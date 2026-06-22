Turning to the Mystics with James Finley

On this special bonus episode, James Finley and Kirsten Oates interview Fr Richard Rohr about his special connection to Thérèse of Lisieux.



Richard Rohr is a Franciscan friar and ecumenical teacher who bears witness to the deep wisdom of Christian mysticism and traditions of action and contemplation. Founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation, Father Richard teaches how God’s grace guides us to our birthright as beings made of Divine Love. He is the author of numerous books, including The Universal Christ, The Wisdom Pattern, Just This, and Falling Upward.



Resources:



The transcript for this episode can be found here.



The books we will be using this season are:





Story of a Soul: The Autobiography of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, Third Edition, translated by John Clarke, which can be found ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.



⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠St. Thérèse of Lisieux: Essential Writings (Modern Spiritual Masters Series), edited by Mary Frolich⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



Connect with us: Have a question you'd like Jim or Kirsten to answer about this season?



Email us: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠podcasts@cac.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



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We'll be accepting questions for our Listener Questions episode until



May 15, 2026.﻿



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