke, which can be found ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠St. Thérèse of Lisieux: Essential Writings (Modern Spiritual Masters Series), edited by Mary Frolich⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Connect with us: Have a question you'd like Jim or Kirsten to answer about this season?

    Email us: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠podcasts@cac.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Send us a voicemail: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠cac.org/voicemail⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    We'll be accepting questions for our Listener Questions episode until

    May 15, 2026.﻿

    This podcast is made possible, thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at ⁠https://cac.org/support-cac/⁠ Thank you!
  • Turning to the Mystics with James Finley

    Dialogue 3: The Holy Face

    04/27/2026 | 55 mins.
    In this third dialogue session, Jim and Kirsten will focus on the meaning behind Thérèse's second chosen name, The Holy Face.

    Resources:

    The transcript for this episode can be found here.

    The books we will be using this season are:


    Story of a Soul: The Autobiography of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, Third Edition, translated by John Clarke, which can be found ⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠.

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠St. Thérèse of Lisieux: Essential Writings (Modern Spiritual Masters Series), edited by Mary Frolich⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Connect with us: Have a question you'd like Jim or Kirsten to answer about this season?

    Email us: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠podcasts@cac.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Send us a voicemail: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠cac.org/voicemail⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    We'll be accepting questions for our Listener Questions episode until

    May 15, 2026.﻿

    This podcast is made possible, thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at https://cac.org/support-cac/ Thank you!
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About Turning to the Mystics with James Finley
Turning to the Mystics is a podcast for people searching for something more meaningful, intimate and richly present in the divine gift of their lives. James Finley, clinical psychologist and Living School faculty, offers a modern take on the historical contemplative practices of Christian mystics like Teresa of Avila, Thomas Merton, John of the Cross among others. Leaning into their experiences can become a gateway to hope, healing and oneness. Together with Kirsten Oates from the Center for Action and Contemplation, they explore listener questions and examine their own paths as modern contemplatives in this beautiful and broken world.
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