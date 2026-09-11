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Learning How to See with Brian McLaren
Center for Action and Contemplation
Latest episode
83 episodes
- Welcome to the 10th season of Learning How to See hosted by Brian McLaren and guest hosts Rev. Dr. Randy Woodley and Edith Woodley. In today's episode, our hosts examine Genesis 1 through the lens of Indigenous wisdom, contrasting “earth people” with “empire people.” “Earth people” understand themselves as part of an interconnected web of life and practice caring for the land. “Empire people,” instead, emphasize domination and control.
Join us at our Bible study, as Brian, Edith, and Randy unpack Genesis 1, and invite us to consider how we hear and interpret the Bible.
Find the transcript for this episode here.
Resources:
Learn more about the Woodleys and Eloheh here.
Pick up a copy of Randy’s new book, How Western Christianity Got It Wrong.
Journey to Eloheh by Randy and Edith Woodley explores how Indigenous values lead us to harmony and well-being.
Discover more about composer April Stace here.
Connect with us:
Have a question you’d like Brian, Randy, or Edith to answer about this season?
Email us: podcasts@cac.org
Send us a voicemail: cac.org/voicemail
- Season Ten begins September 10th!
This season on Learning How to See, host Brian McLaren and co-hosts Randy and Edith Woodley will focus on experiencing the Biblical text with a heart of seeking and curiosity. Brief readings from the book of Genesis will be followed by essays or stories with themes similar to that of the Biblical passages. The episodes will conclude with round-table conversations about the ways we see and experience stories differently. For faith reclaimers eager to help heal a hurting world, reimagine Christianity as a path of compassion, justice, and care for creation on Learning How to See: The Bible. Join us in exploring the book of Genesis through fresh perspectives rooted in wonder, wisdom, and lived experience.
- What do we do when life unravels in painful ways — like navigating an unexpected divorce?
On today's episode of Learning How to See, Carmen and Brian are joined by New York Times Bestselling author Jen Hatmaker. With great humor and authenticity, Jen takes us through the vulnerable experience of sharing her story, the transformation she went through after loss, and the spiritual power of starting over. Jen reflects on themes from her new memoir Awake, and shares how her divorce helped her trust her inner knowing, become more fully embodied, and rebuild a life rooted in integrity rather than expectation.
Tune in to discover how community and self-compassion can guide us through seasons of upheaval — and how choosing honesty can become its own form of liberation.
Resources:
Pick up a copy of Jen's latest book, Awake, here.
Learn more about Jen here.
Find the transcript for today's episode here.
Connect with us:
Have a question you’d like Brian or Carmen to answer about this season?
Email us: podcasts@cac.org
Send us a voicemail: cac.org/voicemail
- How can we see others, and ourselves, with love when anger, fear, depression, or division clouds our vision?
Today's episode of Learning How to See features an interview with Quaker elder Parker J. Palmer. Parker helps us explore how love can become a way of seeing, how we can navigate times of depression, and why listening to each other’s life stories may be our best antidote to polarization. Join us as Parker reflects on encounters that reshaped his assumptions about “the other,” sharing insights from decades of Quaker practice.
Resources:
Subscribe to Parker's Substack here.
Learn more about the Center for Renewal and Courage here.
Follow Parker on Facebook here.
Find the transcript for this episode here.
Connect with us:
Have a question you’d like Brian or Carmen to answer about this season?
Email us: podcasts@cac.org
Send us a voicemail: cac.org/voicemail
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About Learning How to See with Brian McLaren
How do we transform and transcend our biases? From judgments made unconsciously to complacency in systemic evil, we must learn how to see if we are to learn how to transform. Center for Action and Contemplation faculty member Brian McLaren hosts the podcast series Learning How to See. Listen and discover how seeing is social, political, and contemplative.Podcast website
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