Are you managing stress or is your stress managing you? What practical steps can you take each day for sustained emotional, spiritual and relational health? In ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 162
Building a Resilient Life: Rebekah & Gabe Lyons
Even if you're walking through a difficult season or feeling overwhelmed with the chaos of life, you can build a peace-filled resilience that equips you with strength for today--and for every day ahead. We’re celebrating the launch of Building A Resilient Life with a conversation on how this message of resilience came to be, an overview of the 5 rules of resilience and hearing how Rebekah hopes this message will impact your life. Building a Resilient Life is now out everywhere books are sold. Grab your copy and let’s build resilience together!Purchase Building a Resilient Life by Friday and receive all pre-order bonuses.Claim your bonuses now.Watch the THINQ Vision from this year’s culture summit. View Rebekah’s talk, Building Resilience, on THINQ Media. Listen to Gabe’s podcast, Undercurrent here.
5/3/2023
40:29
Strategies for Fighting Fear: Jim Cress
When fear comes knocking, what strategies can we use and have in our back pockets to be able to fight back? We all need simple strategies that help us fight off fear, but it’s often harder than it sounds. Jim Cress, Licensed Professional Counselor, joins us on this episode to share insight he’s learn over the years as a counselor and from a neuroscience perspective as well as his own experience on fighting fear.Pre-Order Building a Resilient Life today and receive $97 in free bonuses at https://www.rebekahlyons.com/rlbook.Purchase your digital pass to the 2023 Culture Summit at qideas.org/culturesummit for $99. Hear Rebekah during the first session of the Culture Summit Free by reserving your spot at qideas.org/live.
4/26/2023
37:57
What Is A Heavenly Mindset? with Ines Franklin
Everyone’s faith journey is unique. We all come to faith at different points in our lives, experiencing the struggles of life, the inability to hear God, and our desire for control can all complicate life and leave us unsure where we’re supposed to be heading. Ines Franklin shares her own journey of faith and biblical insights providing healing and hope for those still finding their way or doubting their path.Pre-Order Building a Resilient Life today and receive $97 in free bonuses at https://www.rebekahlyons.com/rlbook.Purchase your digital pass to the 2023 Culture Summit at qideas.org/culturesummit for $99. Hear Rebekah during the first session of the Culture Summit Free by reserving your spot at qideas.org/live.Grab Ines Franklin’s book, Uncharted, wherever books are sold.
4/19/2023
33:57
Getting Honest with God: Addison Bevere
We all desire connection with God, and one of the ways we connect with God is through our prayer life, but many people struggle to connect with God in this way. Addison Bevere, Author, and COO of Messenger International, invites us deeper into the tension of prayer—the struggles, the doubts, the answers—the divine wrestling of it all. Addison joins Gabe and Rebekah to talk about the importance of prayer and how he cultivated this in his own life. Pre-Order Building a Resilient Life today and receive $97 in free bonuses at https://www.rebekahlyons.com/rlbook.Prep Dish meal plans are a game changer for busy families everywhere. They help you prep a whole week’s meals in as little as one hour! The food is healthy, delicious, and stress-free. Try two weeks FREE at https://prepdish.com/rflPurchase Addison Bevere's book, Words with God, wherever books are sold. Words with God Releases April 18, 2023.
4/12/2023
35:42
From Vice to Virtue: Jonathan Pokluda
Our vices are coping strategies, and we restrict our virtues to our online personas, where they won't interfere with our real lives, leaving us empty, exhausted, and directionless. But why do we do things that we know are harmful to us? Pastor and Author Jonathan Pokluda joins us to help us replace our vices with virtues.Pre-Order Building a Resilient Life today and receive $97 in free bonuses at https://www.rebekahlyons.com/rlbook.Join Rebekah's Launch Team for Building a Resilient Life and join Rebekah for three mentoring sessions on relationships, mental health, and calling. Join the launch team at https://www.rebekahlyons.com/launchteam.Prep Dish meal plans are a game changer for busy families everywhere. They help you prep a whole week’s meals in as little as one hour! The food is healthy, delicious, and stress-free. Try two weeks FREE at https://prepdish.com/rfl
Are you managing stress or is your stress managing you? What practical steps can you take each day for sustained emotional, spiritual and relational health? In the Rhythms for Life podcast, authors, speakers, and founders of Q Ideas, Gabe Lyons and Rebekah Lyons, invite listeners to journey with them and expert guests into transparent conversations brimming with practical advice. From artists, nutritionists and psychologists to thought leaders, advocates and entrepreneurs, listeners will meet expert guides that will help them keep stress and anxiety at bay and pursue everyday moments of abundance by establishing four life-giving rhythms: rest, restore, connect, and create.