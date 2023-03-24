Learning How to See with Brian McLaren

Listener Questions: Jesus and Theology

In this third episode of listener questions, Brian and the team respond to questions that came in centered around Jesus and theology. A listener writes, “I've been questioning the virgin birth and resurrection. As of now, I believe that Jesus was an amazing prophet who was so in touch with God’s spirit that he could do miracles, and his teachings were life changing. Would you let me know how you feel about my thoughts?” Brian and the team responds by discussing the differences between “fact” and “truth.” Together, they explore the power of Mary saying “yes” to God’s calling, even though it meant painfully going against cultural norms. The team also dives into various atonement theories in theology. Listen now! Resources: The transcript for this episode can be found here.