The EMPWR Podcast

The Cast Collective, Samantha Christine
Health & Wellness

  • The Secret Is Sleep (feat. Todd Anderson)
    On this enlightening episode of The EMPWR Podcast, we dive deep into the world of sleep with Todd Anderson, co-founder of Dream Recovery and the "King of Sleep." Todd shares his incredible journey from being an insecure kid to becoming a leading expert in sleep and wellness, developing products that have changed lives. We explore his personal story and how he got into the sleep industry, the crucial role sleep plays as the foundation of wellness, and the key fundamentals of consistency, environment, and mindset. Todd breaks down the science behind REM and deep sleep cycles, explains how hormones—especially in women—affect sleep, and shares practical tips for optimizing your sleep environment. He also discusses the benefits of mouth taping and nasal breathing, along with plenty of other valuable insights. Whether you're struggling with sleep or simply looking to improve your nightly routine, this episode is filled with expert advice to help you enhance your sleep health and overall well-being. Tune in, and don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share your thoughts in the comments!   This episode is brought to you by “Dream Recovery” URL: https://dreamrecovery.io/   EMPWR by Sam App: URL: https://www.empwrbysam.com/   Running Programs: URL: https://samcfit.com/running-programs   1:1 Coaching: URL: https://samcfit.com/coaching-details-1   Follow Samantha Christine!  Insta: @samcfit_    Follow Todd Anderson  Insta: @toddanderson42_   About Todd Anderson: Todd Anderson is a visionary entrepreneur and human performance coach dedicated to unlocking peak performance through the power of sleep. As the founder of Dream Recovery, Todd has transformed the way individuals approach sleep, turning it into a powerful tool for better health and performance.   His brand, known for innovative products like Dream Tape+, is grounded in science and designed to promote optimal sleep hygiene, faster recovery, and improved overall wellness.   In addition to leading Dream Recovery, Todd is a sought-after speaker who offers dynamic talks for companies and sports teams. His sessions focus on enhancing performance through sleep optimization and recovery techniques. Combining actionable insights with hands-on experiences, such as cold plunges, Todd empowers participants to boost productivity, sharpen focus, and elevate their overall well-being—whether in the workplace or on the field.   Join Todd Anderson and Dream Recovery in the movement to reclaim your sleep and elevate your life.   Produced and Edited by "The Cast Collective" in Nashville, TN!  Visit us today at https://www.thecastcollective.com  Email: [email protected]  Follow The Cast Collective on Instagram & Twitter!  Instagram: @TheCastCollective  Twitter: @TheCastCollective
    54:41
  • The EMPWR Podcast Debut: My Story, My Mission
    Welcome to the first episode of The EMPWR Podcast! I’m your host, Samantha Christine, and I’m so excited to finally share this with you!   In this highly anticipated debut episode, I’m opening up about my journey—how I got started, the challenges I’ve overcome, and what you can expect from The EMPWR Podcast. This project has been in the works for a long time, and I’m thrilled to create a space for deeper conversations beyond social media. I’ll be sharing my struggles with ADHD, my college experiences, and the pivotal moments that led me to prioritize fitness, nutrition, and overall wellness. I’ll also explain why EMPWR holds such a special meaning for me and how this podcast will be different from my fitness app and Instagram content. You can look forward to insightful discussions, personal stories, and inspiring guests from the health and wellness space. This is just the beginning of an incredible journey of growth, learning, and empowerment!   Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share your thoughts in the comments!   This episode is brought to you by “Dream Recovery” URL: https://dreamrecovery.io/   EMPWR by Sam App: URL: https://www.empwrbysam.com/   Running Programs: URL: https://samcfit.com/running-programs   1:1 Coaching: URL: https://samcfit.com/coaching-details-1   Follow Samantha Christine!  Insta: @samcfit_    About Samantha Christine: Hi, I’m Samantha Christine—a boy mom, Certified Nutrition Coach, Certified Personal Trainer, and Fitness Entrepreneur with over 10 years of experience in the health and wellness space. But here's the thing—I wasn’t always athletic. Growing up in the arts, I was more into singing and dancing than lifting weights or running races. The idea of hitting the gym or playing sports felt intimidating. It wasn’t until after college that I made the decision to prioritize my health, and once I joined a gym, I was hooked. The more I moved my body, the more I realized how empowering it was to challenge myself in new ways.   In 2018, I ran my first half marathon, and that was the beginning of my love for endurance events. Since then, I’ve completed multiple half marathons, a full marathon, and several Hyrox races. Along the way, I created my own hybrid training programs and fell in love with coaching others to reach their fitness goals, discovering how movement can be both a physical and mental transformation.   As I continued to train and push my limits, I also realized the powerful role nutrition plays in how we feel and perform. This led me to dive deeper into the science of fueling our bodies, and in 2023, I became a Certified Nutrition Coach. Now, I help others not only train harder but also eat smarter, so they can perform at their best. This will be a place for us to connect, learn, and grow together, building a community of like-minded individuals on a mission to feel better, live healthier, and empower each other every step of the way.   Produced and Edited by "The Cast Collective" in Nashville, TN!  Visit us today at https://www.thecastcollective.com  Email: [email protected]  Follow The Cast Collective on Instagram & Twitter!  Instagram: @TheCastCollective  Twitter: @TheCastCollective
    37:48
  • OFFICIAL TRAILER
    Welcome to THE EMPWR PODCAST— the show where wellness meets real life + confidence becomes your way of being. Hosted by Fitness Entrepreneur, Certified Personal Trainer + Nutritionist, Samantha Christine, each episode is packed with workout tips, nutrition hacks, expert advice + personal stories designed to empower you on your journey to a healthier, happier you.  No matter where you’re starting, or how far you’ve come, this is your space for transformation, self love, connection + growth. Whether you’re getting in a sweat, navigating traffic, or unwinding on the couch, tune in + let’s move together— physically, mentally + intentionally— toward your strongest self. Because here, we believe every season of wellness, whether you’re pushing new limits or finding your rhythm, deserves to be empowered.
    0:59

About The EMPWR Podcast

Welcome to THE EMPWR PODCAST— the show where wellness meets real life + confidence becomes your way of being. Hosted by Fitness Entrepreneur, Certified Personal Trainer + Nutritionist, Samantha Christine, each episode is packed with workout tips, nutrition hacks, expert advice + personal stories designed to empower you on your journey to a healthier, happier you. No matter where you’re starting, or how far you’ve come, this is your space for transformation, self love, connection + growth. Whether you’re getting in a sweat, navigating traffic, or unwinding on the couch, tune in + let’s move together— physically, mentally + intentionally— toward your strongest self. Because here, we believe every season of wellness, whether you’re pushing new limits or finding your rhythm, deserves to be empowered.
