Learning How to See with Brian McLaren

Listener Questions: Navigating Faith Shifts in Marriage and Relationships
Have your spiritual views impacted your romantic relationships?
In the next episode of our listener questions series, Brian and the team examine how our faith often impacts our relationships. Together, they respond to listener questions from a variety of backgrounds and experiences to help the listeners understand how to navigate the challenges these situations can bring.
Today’s conversation sensitively explores these complex dynamics in intimate relationships.
Resources:
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
7/27/2023
47:32
Listener Questions: Jesus and Theology
In this third episode of listener questions, Brian and the team respond to questions that came in centered around Jesus and theology. A listener writes, “I've been questioning the virgin birth and resurrection. As of now, I believe that Jesus was an amazing prophet who was so in touch with God’s spirit that he could do miracles, and his teachings were life changing. Would you let me know how you feel about my thoughts?”
Brian and the team responds by discussing the differences between “fact” and “truth.” Together, they explore the power of Mary saying “yes” to God’s calling, even though it meant painfully going against cultural norms. The team also dives into various atonement theories in theology. Listen now!
Resources:
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
7/26/2023
32:39
Listener Questions: Community
What does community look like when our faith shifts?
“If I support my grandson who is gay, what do I do with my Catholic faith?”
Brian, and the team from the Center for Action and Contemplation reflect on questions that came in around community.
Resources:
A transcript for this episode can be found here.
7/25/2023
31:36
Listener Questions: Actions and Beliefs, and God's Intervention
The topic of questions related to this listener questions episode is on actions and beliefs, and if God intervenes.
Listeners wrote in with questions such as: “Does God intervene? Does Jesus heal? What am I doing when I pray for people? What precisely is the gospel? If I only had more faith, prayed the right prayer, and believed the Bible literally, maybe these awful things like the death of my young sister-in-law may not have happened.”
Brian, and the team from the Center for Action and Contemplation reflect on these questions.
Resources:
A transcript for this episode can be found here.
7/24/2023
40:42
Stay Human
Who reminds you of who you really are—even during dark times? Jacqui and Barbara are back, together, to explore ways to stay human amid fear and uncertainty.
In this last episode exploring the chapters of 'How', these conversation partners explore the importance of humanity at the core of an authentic faith journey. Whether or not you continue to call yourself Christian—or a member of any other faith—how do we retain the courage to see the world as it truly is?
Resources:
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
How do we transform and transcend our biases? From judgments made unconsciously to complacency in systemic evil, we must learn how to see if we are to learn how to transform. Center for Action and Contemplation faculty member Brian McLaren hosts the podcast series Learning How to See. Listen and discover how seeing is social, political, and contemplative.