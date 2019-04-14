The Bad Girls Bible - Sex, Relationships, Dating, Love & Marriage Advice

#44 How A Marriage Ends – A Listener Story

Today on The Bad Girls Bible Podcast we are joined by small-town girl, Jenny, who shares with us about growing up in a poor family with parents who did not always get along, moving around frequently and how she and her husband first met. Jenny talks about their secret relationship, moving in together, how he convinced her to get married after all and the challenges of raising their kids together. The unexpected death of a loved one caused a massive rift in their relationship, however, and her life started slowly spiraling out of control. Not being able to openly mourn her loss, Jenny went into a major depression during which she behaved in erratic ways that threatened her life and that brought even greater discord in her marriage. She tells of the regrets she has, how she has learned to cope with her loss and what she advises every listener to hold onto in such difficult circumstances. Don’t miss out on this very moving conversation! Key Points From This Episode: More about Jenny’s experience growing up in an unhappy family. How she met her husband and their first few months knowing each other. What is was like seeing each other in secret while being in relationships with other people. Their relationship when they moved in together and having to deal with their exes. The difficulty of feeling like she had to do everything herself. The challenge of raising their kids together and having different parenting styles. Why she never thought of getting married and how he arranged the entire wedding. Losing a girlfriend to pneumonia and not being able to mourn her openly. Dealing with her husband’s resentment and jealously after her girlfriend passed away. Becoming clinically depressed, isolating herself and turning to self-harm. The intense moment she realized that she needed help. The up and downside of moving to a new place and being lonely a lot of the time. What happened when her husband finally left her. Getting her daughter back home and what it meant to her. How practicing mindfulness and breathing techniques helps her to deal with her emotions. Dealing with the disappointment of her life not turning out how she expected it to. And much more! Tweetables: “I went into a major depression; a clinical depression, anxiety, and I was just locking myself away. I didn’t want to get out of bed. I didn’t want to go to work.” — Jenny [0:17:05] “He just stopped caring and he said he just started picturing me dead already and that he had thought of what he was going to say at the funeral and stuff. He just kind of wrote me off already.” — Jenny [0:18:55]