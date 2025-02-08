OFFICIAL TRAILER

Welcome to THE EMPWR PODCAST— the show where wellness meets real life + confidence becomes your way of being. Hosted by Fitness Entrepreneur, Certified Personal Trainer + Nutritionist, Samantha Christine, each episode is packed with workout tips, nutrition hacks, expert advice + personal stories designed to empower you on your journey to a healthier, happier you. No matter where you’re starting, or how far you’ve come, this is your space for transformation, self love, connection + growth. Whether you’re getting in a sweat, navigating traffic, or unwinding on the couch, tune in + let’s move together— physically, mentally + intentionally— toward your strongest self. Because here, we believe every season of wellness, whether you’re pushing new limits or finding your rhythm, deserves to be empowered.