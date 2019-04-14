The Bad Girls Bible - Sex, Relationships, Dating, Love & Marriage Advice

Each week on the Bad Girl's Bible podcast, your host Sean Jameson interviews experts and professionals and everyone in between to teach you the tips and techniq... More
Available Episodes
5 of 47
#47 How To Have Sex Every Day with Caitlin & Michael Doemner
Today on the podcast we welcome Caitlin and Michael Doemner, authors of Sex Every Day, who are sharing with us some hands-on tips for enjoying sexual intimacy on a daily basis, regardless of busy schedules, kids and periods. They talk about their three-step strategy for practicing frequent intimacy, including how you can communicate your sexual desires in a fun way and what you can do to ensure that both you and your partner are always satisfied. Before you think all of this is unattainable for you as a parent of young kids, hang on a minute! They have four kids of their own and advise you on overcoming the logistics of having regular sex with a house full of small children. Key Points From This Episode The interesting story of how Caitlin and Michael got together. Why sleeping naked is such a natural and effective way to restore intimacy in a relationship. How the menu metaphor can be used to communicate and express sexual needs. The importance of being open to both give and receive. What you can do to maintain intimacy with your partner throughout the day. A quick review of the five love languages and what they each entail. Why it is important for couples to prioritize a woman’s pleasure. What couples with kids can practically do to preserve their intimacy and privacy. Why a period should not be stopping you from giving and receiving uninterrupted pleasure. And much more! Tweetables “It's really hard to be angry with somebody when you're laying full body contact naked with them and in bed.” [0:04:49] “The intimacy and the passion, it doesn’t have to be intercourse …there's a lot of different ways that we can please our partners.” [0:19:45] Links Mentioned in Today’s Episode Bad Girls Bible Newsletter — https://badgirlsbible.com/newsletter Sex Every Day: How to Prioritize Pleasure in your Marriage — http://www.lulu.com/shop/michael-and-caitlin-doemner/sex-every-day-how-to-prioritize-pleasure-in-your-marriage/hardcover/product-23974387.html The Five Love Languages on Amazon — https://www.amazon.com/Love-Languages-Secret-that-Lasts/dp/080241270X Pussy: A Reclamation on Amazon — https://www.amazon.com/Pussy-Reclamation-Regena-Thomashauer/dp/1401950264/ref=sr_1_fkmrnull_1?keywords=pussy%3A+a+reclamation&qid=1555401985&s=books&sr=1-1-fkmrnull Sex Every Day Website — https://www.sexeverydaybook.com/homepage25989259 Sex Every Day on Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/QuotidianCoitus/
5/12/2019
24:44
#46 BDSM 101: No 50 Shades of Grey B******t with Dan and Dawn
On the show today we welcome Dan and Dawn Williams, master-slave couple, kink enthusiasts podcast hosts and authors of the new book Living M/S! Our guests unpack their own experiences of discovering their submissive and dominant sides and how they found each other and each other's limits. They explain some basics about the master-slave dynamic and how it fits into the broader world of BDSM and kink play. They explain the important role of trust and the things that are pivotal in making a relationship like theirs work. We talk a bit about the events, parties and activities which they enjoy and Dan and Dawn are so open and honest, explaining the erotic nature of their lives. The conversation also covers, shame, abusive relationships and how sharing stories, using cards and watching porn can help certain couples. Key Points From This Episode Dan and Dawn's awakening to their dominant and submissive sides. A little bit about how their master-salve relationship works. Earning trust and taking responsibility for mistakes. Contrasting Dawns and Dan's average day with other relationships. Parties, dungeons and the BDSM play that the couple enjoy. The parts of play that each of them engage with. Considering the erotic and non-erotic elements of play. Some of the issues of shame related to submission. Comparing a sub-dom relationship with an abusive relationship. The helpful act of sharing naughty stories and porn. And much more! Tweetables “In our case, it happens to be a male led relationship where I happen to be in charge. What that means is that I take responsibility for everything in the relationship.” [0:03:45] “If something needs to be addressed, it’s addressed head on instead of sideways. It’s a very authentic relationship where we’ve decided, what do we want this relationship to be.” [0:11:05] Links Mentioned in Today’s Episode Bad Girls Bible Newsletter — https://badgirlsbible.com/newsletter Erotic Awakening Podcast — http://www.eroticawakening.com Dan and Dawn Email — [email protected] Living MS — https://www.amazon.com/Living-Masters-slaves-Their-Relationships/dp/1610981952/ The Kink Starter — http://www.eroticawakening.com/kinkstarter/
5/5/2019
27:33
#45 How A Listener Fixed Her Struggling Relationship
Today on the Bad Girl's Bible we a joined by a very special listener named Jaime, who is here to tell us about how her and her husband turned their marriage around after some very tough times. Early into their new marriage, Jaime's husband started to experience some pretty serious health challenges and after his diagnosis and medical prescriptions became increasingly moody and difficult to be around. This, in conjunction with Jaime's own health and anxiety issues, led to a very difficult time, emotionally and in the bedroom. It took a few drastic changes that happened around the time of a mortal scare for her husband to take the relationship back to a healthy place and into territory that Jaime never even dreamed of. Jaime takes us through their complete history, early dates and the proposal before getting into the troubled period. She talks about how different things are now and the difference in connection she feels when they make love. For all this and much more, be sure to join us today! Key Points From This Episode Jaime's childhood, parents and the atmosphere at home. The first day that her and her future husband met. Proposal, the wedding and the early days of marriage. Jaime's husband's health problems and the first diagnosis. How the medication affected her husband's moods and their relationship. Jaime's own health problems that she was experiencing at the same time. The near death experience that turned her husband's life around. Changing their sex life around and the effect of the Blowjob Bible. How the challenges have strengthened their relationship. The times that Jaime considered giving it up. How Jaime's life has turned out differently to her expectations. The role of her faith in helping her through tough times. Advice from Jaime to listeners in similar situations. And much more! Tweetables “That’s how he is now, he brushes off all the little things and doesn’t let him bother anymore.” — Jaime [0:15:30] “Sometimes it does take something life altering to make you decide that it’s time to change how you live your life and the way you treat other people.” — Jaime [0:16:58]
4/28/2019
23:10
#44 How A Marriage Ends – A Listener Story
Today on The Bad Girls Bible Podcast we are joined by small-town girl, Jenny, who shares with us about growing up in a poor family with parents who did not always get along, moving around frequently and how she and her husband first met. Jenny talks about their secret relationship, moving in together, how he convinced her to get married after all and the challenges of raising their kids together. The unexpected death of a loved one caused a massive rift in their relationship, however, and her life started slowly spiraling out of control. Not being able to openly mourn her loss, Jenny went into a major depression during which she behaved in erratic ways that threatened her life and that brought even greater discord in her marriage. She tells of the regrets she has, how she has learned to cope with her loss and what she advises every listener to hold onto in such difficult circumstances. Don’t miss out on this very moving conversation! Key Points From This Episode: More about Jenny’s experience growing up in an unhappy family. How she met her husband and their first few months knowing each other. What is was like seeing each other in secret while being in relationships with other people. Their relationship when they moved in together and having to deal with their exes. The difficulty of feeling like she had to do everything herself. The challenge of raising their kids together and having different parenting styles. Why she never thought of getting married and how he arranged the entire wedding. Losing a girlfriend to pneumonia and not being able to mourn her openly. Dealing with her husband’s resentment and jealously after her girlfriend passed away. Becoming clinically depressed, isolating herself and turning to self-harm. The intense moment she realized that she needed help. The up and downside of moving to a new place and being lonely a lot of the time. What happened when her husband finally left her. Getting her daughter back home and what it meant to her. How practicing mindfulness and breathing techniques helps her to deal with her emotions. Dealing with the disappointment of her life not turning out how she expected it to. And much more! Tweetables: “I went into a major depression; a clinical depression, anxiety, and I was just locking myself away. I didn’t want to get out of bed. I didn’t want to go to work.” — Jenny [0:17:05] “He just stopped caring and he said he just started picturing me dead already and that he had thought of what he was going to say at the funeral and stuff. He just kind of wrote me off already.” — Jenny [0:18:55]
4/21/2019
32:08
#43 Cheating, Miscarriage and Abandonment – A Listener Explains How She Conquered Them All
On the show today we’re talking to someone who has suffered immense emotional trauma but who has come out the other side stronger, wiser and ready to love again. Our guest really inspires those who have been through divorce, a partner’s infidelity, miscarriage or have been dealt an unfair hand, sharing openly about her two failed marriages, suffering multiple miscarriages and discovering her husband’s affair while pregnant in their first year of marriage. To add to our guest’s array of disappointments, she poignantly tells us about the letter that ended her second marriage and which left her devastated and alone. Having a partner abandon her after what she believed to have been twelve wonderful years, she had to work through the difficult circumstances all on her own, including managing the business they owned together, while he effectively disappeared for weeks. She talks about struggling with feelings of guilt and not being enough, and how therapy and support from friends and family restored her hope of finding love again. For more about how this woman conquered the many obstacles in her life, don’t miss out on this episode of the Bad Girls Bible Podcast! Key Points From This Episode: More about Susan’s background and being adopted into a wonderful family. How she met her second husband and their early days together. The age gap and her thought processes around it. Falling pregnant a second time and having a series of miscarriages following the first. Why it is so difficult for Australian citizens to adopt. Her unfulfilling first marriage and their lack of intimacy. Her gut feeling about her second husband’s infidelity. How her partner’s infidelity consumed her and realizing that she needed to forgive. The devastating letter that ended their marriage. Being concerned for her husband’s mental state and worrying that he might end his own life. The hardest thing about his abandonment and how it impacted her daughter. Struggling with feelings of inadequacy and feeling partly responsible for his decision to leave. Having to deal with her pain, their business and sharing the news with others by herself. Getting to a place where she is ready to pursue love again. The importance of not being reactive is such circumstances. And much more! Tweetables: “I thought, hang on a minute, I’m pregnant, we’re in our first year of marriage and you are cheating on me? I was really devastated.” — Susan [0:15:56] “I felt like he was my soul mate, that’s why it was just so soul-destroying when he left me in the manner that he left me.” — Susan [0:24:01] “I’m a hopeless romantic, I believe in love still, so, I’m willing to put myself out there.” — Susan [0:31:40]
About The Bad Girls Bible - Sex, Relationships, Dating, Love & Marriage Advice
Each week on the Bad Girl's Bible podcast, your host Sean Jameson interviews experts and professionals and everyone in between to teach you the tips and techniques you can use to improve your sex life and relationship or marriage. You'll also learn powerful insights on how to improve your dating and love life.