Learning How to See with Brian McLaren

What do we do when life unravels in painful ways — like navigating an unexpected divorce?



On today's episode of Learning How to See, Carmen and Brian are joined by New York Times Bestselling author Jen Hatmaker. With great humor and authenticity, Jen takes us through the vulnerable experience of sharing her story, the transformation she went through after loss, and the spiritual power of starting over. Jen reflects on themes from her new memoir Awake,⁠ and shares how her divorce helped her trust her inner knowing, become more fully embodied, and rebuild a life rooted in integrity rather than expectation.



Tune in to discover how community and self-compassion can guide us through seasons of upheaval — and how choosing honesty can become its own form of liberation.



Resources:



Pick up a copy of Jen's latest book, Awake, here.



Learn more about Jen here.



Find the transcript for today's episode here.



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