Welcome to the first episode of The EMPWR Podcast! I’m your host, Samantha Christine, and I’m so excited to finally share this with you!
In this highly anticipated debut episode, I’m opening up about my journey—how I got started, the challenges I’ve overcome, and what you can expect from The EMPWR Podcast. This project has been in the works for a long time, and I’m thrilled to create a space for deeper conversations beyond social media.
I’ll be sharing my struggles with ADHD, my college experiences, and the pivotal moments that led me to prioritize fitness, nutrition, and overall wellness. I’ll also explain why EMPWR holds such a special meaning for me and how this podcast will be different from my fitness app and Instagram content.
You can look forward to insightful discussions, personal stories, and inspiring guests from the health and wellness space. This is just the beginning of an incredible journey of growth, learning, and empowerment!
About Samantha Christine:
Hi, I’m Samantha Christine—a boy mom, Certified Nutrition Coach, Certified Personal Trainer, and Fitness Entrepreneur with over 10 years of experience in the health and wellness space. But here's the thing—I wasn’t always athletic. Growing up in the arts, I was more into singing and dancing than lifting weights or running races. The idea of hitting the gym or playing sports felt intimidating. It wasn’t until after college that I made the decision to prioritize my health, and once I joined a gym, I was hooked. The more I moved my body, the more I realized how empowering it was to challenge myself in new ways.
In 2018, I ran my first half marathon, and that was the beginning of my love for endurance events. Since then, I’ve completed multiple half marathons, a full marathon, and several Hyrox races. Along the way, I created my own hybrid training programs and fell in love with coaching others to reach their fitness goals, discovering how movement can be both a physical and mental transformation.
As I continued to train and push my limits, I also realized the powerful role nutrition plays in how we feel and perform. This led me to dive deeper into the science of fueling our bodies, and in 2023, I became a Certified Nutrition Coach. Now, I help others not only train harder but also eat smarter, so they can perform at their best. This will be a place for us to connect, learn, and grow together, building a community of like-minded individuals on a mission to feel better, live healthier, and empower each other every step of the way.
