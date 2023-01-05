Hosted by Mark Bell, inventor of the Sling Shot; American record holding professional powerlifter. Joined by Professional Bodybuilder & Grappler Nsima Inyang an... More
Available Episodes
5 of 1050
Going Natty After 9 Years of PED Abuse - Pete Rubish || MBPP Ep. 928
In this Podcast Episode, Pete Rubish, Mark Bell, Nsima Inyang, and Andrew Zaragoza talk about Pete's journey going from nine years of using and abusing PED's to quitting them cold turkey. Follow Pete on IG: https://www.instagram.com/pete.rubish/ New Power Project Website: https://powerproject.live Join The Power Project Discord: https://discord.gg/yYzthQX5qN Subscribe to the new Power Project Clips Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC5Df31rlDXm0EJAcKsq1SUw Special perks for our listeners below! ➢ https://goodlifeproteins.com/ Code PowerProject to save up to 25% off your Build a Box ➢ Better Fed Beef: https://betterfedbeef.com/pages/powerproject ➢ https://hostagetape.com/powerproject Free shipping and free bedside tin! ➢ https://thecoldplunge.com/ Code POWERPROJECT to save $150!! ➢ Enlarging Pumps (This really works): https://bit.ly/powerproject1 Pumps explained: https://youtu.be/qPG9JXjlhpM ➢ https://www.vivobarefoot.com/us/powerproject to save 15% off Vivo Barefoot shoes! ➢ https://markbellslingshot.com/ Code POWERPROJECT10 for 10% off site wide including Within You supplements! ➢ https://mindbullet.com/ Code POWERPROJECT for 20% off! ➢ https://bubsnaturals.com Use code POWERPROJECT for 20% of your next order! ➢ https://vuoriclothing.com/powerproject to automatically save 20% off your first order at Vuori! ➢ https://www.eightsleep.com/powerproject to automatically save $150 off the Pod Pro at 8 Sleep! ➢ https://marekhealth.com Use code POWERPROJECT10 for 10% off ALL LABS at Marek Health! Also check out the Power Project Panel: https://marekhealth.com/powerproject Use code POWERPROJECT for $101 off! ➢ Piedmontese Beef: https://www.piedmontese.com/ Use Code POWER at checkout for 25% off your order plus FREE 2-Day Shipping on orders of $150 Follow Mark Bell's Power Project Podcast ➢ https://www.PowerProject.live ➢ https://lnk.to/PowerProjectPodcast ➢ Insta: https://www.instagram.com/markbellspowerproject ➢ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/markbellspowerproject FOLLOW Mark Bell ➢ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marksmellybell ➢https://www.tiktok.com/@marksmellybell ➢ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarkBellSuperTraining ➢ Twitter: https://twitter.com/marksmellybell Follow Nsima Inyang ➢ https://www.breakthebar.com/learn-more ➢YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/NsimaInyang ➢Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nsimainyang/?hl=en ➢TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nsimayinyang?lang=en Follow Andrew Zaragoza on all platforms ➢ https://direct.me/iamandrewz #PowerProject #Podcast #MarkBell #FitnessPodcast #markbellspowerproject
5/3/2023
1:36:41
CrossFit can be AMAZING for fitness and Longevity - Katie Hogan || MBPP Ep. 927
In this Podcast Episode, Katie Hogan, Mark Bell, Nsima Inyang, and Andrew Zaragoza talk about the benefits of Crossfit when done responsibly. We also learned a lot about coaching kids and getting them into the habit of exercise and making better food choices. Follow Katie on IG: https://www.instagram.com/katiehogan777/ New Power Project Website: https://powerproject.live Join The Power Project Discord: https://discord.gg/yYzthQX5qN Subscribe to the new Power Project Clips Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC5Df31rlDXm0EJAcKsq1SUw Special perks for our listeners below! ➢ https://goodlifeproteins.com/ Code PowerProject to save up to 25% off your Build a Box ➢ Better Fed Beef: https://betterfedbeef.com/pages/powerproject ➢ https://hostagetape.com/powerproject Free shipping and free bedside tin! ➢ https://thecoldplunge.com/ Code POWERPROJECT to save $150!! ➢ Enlarging Pumps (This really works): https://bit.ly/powerproject1 Pumps explained: https://youtu.be/qPG9JXjlhpM ➢ https://www.vivobarefoot.com/us/powerproject to save 15% off Vivo Barefoot shoes! ➢ https://markbellslingshot.com/ Code POWERPROJECT10 for 10% off site wide including Within You supplements! ➢ https://mindbullet.com/ Code POWERPROJECT for 20% off! ➢ https://bubsnaturals.com Use code POWERPROJECT for 20% of your next order! ➢ https://vuoriclothing.com/powerproject to automatically save 20% off your first order at Vuori! ➢ https://www.eightsleep.com/powerproject to automatically save $150 off the Pod Pro at 8 Sleep! ➢ https://marekhealth.com Use code POWERPROJECT10 for 10% off ALL LABS at Marek Health! Also check out the Power Project Panel: https://marekhealth.com/powerproject Use code POWERPROJECT for $101 off! ➢ Piedmontese Beef: https://www.piedmontese.com/ Use Code POWER at checkout for 25% off your order plus FREE 2-Day Shipping on orders of $150 Follow Mark Bell's Power Project Podcast ➢ https://www.PowerProject.live ➢ https://lnk.to/PowerProjectPodcast ➢ Insta: https://www.instagram.com/markbellspowerproject ➢ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/markbellspowerproject FOLLOW Mark Bell ➢ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marksmellybell ➢https://www.tiktok.com/@marksmellybell ➢ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarkBellSuperTraining ➢ Twitter: https://twitter.com/marksmellybell Follow Nsima Inyang ➢ https://www.breakthebar.com/learn-more ➢YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/NsimaInyang ➢Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nsimainyang/?hl=en ➢TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nsimayinyang?lang=en Follow Andrew Zaragoza on all platforms ➢ https://direct.me/iamandrewz #PowerProject #Podcast #MarkBell #FitnessPodcast #markbellspowerproject
5/2/2023
1:45:03
Tait Fletcher: The Mandalorian, Importance of Self Belief & Lessons from Martial Arts || MBPP Ep 926
In this Podcast Episode, Tait Fletcher, Mark Bell, Nsima Inyang, and Andrew Zaragoza talk about Tait's experience playing the role of Paz Vizsla on The Mandalorian and some of the life lessons that can be learned through martial arts. Follow Tait on IG: https://www.instagram.com/taitfletcher New Power Project Website: https://powerproject.live Join The Power Project Discord: https://discord.gg/yYzthQX5qN Subscribe to the new Power Project Clips Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC5Df31rlDXm0EJAcKsq1SUw Special perks for our listeners below! ➢ https://goodlifeproteins.com/ Code PowerProject to save up to 25% off your Build a Box ➢ Better Fed Beef: https://betterfedbeef.com/pages/powerproject ➢ https://hostagetape.com/powerproject Free shipping and free bedside tin! ➢ https://thecoldplunge.com/ Code POWERPROJECT to save $150!! ➢ Enlarging Pumps (This really works): https://bit.ly/powerproject1 Pumps explained: https://youtu.be/qPG9JXjlhpM ➢ https://www.vivobarefoot.com/us/powerproject to save 15% off Vivo Barefoot shoes! ➢ https://markbellslingshot.com/ Code POWERPROJECT10 for 10% off site wide including Within You supplements! ➢ https://mindbullet.com/ Code POWERPROJECT for 20% off! ➢ https://bubsnaturals.com Use code POWERPROJECT for 20% of your next order! ➢ https://vuoriclothing.com/powerproject to automatically save 20% off your first order at Vuori! ➢ https://www.eightsleep.com/powerproject to automatically save $150 off the Pod Pro at 8 Sleep! ➢ https://marekhealth.com Use code POWERPROJECT10 for 10% off ALL LABS at Marek Health! Also check out the Power Project Panel: https://marekhealth.com/powerproject Use code POWERPROJECT for $101 off! ➢ Piedmontese Beef: https://www.piedmontese.com/ Use Code POWER at checkout for 25% off your order plus FREE 2-Day Shipping on orders of $150 Follow Mark Bell's Power Project Podcast ➢ https://www.PowerProject.live ➢ https://lnk.to/PowerProjectPodcast ➢ Insta: https://www.instagram.com/markbellspowerproject ➢ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/markbellspowerproject FOLLOW Mark Bell ➢ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marksmellybell ➢https://www.tiktok.com/@marksmellybell ➢ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarkBellSuperTraining ➢ Twitter: https://twitter.com/marksmellybell Follow Nsima Inyang ➢ https://www.breakthebar.com/learn-more ➢YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/NsimaInyang ➢Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nsimainyang/?hl=en ➢TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nsimayinyang?lang=en Follow Andrew Zaragoza on all platforms ➢ https://direct.me/iamandrewz #PowerProject #Podcast #MarkBell #FitnessPodcast #markbellspowerproject
5/1/2023
1:39:33
Manifesting is REAL, Stop Limiting Your Beliefs || MBSS Ep. 44
In this edition of Saturday School, Mark Bell explains how to manifest and how using these methods helped him squat 1080lbs, make over a million dollars and run the Boston Marathon. Power Project Website: https://powerproject.live Join The Power Project Discord: https://discord.gg/yYzthQX5qN Subscribe to the new Power Project Clips Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC5Df31rlDXm0EJAcKsq1SUw Special perks for our listeners below! ➢ https://goodlifeproteins.com/ Code PowerProject to save up to 25% off your Build a Box ➢ Better Fed Beef: https://betterfedbeef.com/pages/powerproject ➢ https://hostagetape.com/powerproject Free shipping and free bedside tin! ➢ https://thecoldplunge.com/ Code POWERPROJECT to save $150!! ➢ Enlarging Pumps (This really works): https://bit.ly/powerproject1 Pumps explained: https://youtu.be/qPG9JXjlhpM ➢ https://www.vivobarefoot.com/us/powerproject to save 15% off Vivo Barefoot shoes! ➢ https://markbellslingshot.com/ Code POWERPROJECT10 for 10% off site wide including Within You supplements! ➢ https://mindbullet.com/ Code POWERPROJECT for 20% off! ➢ https://bubsnaturals.com Use code POWERPROJECT for 20% of your next order! ➢ https://vuoriclothing.com/powerproject to automatically save 20% off your first order at Vuori! ➢ https://www.eightsleep.com/powerproject to automatically save $150 off the Pod Pro at 8 Sleep! ➢ https://marekhealth.com Use code POWERPROJECT10 for 10% off ALL LABS at Marek Health! Also check out the Power Project Panel: https://marekhealth.com/powerproject Use code POWERPROJECT for $101 off! ➢ Piedmontese Beef: https://www.piedmontese.com/ Use Code POWER at checkout for 25% off your order plus FREE 2-Day Shipping on orders of $150 Follow Mark Bell's Power Project Podcast ➢ https://www.PowerProject.live ➢ https://lnk.to/PowerProjectPodcast ➢ Insta: https://www.instagram.com/markbellspowerproject ➢ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/markbellspowerproject FOLLOW Mark Bell ➢ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marksmellybell ➢https://www.tiktok.com/@marksmellybell ➢ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarkBellSuperTraining ➢ Twitter: https://twitter.com/marksmellybell Follow Nsima Inyang ➢ https://www.breakthebar.com/learn-more ➢YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/NsimaInyang ➢Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nsimainyang/?hl=en ➢TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nsimayinyang?lang=en Follow Andrew Zaragoza on all platforms ➢ https://direct.me/iamandrewz #PowerProject #Podcast #MarkBell #FitnessPodcast #markbellspowerproject
4/29/2023
1:33:11
The TRUTH About Female Steroid Use
In this Super Cut, a variety of guests discuss PED use and hormone optimization amongst women for both performance and longevity. Check out the full episodes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8c67WbyTv4&t=480s Powerlifting, Bodybuilding, BJJ, and Life - Maddy Forberg || MBPP Ep. 889 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZeZzSzlr8E Gabrielle Lyon - Focus On MUSCLE GAIN Instead Of WEIGHT LOSS For Optimal Health || MBPP Ep. 826 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDAS7_xX9Uc&t=8291s Dr. Adam Hotchkiss - Hormone Optimization Do’s and Dont’s! MBPP Ep. 753 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtBMeTAPee4&t=1s MBPP EP. 659 - Sexpert Susan Bratton Helps Us Fix Our Dix and Perform Better In Bed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZVJXZtc2vw&t=1129s Amanda "Haparican" Kohatsu - Elite Powerlifter to IFBB Pro || MBPP Ep. 789 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=im7h3wCnisg&t=3933s MBPP EP. 636 - How To Be ELITE At Powerlifting & Bodybuilding with Hunter Henderson New Power Project Website: https://powerproject.live Join The Power Project Discord: https://discord.gg/yYzthQX5qN Subscribe to the new Power Project Clips Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC5Df31rlDXm0EJAcKsq1SUw Special perks for our listeners below! ➢ https://goodlifeproteins.com/ Code PowerProject to save up to 25% off your Build a Box ➢ Better Fed Beef: https://betterfedbeef.com/pages/powerproject ➢ https://hostagetape.com/powerproject Free shipping and free bedside tin! ➢ https://thecoldplunge.com/ Code POWERPROJECT to save $150!! ➢ Enlarging Pumps (This really works): https://bit.ly/powerproject1 Pumps explained: https://youtu.be/qPG9JXjlhpM ➢ https://www.vivobarefoot.com/us/powerproject to save 15% off Vivo Barefoot shoes! ➢ https://markbellslingshot.com/ Code POWERPROJECT10 for 10% off site wide including Within You supplements! ➢ https://mindbullet.com/ Code POWERPROJECT for 20% off! ➢ https://bubsnaturals.com Use code POWERPROJECT for 20% of your next order! ➢ https://vuoriclothing.com/powerproject to automatically save 20% off your first order at Vuori! ➢ https://www.eightsleep.com/powerproject to automatically save $150 off the Pod Pro at 8 Sleep! ➢ https://marekhealth.com Use code POWERPROJECT10 for 10% off ALL LABS at Marek Health! Also check out the Power Project Panel: https://marekhealth.com/powerproject Use code POWERPROJECT for $101 off! ➢ Piedmontese Beef: https://www.piedmontese.com/ Use Code POWER at checkout for 25% off your order plus FREE 2-Day Shipping on orders of $150 Follow Mark Bell's Power Project Podcast ➢ https://www.PowerProject.live ➢ https://lnk.to/PowerProjectPodcast ➢ Insta: https://www.instagram.com/markbellspowerproject ➢ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/markbellspowerproject FOLLOW Mark Bell ➢ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marksmellybell ➢https://www.tiktok.com/@marksmellybell ➢ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarkBellSuperTraining ➢ Twitter: https://twitter.com/marksmellybell Follow Nsima Inyang ➢ https://www.breakthebar.com/learn-more ➢YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/NsimaInyang ➢Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nsimainyang/?hl=en ➢TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nsimayinyang?lang=en Follow Andrew Zaragoza on all platforms ➢ https://direct.me/iamandrewz #PowerProject #Podcast #MarkBell #FitnessPodcast #markbellspowerproject
Hosted by Mark Bell, inventor of the Sling Shot; American record holding professional powerlifter. Joined by Professional Bodybuilder & Grappler Nsima Inyang and producer Andrew Zaragoza, the crew covers topics ranging from Health and Fitness, Nutrition, Masculinity, Dating, Powerlifting, life coaching and motivation. Join Mark on his journey to "Make the World a Better Place to Lift".